Army says suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel

Army says suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel
Israeli soldiers patrol along the border with Lebanon near the northern Arab-Israeli village of Arab Al-Aramshe on Mar. 15, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Army says suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel

Army says suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel
  • The suspect was stopped in a car at one of the established border crossings in the north of Israel after an explosive device was detonated in the area
  • The army said the suspect was believed to have been responsible for that explosion
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army on Wednesday announced it killed a suspect wearing an explosive belt in the country’s north earlier this week, suggesting the possible involvement of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.
“We are examining a possibility of the Hezbollah terrorist organization of being involved” with the suspected attacker who was shot dead on Monday, the army said.
The suspect was stopped in a car at one of the established border crossings in the north of Israel after an explosive device was detonated in the area, at the Meggido junction about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Haifa.
The army said the suspect was believed to have been responsible for that explosion, which severely injured an Israeli civilian.
“He could have used the explosive belt in the first attack but chose not to,” the army said in a press briefing.
“Our assumption is that he was aiming to conduct another terrorist attack,” perhaps before committing suicide, it added.
The suspected attacker is believed to have asked a driver to pick him up to take him back toward the north of the country, according to the army.
The driver, whose identity was not revealed, is currently under interrogation, it added.

Topics: Israeli Lebanon Hezbollah explosive belt

New protests in Iran during fire festival: monitors

New protests in Iran during fire festival: monitors
Updated 58 min 23 sec ago
AFP

New protests in Iran during fire festival: monitors

New protests in Iran during fire festival: monitors
  • The fire festival, called Chaharshanbe Suri in Farsi, is celebrated every year on the night of the last Tuesday of the Iranian calendar year
  • During the festival, participants jump over bonfires to ward off evil spirits
Updated 58 min 23 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Fresh anti-regime protests took place overnight alongside celebrations for Iran’s traditional fire festival in the runup to Persian New Year, monitors said on Wednesday.
Video footage posted on social media showed groups of Iranians chanting anti-regime slogans, throwing headscarves into fires and burning images of the clerical leadership.
The fire festival, called Chaharshanbe Suri in Farsi, is celebrated every year on the night of the last Tuesday of the Iranian calendar year, which ends on March 20.
It is part of Iran’s pre-Islamic heritage and generally frowned upon by the Shiite clerical establishment but is popular with young people.
During the festival, participants jump over bonfires to ward off evil spirits. They also let off fireworks, many of them homemade, resulting in significant casualties every year.
Iran’s emergency services chief, Jafar Miadfar, said 11 people were killed and more than 3,500 injured during this year’s celebrations.
It was the first fire festival since protests erupted in Iran in September over the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for an alleged violation of Iran’s mandatory dress code for women.
The 1500tasvir social media channel, which monitors protest activity, posted footage of dozens of people marching in the Tehran district of Ekbatan chanting: “We are back, the uprising continues.”
It also posted footage of a large crowd chanting anti-regime slogans in the city of Rasht close to the Caspian Sea coast and of fireworks being thrown at police vehicles in Tehran.
In Tehran, women were shown dancing around bonfires and jubilantly throwing their mandatory headscarves into the flames.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said protests also took place in Kurdish-populated regions of western Iran, with people shouting “death to the dictator” in Amini’s hometown of Saqez where security forces reportedly used tear gas.
In the town of Bukan farther north, IranWire website said protesters lit bonfires in the streets, prompting clashes with security forces.
In the capital, protesters set fire to a banner of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Ekbatan neighborhood, it added.
The protests that followed Amini’s death last September have largely abated in recent months following a deadly crackdown by the security forces.
But analysts have said they need only a spark to flare up again as underlying grievances remain unaddressed.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini fire festival Persian New Year

Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings

Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings

Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings
  • Students say they have been sickened by noxious fumes in incidents dating back to November that have mainly occurred in girls' schools
  • There have been no fatalities, and some officials have suggested that mass hysteria might have played a role
Updated 15 March 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iranian police said Wednesday that 110 suspects have been arrested in connection with the suspected poisoning of thousands of girls in schools across the country.
Students say they have been sickened by noxious fumes in incidents dating back to November that have mainly occurred in girls’ schools. Authorities say they are investigating, but there has been no word on who might be behind the incidents or what — if any — chemicals have been used.
Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting women’s education, even during the height of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. There have been no fatalities, and some officials have suggested that mass hysteria might have played a role.
Gen. Saeed Montazerolmehdi, the police spokesperson, announced the arrests in remarks carried by Iranian media. He also said police had confiscated thousands of stink bomb toys, indicating that some of the alleged attacks might have been copycat pranks.
Others appear to be more serious, with hundreds of students hospitalized, according to local media reports and rights groups.
Iran has heavily restricted independent media and arrested dozens of journalists since the outbreak of nationwide antigovernment protests last September. It has also targeted reporters covering the poisonings, even as officials have provided few details about what is happening.
A lawmaker on a government panel investigating the incidents said earlier this month that as many as 5,000 students have complained of being sickened in 230 schools across 25 provinces. Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the recent protests, has put the number at over 7,000 students.
The World Health Organization documented what might have been a similar phenomenon in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012, when hundreds of girls across the country complained of strange smells and poisoning. No evidence was found to support the suspicions, and WHO said it appeared to be a “mass psychogenic illness.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Schoolgirls

UN says renewed momentum toward peace in Yemen spurred by Saudi Arabia, Iran agreement

United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg (R) is displayed on a screen as he attends a Security Council meeting.
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg (R) is displayed on a screen as he attends a Security Council meeting.
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

UN says renewed momentum toward peace in Yemen spurred by Saudi Arabia, Iran agreement

United Nations special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg (R) is displayed on a screen as he attends a Security Council meeting.
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Yemen mediator urged the warring parties on Wednesday to “seize the opportunity” to take decisive steps toward peace and said momentum to end the conflict had been renewed by a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume ties.
“We are currently witnessing renewed regional diplomatic momentum, as well as a step change in the scope and depth of the discussions,” UN Yemen special envoy Hans Grundberg told the Security Council.
“The parties must seize the opportunity presented by this regional and international momentum to take decisive steps toward a more peaceful future.”

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Iran

$32 annual incentive for Egyptian mothers with just 2 children

Egypt has announced an annual incentive of 1,000 Egyptian pounds for married women aged 21- 45 who have two children or fewer.
Egypt has announced an annual incentive of 1,000 Egyptian pounds for married women aged 21- 45 who have two children or fewer.
Updated 15 March 2023
Gobran Mohammed

$32 annual incentive for Egyptian mothers with just 2 children

Egypt has announced an annual incentive of 1,000 Egyptian pounds for married women aged 21- 45 who have two children or fewer.
  • A woman’s right to claim any amount will be forfeited if she gives birth to a third child
  • Hala El-Said, minister of planning and economic development, said the project seeks to improve the quality of life of Egyptian citizens
Updated 15 March 2023
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: To control population growth, the Egyptian government has announced an annual incentive of 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($32) for married women aged 21 to 45 who have two children or fewer.
They will receive the accumulated amount when they turn 45, provided they adhere to all project conditions and periodic follow-ups.
The accumulated amount for each married woman with two children or fewer will be calculated based on her age when she joined the program. A woman’s right to claim any amount will be forfeited if she gives birth to a third child.
Hala El-Said, minister of planning and economic development, said the project seeks to improve the quality of life of Egyptian citizens by controlling population growth and enhancing demographic characteristics.
“Our strategy is twofold: first, to provide financial incentives for Egyptian women to curb population growth, and second, to ensure that every woman and every child receives a comprehensive package of health, education and economic services to promote growth and human dignity,” she added.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the National Project for the Development of the Egyptian Family, launched by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in February 2022, aims to improve demographic characteristics, such as education, health and job opportunities, in addition to controlling population growth.
According to the latest data, the population of Egypt is about 104,578,320 people. The Cairo governorate ranks first in terms of population.
Egypt ranked first in terms of population in the North Africa region, with 104.2 million, and third in the continent behind Nigeria and Ethiopia, according to a report released in November 2022 by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.
According to CAPMAS, Egypt’s population represents about 7.3 percent that of Africa and 1.3 percent of the world’s population. The country ranks 14th in terms of the world population.
Earlier, El-Sisi warned that if the current population growth rates continued, Egypt’s population would increase from 101.5 million in 2020 to 150 million by 2030 and to around 193-194 million by 2050.
“We need EGP 16 trillion per year to spend on an Egypt with 100 million citizens and would need to double this figure to spend on an Egypt with 195 million,” he said.

Topics: Egypt Hala El-Said women population growth

Netanyahu shortens Berlin visit, amid Israeli security worries

Netanyahu shortens Berlin visit, amid Israeli security worries
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

Netanyahu shortens Berlin visit, amid Israeli security worries

Netanyahu shortens Berlin visit, amid Israeli security worries
  • Netanyahu is due to depart for the German capital later on Wednesday
  • His nationalist-religious coalition government, in power since December, has been beset by unprecedented protests against a planned judicial overhaul
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday shortened a trip to Berlin scheduled for this week, according to his office, which earlier said he had held consultations “on developments in national security.”
The statements did not specify whether the rescheduling and consultations were linked. Nor did they provide further details.
Netanyahu is due to depart for the German capital later on Wednesday. A preliminary itinerary circulated last week said he would return on Friday. But the new statement said he would return on Thursday.
His nationalist-religious coalition government, in power since December, has been beset by unprecedented protests against a planned judicial overhaul. Demonstrators said they would try to prevent him reaching the airport on Wednesday.
Separately, he and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said they have been holding high-level discussions about a national security matter on which Israeli officials have declined further comment.
On Monday, an Israeli motorist was seriously hurt in an explosion on a road near the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian militant attacks have intensified in recent months.
Authorities secured a court order limiting reporting on the incident, which some Israeli media described as a roadside bomb that may have been set off prematurely.

Topics: Israel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Germany Protests

