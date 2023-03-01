You are here

  • Home
  • China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
Above, residents on a scooter pass by the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where the COVID-19 coronavirus was first detected. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jz3wm

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility

China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
  • Chinese officials angrily deny the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing
  • China says that the virus could have escaped from a US military research laboratory
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing accused Washington on Wednesday of harming its own credibility after a top US intelligence official said his agency believed the pandemic “most likely” caused by a laboratory incident in Wuhan, China.
FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News on Tuesday that the Bureau has now assessed the source of COVID-19 was “most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”
Chinese officials have angrily denied the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing.
“The United States once again stirs up the laboratory leak theory, which will not discredit China, which will further lower its own credibility,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Wednesday.
Wray’s comments come after a report earlier this week said the US Department of Energy had determined that a leak from a Chinese lab was the most likely cause of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The department’s findings are significant because it works with a network of national laboratories, including some that do advanced biological research.
But other agencies within the US intelligence community believe the virus emerged naturally in the world.
In Tuesday’s interview, Wray also accused the Chinese government of trying to stall US efforts to investigate the causes of the pandemic.
“The Chinese government... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing,” Wray said.
“And that’s unfortunate for everybody.”
At Wednesday’s press briefing, Mao reiterated a longstanding and unsubstantiated Chinese claim that the virus could have escaped from the US military research lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
“The US should respect science and facts, cooperate with the World Health Organization as soon as possible, invite international experts to conduct traceability research in its country, and share research results with the international community,” she said.
The scientific community sees it as crucial to determine the origins of the pandemic in order to better fight or even prevent the next one.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 China US

Related

Coronavirus origins still a mystery 3 years into pandemic
World
Coronavirus origins still a mystery 3 years into pandemic
FBI director says Covid ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident
World
FBI director says Covid ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says Covid ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says Covid ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident
Updated 57 min 24 sec ago
AFP

FBI director says Covid ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says Covid ‘most likely’ caused by Wuhan lab accident
  • US Department of Energy had determined that a leak from a Chinese lab was the most likely cause of the Covid-19 outbreak
Updated 57 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Washington: FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday his agency believes the COVID-19 pandemic was “most likely” caused by an incident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray said in an interview with Fox News.
The comments come after a report earlier this week said the US Department of Energy had determined that a leak from a Chinese lab was the most likely cause of the Covid-19 outbreak.
However, other agencies within the American intelligence community believe the virus emerged naturally in the world.
In the interview, Wray also accused the Chinese government of trying to stall US efforts to investigate the causes of the pandemic.
“The Chinese government... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing,” Wray said. “And that’s unfortunate for everybody.”
Chinese officials have angrily denied the claim, calling it a smear campaign against Beijing.
The scientific community sees it as crucial to determine the origins of the pandemic in order to better fight or even prevent the next one.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus China

Related

UK’s ethnic minority no longer at higher risk of COVID-19 deaths, latest data reveals
World
UK’s ethnic minority no longer at higher risk of COVID-19 deaths, latest data reveals
WHO says COVID-19 still an international emergency
World
WHO says COVID-19 still an international emergency

Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers

Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers

Ukraine war set to divide as India hosts G20 foreign ministers
  • Top US diplomat Antony Blinken unlikely to meet with Russia’s Sergei Lavrov at G20 meeting
  • But Blinken expected to meet his counterparts from the Quad group – Japan, Australia and India
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP
NEW DELHI: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was due in New Delhi on Wednesday alongside Russia’s Sergei Lavrov for a G20 meeting, with Ukraine and tensions with China set to overshadow attempts by host India to forge unity among the world’s top economies.
A meeting was seen as unlikely between the two men, who have not been in the same room since a G20 meeting in Bali in July when, according to Western officials, the Russian foreign minister walked out.
They last met individually in January 2022, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. The two men have spoken by phone since but about other issues and not the war.
Lavrov arrived late Tuesday in India — which has not condemned the war — and will use his G20 attendance to lay into the West, according to the Russian foreign ministry.
Western countries want to “take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands,” the ministry’s English-language statement said.
“The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries,” it added.
Similarly in doubt on the sidelines of the two-day G20 gathering in New Delhi was a meeting between Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.
Blinken had a fiery encounter with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi last month in Germany after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over its east coast on February 4.
The incident led Blinken to nix a rare trip to China, slamming the “unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law” which “must never again occur,” the State Department said.
Beijing, which has also been angered by Washington’s stance on Taiwan, denies it uses spy balloons and says the craft was for weather research.
Wang “urged the US side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-US relations,” state news agency Xinhua reported.
Blinken also warned Wang against providing “material support” to Russia’s faltering war effort, as is speculated in Washington. Beijing denies any such intention.
State news agency Xinhua quoted Wang last week as saying China was willing to “strengthen strategic coordination” with Russia after meeting Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Blinken was also expected to meet on Friday his counterparts from the Quad group — Japan, Australia and India — that is seen as a bulwark against China in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Group of Twenty comprises 19 countries and the European Union, representing around 85 percent of the world’s economy and two-thirds of its population.
India wants its G20 presidency this year to focus on issues like alleviating poverty and climate finance, but the Ukraine war and its effects are set to dominate the agenda.
Last week a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Bengaluru failed to agree on a common statement after Russia and China sought to water down language on the Ukraine war.
Hosting the G20 puts India in a tricky position, because while it shares Western concerns about China it is also a major buyer of Russian arms and has ramped up oil imports.
India has not condemned the invasion, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin last year that this was “not a time for war” in comments seen as a rebuke to Moscow.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday on a visit to India that he did not believe that Modi’s government “is under any illusions that this is an offensive war started by Russia in order to acquire a part of its neighbor’s territory.”

Dozens killed, scores more injured in deadly train smash in Greece

Dozens killed, scores more injured in deadly train smash in Greece
The site of a crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 01 March 2023
Reuters

Dozens killed, scores more injured in deadly train smash in Greece

Dozens killed, scores more injured in deadly train smash in Greece
  • Impact caused a fire in a number of the passenger carriages, burning many commuters who were rushed to hospitals
  • First four carriages of passenger train were derailed in the crash
Updated 01 March 2023
Reuters

ATHENS: Two trains collided head-on in Greece killing at least 32 people and injuring 85 late on Tuesday night, the fire brigade said, but the cause of the deadliest rail crash in Greece in decades remained unclear.

An intercity passenger train traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki collided at high speed with a cargo train outside the city of Larissa in central Greece, said the governor of the Thessaly region.

The impact caused a fire in a number of the passenger carriages, burning many commuters who were rushed to hospitals.

“We heard a big bang, (it was) 10 nightmarish seconds,” said Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger who jumped to safety from the wreckage.

“We were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides...then there was panic, cables (everywhere) fire, the fire was immediate, as we were turning over we were being burned, fire was right and left.”

Thessaly regional governor Konstantinos Agorastos told SKAI TV that the first four carriages of the passenger train were derailed in the crash, while the first two carriages, which caught fire, were “almost completely destroyed.”

He said the two trains hurtled toward each other on the same track.

“They were traveling at great speed and one (driver) didn’t know the other was coming,” the governor said.

About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. One passenger told state broadcaster ERT he managed to escape after breaking the train window with his suitcase.

“There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming,” a young man who was evacuated to a nearby bridge told SKAI TV.

“It was like an earthquake,” Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.

Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road. Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

“The evacuation of passengers is under way in very difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains,” fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in a televised address.

In the early hours of Wednesday, footage from state broadcaster ERT showed rescue workers with headlights searching the wreckage and surrounding fields for survivors.

“We are living through a tragedy. We are pulling out people alive, injured...there are dead. We are going to be here all night, until we finish, until we find the last person,” a volunteer rescue worker told ERT state broadcaster.

Local media reported about 350 people were traveling on the passenger train, which departed Athens around 7.30 p.m. (0530 GMT). The fire brigade said it was informed of the accident shortly before midnight on Tuesday. The cargo train had been traveling from Thessaloniki to Larissa.

In 1972, 19 people were killed when two trains collided head on outside Larissa.

Greece’s aging railway system is need of modernizing, with many trains traveling on single tracks and signalling and automatic control systems still to be installed in many areas.

Greece sold railway operator TRAINOSE to Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane in 2017 as part of its international bailout program, expecting hundreds of millions of euros to be invested in rail infrastructure in the coming years.

According to the Italian company’s website it is the main provider of rail transport for passengers and freight in Greece and runs 342 passenger and commercial routes a day.

Topics: Train crash in Greece

Related

Iran helicopter crash kills one, injures government minister
Middle-East
Iran helicopter crash kills one, injures government minister

Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone

Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone
Updated 01 March 2023
Reuters

Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone

Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone
  • Taiwan complained for the past three years or so of stepped up Chinese military activities
Updated 01 March 2023
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Wednesday it had spotted 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defense zone in the past 24 hours, part of what Taipei calls regular harassment by Beijing.
Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained for the past three years or so of stepped up Chinese military activities near the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims.
China has said its activities in the area are justified as it seeks to defend its territorial integrity and to warn the United States against “colluding” with Taiwan, despite the anger this causes in Taipei.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said 19 J-10 fighters had flown into the southwestern corner of the island’s air defense identification zone, or ADIZ, though closer to the Chinese coast than Taiwan’s according to a map the ministry released.
Taiwan’s forces monitored the situation, including sending up its own air force planes, the ministry added, using the normal phrasing for its response to such Chinese incursions.
However, the aircraft did not cross the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, which previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides but which China’s air force has been flying over on an almost daily basis since staging war games near Taiwan last August.
No shots have been fired and the Chinese aircraft have been flying in Taiwan’s ADIZ, not in its territorial air space.
The ADIZ is a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.
The democratically elected Taiwanese government has repeatedly offered talks with China, but says the island will defend itself if attacked and that only the Taiwanese people can decide their own future.

 

Topics: Taiwan China

Related

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties
World
China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties
President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States
World
President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States

US accuses Syrian regime and ‘other actors’ of diverting quake aid and blocking deliveries

US accuses Syrian regime and ‘other actors’ of diverting quake aid and blocking deliveries
Updated 01 March 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

US accuses Syrian regime and ‘other actors’ of diverting quake aid and blocking deliveries

US accuses Syrian regime and ‘other actors’ of diverting quake aid and blocking deliveries
  • Geir Pedersen, the UN envoy to Syria, calls for ‘less posturing, less rhetoric and more pragmatism’
  • ‘This means access; this is not the time to play politics with crossings across borders or front lines’
Updated 01 March 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The US on Tuesday accused the Syrian regime of President Bashar Assad of diverting lifesaving international humanitarian aid intended to help earthquake victims, that is instead being sold in markets or benefiting the Syrian authorities.

Ambassador Robert Wood, the alternate representative of the US for special political affairs in the UN, similarly accused “other actors” of blocking deliveries as he called on all sides to refrain from politicizing aid.

Responding to accusations that US sanctions are hampering the delivery of aid, Wood said that the sanctions only target individuals and entities that have “brutalized the people of Syria for over a decade.”

He added: “These are individuals who have tortured Syrians, dropped chemical weapons on Syrians, or stolen from the Syrian people through rampant corruption. US sanctions do not target humanitarian assistance to those in need and we have made that clear through our actions.”

Wood was speaking at a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the latest international efforts to help Syrians deal with the aftermath of the earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria on Feb. 6. They claimed at least 50,000 lives, 6,000 of them in Syria. Thousands more were injured and tens of thousands are missing.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s humanitarian chief, told the council that even before “this immense tragedy, (about) 15.3 million people, that’s 70 per cent of (Syria’s) population, needed humanitarian assistance.”

Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, told council members that the earthquakes struck at a time when the needs of Syrian people were at their greatest, “when services were scarcest, when the economy was lowest, and when their infrastructure was already heavily damaged.”

He added: “It hit many areas where refugees and IDPs (internally displaced people) live, and in areas with heavy war damage or where conflict conditions remain acute.”

Calling for the depoliticization of the humanitarian response, he said: “This means access; this is not the time to play politics with crossings across borders or front lines.

“This means resources; this is the time for everybody to give quickly and generously to Syria and remove all hindrances to relief reaching Syrians in all affected areas. And this means calm; this is not the time for military action or violence.”

As he told the members of the Security Council of the sense of frustration he witnessed in northwestern Syria over the slow pace of the humanitarian response, Pedersen said it has been hampered in part by “challenges that relate directly to the unresolved issues at the heart of the conflict.”

He continued: “I have long said that the situation in Syria is unsustainable, that the status quo is totally unacceptable, and that the Syrian people are acutely vulnerable to issues not solely in their hands. It has taken tragic earthquakes to reveal this clearly. And the Syrian people, again, are the ones who pay a heavy price.”

Although there has been a lull in hostilities across front lines, Pedersen highlighted reports of “concerning incidents” involving shelling and mortar fire in regime and rebel-controlled areas,

Turkish drone strikes, Israeli attacks in Central Damascus, and Daesh attacks in the desert. He called for an immediate end to all violence.

The envoy also warned that the political challenges will increase as Syrians move from the initial emergency response phase of the disaster to recovery efforts.

“It will require navigating through one of the most complex political landscapes on the planet: A territory split into several zones of control; a government under sanctions from key donors; de facto authorities elsewhere; more than one listed terrorist group; five foreign armies; interlocking violent conflicts; mass displacement; systemic human rights violations and abuses; institutions that are degraded, corrupted or absent; destroyed infrastructure; a collapsed economy; growing illicit drug trafficking; grinding poverty; and skyrocketing needs,” he said.

“And it will require navigating these complexities in a context where the international community is itself deeply divided.”

Taking his inspiration from the Syrian people, he called for good leadership and a “cooperative spirit” because the way forward will require “less posturing, less rhetoric and more pragmatism” from stakeholders.

He added: “It will require realism and frankness from the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition, and all key outside actors. It will require firewalling Syria from wider geopolitical disputes among key players.

“Because, let’s be honest, the earthquakes have exposed and aggravated many of the core issues related to Security Council Resolution 2254: Issues of governance, sovereignty, territorial integrity; a nationwide ceasefire; building a safe, calm and neutral environment; the file of the detained, disappeared and missing; the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees and IDPs, many of whom have been displaced again by the earthquakes and have nowhere to go; and post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation, for which the earthquakes have only created new needs.”

Topics: Syrian regime US syria earthquake Bashar Assad humanitarian aid

Related

Syrian regime guilty of chemical attack on Douma, weapons watchdog concludes
Middle-East
Syrian regime guilty of chemical attack on Douma, weapons watchdog concludes
EU states condemn Syrian regime for using chemical weapons against civilians
Middle-East
EU states condemn Syrian regime for using chemical weapons against civilians

Latest updates

Nothing enters Saudi smartphone market with Jarir Bookstore
Nothing enters Saudi smartphone market with Jarir Bookstore
China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
China says coronavirus ‘lab leak’ claims hurt US credibility
HSBC raises $2bn in additional Tier 1 bond
HSBC raises $2bn in additional Tier 1 bond
UAE fighters shine at 7th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
UAE fighters shine at 7th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  
Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.