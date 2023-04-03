Arab News Sport wins Gold and Silver at 5th International Newspaper Design Awards

RIYADH: The 39th edition of WrestleMania which took place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at the weekend provided two memorable moments for WWE fans around the world.
Here are Arab News’ highlights from WWE’s showpiece event of the year.
Austin Theory defeats idol John Cena
The current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory provided one of the shocks of the weekend as he defeated the legendary WWE superstar turned actor John Cena in a high-octane match to kick off the first day of WrestleMania 39.
Theory, who as a child idolized Cena, said he had no intention of copying the icon who goes by the moniker, The Doctor of Thuganomics.
Cena had made a memorable entrance alongside a group of kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation in a moment they will never forget.
Snoop Dogg steals the show
Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was gifted a Golden Title by the organization at the WrestleMania 39 launch party. The US rapper also co-hosted the two-day event with WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.
On day two, The Miz spoke to Snoop Dogg about his match with Pat McAfee the previous night, before the musician introduced WWE wrestler, producer, and minority owner Shane McMahon to a standing ovation.
McMahon then oversaw a rearranged match-up between the two which saw Snoop Dogg punch the WWE Superstar twice, before performing his own version of the People’s Elbow and pinning The Miz for the win.
Showdown of WWE Women’s generations
The team of Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus defeated the villainous trio composed of leader Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky, collectively known as Damage CTRL.
The feud between these women had been escalating for weeks with Damage CTRL furious over the way Lynch and Lita had ended Sky and Kai’s impressive 114-day title reign.
The match was significant for several reasons, among them it being the first major ’Mania match for both Sky and Kai. It was also Bayley’s first match at the showcase of the immortals since 2019; Stratus’ first since the 27th edition; and Lita’s first since WrestleMania 18.
Dream comes true for 2 modern-day journey men
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens fulfilled their dream of ending The Usos’ impressive 600-plus-day reign to be crowned new Undisputed WWE tag team champions.
With all odds against them, Zayn and Owens did the unthinkable as they defeated the duo considered to be the most successful tag team in WWE’s history.
Owens and Zayn, who are from Quebec, with Zayn being of Syrian decent, have a long history in professional wrestling, with their partnership originating in 2007 at Ring of Honor.
Mysterio Mania
WrestleMania weekend was a monumental one for the lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio.
The nephew of Rey Mysterio Sr., he launched his professional wrestling career in 1989 at the age of 14 and secured wrestling immortality as the headliner of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
The former WWE and world champion was inducted alongside Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, Warrior Award recipient Tim White, and celebrity wing inductee Andy Kaufman.
The WWE legend then took on and defeated his son, Dominik Mysterio, for the first time in an emotional weekend for the iconic wrestling family.
Snoop Dogg showed support for Rey, accompanying him in a lowrider during his entrance, before the new WWE Hall of Famer paid homage to his friend and Latin wrestling legend, the late Eddie Guerrero, upon his arrival in the ring.
The Ripley Revolution begins
Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair on night one of WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time in her career.
Ripley had earned her title shot by winning the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match in remarkable fashion as she went coast-to-coast by being the first entrant and lasting for one hour, one minute, and eight seconds, which is the all-time longest record for the women’s rumble match.
At the weekend, the ending sequence of a brutal match saw Ripley slam Flair’s head off the top of the ring post. That enabled the Australian female enforcer to set up the daughter of the legendary Nature Boy Ric Flair for the Riptide off the second rope and get the pin for the win.
Roman Reigns remains Undisputed Universal Champion
Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to extend his historic reign as WWE Undisputed Universal champion to 940 days, with some help from fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa.
The match was an epic showdown for two families considered to be wrestling royalty.
The Bloodline group includes Reigns’ real-life cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso, as well as Sikoa, who are descendants of the renowned Anoa’i family, which itself consists of many other legendary performers such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his father Rocky Johnson, Yokozuna, and “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka.
Cody himself is from the Rhodes family, considered a professional wrestling dynasty in the NWA, WCW, WWE, AEW, and Japan. Rhodes is the half-brother of Dustin Rhodes, better known as Goldust, and both are sons of wrestling legend the American Dream Dusty Rhodes.