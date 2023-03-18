Kids’ UK Ramadan initiative to raise money for children of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes

LONDON: An initiative started three years ago by a British Muslim 10-year-old boy in London to raise money while fasting during Ramadan has returned with a new way of raising funds, organizers said.

This year, the scheme will support local mental health and bereavement charity, Supporting Humanity, and team up with UK-based Help Yateem — a non-profit international organization that supports orphans — to raise money for children affected by the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye.

Zaavier Khan, from Chingford, in east London, began his campaign during the Muslim holy month alone to collect £5,000 ($6,503) for UK food parcels and last year he toured restaurants and homes and cooked with a 15-member squad.

This year, fundraising will be via a Just Giving page and a one-day food sale is being organized for which kids and adults are sourcing sponsors.

Sumaiya Khoda, trustee at Supporting Humanity, said: “Following the devastating impact of the earthquakes, the tremors will leave a lasting impact not just on the country but on the minds and lives of these vulnerable children.

“These young lives aren’t just physically and financially impacted but will have emotional impacts of trauma for years.

“Imagine losing your whole family, your mother, father, siblings and watch them go in front of you whilst you remain helpless and trapped yourself.”

Khan’s mother, Tahreem Noor, said many of the children who have been taking part in the annual initiative had been rewarded by their schools and local communities, becoming “local heroes and an inspiration” for other children.

Noor, who is also head of operations and communications at Supporting Humanity, said: “This is the third year for me running this campaign with the kids.

“The Ramadan Kid campaign with a veritable charity, feels like a non-negotiable part of our lives now, to do this annually.

“Both the Ramadan kids and the children of Turkiye and Syria will relish the opportunity to gain your support.

“The Ramadan kids want to show the world what a big difference a small group of children with the passion for charity and being good humans, can make,” she added.