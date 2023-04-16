Ukraine foreign minister to visit Iraq on Monday

You are here

BAGHDAD: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected in Baghdad on Monday on his first visit to Iraq since Russia invaded his country, the foreign ministry said.
Kuleba is due to hold talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein as well as Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
They will discuss “bolstering bilateral ties, as well as regional and international” issues, said the statement quoting foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf.
Kuleba’s visit comes less than a week after Sudani received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
At the time, Zelensky said he was “keen to develop relations with Iraq in all fields” describing it as “a pivotal and influential country,” according to a statement from Sudani’s office.
Iraq maintains good economic ties with both Kiev and Moscow, and has adopted a neutral stance since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
In February this year, the Iraqi foreign minister reiterated Baghdad’s support for a cease-fire and negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, during a visit to Baghdad by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

TEHRAN: Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison after finding them guilty of involvement in the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported Sunday.
Iranian forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after its takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board. Most were Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals.
Mizan reported that a commander received the heaviest penalty of 10 years in prison for having defied orders in shooting down the plane.
Nine other personnel were sentenced to between one and three years, Mizan reported.
The commander of a Tor M-1 surface-to-air missile system “fired two missiles” at the airliner “contrary to orders” and without obtaining authorization, Mizan said.
It did not identify any of the accused.
Three days after the Kyiv-bound plane was shot down, the Iranian armed forces admitted there had been a “mistake.”
“Given the extent of the effects and consequences of this action, the main defendant was sentenced to the maximum penalty,” Mizan Online added on Sunday, without giving further details.
Tensions between Iran and the United States had been soaring at the time the airliner was shot down.
Iranian air defenses were on high alert for a US counterattack after Tehran fired missiles at a military base in Iraq that was used by American forces.
Those missiles came in response to the killing in a US drone attack in Baghdad of Major General Qassem Soleimani who headed the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Ukraine lost 11 citizens in the airline disaster.
Iran’s judiciary said in November 2021 that a trial had opened in Tehran for 10 military members “of various ranks” in connection with the jet’s downing.
In January last year, Iran said it had begun paying compensation to families of those killed.
Arash Khodaei, a vice president of the country’s Civil Aviation Organization, said that “the sum of $150,000 has been transferred” to some families, while “the process has begun” for others.
The payment “does not infringe upon (their) right to take legal action,” state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.
In 2020, Iran offered to pay “$150,000 or the equivalent in euros” to each of the victims’ families.
Ukrainian and Canadian officials strongly criticized the announcement, saying compensation should not be settled through unilateral declarations.
In early 2022, Iran said it had begun compensating some victims’ families with the sum of $150,000, also promising to pay the rest of the relatives.
A Canadian court awarded more than $80 million in compensation to the families of six of the victims in a decision made public in January 2022.
That same month, an Iranian couple filed a rare lawsuit against three senior Iranian officials over the deaths of their children in the incident, an Iranian newspaper reported at the time.
A group of countries led by Canada called in December for an arbitrator to settle claims against Iran, a first step in possibly bringing a case at the International Court of Justice, which victims’ families have long demanded.

CAIRO: The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) said on Sunday it had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.
“While we review the evolving security situation, we are forced to temporarily halt all operations in Sudan,” WFP executive director Cindy McCain said in a statement.
“WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our lifesaving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners is not guaranteed.”
Three WFP employees were killed and two injured in clashes in Kabkabiya in North Darfur. A WFP spokesperson told Reuters the three dead were all Sudanese.
McCain also said it was difficult for WFP’s staff to operate after a UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) aircraft was “significantly damaged” at Sudan’s Khartoum airport during an exchange of fire on Saturday.
The incident has seriously impacted the organization’s ability to move humanitarian workers and aid in Sudan, he said.
Earlier on Sunday, the United Nations condemned the killing of the WFP employees, saying they died while carrying out their duties.
Volker Perthes, the head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission (UNITAMS), which was established in 2020 to support Sudan’s democratic transition, said in a statement he was also “appalled by reports of projectiles hitting UN and other humanitarian premises, as well as reports of looting of UN and other humanitarian premises in several locations in Darfur.”
A power struggle between the Sudanese army and the RSF has so far killed 56 civilians and wounded 595 people, including combatants.
The fighting broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. It was the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan Al-Bashir in 2019.

BEIRUT: Suspected Daesh group militants on Sunday killed at least 26 people in central Syria, a war monitor reported, the latest in a spate of attacks targeting people foraging for desert truffles.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “civilians and at least 10 pro-regime fighters” were among “the 26 people killed in an attack by Daesh fighters while they were collecting truffles in the desert east of (the central city of) Hama.”

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has received a phone call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the ongoing fighting in Sudan.

Deadly clashes have been taking place for days in Khartoum and elsewhere in a power struggle between Sudan’s army and paramilitaries, and Egypt’s leader fears the conflict could quickly escalate if the violence cannot be brought to a swift end.

Ahmed Fahmy, spokesperson for the presidency, said that El-Sisi had called for the utmost wisdom and restraint and pointed out the serious threat being posed to stability in the north African country.

Fighting broke out after Sudanese groups and the ruling military junta failed last week to reach an agreement on a handover of power.

Guterres noted Egypt’s important role in supporting Sudan and helping to maintain security and stability in the region, and he urged all Sudanese parties to stop hostilities and resume talks.

The UN chief said an escalation in fighting could have a catastrophic effect on civilians and the existing fragile humanitarian situation in Sudan.

Separately, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received a phone call on Saturday from High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, also to discuss the Sudan crisis.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Shoukry had told Borrell that Egypt — which has a southern border with Sudan — was doing all it could to assist in diplomatic efforts to bring about an immediate ceasefire, adding that Borrell had noted the EU’s keenness to support Egypt in working to avoid a further deterioration in the security situation.

In a tweet, Abu Zeid said that the ministry was communicating around the clock with the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum on Egypt’s interests in Sudan, including in areas of education, irrigation, banking, aviation, media, and its consulates in Port Sudan and Wadi Halfa.

The Egyptian Armed Forces were reportedly closely following events in Sudan. Military spokesman, Gharib Abdel Hafez, said that officials were coordinating with relevant authorities in Sudan to ensure the safety of Egyptian forces currently taking part in a joint training exercise with their counterparts in Sudan.

DUBAI: Iran's revolutionary guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 1.45 million litres of smuggled fuel in the Gulf and detained its crew, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.
Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling over land to neighbouring countries and by sea.  

