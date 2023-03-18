You are here

Pro-Palestinian group launches campaign to check Israeli products in Ramadan across UK mosques

Pro-Palestinian group launches campaign to check Israeli products in Ramadan across UK mosques
The campaign to avoid Israeli dates during Ramadan is meant to send a clear message against Israel's breaking international law and killing Palestinian children with impunity. (Supplied photo)
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

Pro-Palestinian group launches campaign to check Israeli products in Ramadan across UK mosques

Pro-Palestinian group launches campaign to check Israeli products in Ramadan across UK mosques
  • Many individuals have become ethical consumers as a result of the campaign that had started running since the early 2010s, says the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa
Updated 18 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: More than 20,000 leaflets urging Muslims to #CheckTheLabel and boycott Israel are being distributed at mosques across the UK, coinciding with the last Friday before the fasting holy month of Ramadan, organizers said on Friday.

The initiative is part of a campaign launched by the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa — concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians and protecting the Al-Aqsa sanctuary — to “Check The Label,” and is calling on Muslims in the UK and Europe not to break their fasts with the “taste of apartheid.”

The boycott campaign has gained huge momentum in the run-up to Ramadan this year, with press coverage from the UK to Morocco and Malaysia, FOA said in a statement.

“Running since the early 2010s, #CheckTheLabel has had an unprecedented impact on the British public’s understanding of the connection between the products they buy and Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine (and) many individuals have become ethical consumers who avoid buying Israeli produce as a result of this campaign,” FOA said.

“This Ramadan, it’s more important than ever that we boycott Israel,” said Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA. “By checking the label and avoiding Israeli dates, we can send a clear message: We won’t give our money to an apartheid state that breaks international law and kills Palestinian children.”

The organization says that Israel has killed at least 83 Palestinians in the first 76 days of 2023, including at least 16 children.

“The first 3 months of 2023 have seen some of the worst Israeli violence against Palestinians in decades and there are concerns about Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan,” the statement said.

Topics: Israeli apartheid #CheckTheLabel Al-Aqsa Ramadan 2023 boycott Israel

Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Egypt

Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Egypt
Updated 17 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Egypt

Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Egypt
Updated 17 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Turkish Prime Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Egypt on Saturday, the first such high-level trip in more than a decade as the countries repair relations damaged in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring.

Topics: Turkey Egypt Mevlut Cavusoglu

Libya’s boxers recover from Qaddafi-era knockout

Boxers take part in a competition in Tripoli. (Reuters)
Boxers take part in a competition in Tripoli. (Reuters)
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Libya’s boxers recover from Qaddafi-era knockout

Boxers take part in a competition in Tripoli. (Reuters)
  • Following Libya’s 2011 revolution, in which Qaddafi was ousted and killed, Zlitni reunited with former fighters and worked to revive boxing, re-establishing the national federation through their “own efforts”
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: Omar Zlitni holds a decades-old, black-and-white photo of himself as a boxer in his prime, posing in shorts and a training vest before Libya’s then-dictator, Muammar Qaddafi, banned his beloved sport.
Boxing was “in his blood,” said the 63-year-old Tripoli resident who proudly keeps the image as his phone’s wallpaper.
In 1979, he was just 19 when boxing, along with wrestling and other combat sports, was banned by Qaddafi, who considered such contests a threat to his personality cult.
“We were a whole group. We were going to fight in Italy. And then, suddenly, they banned it. Why?” Zlitni said, with anger clouding his usually peaceful face.
“There were friendships and love; boxing was everything,” he said, adding he regretted their way of life had been taken away and that “everyone went his own way.”

Officially, authorities considered the sport too violent — despite Qaddafi’s regime being accused for more than 40 years of atrocities including terrorism, torture, massacres of civilians and targeted assassinations.

Officially, authorities considered the sport too violent — despite Qaddafi’s regime being accused for more than 40 years of atrocities including terrorism, torture, massacres of civilians and targeted assassinations.
Following Libya’s 2011 revolution, in which Qaddafi was ousted and killed, Zlitni reunited with former fighters and worked to revive boxing, re-establishing the national federation through their “own efforts.”
Since then, Libyan boxers have shone in various competitions, modeling themselves after Malik Zinad, a light heavyweight fighter who found success after leaving the country for Europe.
Under a tin roof, in a Tripoli barn, young fighters spar in a dusty old ring. They are striving to be selected to compete in African qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Now a coach, Zlitni deplores the lack of support from authorities, pointing out the rudimentary equipment that he and other former boxers had to pay for out of their “own pockets.” But the sight of so many young people freely practicing the sport and “waving the flag of Libya” brings him “joy.”
A crowd of spectators seated on plastic chairs shout at a boxer parrying blows from his opponent: “Block!” “Come on!” “Again!”
One in particular stands out among the ringside crowd — Mountaha Touhami, one of few women boxers in the conservative country.
The self-declared “sports lover” said she was encouraged to get into the ring by her father, who had sought exile in the US because of the boxing ban.
“Among the girls of my generation, we did not know that others practiced,” the 25-year-old said, describing how she often trained in secret with a punching bag.
“Even here, people are surprised to see a woman,” she said, having come to the boxing gym to support a friend.
“But the fact of being a woman, child or adult, does not prevent you from playing sports.”
Other combat sports have reappeared and emerged in Libya since 2011. For Omar Bouhwiyah, an ardent kickboxer and Thai boxer, their existence provided the opportunity to develop new passions.
“These sports have allowed me to have more self-confidence, to remove negative energy, have a sense of responsibility and to socialize more,” he said.
A fan of action films, the 29-year-old said he first came across a Facebook group dedicated to kickboxing in his hometown of Benghazi in 2013.
Having gone on to win several competitions, including regional titles, Bouhwiyah now trains in a modern gym in Tripoli.
Dressed in gloves and shorts in Libya’s colors, he delivers strong punches and kicks to a punching bag, while filming the scene for his 14,000 followers on Instagram.
He says there is a gap between Libya and its neighbors in such sports, but believes “perseverance and patience” has made it possible to “break down prejudices” held about Libyans.
Bouhwiyah dreams of reaching the top, even becoming a world champion.
“Nothing is impossible,” he said.

 

Topics: Libya

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts

Rap battle — young Tunisians fight stigma with the arts
  • “People ... experience violence on a daily basis — some practice it and others suffer it,” said Houcem Ayari of International Alert. “We decided to channel that into cultural activities”
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

DAOUAR HICHER, Tunisia: “We’re sick of being seen as thugs,” said Mohamed Ali Ayari, a rapper from a down-at-heel Tunis district, where jobless youth are finding a voice through music, cinema and photography.
The Tunisian capital’s working-class districts have suffered from decades of state neglect and poor services, and residents say the stigma attached to their neighborhoods shuts them out of the job market.
“This contempt and these prejudices really complicate our lives,” said Ayari, a resident of the overcrowded Douar Hicher suburb.
The 23-year-old works as a security guard, but his dream is to become a famous rap artist.
“I want to come out into the light,” he raps in a recent video clip, produced with the help of peace-building charity International Alert.
Ayari was among the winners of a recent competition by International Alert, asking young people from four neglected Tunis districts to express themselves through music, documentary or photography, focusing on the theme of violence.
“People ... experience violence on a daily basis — some practice it and others suffer it,” said Houcem Ayari of International Alert. “We decided to channel that into cultural activities.”
In a drab building in Douar Hicher, rapper Ayari sits in a tiny room converted into a studio and records his latest track, with backing vocals from neighborhood friends.
Ayari and his friends agreed a lack of cultural spaces makes it easy for people to be dragged into crime.
Wassim Tayachi, 22, said he and his friends “chose music to talk about ourselves and our lives, the lost youth and those of us who want to succeed, the police who attack us verbally and physically, the state that neglects us and society that stigmatizes us.”
He said coming from poorer neighborhoods makes it harder to find a job or get official paperwork.
“A state that doesn’t listen to its young people can’t give them anything,” Tayachi added.
Ayari said he wants to become a successful rapper.
But he doubts he can achieve his dreams in the North African nation, where a long-running socio-economic crisis has pushed many young people to try to reach Europe — including on dangerous and overcrowded inflatable boats across the Mediterranean.
Meanwhile, he said he uses rap as “therapy against depression and illegal temptations.”
Another winner of the competition was a documentary depicting social and economic injustice, sexual harassment, shabby public transport and school absenteeism in the district of Fouchana.
They are issues close to the heart of Mariem Chourabi, who has qualified as a tax accountant and has set up a center to give children extra education support — all by the age of 24.

 

Topics: Tunisia

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul

Quake aftermath: Fear of ‘Big One’ grips Istanbul
  • More than 17,000 people died, including 1,000 in Istanbul, when a temblor hit Turkiyein 1999
  • Fifty teams of engineers have been roaming the city since last month’s disaster, measuring the quality of concrete and the width of steel reinforcement bars
Updated 18 March 2023
AFP

ANKARA: The helmet-topped engineer drove his pointy instrument into the concrete to test whether Durmus Uygun’s building will crumble when the feared big quake finally strikes Istanbul.
“I’m pretty confident but my children aren’t convinced, so we’re having this test done,” said Uygun, who lives in one of the Turkish megalopolis’ poorer and more densely packed neighborhoods.
“If the result is good, we will live in peace. But who knows where we will be when the earthquake hits? We may be at the supermarket or at work — that’s what scares us.”
In his fifties and wearing a black beret, Uygun is far from the only one living in fear in Istanbul.
Turkiye’s cultural and economic capital is home to up to 20 million people, many still haunted by memories of the last “Big One” that struck just east of the city in 1999. More than 17,000 people died, including 1,000 in Istanbul.
The city has grown substantially since then, becoming a magnet for people attracted by its booming economy — and oblivious to the active fault line running along its southern edge.
That changed on Feb. 6, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 48,000 in southeastern Turkiye and nearly 6,000 over the border in Syria, leaving entire cities in ruins.
A state of collective psychosis has since gripped Istanbulites, who have requested more than 140,000 checks of the type being conducted on Uygun’s apartment building.
By the municipality’s own admission, nearly 100,000 buildings will collapse or be seriously damaged in the event of a 7.5-magnitude quake.
Fifty teams of engineers have been roaming the city since last month’s disaster, measuring the quality of concrete and the width of steel reinforcement bars.
If the risk to the building is deemed “very high,” it could be condemned to demolition and occupants forced to move out.
Some of Istanbul’s southern districts lie just 15 km from the North Anatolian Fault, which is distinct from the equally active East Anatolian Fault on which last month’s quake struck.
Seismologists have calculated a 47-percent chance of an earthquake with a magnitude above 7.3 hitting Istanbul within 30 years.
Two blocks from Uygun’s building, hardware store owner Ali Nezir has started selling whistles to locals who fear getting trapped under tons of concrete.
“People are scared,” said Nezir, whose small shop is on the ground floor of a 12-story tower.
Some residents say they have started storing biscuits and water bottles at the foot of their beds in case the quake comes in the middle of the night, leaving them trapped.
Uygun has prepared some emergency bags for his family containing enough to survive on while waiting for help.
Ugur Erisoglu, an Istanbul wholesaler, offers earthquake survival bags for 200 lira ($10) containing torches, blankets, medical kits and neck braces.
“We used to sell 1,000 a month,” Erisoglu said. “We have received 15,000 orders since the earthquake, including 8,000 from Istanbul.”
The sudden reminder of the threat hanging over Turkiye’s main city is forcing some to seriously contemplate moving home.
“There is strong demand for northern districts of Istanbul, further from the fault line, and for individual houses,” said Mehmet Erkek, the general manager of Zingat, a real estate listings platform.
Searches have also exploded for cities such as Edirne and Kirklareli, located in a less quake-prone region 200 kilometers northwest of Istanbul.
Nil Akat, a clinical psychologist, says she has been receiving patients “who are making very concrete plans to move out of Istanbul.”
“Many no longer feel safe at home. They are on high alert, always on alert. Out on the street, they pick out safer looking sidewalks in case a building should collapse.”
Akat said she spoke to some colleagues who told her: “Some (of our patients) can no longer think rationally.”
This fear can grip anyone, without distinction for age or social class, she said.
Cisel Aktimur, a young Istanbulite who enjoys a breathtaking view of the city from her 12th-floor apartment, had been thinking of leaving for some time.
Last month’s disaster has made moving a “priority,” she said.
“Even if nothing happens to my building, I probably wouldn’t be able to bear what I see,” she said.

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria

US helps power-starved Lebanese businesses switch to solar

US helps power-starved Lebanese businesses switch to solar
Updated 17 March 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

US helps power-starved Lebanese businesses switch to solar

US helps power-starved Lebanese businesses switch to solar
  • US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea launched the Solar & Renewable Energy Fund
Updated 17 March 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The US has launched a $20 million fund to help Lebanese businesses install solar energy systems as owners struggle to stay afloat amid the collapse of the country’s electricity sector.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea launched the Solar & Renewable Energy Fund on Friday, saying it will help local businesses reduce operating costs, sustain their operations and maintain employment levels.

“This fund will support the purchase and installation of solar power generation systems for at least 25 businesses,” she said.

Lebanon’s crumbling power sector has forced businesses and households to rely largely on private diesel generators.

Power now is available for only four hours a day, thanks to a $60 million advance approved by the Cabinet in favor of the Electricite du Liban to supply fuel to operate the Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants.

However, few trust the state’s sudden generosity. Jamal, a lawyer, said: “Increasing feeding hours to four hours may be a temporary trap to impose the new price on taxpayers, after which we will fall back into darkness.”

Shea said: “Lebanese businesses are struggling in this current economic crisis. They have limited access to financing and their capital accounts, like those of all depositors, are trapped in Lebanese banks. For years, Lebanese enterprises relied on unsustainable and costly energy sources harmful to the environment.

“The US Agency for International Development contributed $4 million in seed capital to the Solar & Renewable Energy Fund, and we are working to secure an additional $16 million from private investors and other donors.”

She added: “The fund will lend capital to enterprises at commercial rates, anticipating that the loans will be repaid within two to three years. This will come from savings on reduced reliance on diesel generators.

“We expect that these businesses will cut their operating costs by at least 20 percent, reducing their expenditures on electricity, and thereby boosting productivity and protecting Lebanese jobs.”

Lebanon has failed for decades to reform the electricity sector, which has cost the state billions of dollars without reaching effective solutions.

The state treasury covers EDL’s losses, which amount to about $2.5 billion annually. The deficit created by the Lebanese electricity sector is about 45 percent of the country’s total.

Protesters staged sit-ins at the EDL headquarters in 2019 over the reduced power supply. Before the crisis, the Lebanese received 12 hours of state electricity per day. However, the feeding hours gradually dropped to eight, then four, before power plants were temporarily shut down.

Farid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, met Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s caretaker premier, earlier this week and expressed the bank’s dismay at the government’s failure to reform the electricity sector, a condition for implementing a plan to draw energy from Jordan via Syria, funded by the bank.

A decision by Lebanon’s energy ministry to raise subscription fees for access to electricity, based on the constantly changing exchange rate, has added to the burden facing many Lebanese.

With monthly bills amounting to millions of Lebanese pounds, many are cancelling their subscription, saying they can no longer afford to pay state electricity and private generator fees, especially since the latter are priced in dollars.

As the value of the Lebanese pound continues to fall and the price of diesel to operate private generators rises, many have opted for solar energy.

Thousands of solar panels have been installed on residential buildings and on rural land in the countryside to power factories producing local commodities.

Lebanese citizen Ahmed Al-Rabih said: “I decided to cancel my electricity subscription because I cannot bear all these burdens. The consumption value is 10 cents for under 100 kilowatts, and 27 cents for over 100 kilowatts, which means that the bill will at least amount to 1,500,000 Lebanese pounds.”

An EDL employee told Arab News: “Many citizens who emigrated from Lebanon have asked their relatives to submit requests to cancel their electricity subscription because they would be pointlessly paying fees without benefiting from electricity. Others are canceling their subscription because they have private generators or solar energy for their buildings and there is no need for them to pay additional fees.”

The employee said noted that a third category of people are canceling their subscriptions without having other alternatives, but they can simply no longer afford it.

Activists launched an online campaign under the slogan “We will not pay” in objection to the new tariff for state electricity and to boycott the payment of EDL bills.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon US solar power

