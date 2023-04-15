What We Are Reading Today: Brief Homage to Pluto and Other Poems

What We Are Reading Today: Into a King’s Mind

Author: Dr. Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Mutrif

In the English edition of “Into a King’s Mind,” Dr. Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Mutrif reviews the most important and prominent achievements of King Salman during the first five years of his reign.

The book looks at the main challenges that were faced by Saudi Arabia and documents the Kingdom’s progress through a scientific and accurate understanding of the changes made, their nature, and dimensions.

Decrees issued by King Salman at a local level are analysed in detail, including decisions on developing mechanisms of governance, preparing a new generation of leaders, and finding solutions to regional and international crises and conflicts.

Throughout the book, the Saudi author shows how the monarch’s assumption of power coincided with a historically defining moment in the country, the Arab region, and the world.

Al-Mutrif sheds light on King Salman’s long and successful time as the governor of the Riyadh region and the significant contributions he made as a counsellor to his brothers, the former rulers of the Kingdom.

The political biography starts by dealing with the key domestic decisions made by King Salman during the first 100 days of his rule and places a focus on royal orders that positively impacted on the daily lives of Saudi citizens.

King Salman’s creativity is also discussed along with revealing features of his personality in relation to the modernization of Riyadh.

Orders to establish councils for political and security affairs, and economic and development matters were aimed at raising the efficiency of performance and level of coordination in the Kingdom, Al-Mutrif reveals.

In addition, he highlights Saudi foreign policy during King Salman’s reign and initiatives to counter terrorist attacks in the region.

The English edition of the book was published during Saudi Founding Day in February.