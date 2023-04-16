What We Are Reading Today: Stalking Shakespeare by Lee Durkee

Stalking Shakespeare is a fascinating memoir.

Author Lee Durkee describes his quest to find a true, authentic image of William Shakespeare, a search that becomes a tragicomic tale in its own right.

“This is an unusual blend of obsession, biography and art history, told by the man on a mission himself,” said a review on goodreads.com.

Durkee frames ‘Stalking Shakespeare’ — his first book of nonfiction after two novels — in the guise of a whacked-out misery memoir.

Durkee’s novel “The Last Taxi Driver” was named a Best Book of the Year in three countries in 2021. He is also the author of the novel “Rides of the Midway.”

“This is recommended to those who have a more than slight curiosity of Shakespeare’s identity or those who want to know more,” said the review.

“Somehow, one forgives the madder moments for the sheer brio of the writing, the sting of the jokes and the razor-edge of the historical insights. When it is good, it is really that good.”