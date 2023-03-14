You are here

  • Home
  • Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank

Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank

Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank
A file photo of rescue teams preparing to help search for missing passengers of a cargo ship that sank off Madagascar on Dec. 21, 2021. (Twitter: @MDN_Madagascar/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cdaqt

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank

Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank
  • The boat, which was carrying about 60 passengers, sank off the island's northern coast on Saturday night
  • Initial reports on Monday put the death toll at just over 20
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

ANTANANRIVO, Madagascar: The death toll from the sinking of a boat carrying migrants from Madagascar to the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte has risen to 34, authorities said on Tuesday.
The boat, which was carrying about 60 passengers, sank off the island’s northern coast on Saturday night.
Initial reports on Monday put the death toll at just over 20.
Bodies recovered by the authorities on Tuesday, including those of three children, were “in an advanced state of decomposition,” Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina, director of the Port, Maritime and River Agency (APMF) told AFP.
An investigation is underway.
All but one of the 24 survivors rescued Saturday night by fishermen reportedly fled before the authorities arrived, and that was a young pregnant woman.
According to a source at the gendarmerie, the boat capsized due to overloading.
The APMF had in a statement Monday that the dead had “clandestinely taken a boat headed to Mayotte, but that sank.”
Investigators want to track down the smugglers, who are suspected to be among the survivors on the run, and establish how they operated.
Many migrants try each year to reach the French territory of Mayotte, which lies north of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.
In 2021, more than 6,500 people were detained trying to enter the territory clandestinely, according to French authorities.
There are no reliable statistics on how many people have lost their lives attempting such crossings. A French senate report published in the early 2000s estimated that around 1,000 people were dying each year.

Topics: Madagascar Boat migrants

Related

Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank
World
Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank
Ship sinks off Madagascar coast; 17 dead and 68 missing
World
Ship sinks off Madagascar coast; 17 dead and 68 missing

US says ‘Reaper’ drone crashes into Black Sea after Russian intercept

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base. (File/AFP)
An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base. (File/AFP)
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

US says ‘Reaper’ drone crashes into Black Sea after Russian intercept

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base. (File/AFP)
  • “In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash”: US Air Force General James Hecker
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted and struck the propeller of a US military MQ-9 “Reaper” surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as “unsafe” by the US military.
Two Russian Su-27 jets carried out the intercept of the American spy drone, and one of them collided with it at 7:03 a.m. (0603 GMT). Several times before the collision, the Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the MQ-9 and flew in front of it in unsafe maneuvers, the US military said in a statement.
“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” US Air Force General James Hecker, who oversees the US Air Force in the region, said in a statement.
“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.”
There was no immediate comment from Moscow.
The US military said the incident followed a pattern of dangerous behavior by Russian pilots operating near aircraft flown by the US and its allies, including over the Black Sea. The Black Sea lies between Europe and Asia and is bordered by Russia and Ukraine among other countries.

Topics: Russia US drone Black Sea

Related

US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
Middle-East
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia
World
Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia

UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage

UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage

UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage
  • CCTV shows Mohammed Taroos Khan dumping body of 20-year-old Somaiya Begum in Bradford
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A man in the UK has been found guilty of murdering his 20-year-old niece after she refused a forced marriage, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Bradford Crown Court found Mohammed Taroos Khan guilty of murdering Somaiya Begum, who was the subject of a Forced Marriage Protection Order at the time of her death, after her father tried to force her to marry a cousin in Pakistan “by threat of violence” when she was 16 years old.

The court heard that the Leeds Beckett University student had been living with another uncle after her parents were served with the order, the BBC reported.

In July 2022, 53-year-old Khan killed Begum before dumping her body in wasteland in Bradford. Her body was discovered, wrapped in a rug, 11 days after she went missing.

Khan, who denied murdering Begum, admitted perverting the course of justice by disposing of her body and attempting to destroy her phone.

During the trial, jurors were shown CCTV footage of Khan pulling his niece’s body from his car and placing it on waste ground, the BBC reported. The video shows Khan parking the vehicle before pulling a long and light object from the rear of the car.

A 10-centimeter metal spike embedded in Begum’s back and penetrating her lung was discovered during a post-mortem examination.

Due to decomposition, a Home Office forensic pathologist told the court that she was unable to determine the cause of Begum’s death, the BBC reported.

Khan was found guilty of murder during his trial and is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Topics: Forced marriage in UK UK court

Related

UK forced marriage victims charged repatriation costs
Offbeat
UK forced marriage victims charged repatriation costs

UK Green Party leader rips up controversial asylum bill in House of Commons

Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.
Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

UK Green Party leader rips up controversial asylum bill in House of Commons

Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.
  • Legislation ‘immoral, deeply cruel and divisive,’ says Caroline Lucas during emotional speech
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The leader of the UK’s Green Party on Monday tore up her copy of the government’s Illegal Migrant Bill during an emotional speech in the House of Commons.

Calling the legislation “immoral, deeply cruel and divisive,” Caroline Lucas said the bill had “no place” in British law.

“The Home Secretary on the face of this bill invites Parliament to rip up international law,” she said. “The only act of a parliament that has some kind of moral integrity is to rip up her illegal and immoral bill, which has no place on our statute book,” she added.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously said the controversial bill is necessary to stop migrants crossing the English Channel from mainland Europe, and that “too much” immigration in recent years has “overwhelmed” the UK’s asylum system.

MPs in the House of Commons voted to give the bill a second reading, but several, including former prime minister Theresa May, have asked for sections to be amended to better protect human trafficking and modern slavery victims, especially children.

The government claims that, if passed, the legislation will stop people claiming “unauthorized” asylum and will give the power to detain migrants for 28 days without bail or judicial review, and possibly indefinitely if there is a “reasonable prospect” of removal.

However, the UN has denounced the legislation as an “asylum ban.”

Topics: UK asylum seekers illegal immigration Suella Braverman Green Party

Related

UK prime minister prepared to withdraw from ECHR amid strictest immigration law yet
World
UK prime minister prepared to withdraw from ECHR amid strictest immigration law yet
UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians
World
UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians

Asylum-seekers win permission to legally challenge British government’s Rwanda policy

A general view of Hope Hostel which was prepared to host migrants from the UK in Kigali, Rwanda. (File/AFP)
A general view of Hope Hostel which was prepared to host migrants from the UK in Kigali, Rwanda. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Asylum-seekers win permission to legally challenge British government’s Rwanda policy

A general view of Hope Hostel which was prepared to host migrants from the UK in Kigali, Rwanda. (File/AFP)
  • Ten asylum-seekers who have been threatened with deportation to Rwanda are involved in the legal challenge
  • They hail from conflict zones including Iran, Iraq, and Syria
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A group of asylum-seekers can bring a legal challenge against the UK’s Home Office for what they claim has been a failure to consider the risks of deporting them to Rwanda, a court of appeal judge ruled on Tuesday.

The vice-president of the court of appeal’s civil division, Lord Justice Underhill, has granted permission for the group to appeal against the British government’s controversial policy on some grounds, The Guardian reported.

Ten asylum-seekers who have been threatened with deportation to Rwanda are involved in the legal challenge. They hail from conflict zones including Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

The judgement considered if the high court had properly examined whether Rwanda was a safe place to send asylum-seekers to, especially considering critical warnings issued by the UN refugee agency UNHCR about the east African country’s poor track record of protecting refugees.

In December, judges found the government’s policy was lawful overall, but overturned the Home Office’s decisions to transfer eight people selected for deportation to Rwanda.

Topics: UK asylum seekers Rwanda deportation

Related

Almost half of UK asylum seekers facing Rwanda deportation married: Charity survey
World
Almost half of UK asylum seekers facing Rwanda deportation married: Charity survey
UK’s Rwanda policy will deter migrants: People smugglers
World
UK’s Rwanda policy will deter migrants: People smugglers

Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner

Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner

Independent Scotland could ditch King Charles III as head of state: SNP leadership front-runner
  • Yousaf, one of the most senior Muslim politicians in Scotland, is favorite in the SNP leadership election
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An independent Scotland could remove the monarchy as its head of state within five years of independence, according to the front-runner to become the Scottish National Party leader.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told Scottish newspaper The National that Scotland could replace King Charles III with an elected head of state.

Yousaf, one of the most senior Muslim politicians in Scotland, is favorite in the leadership election ahead of Kate Forbes and Ash Regan; voting opened on Monday to determine who would succeed Nicola Sturgeon as the party leader and Scottish first minister.

Yousaf told the newspaper he believed regional assemblies should begin discussing “what kind of Scotland” they wanted to see, and that it would not include the British monarchy.

He said: “Let’s also talk about things like the monarchy. I don’t know why we should be shy about that; I don’t think we should be. I’ve been very clear, I’m a republican. That’s never been anything I’ve hidden.”

Considering himself a “citizen, not a subject,” Yousaf added: “Let’s absolutely within the first five years consider whether or not we should move away from having a monarchy into an elected head of state.”

He noted that he was “keen” to see Scotland move to its own, new Scottish currency “as quickly as possible.”

Topics: UK Scotland Scottish National Party Humza Yousaf King Charles III

Related

Humza Yousaf gains high-profile backing for SNP leadership amid racist, Islamophobic abuse
World
Humza Yousaf gains high-profile backing for SNP leadership amid racist, Islamophobic abuse
Muslim World League Secretary General received by Britain’s King Charles 
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League Secretary General received by Britain’s King Charles 

Latest updates

Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank
Madagascar migrants death toll hits 34 after boat sank
AlUla Camel Cup winners to receive custom trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver, 24-carat gold plate
AlUla Camel Cup winners to receive custom trophy crafted from hallmarked sterling silver, 24-carat gold plate
US says ‘Reaper’ drone crashes into Black Sea after Russian intercept
An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base. (File/AFP)
UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage
UK man found guilty of murdering niece after she refused forced marriage
World Cup 2026 to feature 12 groups of four teams
World Cup 2026 to feature 12 groups of four teams

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.