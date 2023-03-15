You are here

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp

A group of women, reportedly the wives of suspected Daesh fighters, at Al-Roj camp in Syria in 2021. The Al-Roj camp houses thousands of former Daesh members and their families. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

  • Mariam Raad, 31, allegedly traveled to be with former math teacher-turned top terror recruiter husband
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Australian woman accused of joining Daesh to be with her husband, a senior fighter and recruiter, has appeared in a regional court after being repatriated from Syria’s Al-Roj camp.

Mariam Raad, 31, appeared on Wednesday at Young Local Court in New South Wales, wearing large sunglasses and a facemask.

If found guilty of the charges, she faces up to 10 years’ in jail. Prosecutors are set to compile evidence including financial records and phone messages.

The 31-year-old mother-of-four allegedly left Australia for Syria to join her husband, a former mathematics teacher who became a top recruiter for Daesh before his death in 2018.

Following the collapse of the terror group, Raad was captured and transferred to the Al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria, which houses thousands of former Daesh members and their families.

She spent three years in the camp before being repatriated to Australia along with three other women and 13 children in a government mission in October last year.

Raad has lived in Young since her return. However, she was arrested in January and charged with breaching federal law by entering Syrian territory under the control of Daesh.

Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Raad was aware of her husband’s involvement in the terror group.

She made no comment during the short hearing. The next court date was set for May 10 after her lawyers requested an eight-week adjournment.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices

Kuwait envoy praises Japanese students for humanitarian choices
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Kuwait’s ambassador to Japan, Sami Ghassab Alzamanan, addressed graduates of Tokyo University of Medicine and Pharmacy last week and praised the graduates for choosing careers that required compassion, empathy and commitment to helping others.

In his speech at the ceremony, which was attended by the governor of Miyagi Prefecture, the president of Tohoku University of Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, university professors and the graduates’ families, Alzamanan also praised the students for their continuous dedication in overcoming the challenges of their studies.

The ambassador said: “The medical and health field is not only based on science, but also on humanity.”

“Humanitarian principles and adherence to human rights formed the basis of the Kuwait-Japan partnership that began before the independence of the State of Kuwait in 1961,” the ambassador said. He encouraged the graduates to continue the message of humanity without distinction of race, religion or color.

Alzamanan also added that he was honored that his country’s contribution during the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 resulted in the establishment of the “Partnership Fund with Kuwait for Medical Studies” and said that universities provide an environment of intellectual freedom and human dignity, as well as fostering creation and creativity.

Ambassador Alzamanan concluded by wishing the students continued success and reaffirmed that the State of Kuwait was always ready to support bilateral work of interest to both countries.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Kuwait Japan

UK’s The Royal Mint releases exclusive Ramadan gold bar with Kaaba design

UK’s The Royal Mint releases exclusive Ramadan gold bar with Kaaba design
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

  • The 20-gram bar, which was released ahead of Ramadan, was created in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Royal Mint, the UK’s oldest company and official maker of coins, has released a gold-minted bullion bar for Britain’s Muslim community that depicts the Kaaba.

The 20-gram bar, which was released ahead of Ramadan, was created in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales.

Abdul-Azim Ahmed of the Muslim Council of Wales said: “It’s been wonderful to work with The Royal Mint to introduce this special gold bullion bar depicting the Kaaba. Covered by the kiswa, a black cloth with gold decoration, the building’s outline is unmistakable, and it has now been minted in gold, the precious metal prized for millennia.

“The design will undoubtedly be popular with the Muslim community and exemplifies the craftsmanship of The Royal Mint. It’s been a fascinating process and I hope people across the world will enjoy this bar.”

In marking the launch of the bar, The Royal Mint in February took part in three events across the UK hosted by Islamic Relief, a leading Muslim charity that provides aid responses to disasters and emergencies around the world.

The three events — in Manchester, London and Glasgow — aimed to raise funds for Turkiye and Syria in the wake of last month’s deadly earthquakes.

The Royal Mint donated one of the Kaaba gold bars for auction at each event, raising more than $10,000.

Islamic Relief Director Tufail Hussain said: “We’re honored to be partnered with the historic Royal Mint and so pleased to be able to hold these events across the country.

“These Kaaba gold bars, donated by The Royal Mint, will help us to raise significant funds for the Turkiye and Syria appeal.”

Director of Precious Metals at The Royal Mint Andrew Dickey said: “We are delighted that for the first time, the distinctive cube structure of the Kaaba is being represented on a 20-gram gold bullion minted bar by The Royal Mint.

“Drawing on more than 1,100 years of minting expertise, we have applied our expert craftsmanship to create a beautiful representation of the Kaaba, the holiest place on Earth for many Muslims.”

Topics: Kaaba Makkah The Royal Mint Ramadan 2023 Ramadan

Niger says it killed ‘30 militants’, arrests 960

Niger says it killed ‘30 militants’, arrests 960
Updated 55 min 18 sec ago
AFP

  • One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger is being assailed by two militant insurgencies
Updated 55 min 18 sec ago
AFP

NIAMEY: Militant-hit Niger last week killed about 30 members of the Boko Haram group and detained 960 followers, most of them women and children, who had fled neighboring Nigeria, official sources said.
State TV channel Tele Sahel said late Tuesday that on March 7 aerial surveillance spotted a “massive movement of people” along the Kamadougou Yoge River, which marks the border between the two countries, who were heading toward Lke Chad.
The report said they were members of the Boko Haram militant group, who were fleeing their hideout in Sambisa forest in northeast Nigeria after coming under pressure from their rivals, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
ISWAP split from Boko Haram in 2016 and rose to become the dominant group in the region’s long-running militant turmoil.
It seized swathes of territory under Boko Haram control after leader Abubakar Shekau was killed in clashes with ISWAP in May 2021.
Seeking to prevent the group from reaching Lake Chad and using its marshlands as a haven, the army tried to negotiate a surrender, using envoys and dropping leaflets, but eventually launched a dawn assault on March 11, Tele Sahel said.
“Around 30 terrorists were neutralized” and 960 other people, most of whom were women and children, were detained, taken to the town of Diffa and handed over to the Nigerian military authorities, it said.
An elected official in Toumour, a village near the town of Bosso bordering Lake Chad, confirmed Wednesday that “a large number of Boko Haram” fleeing Sambisa had been intercepted on Niger’s border “and handed over to the Nigerian authorities.”
Another official said that many others, however, “are heading toward (the islands) on the lake, especially women and children, in terrible conditions.”
One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger is being assailed by two militant insurgencies.
One, in the southwest, came from neighboring Mali in 2015, while the other, in the southeast, is a long-running spillover from Boko Haram’s campaign in Nigeria.
The group’s violence has killed over 40,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes since 2009, according to the United Nations.
The vast Lake Chad region, shared by Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad, is a notorious bolthole for both Boko Haram and ISWAP, who set up camps on islands in its marshlands.
The four countries set up a Multinational Joint Task Force in 2015, comprising 8,500, with the aim of defeating the armed groups.

Topics: Niger Boko Haram

Russia urges US to stop ‘hostile’ flights after drone crash

Russia urges US to stop ‘hostile’ flights after drone crash
Updated 35 min 36 sec ago
AFP

  • Kyiv says incident over international waters a Kremlin attempt to widen the Ukraine conflict
  • Russia’s envoy to Washington: We consider any action with the use of US weaponry as openly hostile
Updated 35 min 36 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow warned against “hostile” US flights on Wednesday, as tensions simmered after a Russian fighter jet was accused of colliding with an American drone over the Black Sea.

Though Russia has denied its Su-27 plane clipped the propeller of an unmanned Reaper drone, Kyiv said the incident over international waters was a Kremlin attempt to widen the Ukraine conflict.

The crash on Tuesday, which Washington called the fault of reckless and unprofessional conduct, added fresh tensions between Moscow and Western allies.

“We assume that the United States will refrain from further speculation in the media and stop flights near Russian borders,” Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said Wednesday.

“We consider any action with the use of US weaponry as openly hostile,” he wrote on social media channel Telegram.

Russia’s defense ministry said Tuesday it scrambled fighter jets following the detection of a US drone over the Black Sea and denied causing the crash.

The Pentagon said its drone was on a routine mission when it was intercepted “in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner,” while Russia countered the aircraft was out of control and said its jets had no contact with it.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby followed up saying, “obviously, we refute the Russians’ denial.”

He added the United States was trying to prevent the fallen drone from getting into the wrong hands.

“We’ve taken steps to protect our equities with respect to that particular drone — that particular aircraft,” Kirby told CNN.

Russian intercepts over the Black Sea are common, Kirby said in Washington, but this one “is noteworthy because of how unsafe and unprofessional it was, indeed reckless that it was.”

For the Ukraine, however, the incident was evidence that Russian President wanted to raise the stakes of the conflict in Ukraine and draw in Washington.

“The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV — provoked by Russia over the Black Sea — is Putin’s way of signaling his readiness to expand the conflict to involve other parties,” Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on social media.

“The purpose of this all-in tactic is to always be raising the stakes,” he added.

NATO diplomats in Brussels confirmed the incident, but said they did not expect it to immediately escalate into a further confrontation.

A Western military source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said diplomatic channels between Russia and the United States could help limit any fall-out.

“To my mind, diplomatic channels will mitigate this,” the source said.

Russia’s campaign in Ukraine has led to heightened fears of a direct confrontation between Moscow and the NATO alliance, which has been arming Kyiv to help it defend itself.

Reports of a missile strike in eastern Poland in November briefly caused alarm before Western military sources concluded it was a Ukrainian air defense missile, not a Russian one.

The United States uses MQ-9 Reapers for both surveillance and strikes and has long operated over the Black Sea keeping an eye on Russian naval forces.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said US Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.

“US and allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely,” he added.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the drone was “unflyable and uncontrollable so we brought it down,” adding that the collision also likely damaged the Russian aircraft, which he said was able to land following the incident.

Several US Reapers have been lost in recent years, including to hostile fire.

One was shot down in 2019 over Yemen with a surface-to-air missile fired by Houthi rebels, the US Central Command said at the time.

Reapers can be armed with Hellfire missiles as well as laser-guided bombs and can fly for more than 1,770 kilometers at altitudes of up to 15,000 meters, according to the US Air Force.

Topics: Russia US drone Black Sea

Japan PM Fumio Kishida receives courtesy call from Jordan deputy PM

Japan PM Fumio Kishida receives courtesy call from Jordan deputy PM
Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Updated 15 March 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida received a courtesy call from Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi on Tuesday.

At the outset, Kishida welcomed Al-Safadi’s visit to Japan and stated that the Asian country attaches great importance to the strategic partnership with Jordan.

In response, Al-Safadi expressed gratitude for various assistance provided by Japan, and stated that Jordan values traditional friendship with Japan and hopes to continue to develop bilateral relationship in a wide range of areas.

Kishida referred to the third Japan-Jordan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue that was held March 13, and both sides concurred that the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation in various fields including politics, economy and security.

On Middle East Peace, Japan’s PM expressed his appreciation for various diplomatic efforts by Jordan, and the two sides shared their concern about the current situation in Israel and Palestine, where tensions remain high, and confirmed that they will continue to work together toward the realization of a “two-state solution.”

The two sides also discussed regional developments, including in East Asia and Ukraine, and confirmed that they would work together in dealing with North Korea, including on the abductions issue.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Jordan Japan Fumio Kishida

