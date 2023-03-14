You are here

  • Home
  • Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan

Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan

Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan
This picture shows a view of the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq, about 80km north of the capital Amman (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/679gw

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan

Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan
  • 465,000 refugees in Jordan are currently receiving monthly cash-based assistance from WFP to help meet their basic food needs
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Government of Japan contributed 147 million yen (about US$1.1 million) to the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) in Jordan to provide nutrition-sensitive food assistance to more than 27,000 Syrian refugees living in camps and host communities for one month.

The Ambassador of Japan to Jordan, OKUYAMA Jiro, announced the contribution during a joint field visit to a Syrian beneficiary family receiving WFP’s monthly food assistance in Jordan’s capital Amman.

“WFP is grateful for the continued support of the people and Government of Japan. With overlapping crises and natural disasters around the world making communities more vulnerable, Japan’s new contribution ensures that some of the most vulnerable refugees living in Jordan do not fall deeper into food insecurity,” said WFP Representative and Country Director, Alberto Correia Mendes.

“Amid increasing global food price, the Government of Japan acknowledges the alarming levels of food insecurity and the heightened vulnerability of refugees in Jordan. We hope our assistance, in collaboration with WFP, will support the food security and nutrition of vulnerable populations, particularly female-headed households and families with persons of disabilities,” Ambassador Okuyama said.

465,000 refugees in Jordan are currently receiving monthly cash-based assistance from WFP to help meet their basic food needs. Refugees residing in communities receive 2,800 yen (about US$21) per person per month, while extremely vulnerable families living in camps and local communities, receive 4,300 yen (about US$32) per person per month.

Over the past ten years, Japan has contributed more than 5 billion yen (about US$36 million) to support WFP’s activities in Jordan. This includes supporting direct food assistance and livelihood activities and enhancing food security for Jordanians and refugees at risk.

- This article was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Syria Jordan

Related

UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria documents failure to protect country’s civilians
Middle-East
UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria documents failure to protect country’s civilians

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
AP

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul

Netanyahu allies in Israel plow ahead on legal overhaul
  • The coalition advanced a bill that would protect the long-serving leader from calls that he be removed from office over corruption charges he faces
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament on Tuesday advanced a bill that would let lawmakers pass laws that the Supreme Court cannot overturn — a key piece of legislation in Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies’ proposed judicial overhaul that has divided the country.
Netanyahu’s governing coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties has pressed ahead with its legislative blitz despite calls for compromise and demonstrations that have drawn tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets over the past two months.
In an overnight session that stretched into early morning, the Knesset gave initial approval to several pieces of legislation, including a bill protecting the prime minister from being declared unfit for office, or incapacitated, and another to allow settlements in the northern West Bank.
A third piece of legislation that was approved would let parliament pass laws impervious to judicial review, with a simple majority of 61 members in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, the Knesset.
Each of the bills require additional votes before being enshrined into law.
The steps were the latest in a series of moves by Netanyahu’s coalition to overhaul Israel’s legal system. The prime minister and his allies say the effort is aimed at reining in an activist court. Critics say the drive would upend the country’s democratic checks and balances, defang the Supreme Court, and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his parliamentary majority.
Business leaders, legal experts and retired military leaders have joined the protests against the judicial overhaul, and Israeli reservists have threatened to stop reporting for duty if the overhaul passes.
Netanyahu returned to power in December, following the country’s fifth election in under four years, at the head of Israel’s most ultranationalist and religious government to date. He is currently on trial for fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes, charges he denies.

Topics: Israel Bemjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest
Middle-East
Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest
Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road
Middle-East
Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road

Third Japan-Jordan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue held in Tokyo

Third Japan-Jordan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue held in Tokyo
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Third Japan-Jordan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue held in Tokyo

Third Japan-Jordan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue held in Tokyo
  • The two ministers agreed to develop their ties further on a wide range of bilateral, regional and East Asian issues, including security, economy, financial aid to Jordan and supporting refugees
  • The situation in the Middle East received attention in the talks when Minister Hayashi expressed his deep concerns over rising political tensions between Israel and Palestine
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and Jordan held their third foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue in Tokyo on March 13.

The two ministers agreed to develop their ties further on a wide range of bilateral, regional and East Asian issues, including security, economy, financial aid to Jordan and supporting refugees.

Hayashi Yoshimasa, Japan’s foreign minister, attended the meeting with Ayman Al-Safadi, Jordan’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and expatriates of Jordan, who is visiting Japan.

The meeting lasted approximately 105 minutes, according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

In the talks, Minister Hayashi referred to the steadily growing bilateral relations in various areas based on the strategic partnership and expressed his hope to develop it further, according to the ministry.

In response, Minister Safadi stated that the Japan-Jordan friendly relations have been developing steadily, and he looks forward to further deepening the cooperative relationship.

The two ministers concurred on further strengthening the relationship in various areas, including security, exchanging high-level visits, and economic cooperation.

Minister Safadi gave an overview of Jordan’s economy and the government’s efforts toward its modernization. Hayashi explained Japan’s support in the power and water sectors, among other areas, and the initiatives to assist Jordan’s efforts. The two ministers shared the importance of Jordan’s economic and financial reforms.

Assistance for refugees was also discussed at the meeting, according to the foreign ministry. Minister Hayashi, referring to the fact that Jordan is hosting a large number of refugees as well as the related severe environment, especially due to the recent surge in fuel prices, explained that Japan had provided a total of approximately US$10.44 million from the FY2022 supplementary budget for Jordan through international organizations such as UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) and UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), and stated that Japan would continue to support Jordan’s efforts.

Minister Safadi stated that Jordan highly values and appreciates Japan’s continued support. He emphasized that the international community needs to continue supporting refugees and host countries.

On the security issues, the two ministers welcomed the further enhancement of defense and security cooperation, including the first Noncombatant Evacuation Operation training of the Japan Self-Defense Forces held in Jordan last December, and confirmed to continue the collaboration.

In addition, the two ministers concurred on deepening cooperation in areas such as building secure and reliable 5G networks, improving cybersecurity capabilities, and combatting terrorism, including through the Aqaba Process.

The two ministers welcomed the deepening of academic exchanges, such as programs on studying abroad in the two countries based on cooperation between Japanese and Jordanian universities, and concurred on accelerating preparations in the lead-up to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024.

The situation in the Middle East received attention in the talks when Minister Hayashi expressed his deep concerns over rising political tensions between Israel and Palestine and the current serious security situation and commended Jordan’s calls on relevant parties for easing tensions, including the five-party meeting hosted by Jordan in February.

Minister Hayashi affirmed the important role of the Hashemite Custodianship over the holy sites in Jerusalem and stated that Japan would play its role by carrying out its efforts, such as the “Corridor for Peace and Prosperity” initiative.

The two ministers concurred on close coordination to build trust between the parties.

In this regard, Minister Safadi briefed on Jordan’s efforts to prevent further deterioration in the Palestinian territories as well as to find political horizons for restarting serious negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and stated that Jordan highly appreciates the efforts Japan has made and will continue to work closely with Japan.

The foreign ministry said the two ministers also exchanged views regarding the situation in the Middle East, such as Iraq and Syria, but didn’t disclose the details.

The statement said the two ministers discussed how to respond to Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine and shared that the international community must unite in urging that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable anywhere in the world. Minister Hayashi further stated that Japan, the only country to have ever suffered atomic bombings during wartime, cannot accept Russia’s nuclear threats, let alone its use under any circumstances.

Minister Safadi stressed the need to end the war, reiterating Jordan’s position that the international law, the UN charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, including Ukraine, must be respected.

The two ministers also exchanged views regarding the situation in East Asia, including China and North Korea, and according to the foreign ministry, Minister Safadi expressed support for Japan in its efforts to address North Korea, including on the abductions issue.

Minister Hayashi explained a new “National Security Strategy (NSS)” formulated last December, which Minister Safadi welcomed. Furthermore, Minister Hayashi explained the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

The two ministers agreed on the importance of a free and open international order based on the rule of law and concurred on working together to promote FOIP.

The two ministers concurred to convene the fourth round of the strategic dialogue to strengthen the strategic partnership further. Minister Safadi thanked Minister Hayashi for the in-depth discussions and his warm hospitality.

Topics: Japan Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi Hayashi Yoshimasa

Related

Tokyo hosts fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue
World
Tokyo hosts fourth Japan-Jordan Politico-Military Dialogue
Chairman of Japan-Jordan Association congratulates Jordan’s 76th Independence Day
World
Chairman of Japan-Jordan Association congratulates Jordan’s 76th Independence Day

Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen

Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen

Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen
  • Hayashi Katsuyoshi said that the Japanese government highly appreciates the Omani efforts toward renewing the truce and realizing durable peace in Yemen
  • Hayashi expressed to the Houthis Japan’s strong hope that the parties to the conflict will make progress in the dialogue toward realizing a permanent peace in Yemen
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Hayashi Katsuyoshi, special assistant to Japan’s foreign minister, held consultations in Oman last week on the situation in Yemen with “parties concerned to the Yemeni conflict,” the foreign ministry in Tokyo said on March 13.

Hayashi, former ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Yemen, met Mohammed Abdulsalam, spokesman for the Houthis, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al Harthy, undersecretary for diplomatic affairs of Oman’s foreign ministry, between March 5-7.

Hayashi stated that “although unfortunately, the truce in Yemen expired last October, the government of Japan welcomes the fact that the lull continues due to the efforts of the parties to the conflict and that the dialogue between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Houthis is continuing through the mediation of Oman.”

He added that the Japanese government highly appreciates the Omani efforts toward renewing the truce and realizing durable peace in Yemen.

In the meeting, special assistant Hayashi expressed to the Houthis Japan’s strong hope that the parties to the conflict will make progress in the dialogue toward realizing a permanent peace in Yemen and urged them to renew the truce and reach a political solution to realize peace and stability in Yemen, according to the ministry.

The ministry stressed that the Japanese government, in cooperation with the United Nations and the countries concerned, will continue to work actively to realize peace and stability in Yemen by providing necessary assistance and diplomatic efforts.

Topics: Japan Yemen Oman Hayashi Katsuyoshi

Related

Special Houthis refuse to trade four abducted journalists with Yemen’s government
Middle-East
Houthis refuse to trade four abducted journalists with Yemen’s government
Special Houthis pocket millions of dollars of public funds say UN experts
Middle-East
Houthis pocket millions of dollars of public funds say UN experts

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla

Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais receives Best Tourism Villages award at AlUla
  • Umm Qais among 135 locations recognized
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

ALULA: Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais was honored at the UN World Tourism Organization’s Best Tourism Villages awards ceremony in AlUla on Sunday.

The BTV initiative is the flagship project of the UNWTO’s Tourism for Rural Development Program, which aims at reducing regional income and development disparities, and combating depopulation, as well as advancing gender equality, innovation, digitalization, and women’s and youth empowerment through tourism.

The 135 locations recognized by the awards — which included AlUla Old Town — were announced in December as part of the BTV initiative, which recognizes villages that are “an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination, with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle, and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects — economic, social, and environmental.”

The event was attended by leaders from the tourism sector and ministers from  nominated countries, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Imad Hijazin, secretary-general of Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, said: “Putting the village of Umm Qais on the list will bolster the kingdom’s status on the global tourism map.

“This achievement comes within the ministry’s vision, and is in compliance with its tourism development plan through the Jordan National Tourism Strategy 2021-2025.”

Hijazin added that the location’s recognition would contribute to empowering local communities, and increasing job opportunities.

Topics: Umm Qais Jordan United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Related

Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022
Lifestyle
Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022
AlUla Old Town awarded Best Tourism Village by UNWTO photos
Saudi Arabia
AlUla Old Town awarded Best Tourism Village by UNWTO

Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament

Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament

Tunisia swears in new defanged parliament
  • The new assembly, elected in two rounds in December and January that saw a voter turnout of just over 11 percent
Updated 13 March 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia on Monday inaugurated a new parliament largely stripped of its powers, after a vote that saw a paltry turnout amid boycotts following President Kais Saied’s July 2021 power grab.

The new assembly, elected in two rounds in December and January that saw a voter turnout of just over 11 percent, held its first session at the legislature’s traditional home in Bardo, a suburb of the capital Tunis.

State television broadcast the proceedings and only official media were permitted to cover the session, with representatives of Tunisia’s private press and foreign journalists denied access.

“What is happening is dangerous and reflects the authorities’ unjustified distrust of the media,” Amira Mohamed, deputy head of the SNJT journalists’ union, said.

The new parliament was elected after a new constitution was passed in a July 25 referendum last year.

The referendum was held exactly a year after Saied froze the previous legislature and dismissed Tunisia’s government, before assuming wide-ranging powers.

By concentrating power in the presidency and greatly reducing parliament’s influence and oversight, the new constitution marked an end to the parliament-led system put in place following the fall of former ruler Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Under the new constitution, it is almost impossible for parliament to hold the government to account, and the president cannot be impeached under any circumstances.

Ten lawmakers will be needed to propose bills, and those put forward by the president will be given priority.

The new assembly has 161 members but only 154 seats have so far been filled — with just 25 female representatives among them.

After taking an oath, assembly members must elect a speaker and two deputies.

Tunisia’s main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, which boycotted the legislative elections, released a statement saying it would not recognize the new assembly.

It said the new parliament came as a result of a “putschist constitution and elections shunned by the overwhelming majority of voters.”

Ennahdha party also released a statement refusing to recognize the legislature, describing it as being “devoid of any legitimacy.”

Topics: Tunisia

Related

President Kais Saied. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Saied to restore diplomatic ties with Syria
14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisian coast in migrant boat sinking
Middle-East
14 dead, 54 rescued off Tunisian coast in migrant boat sinking

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh
Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan
Japan contributes $1m in support of WFP’s food assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan
Georgina Rodriguez films undisclosed project in Saudi Arabia  
Georgina Rodriguez films undisclosed project in Saudi Arabia  
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fest announces projects selected for its development program  
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fest announces projects selected for its development program  
China to fully reopen borders to foreigners but near-term hurdles remain
China to fully reopen borders to foreigners but near-term hurdles remain

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.