UAE warns citizens of travel to Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

The UAE on Saturday advised its citizens against traveling to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea, in light of the spread of the Marburg virus. (Reuters)
The UAE on Saturday advised its citizens against traveling to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea, in light of the spread of the Marburg virus. (Reuters)
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

UAE warns citizens of travel to Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

UAE warns citizens of travel to Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea
  • The UAE ministry called upon its nationals residing or visiting Tanzania or Equatorial Guinea to take caution
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE on Saturday advised its citizens against traveling to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea, in light of the spread of a severe hemorrhagic fever virus that affects humans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the decision came out its concern for the safety of Emirati citizens.

Nine people have died, while one patient has recovered since the beginning of the epidemic of what is known as the Marburg virus. 

Equatorial Guinea’s health ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that 825 contacts have since been traced.

The country confirmed its first-ever outbreak of the disease in February, according to WHO, which last week had reported 9 laboratory-confirmed cases and put the total number of deaths and probable cases at 20 each.

“WHO is aware of additional cases and we have asked the government to report these cases officially to WHO,” its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

There is also an outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania, where eight cases including five deaths have been reported in the northwest Kagera region, WHO has said.

The UAE ministry called upon its nationals residing or visiting Tanzania or Equatorial Guinea to take caution and follow the safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Topics: Middle East UAE Tanzania Equatorial Guinea Marburg

Archaeologists uncover 70m-year-old river turtle in Egypt

Archaeologists uncover 70m-year-old river turtle in Egypt
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

Archaeologists uncover 70m-year-old river turtle in Egypt

Archaeologists uncover 70m-year-old river turtle in Egypt
  • The new discovery reflects the great importance of the Western Desert in Egypt
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered the remains of a river turtle thought to be more than 70 million years old.

A joint research team from Cairo University and the New Valley University made the discovery in the city of Kharga in the country’s Western Desert.

Found as an almost complete turtle shell, the animal was a species that lived in rivers and fresh water.

Ahmed Abdel Sharif, dean of the faculty of science at Cairo University, said the turtle “lived in the age of dinosaurs,” and noted that information about the find had been published in the international Diversity magazine.

“The new discovery reflects the great importance of the Western Desert in Egypt, as it contains many vertebrate fossils which appeared in southern Egypt from other African countries, as Egypt had the appropriate climatic conditions for their existence.

“This scientific discovery marks the first of its kind in Egypt and North Africa,” Abdel Sharif added.

Qarni Ismail Abdel Gawad, assistant professor of vertebrate paleontology in Cairo University’s geology department, took part in the dig.

He said: “The fossil that was discovered has several characteristics that are not found in similar ones discovered elsewhere in the world. The team members worked together for three years to uncover this type of fossil.

“This new discovery bridges the historical gap between the different side-necked river turtles, which completely disappeared from the continent of Africa during the Campanian geological period — around 70 million years ago — belonging to the Upper Cretaceous era until the date of this discovery, to appear in southern Egypt.”

Topics: Archaeologists Egypt turtle

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Palm Sunday: Politicians are not lords

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Palm Sunday: Politicians are not lords
Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Palm Sunday: Politicians are not lords

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi on Palm Sunday: Politicians are not lords
  • Qatar’s foreign affairs minister set to arrive in Beirut to discuss issues
Updated 15 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Politicians need to commit to serving love, justice, and the good of humanity, Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi said on Sunday.

His appeal, which was made during a sermon, came as Christian denominations in Lebanon that follow the Western calendar celebrated Palm Sunday.

Economic and political matters were topics in Al-Rahi’s message as children carried candles and olive branches and participated in processions.

Al-Rahi began his sermon  — after a mass held in Bkerke — by reminding believers of the many children who are denied the joy of the holiday.

He said: “The purpose of the power entrusted to politicians is service, not oppression.

“Those in power are not lords but servants of the common good. A true politician is a servant.

“If they are not, then they are bad politicians. Politics is a noble art in service of the common good.

“Politicians are thus called upon to destroy their inner tendencies to be corrupt and selfish and serve personal interests or embezzle public funds.”

Al-Rahi addressed the nation’s MPs by saying that good politicians would promptly elect a president so that order can be restored to constitutional institutions.

Al-Rahi is scheduled to meet Christian MPs on Wednesday in an attempt to smooth the way for a presidential candidate to emerge who enjoys broad support among the parties.

A presidential vacuum has now prevailed in Lebanon for six months and Nabih Berri, parliamentary speaker, has ended sessions to elect a president after 11 failures.

Suleiman Frangieh, the head of the Marada Movement and the presidential candidate supported by Hezbollah and its allies, returned from Paris on Saturday after meeting French officials, most notably Patrick Dorrell, an adviser to the French president.

Frangieh’s meetings were held as the French work to overcome obstacles impeding the presidential elections.

The Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces party, the largest Christian blocs in parliament, oppose Frangieh’s candidacy, in addition to the Lebanese Kataeb Party.

Leader of the Lebanese Forces Samir Geagea said: “The presidential road ahead of a president affiliated to Hezbollah’s team will be difficult. The candidacy of any figure from the axis of resistance, whoever they are, is a void in itself."

Lebanese Forces and reformist MPs are still backing Michel Moawad’s bid for the presidency, but the Hezbollah team considers him provocative.

Mohammed Raad, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, said on Sunday: “This president will be subordinate to US orders, the International Monetary Fund, and the forces of global arrogance.

“Communicating with the IMF to obtain a $3 billion program will not benefit the country.”

Leaked information about Frangieh’s meetings in Paris revealed that he expressed readiness not to deviate from the Arab consensus in dealing with the issue of Syria, and gave guarantees that the government’s reform work would not be disrupted, stressing his desire to rescue the country from its economic crisis.

Frangieh reportedly reiterated that he wants better relations with Saudi Arabia and that he will facilitate the government’s work in agreeing with the IMF to develop a rescue plan.

According to unofficial reports, Frangieh spoke of being authorized by Hezbollah and its secretary-general to discuss defense strategy.

Meanwhile, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, will arrive in Beirut on Monday.

The minister seeks to maintain communication with all political views, but he does not carry any specific initiative regarding any presidential candidate.

Al-Khulaifi’s visit follows a trip to the country by the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, during which she met Lebanese officials in Beirut.

Leaf urged Lebanese lawmakers to implement desperately needed economic reforms, and emphasized the urgency of electing a new president, especially as the IMF had warned that the country was at a crossroads and in a very dangerous situation.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Palm Sunday Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Some Tunisians now celebrate a somber Ramadan

A man visits the Sidi Mahrez mosque in the Bab Souika district of Tunis during the month of Ramadan. (AFP)
A man visits the Sidi Mahrez mosque in the Bab Souika district of Tunis during the month of Ramadan. (AFP)
Updated 29 min 42 sec ago
Moncef Mahroug

Some Tunisians now celebrate a somber Ramadan

A man visits the Sidi Mahrez mosque in the Bab Souika district of Tunis during the month of Ramadan. (AFP)
  • Aware of the fact that Tunisians will never accept not being able to fill their shopping carts, the government has been making an effort to make essentials available to the people, at least during Ramadan
Updated 29 min 42 sec ago
Moncef Mahroug

TUNIS: Ramadan has been a different experience for the population of Tunisia in the years since the fall of former President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

The African country is now in the grip of a political, economic, and financial crisis, and its people prepare for either a somber or lavish holy month.

The center of Tunis on the first day of Ramadan saw hundreds of people queuing close to the Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the hope of securing a bag of sugar.

That basic item, like so many other commodities, has been difficult to find for nearly a year due to a chronic shortage.

Aware of the fact that Tunisians will never accept not being able to fill their shopping carts, the government has been making an effort to make essentials available to the people, at least during Ramadan.

The authorities have taken steps to guarantee supply, particularly by monitoring distribution channels more closely.

They have also imposed price caps on certain commodities to reduce the impact of inflation, which reached its highest level in 40 years with a 10.4 percent rate in February.

The authorities have also allocated nearly 40 million dinars ($13.13 million) to an aid program — both financial and in kind — to help around 320 families in need and set up 48 tables for breaking the fast for those who do not have access to aid.

In stark contrast to those in the country who can barely manage to eat during Ramadan, another section of the population indulges in overconsumption and waste.

The National Institute of Statistics, which revealed in 2021 that the consumption of certain products had increased 50 percentage points during Ramadan, reminded Tunisians on March 26 that nearly 66 percent of their food ended up in the bin.

These disparities are now a feature of the Ramadan experience throughout the country.

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Tunisia

Gazans take up walking to stay fit, escape stress

Gazans take up walking to stay fit, escape stress
Updated 37 min 22 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gazans take up walking to stay fit, escape stress

Gazans take up walking to stay fit, escape stress
  • “Staying at home is a cause of great distress for people, and has doubled our pressures in life. Our walking exercise relieves us a little,” she told Arab News
Updated 37 min 22 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA: The hours before iftar have seen a noticeable increase in Gazans walking along the Corniche of Gaza City.

Men, women, teens and some children walk in groups and individually before the call to Maghrib prayer, some of them on a daily basis, to spend Ramadan in a useful and healthy way.

“I have been practicing walking for years, almost daily, on normal days in the early morning hours, but in Ramadan two hours before iftar,” Midhat Jabali, 44, told Arab News.

“Walking is a sport for body health and heart. I practice it individually and sometimes with my wife and children. During Ramadan, I make sure to be here every day on the Corniche to walk for at least an hour before returning home to eat the meal,” Jabali said.

Jabali notes a significant increase in the number of Gazans of all ages practicing walking and jogging during Ramadan on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City.

Sana’a Luzon, 48, a housewife, said that she goes out walking daily to the Corniche of the Gaza Sea, accompanied by her husband.

Luzon began the habit a couple of years ago after the outbreak of COVID-19 and continued to practice it after that.

“Staying at home is a cause of great distress for people, and has doubled our pressures in life. Our walking exercise relieves us a little,” she told Arab News.

Muhammad Abu Diab started walking many months ago because it helps him to overcome the daily pressure he is exposed to.

He lives in a neighborhood that is far from the seaside but he is keen not to leave this beautiful habit on the seashore.

Abu Diab bought a bike a few weeks ago to help him reach the seaside more quickly.

The habit of walking in Ramadan has become an opportunity for many fasting people to spend a healthy time in an open place where they practice sports, helping them to overcome health problems and daily pressures, and spend time until the moment of breaking the fast.

“The doctors advised me to practice walking, but I did not have time in the morning hours for this sport. I took advantage of the month of Ramadan to practice daily. Often we prepare our food and sit near the beach after walking and eat it here,” Rami Saidi, 55, told Arab News.

“I feel happy when I walk, and I also feel happy when I see others of all ages walking on the Corniche of Gaza. I feel that there is life and there is hope for a better and healthy future in light of the conditions we live in in Gaza,” he said.

Mahmoud Sheikh Ali, a nutritionist, told Arab News that walking has many health benefits for all — men, women and children.

Sheikh Ali added that this sport helps to activate all organs of the body, especially the respiratory system, and reduces the risk of disease and promotes bone health.

Ghada Al-Sousi, 23, said that she took up walking during Ramadan after her friends urged her to participate with them.

“Since last year, I have been coming on foot to the Corniche with my friends twice a week after the Asr prayer in order to walk and then return home, which helps us to overcome the stresses of the day as well as revitalize the body’s organs and lose some unnecessary fat in the body,” she told Arab News.

Psychologist Fadel Abu Hein said that exercising during Ramadan contributes to solving many problems, and it is a good habit that provides a person with positive energy.

“Walking, seeing landscapes, and breathing fresh air resist aging and viruses, because it enhances human immunity,” Abu Hein said.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023

Community initiative: Egyptian village honors young Qur’an memorizers 

Community initiative: Egyptian village honors young Qur’an memorizers 
Updated 02 April 2023
Laila Mohammad

Community initiative: Egyptian village honors young Qur’an memorizers 

Community initiative: Egyptian village honors young Qur’an memorizers 
  • The celebration has taken place annually in the village for the past five years during the holy month of Ramadan
  • The parents and families of the children are appreciative of the recognition
Updated 02 April 2023
Laila Mohammad

CAIRO: A hall in an Egyptian village in the Menoufia governorate, north of Cairo, has recently been decorated with flags in honor of more than 300 students who have memorized the Holy Qur’an.

The celebration has taken place annually in the village for the past five years during the holy month of Ramadan. The parents and families of the children are appreciative of the recognition.

Mohamed El-Sayed, who coordinates the celebration, told Arab News: “The goal of these events is to have the memorizers of the Qur’an celebrate what they have achieved.

“During the celebration the children are divided into several groups. The villagers can enjoy and celebrate each of them separately.

“The initiative has achieved great success in encouraging children to memorize the Qur’an.”

Sayed Jamal, father of 12-year-old Mohammed, told Arab News: “I am very happy that my son is one of the memorizers of the holy book.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness to see my son performing very well academically, as well as in memorizing the Qur’an. 

“We provided a very suitable atmosphere for Mohammed to complete his memorization, as well as for his excellence in his school studies.

“And despite the difficult economic conditions, and in addition to the fact that Mohammed has four brothers, we did not stop providing him [with] assistance to help him memorize the Qur’an.”

Ahmed Hussein, a resident of the village and one of the organizers of the initiative, told Arab News: “The initiative is a culmination of the contribution of late philanthropist Mahmoud Al-Araby in this regard.

“He instilled interest in children to memorize the Qur’an. To honor him, we have decided to visit his grave and pray for him.”

Al-Araby was the owner of one of the major electronics factories in Egypt and one of the icons of industry. He died in 2021.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Quran

