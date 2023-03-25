British holiday bookings to Egypt skyrocket

LONDON: British travelers are flocking back to Egypt, The Times reported on Saturday.
Flight comparison platform Skyscanner reported a 53 percent spike in British searches for Egypt compared to 2019.
Online travel agency Travel Republic said its March bookings had surged by 163 percent — with 70 percent for five-star reports — compared to 2019.
Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel — which has over 85 high-street shops — said the number of Britons booking holidays to the resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh has doubled year-on-year, and Cairo is “really accelerating.”
She added: “Egypt is rising in popularity for a few different reasons. Firstly, the value on offer is extremely attractive — both in terms of the currency in destination as well as the value on offer when booking all-inclusive hotels, tours or cruises.
“Secondly, outside popular all-inclusive resorts such as Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, we are seeing fast-rising interest in touring and cruising, bookings into Cairo have quadrupled since last year, and river cruising on the Nile is something we’re repeatedly getting requests for.”
Part of this resurgent interest is down to the depreciating Egyptian pound. According to a survey of 40 destinations conducted by the Post Office, Sharm El-Sheikh ranked as the 10th best value destination for UK travelers.
British authorities banned flights to Sharm El-Sheik in November 2015 following the explosion of Russian-operated Metrojet Flight 9268 after takeoff, with investigators from Russia and other countries concluding it had been caused by a bomb. The ban was lifted in 2019.
DUBAI: After 12 years of preparation to host prestigious FIFA World Cup last year — 12 years that transformed the tiny-gas rich Gulf nation of Qatar — the country is focusing on maintaining its momentum and boosting its tourism and cultural industries.
“The World Cup, to us, was a bonus on top of what we were already doing in the cultural realm,” Sheikha Reem Al-Thani, acting deputy CEO of exhibitions and marketing for Qatar Museums, tells Arab News.
Much of Qatar’s tourism and cultural boom, says Al-Thani, is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy, which was formalized in July 2008, the same year the Museum of Islamic Art, designed by the renowned Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei, opened in Doha.
The World Cup crowds may have left, but a multitude of projects are ongoing, signaling further growth on the horizon. Throughout Doha and in nearby desert landscapes sit dozens of specially commissioned public art installations, 30 percent of which were commissioned in the year leading up to the World Cup. Works by Qatari artists including Shouq Al-Mana, Ghada Al-Kater, Mubarak Al-Malik and Salman Al-Malek sit alongside creations of acclaimed international names such as Jeff Koons, whose “Dugong” — a massive site-specific polychromed mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture of the marine mammal that symbolizes Qatar’s natural heritage — is stationed near the Corniche. Richard Serra’s “East West/West East” stands in the Qatari desert, as does KAWS’ “The Promise,” depicting a parent and a child contemplating a globe — stressing the need to protect the environment.
“The public art emphasizes our identity while also giving context to everything that is taking place in Qatar,” says Al-Thani. “For example, before Richard Serra’s artwork, people didn’t have much of a reason to go to that area in the desert. Now they go and are encouraged to explore the local landscape.”
According to the Qatar News Agency, the overall attendance at all the World Cup matches combined was 3.4 million. And visitors are still flocking to Qatar. In January 2023, the country registered 3,559,063 people arriving on flights, according to air transport statistics released by Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority, which marked a 64.4 percent increase from the same period in 2022.
The country has set several ambitious targets. By 2030, it aims to attract six million visitors a year and increase the contribution of the tourism sector to its GDP from 7 percent to 12 percent. To that end, the country is investing billions into culture, art, technology and tourism. In February this year, Doha was recognized as the Arab Tourism Capital 2023 by the Arab Tourism Organization.
Qatar Creates, a government-backed, year-round cultural movement conceptualized at the opening of the National Museum of Qatar in 2019 has evolved into an extravaganza combining museum exhibitions, film, fashion, hospitality, cultural heritage, performing arts and private-sector initiatives.
Earlier this month, Qatar Creates Week presented a host of exhibition openings and events, including the Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar — the second biennial program of exhibitions, awards, commissions and collaborations that aims “to diversify practices and dialogues of photographers from Qatar and the Western Asia and North African regions,” “Beirut and the Golden Sixties,” a show at the Mathaf Arab Museum of Modern Art, and Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson’s “The Curious Desert” at the NMOQ, bringing together a dozen new site-specific installations located in the desert near the Al-Thakhira Mangrove in Northern Qatar as well as an extensive gallery presentation.
Other highlights include the Doha Film Institute’s Qumra, an initiative offering mentorship and other opportunities for filmmakers in Qatar and around the world.
Elsewhere, “Lusail Museum: Tales of a Connected World” at Qatar Museums’ Gallery Al-Riwaq in Doha introduced the new museum, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, currently under development in Lusail, Qatar’s second-largest city. It will be dedicated to Orientalist art, archaeological artifacts, and media from prehistoric times to the 21st century.
The Lusail Museum is one of three new museums that Qatari global art patron Sheikha Al-Mayassa Al-Thani announced in March to expand the country’s cultural offerings. The others are the Qatar Auto Museum and the Art Mill on Doha’s waterfront promenade, which is due to open in 2030 and that will transform a former industrial flour mill on the Doha Corniche, forming a triangle with the already existing Jean Nouvel-designed NMOQ and the Museum of Islamic Art. Designed by Chilean studio ELEMENTAL, Art Mill aims to be, according to its website, “a pioneering institution in the non-Western world representing the modern and contemporary arts of all regions of the globe on an equal basis.”
While a bonanza of cultural events continues in Qatar, what officials stress is how the cultural scene has grown in tandem with, and even prior to, the country winning the right to host the World Cup. The Mathaf Art Museum of Modern Art opened in Doha in 2010 — the same year the nation won the bid and two years after the opening of the Museum of Islamic Art. Since then, particularly under the patronage of Sheikha Al-Mayassa, Qatar has injected billions of dollars into culture and tourism. Its goal is not only to build a robust art scene and strengthen its national identity, but also to diversify its economy to reduce dependency on petroleum and natural gas.
Even during the five years of blockade, from 2017 to 2021, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, the country continued to develop its cultural and tourism sector.
“The World Cup definitely gave us a drive to move faster,” says Al-Thani.
“However, for us it has always been about maintaining and developing our cultural and creative economy, educating people and really making sure that what we’re doing is (done) in a very thoughtful and homegrown way.”
During the World Cup, she adds, 80 percent of exhibitions staged were conceived by Qatar Museums through its collections.
“Very little came from the outside,” she says. “We wanted to focus mainly on the MENASA.”
In February this year Qatar’s $450 billion sovereign wealth fund stated that it was looking to rebalance its portfolio and considering investments in football, finance and technology.
“The World Cup offered us a tremendous awareness boost, exposing Qatar to many (new) people,” Qatari businessman Tariq Al-Jaidah tells Arab News. “The event gave us enormous exposure on a global level. We are already feeling its impact, especially with the increase in regional tourists that are coming.”
The Peninsula Qatar reported in February that 58 cruise ships carrying around 200,000 visitors are expected to arrive in Qatar by the end of April. The new Grand Cruise Terminal opened in November 2022, and is ideally located for tourists within walking distance of the National Museum of Qatar, Msheireb Downtown and Souq Waqif — all of which are decorated with works of public art — among others.
“The World Cup, new hotels and existing and upcoming museums have all served to help Qatar mature as a tourist destination on the cultural front,” added Al-Jaidah.
The country looks well set to capitalize on that exposure and translate it into a cultural and economic boom.
“Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already” Winfrey posted on Instagram on Sunday about her recent trip to Jordan’s “Rose City,” Petra.
The show host shared a carousel of photos in which she can be seen riding a camel in Petra and visiting religious sites in the country.
“Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience! We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones. So much history there in the ‘Rose City,’ voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already!” she posted on Instagram.
ALULA: AlUla Old Town has been awarded the title of Best Tourism Village by the UN World Tourism Organization.
The UNWTO event, which was hosted at the Maraya Concert Hall, was called “Tourism — Changing Lives.”
AlUla Old Town boasts 900 houses, 500 shops and five town squares.
The event was to highlight achievements in tourism, and some 32 locations received awards.
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that the villages receiving recognition had been commended due to their strong commitment to economic, social and environmental sustainability in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and for embracing the development of tourism as a key driver for positive transformation.
The main objective of the initiative was to support local communities, particularly villages, to create income for communities through new jobs, education, innovation, and investment.
Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO secretary-general
Secretary General of the UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili told Arab News that the main objective of the initiative was to support local communities, particularly villages, to create income for communities through new jobs, education, innovation, and investment.
He added: “We are very happy that we had more than 40 countries coming. Ambassadors, ministers, representatives of villages, mayors, [and the] private sector.
“That means tourism has the power to bring people together, to bring countries together. And I’m sure that after these days we will have excellent outcomes and we will have more and more best villages in the next two or three years.”
International tourism recovered to 63 percent of its pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to UNWTO.
Pololikashvili said that accessibility and making tourism more affordable were among the main goals in the future.
He added: “We are cooperating with the local governors and local governments to help create new and old destinations, and to create new jobs.”
Speaking of the future, Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “We’ll make it [AlUla] more innovative, more inclusive, and there is no better sector than tourism that can help achieve this.
“People are smart, they have lived here. How to create wealth, how to create proper agriculture? As a matter of fact, sometimes we decision-makers could benefit from a little bit more training from the local community.
“They will make mistakes; we will make mistakes. And then we evolve our collective skill based together. Now that being said, we are set to create new types of shops, technologies, and new expertise.”
Carmen Roberts, presenter of BBC’s “The Travel Show,” told Arab News that the public’s perception of tourism had changed drastically since the pandemic.
She said: “I think everything’s had a reset. I think people are looking for more authenticity. They are looking for getting off the beaten track. I think mass tourism has had its day.
“People are looking for that little bit extra, but also people are tight on time. Time is money for people, and they don’t want to be wasting their time going to somewhere that is not sustainable.”
Roberts spoke of her visit to Zell am See, a town in the Austrian Alps that also received an award at the ceremony, and told Arab News that she would be supportive of a series about such locations.
She said: “It’s amazing that such small rural places are getting recognition.
“I think that would be a fantastic and fascinating series. To go and see these villages, see how they’re marketing themselves to the world, because that’s also another big thing.
“You know, how do you market yourself? Is rural tourism a hard sell? I would have said yes, but I think now there’s a real shift in what people want from their holidays.”
RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority has completed a successful three days at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest trade fair for the industry.
Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi minister of tourism and chairman of the authority’s board of directors, opened the Saudi pavilion at the fair, which received a number of presidents, ministers, leaders, and other key officials.
Al-Khateeb also met officials of major commercial bodies such as TUI Group and FTI Consulting, in addition to leaders of the UN World Tourism Organization and the World Travel and Tourism Council.
The Saudi pavilion grabbed the limelight with the largest space in the forum, and its interactive content.
The Kingdom signed international strategic agreements with bodies including the UNWTO, Expedia Group, FTI Consulting, DER Touristik, Hotelbeds, and Lufthansa City Center.
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and STA board member, said: “Saudi tourism achieved remarkable successes through the Berlin fair, which strengthened the Kingdom’s position on the global tourism map, and opened horizons of cooperation to enable partners from inside and outside the Kingdom.”
He stressed the importance of strategic partnerships and the enthusiasm of the German and European tourism sectors to cooperate with Saudi partners.
Markus Orth, managing director at Lufthansa City Center, said: “We are looking forward to strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia, this new and wonderful tourist destination.
“It is working towards a sustainable future for the tourism sector with its unique destinations, historical and cultural sites.”
Saudi Arabia recorded 93.5 million visits in 2022 and aims to reach 100 million visitors annually by 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom is the largest investor in the world in the tourism sector, and has allocated $550 billion for new destinations to receive visitors by 2030, the SPA added.
JEDDAH: The Khurais desert lies halfway between Hufof and Riyadh. Beds of solid sedimentary rock from the Eocene epoch and earlier eras dip gently toward the east. These beds are well exposed for two main reasons — lack of vegetation and extreme wind erosion — and the fossils and geographical gems found here tell the secrets of millions of years ago.
Arab News had a deep dive interview with Iyad Zalmout, the technical adviser of the Geology and Paleontology Survey and Exploration Center at the Saudi Geological Survey. For the survey’s program on the Khurais area, the desert is dubbed “Shark Teeth Trail” due to the shark teeth, shells and bones of sea creatures found on its surface.
The fossils indicate that the Khurais area, scientifically known as the “Dammam Formation,” was immersed in water a long time ago.
Environmentally and geologically speaking, Zalmout said that by looking at the fossils of the Dammam Formation “we may be able to assemble an image of the depositional environment and marine ecology of the Tethyan Sea in Saudi Arabia 45 million years ago.”
He said: “The main rock unit in question here is called the Dammam Formation, and it was deposited and formed 46 million years ago during the dominance of the Tethyan Sea, a stage of the geological time called Lutetian or part of the Middle Eocene.
Only one scientific note was published on the fauna and flora of the Eocene Dammam Formation ... we are hoping that more can be done in terms of research and conservation on the site.
Iyad Zalmout, Paleontology technical adviser, Saudi Geological Survey
“The sediments of this formation are very well exposed in shallow depressions, domes, also along small hills and buttes.”
Since the Eocene era, the whole region east of the Arabian Shield has undergone many changes through erosion, deposition, deformation, uplifting, subsidence and rise and fall of sea level. All of that has contributed to changes in the climate and surrounding environments and landscape.
For example, during the Middle Eocene, shallow warm marine waters covered most of the eastern and northern region in the Arabian Peninsula, resulting in the deposit of carbonate rocks: 30 million years later during the Middle Miocene the same area experienced erosion due to rivers, lakes and deltas that were present in some places. The area has now transformed into a desert due to the influence of sand migration and arid climate for the past 20,000 years.
Dammam Formation
The Dammam Formation is a sedimentary region that is made up of carbonate rocks, shales and marl that were deposited during a highstand sea level when most of the Arabian landmass was part of East Africa before the rifting of the Red Sea.
The formation is mostly restricted to the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula on the surface and in the subsurface. It is exposed in Saudi Arabia in Khurais, Dammam, Alkhobar and under the aeolian deposits on the eastern side of the Empty Quarter. It is also visible in Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the UAE.
Zalmout explained the significance of the Dammam Formation: “Everything in the Dammam Formation is interesting — its fossil contents, its diversity and paleobiogeographic significance, the color of the rocks, geomorphology and landscape of the Eocene beds exposed in the form of cliffs and hills. The fossils themselves can tell us a lot about the age, the palaeobiological diversity, the paleobiogeography, and to some extent the climate and temperature of the Tethyan Ocean in this part of the world 45 million years ago.”
He said that the area could be described as a shallow marine environment that was connected to several oceanic pathways and full of apex marine predators such as sharks that fed on bony fishes and rays. These fed on molluscs and smaller organisms hidden in the mud and slimy sediments, which were bottom-feeders that ate plants and their roots, algae and plankton.
A trail of shark teeth
In the Khurais area, a shale sedimentary unit in the lower third of the Dammam Formation is loaded with the fossilized remains of marine creatures.
Zalmout said that the fossils mainly include the teeth of sharks, rays, bony fishes, snails and bivalves, solitary corals, and more.
He explained, “In the Middle Eocene fossils, the teeth of sharks and rays or chondrichthyes fishes are abundant and diverse. The dentitions of some genera can be recognized in the field directly if you are a fossil shark and rays specialist.
“We found Lamniformes sharks that feature long-bladed toothed sharks such as Isurus, Cretolamna, Odontaspis and Charcharis, and Carcharhiniformes sharks or ground sharks such as Galeocerdo and Carcharhinus that are the most abundant. They resemble the dentitions of the mako shark, sand shark, tiger shark and requiem shark.”
According to Zalmout, ray fishes were also present in the Khurais site but less abundantly than sharks. The ray fish fossils found included some that are similar to knifetooth sawfish, narrow-tooth sawfish, along with the teeth of eagle ray fishes.
On the diversity of fossils, he said: “Bony fishes are the least diverse and least abundant group of marine fishes and are represented by a species of an extinct barracuda, a lancetfish known as saber-toothed herring, billfish, and one species that resembled in appearance the butterflyfishes.”
Khurais oil field
Despite the fact that the Khurais area includes an oil field with an area of 2,890 sq. km, these fossils have nothing to do with the oil and gas formation and maturation of the Khurais oil field.
Zalmout explained the presence of oil in the region: “Geologically speaking, oil and gas in Khurais are produced from a reservoir rock type called the Jurassic Arab-D reservoir. Several steps should have taken place before the oil gets stored in this rock unit, including that sediments with high contents of organic material from an older formation called the Jurassic Hanifa Formation are cooked and ripened through the process of maturation under certain temperatures and pressure. This takes place over millions of years.
The mature and ripe oil seeps from the source rock into a more porous and permeable rock called the “Arab-D reservoir.”
Scientific recognition
There are several locations being studied in the Kingdom with the emphasis on fossils and their environmental indications. Currently, the geological survey’s paleontology projects are working in areas where fossil sites date back to the Cretaceous and Paleogene ages with abundant marine vertebrate remains.
The survey is working with several agencies and authorities in the Kingdom to develop the Khurais site into a natural paleontological reserve since it contains many extinct species of fauna and flora that are part of the geological heritage of the country. According to Zalmout, several visits to the area have been made by the survey’s teams to study the Eocene rocks.
He expressed hope that the area would receive more scientific recognition.
“The Khurais fossil site got the attention of travelers, campers and outdoor lovers because it is very close to the main access road connecting the capital Riyadh to Dammam and Hufof. However, only one scientific note was published on the fauna and flora of the Eocene Dammam Formation from Khurais back in the 70s of the last century. We are hoping that more can be done in terms of research and conservation on the site.”