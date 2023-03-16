You are here

  • Home
  • Spanish federation sides against Barcelona over payments

Spanish federation sides against Barcelona over payments

Spanish federation sides against Barcelona over payments
Barcelona’s Brazilian forward Raphinha and teammates celebrate victory at the end of their Spanish league match against Athletic Club Bilbao at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on Mar. 12, 2023. FC Barcelona won 0-1. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68qcw

Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Spanish federation sides against Barcelona over payments

Spanish federation sides against Barcelona over payments
  • A judge ordered the accusations to be investigated, and prosecutors specialized in anticorruption were handling the case
  • Others siding against the club include the Spanish government, the Spanish league, Real Madrid and more clubs
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

MADRID: The Spanish soccer federation has joined the long list of entities deciding to take legal action against Barcelona in the corruption case.
Prosecutors last week formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation in regard to payments of millions of euros for more than a decade to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee.
A judge ordered the accusations to be investigated, and prosecutors specialized in anticorruption were handling the case.
Others siding against the club include the Spanish government, the Spanish league, Real Madrid and more clubs. They will all be accusing parties in the proceedings over the controversial payments that have shocked Spanish soccer.
The federation said on Thursday it sent a report to UEFA about why it was going against Barcelona. It said it has been contributing with authorities, and has started its own investigation.
It called for “serenity” in the world of soccer to “help reduce the tensions” surrounding the refereeing collective in Spain.
“This is not beneficial for soccer,” the federation said. “Justice requires time, and the alleged illegal actions must be proven.”
Barcelona’s payments became public last month. The club have denied wrongdoing or conflict of interest, saying they paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.
Club president Joan Laporta said Barcelona were “the victim of a campaign to harm their honorability.”
Prosecutors said in court documents seen by the Associated Press that the payments by the club totaled up to 7.3 million euros ($7.7 million) from 2001-18. They said the “quantity was not justified because it was not foreseen in the statutes of the club nor approved by their general assembly (of club members).”
There is so far no evidence that referees or game results were actually influenced during the period in which Barcelona made the payments.

Topics: Barcelona corruption Spanish soccer federation

Related

Barcelona beat Bilbao amid more refereeing controversy
Football
Barcelona beat Bilbao amid more refereeing controversy
Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals
Sport
Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

Man City tie down World Cup winner Alvarez to 2028

Man City tie down World Cup winner Alvarez to 2028
Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Man City tie down World Cup winner Alvarez to 2028

Man City tie down World Cup winner Alvarez to 2028
  • Alvarez has largely had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland
  • The 23-year-old also had a huge impact in helping Argentina to win their third World Cup
Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City extended Julian Alvarez’s contract to 2028 on Thursday in recognition of an impressive debut season from the Argentine World Cup winner.
Alvarez has largely had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland, but has still scored 10 goals in 33 appearances in his first season in England.
The 23-year-old also had a huge impact in helping Argentina to win their third World Cup in Qatar.
Alvarez scored four goals in the tournament, including two in the semifinal victory over Croatia.
The former River Plate forward has reportedly been handed a significant wage rise on top of extending the deal he signed just over a year ago by an extra 12 months.
“This is a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing,” said Alvarez in a club statement.
“I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential.”

Topics: Manchester city Julian Alvarez

Related

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges
Sport
How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges
Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   
Football
Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   

Dortmund needs quick recovery to keep Bundesliga exciting

Dortmund needs quick recovery to keep Bundesliga exciting
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Dortmund needs quick recovery to keep Bundesliga exciting

Dortmund needs quick recovery to keep Bundesliga exciting
  • Schalke ended Dortmund’s perfect league record since the turn of the year with a 2-2 draw on Saturday
  • There’s concern now that tiredness and injuries are taking their toll just when the season enters its decisive phase
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

BERLIN: After hitting their first bumps of 2023, Borussia Dortmund need to recover quickly to keep the Bundesliga title race exciting before facing Bayern Munich.
Schalke ended Dortmund’s perfect league record since the turn of the year with a 2-2 draw on Saturday. They came after the club were knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea the previous Tuesday — a 2-0 loss in the second leg that ended Dortmund’s 10-game winning run since the winter break.
There’s concern now that tiredness and injuries are taking their toll just when the season enters its decisive phase. Ten matches in the Bundesliga remain. Dortmund next hosts Cologne on Saturday before visiting Bayern for “der Klassiker” on April 1.
Worries about the form of forward Sébastien Haller are not helping.
Haller had been expected to help fill the gap left by Erling Haaland’s departure for Manchester City, but the Ivory Coast striker has scored only one goal in 12 appearances in all competitions since returning in January after six months out for testicular cancer treatment.
“I’m not as forgetful as one or two journalists or the media,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said Thursday. “I said at the time in Bad Ragaz (Switzerland), when we found out about this serious illness, that there would be turmoil and dismay in the next days. And that as soon as there was a game, that it would all be forgotten. Then it’s all about the No. 9 from Borussia Dortmund.”
Terzić said he remembered saying in January before Haller’s return that it was the best thing this year that the forward was back with the team.
“And I’m sticking to that. It’s an unbelievably great feeling to have Sébastien back on the field with us every day,” Terzić said. “Of course, he’d like to have scored 20 goals already, and we’d like it, too — it’s no secret. But we know he’s taken an extraordinary journey in the last few months. And we will support him with that and his development so he’s back to 100 percent again soon.”
Haller will get more practice against Cologne.
Dortmund and Bayern were even on points before last weekend, but Bayern have pulled two points ahead thanks to Schalke’s favor. The Bavarian powerhouse appears to have weathered their own drop in form and doesn’t look likely to gift Dortmund any more opportunities as they chase a record-extending 11th consecutive league title.
Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl blamed a lack of focus and efficiency for the draw at Schalke. Dortmund were clearly the better team but failed to make more of their goal chances, while the home team twice drew level thanks to some uncommitted defending from the visitors.
Injuries have played a role, though Terzić should still have had enough quality players to beat Schalke, a team that only recently pulled itself out of last place and have only four wins this season.
Germany midfielder Julian Brandt was arguably in the best form of his life before he had to go off injured against Chelsea, and forward Karim Adeyemi, Youssoufa Moukoko and Marco Reus were all missing for the match against Schalke. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is also injured.
“We had a completely full (substitutes) bench in the first weeks of January,” Kehl said. “Still the squad was capable of winning today. It’s not a question of quality, also not the players who came in.”
Kehl referred to the impact of substitutes after coming on in January and February, when Gio Reyna (twice) and Reus scored late goals to clinch wins.
“Today it was probably a case of less influence from the bench,” Kehl said.
Reyna has had a limited role this season, making only five starts, but he was still the player with most goals (five) available against Schalke because of the injuries among Dortmund’s forward line.
Fortunately for Dortmund, Reus — the team captain — is expected to return on Saturday.
Bayern visits Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Topics: Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich

Related

Bayern alone on top after Dortmund drop points in derby
Sport
Bayern alone on top after Dortmund drop points in derby
Chelsea see off Dortmund to advance into Champions League quarterfinals
Sport
Chelsea see off Dortmund to advance into Champions League quarterfinals

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time

Napoli advance to Champions League quarters for first time
  • It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

NAPLES: Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in their history — and making it three Italian teams in the final eight.

Victor Osimhen continued his fine scoring record with a goal in each half and Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty in the second half as Napoli advanced 5-0 on aggregate.

It is the first time since 2006 that three Italian teams have progressed to the quarterfinals of Europe’s premier club competition.

There are no further restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other so Napoli could be pitted against Inter Milan or AC Milan when the draw is made on Friday. The other teams in the final eight are Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Wednesday’s other match to advance 6-2 on aggregate.

Napoli were brimming with confidence heading into the match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as it had a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Germany and appears to be a lock for the Serie A title.

There was trouble in Naples during the day as around 600 Frankfurt fans descended on the city, despite not being allowed into the match, but there didn’t appear to be any more incidents at the stadium.

Napoli pressed hard for the goal that would all but seal its place in the quarterfinals and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been a revelation this season, had a couple of chances in the first half but Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp kept his team in the match.

The deadlock was broken in first-half stoppage time when Stanislav Lobotka gathered a loose ball and sent it through to Matteo Politano, who whipped in a cross from the right for a towering header by Osimhen.

Osimhen — who also scored in the first leg — doubled his tally on the night, eight minutes after the break, as he tapped in a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo, following good work by Kvaratskhelia in the buildup.

And Napoli were out of sight in the 64th when Zieliński was tripped by Djibril Sow and the midfielder dusted himself down to drill the resulting penalty down the middle.

Topics: 2023 Champions League Napoli Naples Eintracht Frankfurt Victor Osimhen Piotr Zielinski

Related

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Football
Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review
Football
Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review

Amid Manchester United bids, UEFA head hints at owners rule review
  • UEFA warned last month of the integrity risks posed by “multi-club ownership”
  • Ceferin said any UEFA decision on relaxing the multi-club ownership rule would come to the executive committee he chairs
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

GENEVA: UEFA should rethink its rules that prevent clubs in related ownership from playing in the same competition such as the Champions League, its president Aleksander Ceferin said Wednesday.

Ceferin, speaking in an interview with former Manchester United player Gary Neville, said UEFA was “not thinking about United only” in considering a review.

United’s owners, the Glazer family, have invited offers to buy the storied club and a Qatari-funded bid and British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe have declared interest.

A Qatari sovereign wealth fund already owns Champions League regular Paris Saint-Germain and Ratcliffe’s chemicals firm INEOS owns Nice, which regularly plays in UEFA’s lower-tier competitions.

Both potential buyers could have problems with UEFA’s rule that bars clubs playing in the same competitions in any season if owners have “decisive influence” over them.

Ceferin, who has held one international press conference since September, told Neville in a filmed interview released Wednesday that UEFA should move soon to rethink its rules.

“It has to be quick because, you know, everything has to happen quickly in football,” the UEFA president said.

A UEFA panel of club finance experts accepted in 2017 that the Red Bull ownership group had created enough separation between Leipzig and Salzburg to allow both to enter the next Champions League together.

That ruling was met with some skepticism, however, and finding new flexibility in the rules that could ultimately benefit the Qatari bid for United would be another example of PSG seeming to get favorable decisions at UEFA.

PSG have emerged from two UEFA financial monitoring investigations with less severe consequences than many expected, and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi escaped sanction in a disciplinary case last year. A referee was confronted after a game which had eliminated PSG from the Champions League.

Al-Khelaifi is a close ally of Ceferin in soccer politics as a member of UEFA’s executive committee, as the chairman of the European Club Association that helped stop the breakaway Super League project in 2021, and as the head of one of UEFA’s most important commercial clients — Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports.

UEFA warned last month of the integrity risks posed by “multi-club ownership” — potential collusion on the field and in the transfer market — in its annual review of the European soccer industry.

Researchers for UEFA identified “more than 180 clubs worldwide” in a multi-club investment structure involving the careers of more than 6,500 players. They said that was a five-fold increase within a decade.

“There is more and more interest for this multi-club ownership and we shouldn’t just say no (to) the investments, and for multi-club ownership,” Čeferin said. “But we have to see what kind of rules we set in that case, because the rules have to be strict.”

Ceferin said any UEFA decision on relaxing the multi-club ownership rule would come to the executive committee he chairs. It includes Al-Khelaifi and UEFA treasurer David Gill, the former CEO at Man United who is still closely tied to the club.

Topics: UEFA champions league Aleksander Ceferin Manchester United Gary Neville

Related

Qatar-based bid for Man United confirmed on deadline day
Sport
Qatar-based bid for Man United confirmed on deadline day
Real Madrid reject UEFA compensation for Champions League final chaos
Football
Real Madrid reject UEFA compensation for Champions League final chaos

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals
  • Benzema scored from close range after a pass by Vinicius Junior in the 79th minute
Updated 16 March 2023
AP

MADRID: There was no historic comeback for Liverpool. Real Madrid’s title defense in the Champions League rolls into the quarterfinals.

Liverpool never really came close to overcoming its three-goal deficit from the first leg against the titleholders at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to end its hopes of another run to the final.

Karim Benzema scored late and Madrid advanced to the last eight for the third straight season with a 6-2 aggregate score following a 5-2 win from the first leg in England, when it rallied from two goals down early in the first half.

Liverpool was trying to pull off something never done before in the Champions League — erase a three-goal loss as a visitor. Only five times the team that lost at home rallied in the second leg in Europe’s top club competition.

“You needed a special performance and we didn’t show a special performance,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “In moments, it was a good performance, but Real Madrid was the team in control the whole game. Madrid was the better team and deserved to advance.”

The only time Madrid failed to advance in the Champions League after winning the first leg on the road was in 2019, when it was eliminated by Ajax in the round of 16. It had won six of its last seven matches against Liverpool in the tournament, drawing another.

“It was the type of match we wanted,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It was difficult for them to press up front. The team played well, it was focused from the start.”

Napoli defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday to join Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester City in the draw for the quarterfinals on Friday.

Benzema scored from close range after a pass by Vinícius Júnior in the 79th minute. The France striker, who had missed Madrid’s Spanish league win against Espanyol last weekend because of an injury, has scored 13 goals in his last eight Champions League knockout stage matches. He limped during the goal celebration but said afterward it was just a knock.

“It was a complicated match, against a good opponent,” Benzema said. “We showed from the start that we wanted to attack, so it was a good match for the fans and we are into the quarterfinals.”

Liverpool came out with an attack-minded lineup and showed its intentions early, with Darwin Núñez forcing Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make a tough save on a breakaway seven minutes into the match.

It was an open match at the Bernabéu and Madrid had its chances as well, with Eduardo Camavinga coming close to scoring in the 20th with a shot from outside the area that struck the crossbar after a deflection by Alisson Becker. The Liverpool goalkeeper also stopped a chance by Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in the first half and another in the second in a one-on-one situation with midfielder Federico Valverde.

Klopp kept trying to push his team forward from the sideline, but as the minutes passed it became clear it wasn’t going to be enough for the English team.

Liverpool had managed a big comeback at home in the 2019 semifinals, rallying against another Spanish club, Barcelona. It won 4-0 after losing 3-0 at the Camp Nou to keep alive a run that eventually ended with the team winning the trophy.

Madrid, which had beaten Liverpool in last year’s final, played in its 300th Champions League game.

The loudspeakers at the Bernabéu played Liverpool’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” anthem at the end of the match as fans from both clubs applauded.

“We are two heavyweights who meet each other quite frequently in international football and quite clearly we respect each other a lot,” Klopp said. “It was a really nice gesture, absolutely.” 

Topics: 2023 Champions League Karim Benzema real madrid Liverpool UCL

Related

Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto
Football
Inter advance to Champions League quarterfinals after 0-0 draw at Porto
Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park
Football
Newcastle United reignite Champions League charge as Miguel Almiron lights up St. James’ Park

follow us

Latest updates

Ramadan Market in Jeddah promotes local cuisine
Ramadan Market in Jeddah promotes local cuisine
Why so many people in the Middle East are suffering from sleep deprivation and disorders
Why so many people in the Middle East are suffering from sleep deprivation and disorders
Pakistani man, for years a laborer, now lives the Saudi dream as restaurateur 
Pakistani man, for years a laborer, now lives the Saudi dream as restaurateur 
Saudi air force contingent in UK for Cobra Warrior drills
Saudi air force contingent in UK for Cobra Warrior drills
Third batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives in Hadramout 
Third batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives in Hadramout 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.