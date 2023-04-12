You are here

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade
Tunisian President Kais Saied during the US - Africa Leaders Summit on December 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
AP

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade
  • Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria
AP

BEIRUT: Syria will reopen its embassy in Tunisia after the North African country announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Damascus, Syrian state media reported Wednesday.
Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria, after cutting off relations a decade ago.
The move by Tunisian President Kais Saied to appoint a new ambassador was immediately approved and reciprocated by the Syrian government, a joint statement from the two countries’ foreign ministries read, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
The announcement is the latest step in a regional trend of rapprochement with the war-torn country, which has picked up pace since the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake in Syria and Turkiye and the Chinese-brokered reestablishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Syrian President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters and later civilians in an uprising-turned-civil war that began in 2011. The breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League. Tunis shut down its embassy in Damascus in 2012.
Earlier this year, Assad visited Oman and the United Arab Emirates, two nations that had backed fighters trying to topple his government. The Syrian government is reportedly in talks with Saudi Arabia to reopen their embassies in each other’s nations.
Saudi Arabia is hosting the next Arab League summit in May, where most states hope to restore Syria’s membership, the league’s secretary-general, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has said.

Topics: Syria Tunisia Diplomacy

Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan

Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
Updated 12 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan

Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
  • Far-right extremist Israeli minister denounces ban, says ‘we must strike back with great force’
Updated 12 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel has banned visits by non-Muslims to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of Ramadan.

The move followed outrage after Israeli security forces permitted about 800 settlers to pray in the compound on Tuesday morning, the sixth day of the Passover holiday, in breach of a longstanding agreement that prohibits such activity during the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month.

It remains unclear whether Israel’s increasingly empowered radical settler movement will comply with the Al-Aqsa policy. One of their leaders, far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — a notorious religious bigot with a criminal record for supporting terrorism and incitement to racism — denounced the ban. “When terrorism strikes us we must strike back with great force, not surrender to its whims,” he said.

Sheikh Ekrima Said Sabri, former grand mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine and the current preacher at Al-Aqsa, told Arab News:“Israel wants to prove that they are the ones who decide what can and cannot happen at Al-Aqsa, and we see this as an extreme violation and provocation.”

Meanwhile, there was no letup on Tuesday in Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank. The army killed two Palestinians and injured a third in the village of Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus, during an ambush near the Elon Moreh settlement.

Palestinian sources said that the two who died, Saud Al-Titi and Mohammed Abu Dira, were former prisoners and members of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military wing of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party.

Topics: Palestone Israel

Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe

Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe

Tunisian players illegally emigrate to Europe
  • Over the past three years, 32 of the club’s players have emigrated to Europe
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian football club said on Tuesday it had suspended activities after 32 of its players illegally emigrated to Europe.

“We’ve halted activities and suspended our matches,” the fourth-division Ghardimaou club’s president Jamil Meftahi said on Tuesday, blaming “clandestine emigration.”

Over the past three years, 32 of the club’s players have emigrated to Europe, he said.

Tunisia is in the grip of a long, worsening economic crisis that has pushed many of its citizens to take desperate measures in search of better lives abroad.

The Ghardimaou players, aged between 17 and 22, “either left by sea or went via Serbia then illegally crossed the border into other countries,” Meftahi said.

Until November last year, Tunisians had been able to travel to Serbia without a visa, giving thousands of people an alternative to potentially deadly boat crossings in the Central Mediterranean, the world’s deadliest migration route.

Those heading for the exit have disproportionately come from marginalized areas such as Ghardimaou, an inland rural district near the Algerian border but far from Tunisia’s coastal economic hubs.

Meftahi blamed players’ “lack of financial means” for their departures.

“We can’t afford equipment, shirts or shoes, and the players aren’t being paid,” he said.

Parts of the Tunisian coast are within 150 km of the Italian island of Lampedusa, and thousands of people — Tunisians and citizens of sub-Saharan African countries alike — have attempted the crossing already this year.

Topics: Tunisia

Iran frees prominent human rights lawyer

Iran frees prominent human rights lawyer
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

Iran frees prominent human rights lawyer

Iran frees prominent human rights lawyer
  • Mostafa Nili’s release comes after more than five months following his arrest during nationwide protests
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities on Tuesday released from jail prominent human rights lawyer Mostafa Nili, his attorney said, more than five months after he was arrested during nationwide protests.

The demonstrations were triggered last year following the mid-September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd arrested for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women.

“My client, who was sentenced to four years in jail, was released this afternoon from the Rajaishahr prison” near Tehran, Nili’s lawyer Zahra Minouei said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Thousands of people were arrested, hundreds killed — including members of the security forces — and four people executed because of the civil unrest following Amini’s death, with Iran labeling the protests as foreign-instigated “riots.”

Nili was set free as part of that amnesty, his lawyer said.

A prominent lawyer, Nili has defended several cases involving human rights, including protesters who had demonstrated against the handling by authorities of the health crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. According to his sister, he was arrested on Nov. 8 at Tehran airport.

Topics: Iran

Traditional MENA dishes highlight of iftar tables

A vendor sells traditional sweets that are beloved during Ramadan at a market in Sidon, Lebanon. (AFP)
A vendor sells traditional sweets that are beloved during Ramadan at a market in Sidon, Lebanon. (AFP)
Updated 11 April 2023
Myriam Tauk

Traditional MENA dishes highlight of iftar tables

A vendor sells traditional sweets that are beloved during Ramadan at a market in Sidon, Lebanon. (AFP)
  • The most popular Lebanese dessert during Ramadan is kallaj, a speciality that is baked only on this occasion
Updated 11 April 2023
Myriam Tauk

BEIRUT: The holy month of Ramadan offers an opportunity for families and friends to gather and share convivial moments around a table adorned with delicious dishes and tasty desserts for iftar or sahoor.

All practicing Muslims in Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia invite and are invited for iftar comprising traditional dishes influenced with regional flavors. Dates are an immediate source of energy and often the first food consumed when breaking the fast.

In Lebanon, the usual offering includes rice with chicken, known as riz a djej; shorba, often a lentil soup; kebbe, meat mixed with bulgur; moghrabie, also called Lebanese couscous; sambousseks with meat or cheese; hummus to be nibbled on with pita bread, chips, crackers, or slices of toasted baguette; and tabbouleh and fattouch, the stars of Lebanese salads.

The most popular Lebanese dessert during Ramadan is kallaj, a speciality that is baked only on this occasion. In Sidon, pedestrians crowd the pastry shops, attracted by this dessert displayed in the windows, often eaten with a cup of jallab, a fruit syrup made from carob, dates, grape molasses, and rose water.

In Morocco, harira soup, made with lamb and vegetables, is a staple on the table. The country is also famous for using aubergine in a wide range of recipes, such as aubergine puree served with batbout, a Moroccan bread roll, aubergine lasagne and zaalouk, and salad.

For dessert, the must-have is the chebakia, the Moroccan flagship Ramadan pastry. Moroccans enjoy this rolled pastry, also known as the Moroccan cookie or donut, almond briouates, sweet or savory puff pastry flavored and decorated with chopped almonds, and many other delicious pastries such as meloui and msemen that are similar to pancakes.

Iftar has a very particular taste in Tunisia. The tchich, a Tunisian tomato-based barley soup with soft pieces of octopus and dried mint, melts in the mouth and offers delicious flavors. This soup is usually served on special occasions such as weddings and Ramadan.

A classic Tunisian iftar spread comprises of swabaa fatma, also known as Fatma’s fingers, which are crispy fried sticks made of thin dough and filled with various fillings; rouz jerbi, another well-balanced and nutritious dish that consists of rice and a variety of vegetables and proteins of choice with Tunisians often opting for shrimp; and brik, stuffed filo pastry.

For a sweet treat, zlabia with orange blossom water is a particularly exquisite Tunisian favorite.

Similar to their Tunisian neighbors, Algerians also enjoy briks during the holy month. A delicious and very popular starter, ideal for serving on any Algerian table during Ramadan, briks are always accompanied by shorba frik — inherited from the Ottoman period — which is a traditional Algerian soup made of crushed green wheat.

A favorite side dish at the Ramadan table, couscous is prepared with lamb or beef simmered with chickpeas, onions, carrots, squash, and a variety of spices.

The kalb el louz, a pastry from Constantine, is a dessert that is unanimously appreciated in Algeria, and is enjoyed with mint tea. An irresistible delicacy and an important source of energy, zlabia is also popular among Algerians, as well as Tunisians, during Ramadan.

Whether in Beirut, Tunis, Algiers, or Rabat, the religious, cultural, linguistic, and historical links between these countries confirm a unique culinary authenticity that is highlighted and promoted during Ramadan.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Middle East

Greece: Thaw with Turkiye should continue after elections

Greece: Thaw with Turkiye should continue after elections
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

Greece: Thaw with Turkiye should continue after elections

Greece: Thaw with Turkiye should continue after elections
  • “Greece is always looking for ways to have honest and sincere cooperation with Turkey,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said
  • Greek and Turkish officials have held a series of high-level meetings in recent weeks
Updated 11 April 2023
AP

ATHENS: Greece said Tuesday it would welcome expanded cooperation with Turkiye after both countries hold elections next month ‒ including on energy issues that have been at the heart of decades-old disputes.
“Greece is always looking for ways to have honest and sincere cooperation with Turkiye,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said after talks in Athens with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.
Greek and Turkish officials have held a series of high-level meetings in recent weeks, in the wake of devastating earthquakes in southern Turkiye in February. They promised to shelve disputes that have caused repeated rounds of tension and even the risk of war over decades.
Dendias said Athens would welcome new members of an association of nations in the eastern Mediterranean who cooperate on natural gas development. Turkiye is not currently a member.
“I want to make clear that we would welcome the participation of other countries in this forum, but on one obvious condition: Respect for international law, and respect for the international law of the sea,” he said.
The current members of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum are Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.
Greece and Egypt are also planning to build a 3.5 billion euro ($3.8 billion) undersea grid connector across the Mediterranean over the next decade, a project led by a Greek energy firm, the Copelouzos Group.
Turkiye has disputed areas of potential gas reserves claimed by Greece in parts of the eastern Mediterranean. In 2020, the two countries held competing naval exercises in the area as tensions spiked.
Egypt signed a military cooperation pact with Greece and Cyprus in 2021 and a bilateral agreement with Athens the year before that on sea exploration boundaries that are at odds with rival plans by Turkiye.
But in recent weeks, Ankara has launched initiatives to improve ties with both Greece and Egypt, and Shoukry is due to travel on to Ankara after his stop in Athens.
Turkiye will hold elections on May 14 and Greece a week later. Shoukry also met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tuesday.

Topics: Greece Egypt Turkiye

