Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries — survey

A vendor crosses a rail track amid smoggy and foggy conditions early in the morning in Lahore on January 3, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

  • Lahore’s air quality worsened to 97.4 micrograms of PM2.5 particles per cubic meter from 86.5 in 2021, making it the most polluted city globally
NEW DELHI: Lahore in Pakistan jumped more than 10 places to become the city with the worst air in the world in 2022, according to an annual global survey by a Swiss maker of air purifiers.
The report published on Tuesday by IQAir also said that Chad in central Africa had replaced Bangladesh as the country with the most polluted air last year.
IQAir measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5. Its annual survey is widely cited by researchers and government organizations.
Lahore’s air quality worsened to 97.4 micrograms of PM2.5 particles per cubic meter from 86.5 in 2021, making it the most polluted city globally.
Hotan, the only Chinese city in the top 20, followed Lahore with PM2.5 levels of 94.3, an improvement from 101.5 in 2021.
The next two cities in the rankings were Indian: Bhiwadi, on Delhi’s outskirts had pollution levels at 92.7, and Delhi followed close behind at 92.6.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum PM2.5 concentration of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.
While Chad had an average level of 89.7, Iraq, which had the second most polluted air for a country, averaged 80.1.
Pakistan, which had two of the five cities with the worst air in 2022, stood third in the country-wide ranking at 70.9, followed by Bahrain at 66.6.
Bangladesh’s air quality improved from 2021, when it was tagged as the country with the worst air. It is ranked fifth in the latest report, with PM2.5 levels coming down to 65.8 from 76.9.
India has has some of the most polluted cities in the world, but ranked eighth in the latest report, with PM2.5 levels at 53.3.
The report said India and Pakistan experienced the worst air quality in the Central and South Asian region, where nearly 60 percent of the population lives in areas where the concentration of PM2.5 particles is at least seven times higher than WHO’s recommended levels.
It said one in 10 people globally were living in an area where air pollution poses a threat to health.
The US Pacific territory Guam had cleaner air than any country, with a PM2.5 concentration of 1.3, while Canberra had the cleanest air for a capital city, with 2.8.
The index was prepared using data from more than 30,000 air quality monitors in more than 7,300 locations in 131 countries, territories and regions.

 

Activists urge UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to court

Activists urge UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to court
Updated 14 min 55 sec ago
AP

Activists urge UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to court

Activists urge UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to court
  • Myanmar’s military has long been accused of human rights violations, most notably during a brutal 2017 counterinsurgency campaign against Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine
Updated 14 min 55 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Human rights activists urged the UN Security Council on Monday to refer Myanmar’s military rulers to the International Criminal Court and urged neighboring Southeast Asian countries to support the opposition pro-democracy movement.
The leaders of two women’s rights organizations spoke to reporters ahead of a closed council meeting on Myanmar. Members heard briefings by UN special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer and Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, whose country chairs the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
May Sabe Phyu, director of the Gender Equality Network, a coalition of organizations promoting women’s rights in Myanmar, accused Myanmar’s military of conducting “a terror campaign” and committing “heinous acts” that constituted crimes against humanity. She said the Security Council should refer the junta’s actions to the International Criminal Court for prosecution.
Myanmar’s military has long been accused of human rights violations, most notably during a brutal 2017 counterinsurgency campaign against Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine. International courts are considering whether that crackdown was genocide.
In 2021, the military ousted Myanmar’s elected civilian government, then moved to violently suppress public opposition to the takeover. Some experts now consider the situation in Myanmar to be a civil war in which the army has conducting major offensives against widespread armed resistance.
ASEAN adopted a five-step consensus on restoring peace in April 2021 to which Myanmar agreed but has not implemented, leading to Myanmar’s exclusion from some top-level ASEAN meetings since then.
The Security Council approved its first-ever resolution on Myanmar in December, demanding an immediate end to violence, urging its military rulers to release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and to restore democratic institutions. It also reiterated a call for dialogue and reconciliation and urged all sides “to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.”
The activists called for an arms embargo, for the UN special envoy to have public engagements with pro-democracy actors, and for accountability for crimes perpetrated by the military.
Phyu, who left Myanmar after the takeover and is now based in the United States, asked the Security Council to pressure Myanmar’s neighbors not to support the government but to publicly support democratic forces, including the National Unity Government, which she said has the support of the people of Myanmar.
And she criticized UN envoy Heyzer for meeting Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing but not meeting publicly with pro-democracy groups including the National Unity Government, which operates underground and calls itself the country’s legitimate government.
Naw Hser Hser, head of the Women’s League of Burma, said supporters of democracy feel forgotten by the international community.
Before Monday’s council meeting, Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the Security Council fully supports ASEAN and the five-point council, but stressed that it’s time for progress now.
“The people of Myanmar have been suffering for too long,” Woodward said. “Myanmar is the second deadliest place in the world for civilians and the people of Myanmar really can’t wait.”
France’s deputy UN ambassador Nathalie Broadhurst told The Associated Press after the council meeting that Marsudi presented the implementation plan which calls for action on all five points in parallel, not sequentially.
“They say they don’t want megaphone diplomacy,” Broadhurst added, expressing hope that the ASEAN effort will eventually lead to a national inclusive effort and end the “desperate situation” in Myanmar.
Brazil’s UN Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho told AP that council members supported ASEAN, and some said the Security Council should be prepared for further action, but no new council action is expected “for the time being.”
The Security Council in New York has been increasingly divided due to a major rift among its five permanent members: China and Russia on one side, Britain, France and the United States on the other.

 

Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked rape charges: LA judge

Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked rape charges: LA judge
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked rape charges: LA judge

Harvey Weinstein will not face retrial on deadlocked rape charges: LA judge
  • Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench granted the defense’s motion to dismiss the remaining charges
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will not be retried for alleged attacks on two women, a judge in Los Angeles ruled Tuesday, after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charges.
The former movie mogul was convicted last year of raping a European actress in a Beverly Hills hotel a decade earlier. He was jailed for 16 years, a sentence he will serve after he completes a 23-year sentence imposed by a New York court.
But the jury in Los Angeles deadlocked on charges relating to two other women and prosecutors on Tuesday said they felt unable to proceed with a new trial.
Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench granted the defense’s motion to dismiss the remaining charges.
A lengthy trial heard how the “Shakespeare in Love” producer had forced himself on young actresses trying to find a foothold in Hollywood.
Prosecutors said Weinstein exploited and abused women for years, and long enjoyed impunity because of his then-powerful position in the industry.
Bombshell allegations broke against him in 2017, launching the #MeToo movement and paving the way for hundreds of women to fight back against sexual violence in the workplace.
Dozens of women have now accused Weinstein of predatory behavior.
The disgraced producer has long maintained his innocence and is appealing against his convictions in New York and Los Angeles.

 

Divide on Ukraine support emerges in early 2024 GOP field

Divide on Ukraine support emerges in early 2024 GOP field
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

Divide on Ukraine support emerges in early 2024 GOP field

Divide on Ukraine support emerges in early 2024 GOP field
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, reflecting an establishment GOP view of the conflict, stressed the importance of a Ukrainian victory over Russia
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

COLUMBIA, S.C.: Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are emerging as leading rivals for the Republican presidential nomination. But when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they are united in arguing that stopping the aggression isn’t a vital US strategic interest.
Trump and DeSantis were among the declared and potential GOP presidential candidates surveyed about the war by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The answers from the group of Republicans revealed a divergence of opinions and underscored how the US response to the war in Ukraine is becoming a litmus test in the early phase of the Republican presidential primary.
But the responses from Trump and DeSantis were particularly notable, both because of their stature in the party and the similarities of their positions. They contended that American involvement had only drawn Russia closer to other adversarial states like China and condemned the tens of billions of dollars that the United States has provided in aid for Ukraine.
“We cannot prioritize intervention in an escalating foreign war over the defense of our own homeland,” wrote DeSantis, who hasn’t yet announced a 2024 campaign.
“Europe isn’t helping itself. They are relying on the United States to largely do it for them. That is very unfair to us,” Trump said, calling on European countries to share more of the financial burden of defending Ukraine.
While the US has provided the majority of the aid, European countries have made substantial contributions, with several giving Ukraine far more than the US in terms of a percentage of their gross domestic product.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, reflecting an establishment GOP view of the conflict, stressed the importance of a Ukrainian victory over Russia. They cautioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn’t stop his aggression with Ukraine and warned that NATO countries were at risk.
“We support those who fight our enemies on their shores, so we will not have to fight them ourselves,” wrote Pence, who is considering a 2024 bid. Echoing a line he has used since the beginning of the war, Pence said, “There is no room for Putin apologists in the Republican Party” — a veiled criticism of Trump, who has called Putin “smart.”
In his first real articulation of a plan for Ukraine, DeSantis echoed a Russian talking point by referring to the war as a “territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia.” Ukraine’s borders are internationally recognized, including by the United Nations.
“​While the US has many vital national interests – securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party – becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them,” DeSantis wrote.
Citing a goal of peace, DeSantis said the US should not provide any assistance that would lead to the deployment of American troops or “enable Ukraine to engage in offensive operations beyond its borders.
“F-16s and long-range missiles should therefore be off the table,” DeSantis said. “These moves would risk explicitly drawing the United States into the conflict and drawing us closer to a hot war between the world’s two largest nuclear powers. That risk is unacceptable.” The Biden administration has so far ruled out sending F-16 fighter jets and made clear to Ukraine that US weapons should not be used to strike Russian territory.
Trump, as he has before, noted that Russia’s invasion didn’t happen during his administration, casting the conflict as “due to a new lack of respect for the US”
With him as president, Trump said, “that horrible war would end in 24 hours, or less.” Previously asked how he would accomplish this feat, Trump said in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that “you need that office, that power, that whatever it is” of being US president, without providing any details.
As president, Trump disparaged Ukraine and made friendly overtures to Putin, including publicly siding with the Russian leader and his claims that Moscow didn’t meddle in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump said opposing Russia’s war in Ukraine was of national strategic interest not for the US but for Europe, which “should be paying far more than we are, or equal.”
Haley, who declared her candidacy last month and posted her responses to Carlson’s questionnaire in an emailed statement, said US support for Ukraine was critical against an anti-American regime that is “attempting to brutally expand by force into a neighboring pro-American country.” A Russian victory in Ukraine, she said, would only make countries like China and Iran “more aggressive.”
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a potential 2024 candidate, called for “accountability for every single dollar spent” on aid to Ukraine. He also cautioned that the US should beware of the Chinese because of the “adversarial position they have taken against the American people” in “partnering” with Russia.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, another possible presidential contender, argued that the US “has come to rely far too heavily on financial sanctions as a weapon of deterrence” against Russia. She described the US aid sent to Ukraine as a “waste” and said it risked escalation of the conflict.
“This should be Europe’s fight, not ours. We should not waste taxpayer dollars at the risk of nuclear war,” she wrote.
Many of the survey respondents, including DeSantis, Haley and Pence, warned that the US shouldn’t write “blank checks” to Ukraine — a notion that Biden has strongly pushed back on, saying the administration hadn’t given Ukraine everything it had asked for.
US officials also say they have installed layers of oversight on how US money and other aid is disbursed, given Ukraine’s reputation for corruption.
In Washington, congressional Republicans have been setting up an aggressive effort to make the case for why the US should continue spending billions of dollars on the war effort, navigating a chasm between defense hawks and noninterventionists who mirror more of Trump’s approach.
The White House on Tuesday pushed back against the idea that assisting Ukraine was not a vital US interest.
“If we were just to lay back and let Putin take Ukraine ... where does it stop?” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. “And for those who are worried about the cost that this support that we have provided Ukraine amounts to, we would encourage them to consider the cost in blood and treasure — in American blood and treasure — should Mr. Putin succeed and continue to expand his goals.”
In a surprise visit to Washington just before Christmas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech at the US Capitol that the American aid to his country was “not charity” but rather an investment in global security and democracy. “This battle cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide protection,” Zelensky said.
None of the GOP survey-takers backed the idea of regime change in Russia. DeSantis said ousting Putin “would greatly increase the stakes of the conflict” and argued that a successor “would likely be even more ruthless.” Pence said the decision on whether Putin should remain in power lies with Russian citizens.
Trump suggested the real regime change should take place closer to home.
“We should support regime change in the United States, that’s far more important,” Trump wrote. “The Biden administration are the ones who got us into this mess.”

 

Putin says Germany remains ‘occupied’

Putin says Germany remains ‘occupied’
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

Putin says Germany remains ‘occupied’

Putin says Germany remains ‘occupied’
  • Western countries, including Germany, have reacted cautiously to investigations into the blasts which hit Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines last year
  • Putin: ‘The Soviet Union withdrew its forces and ended what amounted to an occupation of the country. But that was not the case with the Americans. They continue to occupy Germany’
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Germany’s response to the explosions on North Sea pipelines showed that the country remained “occupied” and unable to act independently decades after its surrender at the end of World War Two.
Putin, interviewed on Russian television, also said European leaders had been browbeaten into losing their sense of sovereignty and independence.
Western countries, including Germany, have reacted cautiously to investigations into the blasts which hit Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, saying they believe they were a deliberate act, but declining to say who they think was responsible.
“The matter is that European politicians have said themselves publicly that after World War Two, Germany was never a fully sovereign state,” Russian news agencies quoted Putin as telling state Rossiya-1 TV channel.
“The Soviet Union at one point withdrew its forces and ended what amounted to an occupation of the country. But that, as is well known, was not the case with the Americans. They continue to occupy Germany.”
Putin told the interviewer that the blasts were carried out on a “state level” and dismissed as “complete nonsense” suggestions that an autonomous pro-Ukraine group was responsible.
The pipelines were intended to bring Russian gas to Germany, though since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago Berlin has taken steps to reduce its reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.
Leaders in Berlin have been careful about apportioning blame for the explosions, with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius saying last week the blasts could have been a “false-flag operation to blame Ukraine.”

Five killed in Somalia suicide attack, governor wounded

Five killed in Somalia suicide attack, governor wounded
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

Five killed in Somalia suicide attack, governor wounded

Five killed in Somalia suicide attack, governor wounded
  • Eleven people, including the governor Ahmed Bulle Gared, were injured
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

MOGADISHU: At least five people were killed and 11 others, including a regional governor, wounded in a suicide attack on Tuesday in southern Somalia, a police commander told AFP.

A vehicle laden with explosives plowed into a guest house hosting government officials in Bardera, 450 kilometers (279 miles) west of the capital Mogadishu, area police commander Hussein Adan, said.

“The explosion destroyed most parts of the building and five security guards died in the blast,” Adan said.

Eleven people, including the governor, Ahmed Bulle Gared, were injured, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the militant group Al-Shabab remains a potent force in the troubled Horn of Africa nation despite multinational efforts to degrade its leadership.

Mohamud Saney, who witnessed Tuesday’s attack, said, they had “never heard anything as big as the explosion.”

“It shook the earth like and earthquake.”

Al-Shabab has been waging a bloody insurgency against the central government in the fragile nation for about 15 years.

In recent months, the Somali army and local clan militias have retaken chunks of territory from the militants in an operation backed by US airstrikes and an African Union force known as ATMIS.

Despite the gains by the pro-government forces, the militants have continued to demonstrate the ability to strike back with lethal force against civilian and military targets.

In the deadliest Al-Shabab attack since the offensive was launched last year, 121 people were killed in two car bomb explosions at the Education Ministry in Mogadishu in October.

The UN last month said that 2022 was the deadliest year for civilians in Somalia since 2017, largely because of an increase in mass-casualty attacks by the militant group.

Although forced out of Mogadishu and other main urban centers more than a decade ago, Al-Shabab remains entrenched in parts of rural central and southern Somalia.

