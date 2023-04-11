Soldiers killed in firefight between Armenia and Azerbaijan

You are here

South Caucasus rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday accused each other of opening fire around the contested Nagorno-Karabkah region in a clash that resulted in deaths on both sides. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 April 2023
Reuters

  • Armenia's defence ministry said Azerbaijani troops opened fire at around 4 p.m. against Armenian troops who were performing engineering work near the village of Tegh
  • Azerbaijan's defence ministry said its troops came under "intense fire" from Armenian troops stationed in the Syunik province
TBILISI/BAKU: South Caucasus rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday accused each other of opening fire around the contested Nagorno-Karabkah region in a clash that resulted in deaths on both sides.
Defense ministries from both countries issued statements on Tuesday afternoon saying an unspecified number of their own troops had been killed in a clash close to the contested Lachin Corridor.
The two South Caucasus countries — both formerly part of the Soviet Union — have fought multiple wars over the last 35 years for control of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but home to a mainly ethnic Armenian population.
In a statement, Armenia’s defense ministry said Azerbaijani troops opened fire at around 4 p.m. (1200 GMT) against Armenian troops who were performing engineering work near the village of Tegh in Armenia’s southern Syunik province. It said its forces had taken “countermeasures,” without providing details.
Tegh is not located in the disputed territory, but is the last village in Armenian territory on a key road route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said its troops came under “intense fire” from Armenian troops stationed in the Syunik province.
Both sides said they had suffered fatalities, but did not provide details.
The latest stand-off between the two bitter rivals has come over control of the Lachin Corridor — the only road route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijanis claiming to be environmental protesters have been blocking the route since the end of last year, resulting in what Armenia has called a humanitarian crisis as food and medicine have been unable to be transported into the region.
Baku denies those claims, says essential supplies can get into the territory and has defended the protesters as rallying against legitimate environmental concerns. Yerevan has called them government-backed agitators.
Russia dispatched a thousands-strong peacekeeping contingent to the region in 2020 as part of a deal to end weeks of fighting that killed thousands and saw Azerbaijan make significant territorial gains. Moscow is an ally of Armenia through a mutual self-defense pact, but also strives for good relations with Baku. The latest stand-off has been seen as a key test of Moscow’s ongoing influence in the region as it wages its own war in Ukraine.

Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

  • Over the past three years, 32 of the club’s players have emigrated to Europe
TUNIS: A Tunisian football club said on Tuesday it had suspended activities after 32 of its players illegally emigrated to Europe.

“We’ve halted activities and suspended our matches,” the fourth-division Ghardimaou club’s president Jamil Meftahi said on Tuesday, blaming “clandestine emigration.”

Over the past three years, 32 of the club’s players have emigrated to Europe, he said.

Tunisia is in the grip of a long, worsening economic crisis that has pushed many of its citizens to take desperate measures in search of better lives abroad.

The Ghardimaou players, aged between 17 and 22, “either left by sea or went via Serbia then illegally crossed the border into other countries,” Meftahi said.

Until November last year, Tunisians had been able to travel to Serbia without a visa, giving thousands of people an alternative to potentially deadly boat crossings in the Central Mediterranean, the world’s deadliest migration route.

Those heading for the exit have disproportionately come from marginalized areas such as Ghardimaou, an inland rural district near the Algerian border but far from Tunisia’s coastal economic hubs.

Meftahi blamed players’ “lack of financial means” for their departures.

“We can’t afford equipment, shirts or shoes, and the players aren’t being paid,” he said.

Parts of the Tunisian coast are within 150 km of the Italian island of Lampedusa, and thousands of people — Tunisians and citizens of sub-Saharan African countries alike — have attempted the crossing already this year.

Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

  • Mostafa Nili’s release comes after more than five months following his arrest during nationwide protests
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities on Tuesday released from jail prominent human rights lawyer Mostafa Nili, his attorney said, more than five months after he was arrested during nationwide protests.

The demonstrations were triggered last year following the mid-September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd arrested for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women.

“My client, who was sentenced to four years in jail, was released this afternoon from the Rajaishahr prison” near Tehran, Nili’s lawyer Zahra Minouei said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Thousands of people were arrested, hundreds killed — including members of the security forces — and four people executed because of the civil unrest following Amini’s death, with Iran labeling the protests as foreign-instigated “riots.”

Nili was set free as part of that amnesty, his lawyer said.

A prominent lawyer, Nili has defended several cases involving human rights, including protesters who had demonstrated against the handling by authorities of the health crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. According to his sister, he was arrested on Nov. 8 at Tehran airport.

Updated 11 April 2023
Myriam Tauk

  • The most popular Lebanese dessert during Ramadan is kallaj, a speciality that is baked only on this occasion
BEIRUT: The holy month of Ramadan offers an opportunity for families and friends to gather and share convivial moments around a table adorned with delicious dishes and tasty desserts for iftar or sahoor.

All practicing Muslims in Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia invite and are invited for iftar comprising traditional dishes influenced with regional flavors. Dates are an immediate source of energy and often the first food consumed when breaking the fast.

In Lebanon, the usual offering includes rice with chicken, known as riz a djej; shorba, often a lentil soup; kebbe, meat mixed with bulgur; moghrabie, also called Lebanese couscous; sambousseks with meat or cheese; hummus to be nibbled on with pita bread, chips, crackers, or slices of toasted baguette; and tabbouleh and fattouch, the stars of Lebanese salads.

The most popular Lebanese dessert during Ramadan is kallaj, a speciality that is baked only on this occasion. In Sidon, pedestrians crowd the pastry shops, attracted by this dessert displayed in the windows, often eaten with a cup of jallab, a fruit syrup made from carob, dates, grape molasses, and rose water.

In Morocco, harira soup, made with lamb and vegetables, is a staple on the table. The country is also famous for using aubergine in a wide range of recipes, such as aubergine puree served with batbout, a Moroccan bread roll, aubergine lasagne and zaalouk, and salad.

For dessert, the must-have is the chebakia, the Moroccan flagship Ramadan pastry. Moroccans enjoy this rolled pastry, also known as the Moroccan cookie or donut, almond briouates, sweet or savory puff pastry flavored and decorated with chopped almonds, and many other delicious pastries such as meloui and msemen that are similar to pancakes.

Iftar has a very particular taste in Tunisia. The tchich, a Tunisian tomato-based barley soup with soft pieces of octopus and dried mint, melts in the mouth and offers delicious flavors. This soup is usually served on special occasions such as weddings and Ramadan.

A classic Tunisian iftar spread comprises of swabaa fatma, also known as Fatma’s fingers, which are crispy fried sticks made of thin dough and filled with various fillings; rouz jerbi, another well-balanced and nutritious dish that consists of rice and a variety of vegetables and proteins of choice with Tunisians often opting for shrimp; and brik, stuffed filo pastry.

For a sweet treat, zlabia with orange blossom water is a particularly exquisite Tunisian favorite.

Similar to their Tunisian neighbors, Algerians also enjoy briks during the holy month. A delicious and very popular starter, ideal for serving on any Algerian table during Ramadan, briks are always accompanied by shorba frik — inherited from the Ottoman period — which is a traditional Algerian soup made of crushed green wheat.

A favorite side dish at the Ramadan table, couscous is prepared with lamb or beef simmered with chickpeas, onions, carrots, squash, and a variety of spices.

The kalb el louz, a pastry from Constantine, is a dessert that is unanimously appreciated in Algeria, and is enjoyed with mint tea. An irresistible delicacy and an important source of energy, zlabia is also popular among Algerians, as well as Tunisians, during Ramadan.

Whether in Beirut, Tunis, Algiers, or Rabat, the religious, cultural, linguistic, and historical links between these countries confirm a unique culinary authenticity that is highlighted and promoted during Ramadan.

 

Updated 11 April 2023
AP

  • “Greece is always looking for ways to have honest and sincere cooperation with Turkey,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said
  • Greek and Turkish officials have held a series of high-level meetings in recent weeks
ATHENS: Greece said Tuesday it would welcome expanded cooperation with Turkiye after both countries hold elections next month ‒ including on energy issues that have been at the heart of decades-old disputes.
“Greece is always looking for ways to have honest and sincere cooperation with Turkiye,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said after talks in Athens with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.
Greek and Turkish officials have held a series of high-level meetings in recent weeks, in the wake of devastating earthquakes in southern Turkiye in February. They promised to shelve disputes that have caused repeated rounds of tension and even the risk of war over decades.
Dendias said Athens would welcome new members of an association of nations in the eastern Mediterranean who cooperate on natural gas development. Turkiye is not currently a member.
“I want to make clear that we would welcome the participation of other countries in this forum, but on one obvious condition: Respect for international law, and respect for the international law of the sea,” he said.
The current members of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum are Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.
Greece and Egypt are also planning to build a 3.5 billion euro ($3.8 billion) undersea grid connector across the Mediterranean over the next decade, a project led by a Greek energy firm, the Copelouzos Group.
Turkiye has disputed areas of potential gas reserves claimed by Greece in parts of the eastern Mediterranean. In 2020, the two countries held competing naval exercises in the area as tensions spiked.
Egypt signed a military cooperation pact with Greece and Cyprus in 2021 and a bilateral agreement with Athens the year before that on sea exploration boundaries that are at odds with rival plans by Turkiye.
But in recent weeks, Ankara has launched initiatives to improve ties with both Greece and Egypt, and Shoukry is due to travel on to Ankara after his stop in Athens.
Turkiye will hold elections on May 14 and Greece a week later. Shoukry also met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tuesday.

Updated 36 min 15 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

  • Palestinian sources said that the pair who died were ex-prisoners and members of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades
  • Meanwhile, settler visits to the mosque continued for the sixth day of the Jewish Passover holiday with around 800 of them praying there
RAMALLAH: Tensions in the West Bank were on Tuesday running high after Israeli security services on Monday allowed settlers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating a status quo forbidding such incursions in the last 10 days of Ramadan.
And as violence continued, the Israeli army killed two Palestinians and injured a third in the village of Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus, during an ambush on Tuesday near the Elon Moreh settlement.
Palestinian sources said that the pair who died — security officer Saud Al-Titi and Mohammed Abu Dira — were ex-prisoners and members of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military wing of President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party.
Meanwhile, settler visits to the mosque continued for the sixth day of the Jewish Passover holiday with around 800 of them praying there.
Sources in the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Arab News that since the beginning of the Passover, 3,430 settlers had visited Al-Aqsa, while the mosque had been transformed into a military barracks by the Israeli army.

During this period, Muslim worshippers inside the mosque had been forcibly dispersed and subjected to gas bombs, rubber bullets, and severe beatings, one of the sources said, adding that 440 Palestinians were arrested.
The settlers visited Islam’s third-holiest site from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., breaking for the first time in 20 years an agreement to stay away.
Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the former grand mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine and the current preacher at Al-Aqsa, told Arab News that according to the historical agreement, non-Muslims “are forbidden from visiting the compound during the last 10 days of Ramadan. For the first time, this agreement has been violated, and Israel allowed extremist Jews to visit the compound.”
He said: “Israel wants to prove that they are the ones who decide what can and cannot happen at Al-Aqsa, and we see this as an extreme violation and provocation.”
Israeli police deployed in the Old City of Jerusalem set up military checkpoints on roads leading to Al-Aqsa, imposed restrictions on the doors of the mosque, prevented young men from entering it to perform the dawn prayer, confiscated the identities of some of the worshippers after searching them, and barred the admission of those aged under 55.
Palestinian factions have called on Muslim worshippers to carry on visiting Al-Aqsa to defend it, especially in the last 10 days of Ramadan.
Majdi Halabi, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, told Arab News that the Jordanian-Israeli agreement on Al-Aqsa did not allow Israeli police to expel worshippers from the mosque or stipulate what age groups could be allowed in to pray.
Halabi said the police had the power to obtain a decision from the Israeli courts to prevent Israeli extremist elements from entering Al-Aqsa on the basis that they endangered public peace and the security situation.
“This is not tourism to Al-Aqsa, as stipulated in the Jordanian-Israeli agreement, but rather a provocation and challenge to Muslim worshippers,” he added.
Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, Israeli security forces arrested a young man and a woman from Shuafat refugee camp.
The Israeli army also stormed Jenin and arrested five young men from its camp. Violent clashes broke out between the youth and soldiers, leaving two Palestinians with bullet wounds. Another young man was also held in the old part of Hebron.
The army has continued to tighten its military measures in the Jordan Valley in the northern West Bank for four consecutive days, causing traffic jams at the Tayaseer and Hamra military checkpoints.
Palestinian commuters have recently been disrupted by Israeli forces’ operations in several areas, especially Frush Beit Dajan village. And sources reported that the Israeli army had opened fire on a Palestinian near the Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron.
Separately, on Tuesday, settlers rioted on the main street in Tuqu’, southeast of Bethlehem.

