Ex-Conservative leader joins calls for UK govt to help former Afghan personnel

Migrants walk in Napier Barracks, a former military barracks being used to house asylum seekers in Folkestone, southeast England. (AFP/File)
  • Sir Iain Duncan Smith: More ‘flexibility’ needed for military asylum applications
  • Move comes after case of Afghan pilot threatened with deportation raised with PM Sunak
LONDON: A former leader of the governing Conservative Party has joined a campaign urging UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to do more to help former Afghan servicemen seeking refuge in Britain.
Sir Iain Duncan Smith said there needs to be greater “flexibility” in letting people apply for the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, following news that a former Afghan Air Force pilot, described as a “patriot” by coalition colleagues, had been threatened with deportation to Rwanda for entering the UK illegally.
He added that the UK has a “moral obligation” to people who had served alongside British forces in Afghanistan, including the pilot, who claims to have been “forgotten” by the West.
The pilot, whose identity has been kept secret to protect him and his family, has written to Sunak asking for assistance.
Last week, Sunak told MPs that he would “make sure the Home Office has a look” at the case.
“With all schemes there needs to be flexibility,” Sir Iain told The Independent, the newspaper running the campaign. “It’s smart always to be flexible on these things. We have established a safe route with the (ARAP) Afghan scheme, so it shouldn’t take too much to move him across to the scheme.
“If there is evidence he (the pilot) is what he claims to be, then I assume the government can look at it under the existing safe routes, and act accordingly.”
ARAP has come under intense scrutiny since the pilot’s case emerged, with criticism that its criteria are too strict to allow people who did not work directly for the UK government to use it.
Just 3,399 applications to seek refuge in the UK by Afghans have been deemed eligible under the scheme, with 18,946 people rejected.
Several politicians with military backgrounds have spoken in favor of making it easier for former Afghan military personnel to travel to the UK.
Labour MP Clive Lewis, who served with the British Army in Afghanistan, said the pilot’s potential deportation is “overwhelming(ly) wrong because it’s someone who has risked their life alongside British forces, and then gets thrown to the wolves.”
He added: “The very narrow parameters of the Afghan resettlement scheme highlights that the government’s rhetoric doesn’t match up with reality.
“There are thousands of others fleeing persecution who still deserve to be given refuge in this country.”
Tobias Ellwood MP, an army reservist and the chair of the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, warned that there is “no functioning process that allows Afghans to apply for asylum from abroad.”
Conservative MP Julian Lewis, former chair of the committee and a former naval reservist, told The Independent that “special consideration should also be given to genuine former military personnel who were our allies in the fight against Islamist extremists.”
His Conservative colleague Flick Drummond, who served in the British Army Intelligence Corps, said: “We need to look at every case on its merits and provide sanctuary to those that need our help.”

WASHINGTON: Countries must do more to avert the costly consequences of growing global trade fragmentation, and help avert a “second Cold War,” the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) managing director said Thursday.
“I am among those who know what are the consequences of a Cold War: it is loss of talent and contribution to the world,” Kristalina Georgieva said during a press conference at the official start of the World Bank and IMF’s spring meetings.
“I don’t want to see that repeating,” she said, adding that the world should “rationally accept there will be some cost, there will be some fragmentation, but keep these costs low.”
Georgieva was born and raised in Bulgaria, a former Soviet satellite state.
Multilateral institutions like the World Bank and IMF have an important role to play in preventing the world from splintering into different blocs with severe economic consequences, she said.
An IMF report earlier this week predicted that growing trade fragmentation resulting from events like Brexit, the US-China trade war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, could make the global economy as much as seven percent smaller than it otherwise would have been.
Policymakers had a crucial role to play to “defend the interests” of their citizens, Georgieva said.
“If we fail to be more rational, then people everywhere will be worse off,” she said.
Progress has been made on a number of key issues for the World Bank and IMF, the Bank’s outgoing president, David Malpass, said earlier Thursday at an event marking the official start of the spring meetings.
Member states agreed on a number of steps to boost the World Bank’s financial capacity, he said, freeing it up to lend “as much as $50 billion of new financing” over the next decade.
French president Emmanuel Macron will host a summit in June which will look to extend some of these new rules to other financial institutions and build a “new financial framework,” the French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters at the IMF on Thursday morning.
Progress was also made during a debt roundtable discussion on Wednesday, Malpass said. For the first time, these talks included not only creditor countries but also the private sector, and representatives from Zambia, a country in advanced talks on restructuring its debt.
The Bank and IMF’s leaders said progress had also been made on replenishing lending facilities for low-income countries which have been depleted by the twin impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ireland, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Portugal and Japan have all already come forward with “substantial new pledges or contributions” toward replenishing these funds in recent days, Georgieva said.
Georgieva and Malpass both warned Thursday that inflation remained too high in many countries around the world.
“We expect central banks to stay the course in the fight against inflation, holding a tight stance to prevent a de-anchoring of inflation expectations,” Georgieva said.
Governments also needed to work to reduce their budget deficits, and do more to improve sluggish growth prospects for the world economy in the medium term, she added.
In her remarks, Georgieva called on member states to push through the structural transformations needed to speed up digital transformation, improve the business environment in many countries, and accelerate the green energy transformation.
“We estimate $1 trillion a year is needed just for renewable energy and investment that can translate into growth and jobs,” she said.

BEIJING: Chinese and Russian foreign ministers discussed the Ukraine crisis in a meeting in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry said.
There is no “panacea” for resolving the crisis, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, adding that China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement and restarting peace talks, the ministry said.

JAKARTA: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations said it “strongly condemns” an airstrike carried out by the Myanmar military, which killed over 100 people including children, as calls mount for the regional bloc to play a bigger role to resolve the crisis.
The Myanmar Air Force dropped multiple bombs on Pa Zi Gyi village in the central Sagaing region on Tuesday, as military helicopters fired on a gathering attended by mostly civilians. Infants and the elderly were among those killed in the strike.
ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, joined the global condemnation on Thursday of the deadliest junta attack since the country’s military coup two years ago.
“ASEAN strongly condemns the reported recent air strikes carried out by the Myanmar Armed Forces in Pa Zi Gyi Village, Kanbalu Township, Sagaing Region of Myanmar, that claimed the lives of at least dozens of civilians,” ASEAN chair Indonesia said in a statement.
It also reiterated ASEAN’s commitment to continue assisting Myanmar in resolving the crisis “through promoting the full implementation of the Five-Point Consensus,” referring to a peace plan agreed to in 2021 to end the violence triggered by the military coup.
“All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians,” the statement said.
At least 165 people, including 27 women and 19 children, were killed in the airstrike, the human rights minister of the ousted shadow National Unity Government, Aung Myo Min, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Tuesday’s attack came barely a week after Indonesia said diplomatic progress was being made in Myanmar, following continued efforts by the military to crush resistance, including through airstrikes and ground attacks.
Those moves have displaced thousands and killed multiple civilians, including children, with schools, clinics, and hospitals also destroyed.
This week’s airstrike has also put a spotlight on ASEAN’s role in the crisis, as Southeast Asian leaders are set to attend the 2023 ASEAN Summit in Indonesia in May.
“ASEAN leaders must use their upcoming Summit in May 2023 to initiate complementary punitive action,” Myo Min said in another tweet, as he called on the bloc to ban junta representatives from attending all ASEAN meetings.
ASEAN’s role is “important, yet still constrained” when it comes to addressing the conflict in Myanmar, said Dr. Ahmad Rizky Mardhatillah Umar, an Indonesian international relations researcher at the University of Queensland, Australia.
Despite the five-point consensus, ASEAN also has a long-held principle of non-interference, he added.
“ASEAN’s responses to the recent air strike from Tatmadaw (the Myanmar military) shows this dilemma. To date, under Indonesia’s chairmanship, ASEAN has engaged in quiet diplomacy to reach a deal with all parties in the conflict,” Umar told Arab News.
“The next steps from ASEAN in the next ASEAN Summit is an important one to look at in order to achieve a durable solution in Myanmar.”
The Myanmar junta has “clearly ignored” the 2021 agreement with ASEAN, Amnesty International Indonesia said.
“ASEAN must immediately push for new, stronger efforts to put an end to the human rights crisis in Myanmar,” it said in a statement issued on Thursday.
Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said ASEAN’s five-point consensus is “on its last legs because of SAC junta intransigency,” referring to the military government.
“Yet the EU, US, Australia and others continue to prop up this straw man because if they didn’t, they would have to come up with their own solution and so far, they are not prepared to do so,” Robertson told Arab News.
“The problem is that simply hoping things will get better, and that the Myanmar military will recognize they need to come to the negotiating table, has gotten ASEAN nowhere.”

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Thursday that Russian forces were “blocking” Ukrainian forces from getting in or out of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.
However, the head of mercenary group Wagner, which has spearheaded much of the fighting for the city, said it was “too early” to say Bakhmut was surrounded.
Kyiv has not yet commented on the claims regarding the longest and bloodiest battle since the start of Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.
“Airborne troops are providing support to advancing assault troops, blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.
The statement said “Wagner assault units were continuing high-intensity combat operations to oust the enemy from the central quarters” of the city in eastern Ukraine.
The Wagner mercenary group says it has spearheaded the Russian attack on Bakhmut.
In a statement, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said however it was “too early” to say Russia has Bakhmut surrounded.
Recent days appear to have pointed toward gains in Bakhmut for Moscow, with several Russian correspondents publishing images from inside the city.
The Russian-installed head of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, also made a trip to Bakhmut this week.
Bakhmut had a population of 70,000 people before Moscow launched its offensive.
Both Russia and Ukraine are believed to have suffered huge losses in the battle, despite analysts saying the city has little strategic value.

TOKYO: Jordanian Queen Rania Al Abdullah on Tuesday had a meeting with KISHIDA Yuko, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio. Queen Rania is accompanying her husband King Abdullah II on a state visit to Japan.
Mrs. Kishida welcomed Queen Rania, and said that the visit of the King and Queen to Japan was a great opportunity to deepen the friendship between the two countries.
Queen Rania expressed her admiration for Japan’s culture and traditions, and welcomed the chance to enhance relations between Japan and Jordan.
They discussed sightseeing spots in the two countries, as well as children’s education, which is one of their common interests. They noted the importance of making efforts to provide quality education to all children and improving school environments for teachers, parents and children.
During her visit to Japan, Queen Rania visited the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo and was able to experience Japanese art and culture.

