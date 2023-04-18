Lebanon’s Parliament postpones municipal elections for a second time

You are here

Lebanese lawmakers attending a parliament session, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Retired members of the Lebanese security forces and other protesters shout slogans during a protest demanding better pay and living conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Apr. 18, 2023.
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Cabinet discusses pay boost for public sector
  • Tear gas used to disperse protesters
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Parliament on Tuesday voted to extend the terms of municipal council members and other local officials, delaying elections to avoid further political paralysis in the country.

Some members of the parliament, including from the Lebanese Forces party, boycotted the vote, saying elections were a right.

The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections described the approval of the extension as “undermining the democratic process and the principles of good governance.”

The move is a reflection of the approach that the authority, with its executive and legislative branches, follows in dealing with the democratic process, depriving the Lebanese of their right to choose their representatives, LADE said.

LADE called on MPs opposing the extension to appeal to the Constitutional Council.

In a rowdy session, the MPs passed amendments to the Public Procurement Law amid rejection by civil society organizations that monitor the implementation of the law and ensure transparency in public procurement.

They say that the proposed amendments “distort the law and booby-trap it.”

Seventy-three MPs secured a quorum for Tuesday’s legislative session, although the parliament is constitutionally an electorate body until the election of a new president.

The quorum that was secured for the session is the one that the parliamentary blocs were unable to secure for six months in order to elect a president.

The presidency of the parliament justified the legislative session as necessary because of a deficit in financing the elections.

The session was attended by members of the government, Hezbollah and Amal Movement blocs and their allies, and the Progressive Socialist Party bloc.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a number of MPs exchanged accusations in an attempt to disown the political decision to extend the terms of municipal council members.

Mikati told the MPs: “All of you have lied to the Lebanese. The government is being blamed while the government is working. We confirmed our readiness to hold municipal elections.”

Mikati attacked the Free Patriotic Movement party, without naming it, for opposing holding legislative sessions and Cabinet meetings.

Mikati said: “If a party does not want to postpone the elections, it would not have come today to the legislative session. We had more important matters and you did not attend.”

MP Elias Bou Saab, from the FPM bloc, defended his submission of the proposal to extend the municipalities.

The MP added that “departments are closed, and there is no funding according to the government.”

MP Osama Saad said that the government “did not want to hold elections, misled public opinion and (is) now hiding behind parliament.”

Amal Movement MP Ali Hassan Khalil said: “We are postponing the elections so that there will not be a vacuum after the expiration date of the municipalities’ mandate on May 30.”

MP Ahmed Al-Khair defended the prime minister against the FPM MPs, saying: “You are not strong except against the prime minister, and when you attack him, we will respond to you.”

MP Melhem Khalaf, who has been holding a sit-in around the clock with MP Najat Saliba for three months inside the parliament hall, requesting a session to elect the president, left the hall while the legislative session was being held.

Khalaf told Arab News: “Today we have a blatant example of how democracy is undermined in Lebanon.

“We stress that the constitution stipulates that parliament — in light of the presidential vacancy — is an electorate body, not a legislative body, and therefore legislation is prohibited before electing a president.”

Khalaf said that Tuesday’s session “is an encroachment from one authority on another.”

MP Paula Yacoubian said that Tuesday’s legislative session “does not fall within the framework of necessary legislation, especially since the Cabinet said it would meet in the afternoon to secure funds to organize the elections.”

Yacoubian described what happened as “a farce.”

The MPs do not want the people to elect councils of local administrations so that the parties that control the municipalities do not lose their control over them, said Yacoubian.

The Ministry of the Interior, in its response to the “outbids” that took place in parliament, said that “the political will made the parties secure a quorum for the legislative session and agree to postpone the municipal elections, although avoiding the vacuum that the MPs invoked was supposed to happen by holding the elections instead of postponing them.”

The Cabinet – four hours after the parliament session ended — held a meeting that was supposed to discuss financing municipal elections and amending the wages of public sector employees.

The session was held in the wake of anger on the part of retired military members, public school teachers and public sector employees who staged a sit-in at Riad El-Solh Square.

The sit-in turned into a confrontation between riot police and the protesters.

Tear gas was fired at protesters who tried to cut through barbed wire in the vicinity of the government headquarters.

Retired Brig. Gen. Shamel Roukoz said: “People took to the streets because officials did not understand our demands through correspondence and statements.”

Roukoz, a former MP, stressed that “amending wages preserves the dignity of the soldier and the employee, especially retirees who served 40 years in public administrations and military institutions.”

Protesters are demanding a minimum salary of $350 or its equivalent in the national currency, i.e., LBP35 million.

According to the protesters, “the average cost of living today for each family has become LBP40 million ($400).”

Retired Brig. Gen. George Nader said: “The authority relies on patchwork solutions in its decisions. What we are calling for are solutions that are in line with the difficult economic conditions the country is going through.

“The value of salaries is declining day after day due to the fluctuation in the exchange rate of the dollar on the black market.

“Our salaries have collapsed and are no longer worth more than 4 percent of their value, which is unacceptable.”

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile
WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile
  • In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the WHO
  • While the numbers are decreasing, “that’s still a lot of people dying and that’s still a lot of people getting sick,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said
GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned the Covid pandemic was still volatile, saying there could be further trouble before the virus settles into a predictable pattern.
In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the WHO, in the context of much-reduced testing.
While the numbers are decreasing, “that’s still a lot of people dying and that’s still a lot of people getting sick,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference.
He said respiratory viruses do not pass from a pandemic to an endemic phase, but instead move to low levels of activity with potentially seasonal epidemic peaks.
“We don’t turn off a pandemic switch,” said Ryan.
“It’s much more likely that we’re going to see... a bumpy road to a more predictable pattern.”
The WHO’s emergency committee on Covid-19 meets every three months and is due to assemble in early May.
As at its previous meetings, it will decide whether the virus still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) — the highest level of alert that the UN health agency can sound.
The WHO declared Covid-19 a PHEIC on January 30, 2020, when there were fewer than 100 cases and no deaths outside China.
But it was not until WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation as a pandemic in March 2020 that the world jolted into action.
Ryan said the virus would not be eliminated and would, like influenza, still cause significant respiratory disease in vulnerable people.
Some countries still have large populations of highly vulnerable people who are unvaccinated, he said, while in others Covid is no longer an emergency event.
The Covid-19 committee presents its advice to Tedros — who has the final say — on whether the virus still constitutes a PHEIC.
“I would hope that as the emergency committee meets in May, they will have further positive advice to give Dr. Tedros around their assessment of the trajectory of the pandemic and the existence or not of a PHEIC,” said Ryan.

Miseries pile up following strike by UNRWA in West Bank

Miseries pile up following strike by UNRWA in West Bank
Mohammed Najib

Miseries pile up following strike by UNRWA in West Bank

Miseries pile up following strike by UNRWA in West Bank
  • UNRWA sources say that the employees union in the West Bank has been on strike for two months
  • The UNRWA’s services have stopped and the camps are littered with waste, sparking fears and warnings of disease outbreaks
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The disastrous consequences of an ongoing strike by UN Relief and Work Agency’s 3,600 employees in the West Bank are showing in the health and education sectors and other services provided by the UNRWA for the million Palestinian refugees in the West Bank.
UNRWA sources say that the employees union in the West Bank has been on strike for two months, demanding a pay hike. But the agency is in a challenging financial situation and cannot raise wages.
The UNRWA’s services have stopped and the camps are littered with waste, sparking fears and warnings of disease outbreaks.
Raed Amira, media spokesman for the UNRWA staff union in the West Bank, said they went on strike to achieve an increase in the number of employees to fill vacancies, the conversion of temporary and daily-wage workers into contractual staff, the reduction of the number of working days in health clinics from six to five, and a $300 increase in wages due to inflation.
On April 12, UNRWA called on the union to end the strike without proposing any solutions.
In a Ramadan message, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini called on the agency’s staff to halt the strike, saying: “The strike in the West Bank deprives more than 9.9 million refugees of vital services, and this means that more than 40,000 children are not in school.”
As many as 46,000 people with non-communicable diseases are not receiving medicines and the most vulnerable and needy refugees are not getting referral services.
Taysir Nasrallah from Balata Refugees Camp told Arab News that patients were now buying their medicines from private clinics, garbage was piling up in the streets and students were not going to schools. He called on UNRWA to respond to pay hike demands if there were sufficient funds.
For years, UNRWA has suffered from major financial crises, which have dented its ability to provide services.
Adnan Abu Hasna, consultant and media spokesperson for UNRWA, told Arab News that UNRWA would suffer from an estimated deficit of $75 million by the end of 2022 as several donor countries have informed it they will reduce their support to the agency.
“UNRWA recognizes the right of its employees and is open to discussing an increase in their salaries and the services provided to refugees, but it does not provide the necessary funds,” Abu Hasna told Arab News.
The agency fears that if it agrees to increase the salaries of its 3,600 employees in the West Bank, its 30,000 employees in the Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon will demand the same increase, which will lead to its financial collapse.
The UNRWA spokesman said the agency’s financial situation is “hazardous” and does not allow for increased salaries.
“UNRWA is not a state, it lives on begging, and the world has changed, and UNRWA and the Palestinian cause are no longer a priority,” Abu Hasna told Arab News.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian government held the UNRWA management responsible for the strike and the cessation of services in the Palestinian camps.
It said the continuation of the strike would not be accepted.

Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria

Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria
AFP

Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria

Prague to send repaired art damaged by Daesh home to Syria
  • Syrian government forces retook control of Palmyra in 2017 after the city had served as a stage for public executions, with many of its famed landmarks destroyed by the Daesh group
  • Inspired by previous cooperation with Sudan and Afghanistan, the National Museum brought the twenty artefacts from Syria in 2022 and its team of six restorers took a year to repair them
AFP

PRAGUE: Twenty artefacts repaired by Czech art restorers after being damaged during the civil war in Syria are on display at Prague’s National Museum before their return back home next month.
The objects include three limestone funerary portraits from the UNESCO-listed ancient site of Palmyra, which were damaged by Daesh group militants who took the city by force in 2015.
“Things get damaged by fighting, on purpose for ideological reasons, or by local people looking for something to sell,” National Museum director Michal Lukes told AFP.
“These portraits were all smashed with metal hammers,” he added at the “Restored Face” exhibition.
Syrian government forces retook control of Palmyra in 2017 after the city had served as a stage for public executions, with many of its famed landmarks destroyed by the Daesh group.
Inspired by previous cooperation with Sudan and Afghanistan, the National Museum brought the twenty artefacts from Syria in 2022 and its team of six restorers took a year to repair them.
“There are metal, bronze and iron objects and the funerary portraits from Palmyra,” said Lukes.
The exhibits include a gold-coated pin from 1600-1200 BC, bronze razors and a knife, as well as bronze and copper statuettes of ancient gods.
Prague’s National Museum has been cooperating with Syria’s Directorate General for Antiquities and Museums since 2017.
“We started to help them by supplying material which was indispensable for them to maintain, conserve, transport and treat artefacts mainly from war zones,” said Lukes.
The cooperation led to the creation of a joint archaeological team working near the western Syrian city of Latakia.
After the month-long exhibition, the artefacts will return to Syria by the end of May, Lukes said.
“I hope the situation in Syria has calmed down enough so that they won’t be damaged again,” he told AFP.
“The exhibition is a memento not only of Syria, but of all countries in the world where a war is raging and monuments are being damaged,” Lukes added.

COP28 president-designate concludes two-day visit to China

COP28 president-designate concludes two-day visit to China
Arab News

COP28 president-designate concludes two-day visit to China

COP28 president-designate concludes two-day visit to China
  • Al Jaber addressed students at university in Beijing, held roundtable talks with cleantech entrepreneurs
  • Meetings with officials focused on Emirati-Chinese partnerships ahead of COP28
Arab News

DUBAI: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 president-designate, has returned from a two-day visit to Beijing, where he held a series of bilateral meetings with Chinese officials, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Discussions centered around Emirati-Chinese partnerships in the run-up to climate conference COP28. Given China’s leadership position in advancing clean technologies, the country has significant opportunities to promote low-carbon economic growth.

“Given the size of China’s economy and the scale of its development of renewable energy and decarbonization technology, China provides a good model for sustainable economic growth and the global energy transition,” Al Jaber said. 

“Over the past five years alone, China has been responsible for adding more than 40 percent of the world’s new solar and wind power capacity and has set a very ambitious target of deploying 1,200 gigawatts of renewable capacity by the end of this decade,” he added.

Al Jaber, who is the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, emphasized that both the UAE and China were committed to diversifying their energy mix and seeking practical climate solutions.

“The partnership between the UAE and China will be a key asset to the COP28 presidency as we seek innovative solutions to boost industrial decarbonization, expand access to clean technologies, and ensure a just energy transition,” Al Jaber added.

During his visit, Al Jaber spoke to students at the Tsinghua University Institute for Carbon Neutrality, highlighting China’s leadership in renewable energy development and its unique capacity to strengthen South-South cooperation on climate action.

The president-designate also participated in a private sector roundtable with cleantech entrepreneurs and advocated for investment in industrial decarbonization in his meeting with Chinese business and industrial leaders.

“Steel, cement, and aluminum, like energy or manufacturing, are the industries that run the world. We simply cannot stop using them. But we do have to find a way to make them more sustainable,” he said. 

“We must reduce emissions, not progress. We have to work with industry leaders to bring them on board as partners, and to source the solutions together,” the minister added.

Al Jaber lauded the UAE-China partnership as a model of collaboration toward sustainable, low-carbon growth and prosperity. 

He said: “Partnerships will be key to making COP28 a COP of action and a COP of solidarity, unity and impact. 

“We need China, as we need all countries and parties, at the table to meet the Paris goal of keeping global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. 

“We need a major course correction and a massive effort to reignite progress. And I look forward to working with China to deliver a successful COP28.” 

Gunfire rocks Sudan truce deal right after it takes effect

Gunfire rocks Sudan truce deal right after it takes effect
AP

Gunfire rocks Sudan truce deal right after it takes effect

Gunfire rocks Sudan truce deal right after it takes effect
  • Toll could be much higher because there are many uncollected bodies in the streets around central Khartoum
AP

KHARTOUM: A 24-hour cease-fire reportedly reached between Sudan’s rival generals went into effect on Tuesday, but fighting continued in the capital and it was unclear whether it would hold.
Residents said they still heard gunfire and explosions in different parts of Khartoum, particularly around the military’s headquarters and the Republican Palace, the seat of power. They said few people had ventured out, though there were crowds outside some bakeries.
“The fighting remains underway,” Atiya Abdulla Atiya of the Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate told The Associated Press. “We are hearing constant gunfire.”
The truce between Sudan’s military and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces came into effect at 6 p.m. local time on the fourth day of heavy fighting. The RSF immediately accused the military of violating the cease-fire, while there was no comment from the army.
The two sides had continued fighting each other in the streets of Khartoum throughout the day, underscoring the fragility of efforts to bring even a pause in the intensifying violence that has raised the specter of civil war in Africa’s third largest nation.
Millions of Sudanese in the capital and in other cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as rival forces pounded residential areas with artillery and airstrikes and engaged in gunbattles outside. Residents have spoken of bodies of the dead left lying in the streets, unreachable because of clashes, pointing to a toll that is likely to be far higher than the 185 dead reported so far by the UN since fighting began Saturday.
Over the past day, fighters in Khartoum attacked a US Embassy convoy and stormed the home of the EU envoy to Sudan, though neither attack caused casualties. The convoy of clearly marked US Embassy vehicles was attacked Monday, and preliminary reports link the assailants to the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group battling Sudan’s military, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters. Everyone in the convoy was safe, he said.

Cairo working ‘around the clock’ to safeguard Egyptians caught up in Sudan crisis

The violence comes as the Sudanese were trying to revive the drive for a democratic, civilian government after decades of military rule. Amid increasing alarm, Blinken had stepped up efforts for a cease-fire.
He spoke by phone late Monday separately with the two rival generals — armed forces chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and RSF leader Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — seeking a 24-hour halt in fighting as a foundation for a longer truce and return to negotiations.
Dagalo said in a series of tweets Tuesday that he had approved a 24-hour humanitarian truce after speaking to Blinken.
Initially, the military said in a statement that it was “not aware of any coordination with mediators” on a truce and vowed to step up the battle. The fighting, it said, “entered the decisive phase,” and that the coming hours would see a “crushing defeat” of the RSF.
Later, satellite channels Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera cited Lt. Gen. Shams El Din Kabbashi as saying the military would comply with the cease-fire starting at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT). CNN Arabic also cited Burhan, saying the military would be party to the day-long truce.
There was no public announcement of a cease-fire from military officials, however.
Shortly before the start of the cease-fire, a coalition of political parties and pro-democracy groups said it received “positive positions” from leaders of the military and the RSF on the daylong humanitarian pause. It said in a statement that discussions were underway to “solidify that truce.”
More tanks and armored vehicles belonging to the military rolled into Khartoum early Tuesday, heading toward the military’s headquarters and the Republican Palace, residents said. During the night, fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the sky.
In the afternoon, clashes were still reported around the military’s headquarters and close to the neighboring airport, both major battle zones. Throughout the day, the two sides battled around main bases and at strategic government buildings, all of which are in residential areas.
Each side already has tens of thousands of troops distributed around Khartoum and the city of Omdurman on the opposite bank of the Nile River. Terrified residents trapped in their homes for days have hoped for a halt long enough at least to get supplies or move to safer areas. The fighting erupted suddenly at the start of the last week of the Islamic holy month of fasting, Ramadan.
“We are trying to take advantage of Ramadan to try to continue our faith and prayer,” said Mohammed Al Faki, one of 89 students and staffers trapped in the engineering building at Khartoum University. “We are trying to help each other stay patient until this crisis is over.”
One student was killed by a sniper, he said, and they buried his body on the campus. The students and staff try to stay inside but, he said, they have had to go out for supplies occasionally, risking harassment by RSF fighters battling troops nearby.
“They are attacking us on the streets. They are looting. If you are walking, they will take even your phone from you in the street. There is no safety,” the 19-year-old student said of the RSF. “Our biggest problem is how can we get out of these two square kilometers.”

 

Egypt faces a diplomatic challenge as Sudan plunges deeper into crisis

UN figures have put the toll from fighting at more than 185 dead and 1,800 wounded, without providing a breakdown of civilians and combatants. The Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate said Tuesday that at least 144 civilians were killed and more than 1,400 wounded but that many dead could still not be reached to be counted.
Damage from the fighting has been widespread. Videos posted online Tuesday showed Souq Al-Bahri, a large outdoor market in northern Khartoum, in flames from nearby clashes. Satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken Monday showed damage across Khartoum, including to security service buildings. Tanks stood guard at a bridge over the White Nile River and other locations.
Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC, also taken Monday, showed some 20 damaged civilian and military aircraft at Khartoum International Airport, which has a military section. Some had been completely destroyed, with one still belching smoke. At the El Obeid and Merowe air bases, north and south of Khartoum, several fighter jets were among the destroyed aircraft.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, tweeted Monday that the EU ambassador to Sudan “was assaulted in his own residency,” without providing further details.
A Western diplomat in Cairo said the residence was ransacked by armed men in RSF uniforms. No one was hurt but the armed men stole several items, said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
Early on Sunday, the Norwegian ambassador’s residence was hit by a shell, causing damage but no injuries, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said.
The fighting is the latest chapter in Sudan’s turmoil since a popular uprising four years ago helped depose long-time autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
Burhan and Dagalo jointly orchestrated an October 2021 coup, derailing efforts to enshrine a civilian government. Both generals have a long history of human rights abuses, and their forces have cracked down on pro-democracy activists.
Under international pressure, Burhan and Dagalo recently agreed to a framework agreement with political parties and pro-democracy groups. But the signing was repeatedly delayed as tensions rose over the integration of the RSF into the armed forces and the future chain of command — tensions that exploded into violence Saturday. 

