Yemen council president Al-Alimi arrives in Aden, praises Saudi Arabia and allies

(Al-Watan Adan)
RIYADH: The head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council arrived in Aden, the  interim capital, along with a number of council members on Wednesday, Al-Watan Adan reported.

Rashad Al-Alimi and the council member had held a series of consultative meetings with Saudi and other regional partners. The meetings discussed local developments and efforts to achieve peace and stability in Yemen.
In a statement he made to Yemen News Agency (SABA), Al-Alimi expressed his sincere congratulations to the people inside the country and abroad on the nearing end of the holy month of Ramadan and the advent of Eid Al-Fitr.

He also congratulated them on the anniversary of the great victory that saw the liberation of the interim capital, Aden, from the Iran-backed Houthi militias, commending “the heroes of the resistance and the armed forces as well as our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their role in achieving this historic victory and for their continuous reconstruction initiatives for the city, along with their humanitarian and developmental interventions across the country.”

Topics: Yemen

US says the arrest of Tunisian opposition leader Ghannouchi is a troubling escalation

Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

  • Ennahda fears the move will pave the way for banning the party and comes a day after police detained Ennahda leader Ghannouchi, the most prominent critic of President Kais Saied
TUNIS: The arrest of Tunisian opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, the closure of the Ennahda main opposition party headquarters and banning of meetings held by opposition groups, represent a troubling escalation by the Tunisian government, the US State Department said on Wednesday.
Tunisia banned meetings at all offices of Ennahda and police closed the headquarters of the Salvation Front main opposition coalition.
Ennahda fears the move will pave the way for banning the party and comes a day after police detained Ennahda leader Ghannouchi, the most prominent critic of President Kais Saied.

 

Topics: Tunisia The United States

Yemen stampede during charity distribution kills 85

Updated 19 min 11 sec ago
AFP

SANAA: More than 80 people were killed and hundreds injured in war-torn Yemen on Thursday after a charity distribution sparked one of the deadliest stampedes in a decade, Houthi officials said.
The latest tragedy to strike the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country came days ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
At least “85 were killed and more than 322 were injured” after the stampede in the Bab Al-Yemen district of the capital, a Houthi security official said.
“Women and children were among the dead,” he told AFP on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to journalists.
A second health official confirmed the toll.
An AFP correspondent in Houthi-controlled Sanaa said the incident took place inside a school where aid was being distributed.
Hundreds of people had gathered to receive handouts, according to witnesses.
The dead and injured have been moved to nearby hospitals and those responsible for the distribution were taken into custody, the interior ministry said in a statement carried by the rebel’s Saba news agency.
The ministry did not provide an exact toll but said “dozens of people were killed due to a stampede during a random distribution of sums of money by some merchants.”
The Houthi rebel’s political chief Mahdi Al-Mashat said a committee has been formed to investigate.
A Houthi security official said three people had been detained on suspicion of involvement.

Social media image purportedly of the stampede site in Sanaa.

Videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on the ground of a large complex as people clamoured around them.
AFP could not independently verify the footage.
Families rushed to hospitals amid heavy security deployment but many were not allowed to enter as top officials were also visiting the dead and wounded.
Large crowds descended on one hospital entrance, an AFP correspondent in Sanaa said.
Security forces also deployed heavily around the school where the incident took place, according to the correspondent. They blocked relatives from entering the facility to locate their loved ones. 

Topics: Yemen Sanaa Houthis

UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced

Updated 20 April 2023
AP

  • Closure of Jadah 5 in Qayyarah in the country’s north was done ‘without adequate notification or preparation’
  • Aid workers, who had also criticized the closure as hasty and chaotic, said authorities had notified camp residents on Monday that they had to leave by Wednesday — a day before the beginning of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Fitr
IRBIL: The UN expressed concern on Wednesday over the Iraqi authorities’ swift closure this week of a displacement camp that had housed more than 300 families with alleged ties to the militant Daesh group.

The UN office in Baghdad said in a statement that the closure the previous day of the camp known as Jadah 5 in the town of Qayyarah in the country’s north was done “without adequate notification or preparation.”
Aid workers, who had also criticized the closure as hasty and chaotic, said authorities had notified camp residents on Monday that they had to leave by Wednesday — a day before the beginning of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, the holiday that follows the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Initially, the Migration and Displacement Ministry had set a closure deadline for May. Jadah 5 was one of the last remaining camps for the displaced in Iraq, which still has some where 1.2 million people internally displaced after years of conflict.
Aid groups have pushed back against their closures, fearing that vulnerable families, including many women and children, would struggle to integrate in their hometowns and would be stigmatized for their perceived or real affiliation with Daesh militants. Camp residents had said they fear violence from militias and tribes if they go back to their towns of origin.
“The humanitarian community is concerned by the impact of the closure of the camp,” the UN office said and reiterated the UN’s long and principled support for “voluntary, informed, safe and dignified return of all” internally displaced persons.
Ali Abbas, a spokesman for the ministry, said that each family was given 1,500,000 Iraqi dinars (about $1,030) to find new housing. He did not explain why the deadline was pushed up.
Iraqi authorities in late 2020 began a push to close all displacement camps across the country, hoping it would boost reconstruction efforts that have lagged, years after the defeat of Daesh.
Most camps have since been closed, except for those in Iraq’s northern, semi-autonomous Kurdish region and also Jadah 1 in Qayyarah, which houses Iraqi detainees with Daesh ties who were formerly held in neighboring Syria’s Al-Hol camp.
International organizations have cited rampant violence and lawlessness in Al-Hol and called for countries with citizens housed there to repatriate them.

 

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Pilgrim’s progress: Man who walked from France to Al-Aqsa moved by welcome from Palestinians

Updated 19 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Neil Dauxois, 26, the son of an Algerian mother and French father, walked 3,900 kilometers from his home city of Lyon on a grueling journey that took 10 months
  • ‘I met many people of different religions who opened their doors to me. Without the help of these people, my journey would have been impossible,’ he said
RAMALLAH: A Muslim man who walked from his native France to Jerusalem has spoken of the warm welcome he received from Palestinians when he joined them for prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Neil Dauxois, 26, the son of an Algerian mother and French father, walked 3,900 kilometers from his home in the city of Lyon. His grueling journey took 10 months, during which he passed through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Turkiye, Cyprus and Jordan.

After reaching Jerusalem he prayed with thousands of Palestinians at Al-Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest site, last weekend on the last Friday of Ramadan, and again on Monday which was Lailat Al-Qadr. Also known as the “Night of Power,” this is the holiest evening of the year for Muslims, on which they celebrate the night on which the Qur’an was sent from Heaven to the world.

“Sometimes it was overwhelmingly good and sometimes challenging,” Dauxois told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency shortly after arriving at Al-Aqsa, as he described his journey.

He was welcomed at the mosque by hundreds of Palestinians who enthusiastically greeted him and took photographs with him that they shared on social media.

“I was astonished when I got here,” Dauxois said. “People were hugging me and kissing me. They welcomed me with sincere hospitality. I am delighted to be here and I cannot describe my feelings.”

He said his aim had been to reach the mosque and perform itikaf there during Ramadan. Itikaf is the Islamic practice of remaining in relative seclusion in a mosque or other place during the last 10 days of Ramadan with the intention of solely focusing on worship.

When he arrived at Al-Aqsa, Dauxois was carrying a large black backpack with the words “France to Jerusalem on foot” written on it in Arabic and English.

“It is amazing to see how this young man came from France to Al-Aqsa on foot,” said a worshipper at the mosque as he stood alongside the Frenchman.

Dauxois admitted that cold weather had made it difficult to continue walking through some regions, but said his journey had been “an extraordinary adventure full of humanity and hope.”

He added: “I could not express one-tenth of all I felt, and on my way I met many people of different religions who opened their doors to me. Without the help of these people, my journey would have been impossible.

“When I was in Turkiye, people were very kind and hospitable. If it weren’t for their help, I would have given up.”

Many of the Palestinians who greeted him invited him to stay with them in their homes in Jerusalem or the West Bank.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the former grand mufti of Jerusalem, told Arab News that the Frenchman’s journey to Al-Aqsa should inspire Muslims worldwide to visit the mosque and pray there throughout the year.

“Al-Aqsa is not for the people of Palestine alone but for all the people of the world, just like the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah,” said Sabri.

“We encourage Muslims from all over the world to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque at all times of the year, especially during the month of Ramadan.”

Dauxois acknowledged that his freedom to attend the mosque was a privilege denied to many Palestinians, as a result of Israeli restrictions, and offered them his support.

“I know the situation here (in Jerusalem and Palestine),” he said. “I have many Palestinian friends who cannot visit this place.”

His next goal, he added, is “to go for Hajj to Makkah in a month and a half.” He said that people in Saudi Arabia “are also following me; I would love to receive their help on my next journey.”

Topics: France Jerusalem Al-Aqsa Mosque Palestinians

Yemeni soldier, child killed in Houthi attacks

Updated 20 April 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

  • On Tuesday, another child was killed after he stepped on a land mine laid by the Houthis in Al-Souma district, Al-Bayda province
  • The boy was reportedly gathering empty plastic bottles when the drone struck a nearby medical facility.
AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni government soldier and a child have reportedly been killed in two separate Houthi attacks.
Early on Wednesday, in the latest strike against government troops around the country, the Iran-backed Houthis launched an assault in the Yafaa region of Lahij province.
In the heavy fighting that followed, at least one Yemeni government soldier died, and several others were injured, before the attackers withdrew.
Over recent months, the militia group has repeatedly attacked government troops in the mountainous Yafae region from positions in neighboring Al-Bayda province.
The soldier’s death in Yafae came less than a day after an explosive-rigged drone launched by the Houthis toward a government checkpoint in the Hays district of the western Hodeidah province, killed a child.

BACKGROUND

In the latest strike against government troops around the country, the Houthis launched an assault in the Yafaa region of Lahij province.

The boy was reportedly gathering empty plastic bottles when the drone struck a nearby medical facility.
On Tuesday, another child was killed after he stepped on a land mine laid by the Houthis in Al-Souma district, Al-Bayda province.
In the southern province of Shabwa, the Shabwa Defense Forces on Tuesday shot down a Houthi drone over the Al-Aid district.
Despite the Houthi attacks, hostilities have mostly subsided on battlefields in Taiz, Marib, Dhale, and Shabwa since the Yemeni government and the Houthis agreed to a UN-brokered cease-fire in April last year.
Earlier in the week, the warring factions exchanged nearly 900 detainees in a three-day operation.
And further hopes of an end to the fighting in Yemen also gained a significant boost last week when the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, paid a rare public visit to Houthi-controlled Sanaa to discuss a draft peace plan agreed upon by the Yemeni government with Yemeni militia.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Attacks

