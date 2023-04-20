You are here

  • Home
  • UN says India to be world’s most populous nation by mid-2023

UN says India to be world’s most populous nation by mid-2023

A general view of churchgate station during peak hours in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 20, 2023. (AP)
1 / 2
A general view of churchgate station during peak hours in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 20, 2023. (AP)
India is on track to become the world's most populous nation, surpassing China by 2.9 million people by mid-2023, according to data released by the United Nations on Wednesday. (AP)
2 / 2
India is on track to become the world's most populous nation, surpassing China by 2.9 million people by mid-2023, according to data released by the United Nations on Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c8p7p

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

UN says India to be world’s most populous nation by mid-2023

A general view of churchgate station during peak hours in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 20, 2023. (AP)
  • The UN report said India will have about 2.9 million people more than China sometime in the middle of this year. India will have an estimated 1.4286 billion people versus mainland China’s 1.4257 billion at that time, according to UN projections
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India is on track to surpass China by mid-2023 as the world’s most populous nation, United Nations data said Wednesday, raising questions about whether a booming, young Indian population will fuel economic growth for years to come or become a liability.
While India’s 254 million people between ages 15 and 24 is the largest number in the world, China is struggling with an aging population and stagnant population growth. That has sparked expectations that the demographic changes could pave the way for India to become an economic and global heavyweight.
India’s young citizenry could drive the country’s economic growth for years to come, but it might just as easily become a problem if they aren’t adequately employed. Economists have cautioned that even as India’s economy is among the fastest-growing as its population rises, joblessness has also swelled.
Tech giant Apple, among other companies, hopes to turn India into a potential manufacturing hub as it moves some production out of China, where wages are rising as the working age population shrinks.
The UN report said India will have about 2.9 million people more than China sometime in the middle of this year. India will have an estimated 1.4286 billion people versus mainland China’s 1.4257 billion at that time, according to UN projections. Demographers say the limits of population data make it impossible to calculate an exact date; India has not done a census since 2011.
China has had the world’s largest population since at least 1950, the year the UN began issuing population data. Both China and India have more than 1.4 billion people, and combined they make up more than a third of the world’s 8 billion people.
Not long ago, India wasn’t expected to become the most populous until later this decade. But the timing has been sped up by a drop in China’s fertility rate, with families having fewer children.
India, by contrast, has a much younger population, a higher fertility rate, and has seen a decrease in infant mortality over the last three decades. Still, the country’s fertility rate has been steadily falling, from over five births per woman in 1960 to just over two in 2020, according to World Bank data.
The country’s population has more than quadrupled since gaining independence 76 years ago. As India looks set to become the world’s largest country, it is grappling with the growing threat of climate change, deep inequalities between its urban and rural populations, economic disparities between its men and women, and a widening religious divide.
In a survey of 1,007 Indians conducted by the UN in conjuction with the report, 63 percent of respondents said economic issues were their top concern when thinking about population change, followed by worries about the environment, health and human rights.
“The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public. Yet, population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm,” Andrea Wojnar, the United Nations Population Fund’s representative for India, said in a statement. She added that they should be seen as a symbol of progress and development “if individual rights and choices are being upheld.”
Many are banking on India’s rising number of working age people to give it a “demographic dividend,” or the potential for economic growth when a country’s young population is eclipses its share of older people who are beyond their working years. It’s what helped China cement its place as a global power.
“So far, we have not been able to tap into our demographic dividend adequately. While the working age population has grown quite substantially, employment has not grown,” said Mahesh Vyas, director of the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy. He added that the country has struggled to create additional employment in the last six years, with the number of jobs stagnant at 405 million
India has had a phenomenal transformation — from an impoverished nation in 1947 into an emerging global power whose $3 trillion economy is Asia’s third largest. It is a major exporter of things like software and vaccines, and millions have escaped poverty into a growing, aspirational middle class as its high-skilled sectors have soared.
But so has joblessness. According to CMIE statistics from 2022, only 40 percent of working age Indians are employed.
Poonam Muttreja, head of the Population Foundation of India, agreed, saying the country must plan better for its young people.
“This large population will need a huge investment in skills for them to take advantage of the opportunities that will come up in the economy for participating in jobs. But we have to also create more jobs for them,” she said, adding that investments were also needed in education.
China responded to news of the UN report on Wednesday with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin saying “a country’s demographic dividend depends not only on quantity but also on quality.”
“The population is important, so is talent... China’s demographic dividend has not disappeared, the talent dividend is taking place and development momentum remains strong,” Wang said at a briefing.

 

Topics: India population 2023 United Nations

Related

Authorities say they are needed to improve governance and bolster security in a severely under-policed country. (AFP file photo)
Media
Surveillance nation: India spies on world’s largest population
Forensic people inspect the site where politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in Prayagraj, India.
World
Former Indian politician and brother shot dead live on TV while in police custody

Sri Lankan pilgrims no longer required to pay for Hajj in forex, ready for journey

Sri Lankan pilgrims no longer required to pay for Hajj in forex, ready for journey
Updated 20 April 2023

Sri Lankan pilgrims no longer required to pay for Hajj in forex, ready for journey

Sri Lankan pilgrims no longer required to pay for Hajj in forex, ready for journey
  • Nation expected to use full allocated quota of 3,500 places
  • Last year, only 960 from crisis-hit country performed ritual
Updated 20 April 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is expecting to use its full Hajj quota this year after the government lifted a 2022 policy that required pilgrims from the crisis-stricken nation to pay their travel costs in foreign currency.

Only 960 pilgrims, or slightly more than half of last year’s quota, performed the Hajj in 2022, when Sri Lanka was gripped by the worst financial downturn since independence in 1948 and defaulted on foreign debt repayments.

As the cost of sending worshippers to Makkah — estimated at $10 million — was too high for the country to bear, Muslims were allowed to perform the pilgrimage on condition that they covered their costs in foreign currency, which the government said would not burden the national economy.

With the requirement no longer in place this year, Sri Lanka is expecting to fully utilize its allocated quota of 3,500 pilgrims.

“This year the government of Sri Lanka has not imposed such restrictions, as (the) Sri Lankan economy has improved,” Ibrahim Sahib Ansar, who oversees Hajj logistics at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, told Arab News.

About 2,200 people have already registered with the Ministry of Religious Affairs as of Wednesday.

“We are confident that 3,500 pilgrims will go this year,” Ansar said. “There is more enthusiasm and interest among the people of Sri Lanka in performing Hajj this time.”

Muslims make up almost 10 percent of the country’s population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist.

Despite their country’s economy still not being sound, the Muslim minority is determined to perform the spiritual journey that is one of Islam’s five pillars of faith.

“Sri Lankan Muslims, irrespective of their financial status, they give priority to the religious obligations such as prayer, fasting and Hajj,” Ansar said.

“The Muslims in Sri Lanka are generally very religious and pious. Many Muslims save money for some years to perform Hajj, as they regard performing Hajj as an important duty.” 

Over 100 travel agents have been appointed by the government to streamline Sri Lanka’s Hajj operations this year.

Rizmi Reyal, who heads the All-Ceylon Hajj Tour Operators Association, told Arab News that the enthusiasm over the pilgrimage and the number of pilgrims were a sign of normalcy returning to the country.

“The situation in the country is coming back to normal compared to the hardships faced last year,” he said.

“The rupee is becoming stronger, power is back to normal, and the people are positive.”

Topics: Sri Lankan pilgrims Colombo hajj

Related

Special First Sri Lankan pilgrims depart for Hajj despite skyrocketing travel costs
World
First Sri Lankan pilgrims depart for Hajj despite skyrocketing travel costs
Special Saudi ministry launches online platform to streamline services for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry launches online platform to streamline services for Hajj pilgrims

Indonesian hackers vow to continue cyberattacks on Israel

Indonesian hackers vow to continue cyberattacks on Israel
Updated 20 April 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian hackers vow to continue cyberattacks on Israel

Indonesian hackers vow to continue cyberattacks on Israel
  • ‘Hacktivist’ group targeted Israeli police, health ministry, central bank
  • VulzSec Team says it has obtained sensitive data from Israeli institutions
Updated 20 April 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian hackers are going to continue to breach the websites of Israeli government institutions, a group claiming a wave of cyberattacks that made headlines this week told Arab News.

The attacks by hackers from the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation came amid a series of similar breaches targeting Israeli agencies this month, which have been claimed by hacker groups from other countries, amid assaults by Israel’s security forces on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Indonesian hacker group, which calls itself VulzSec Team, said it had successfully breached various government systems in Israel, including the police, health ministry, transport institutions as well as the central bank, and had obtained from them sensitive information.

Some of the data, mainly from the health ministry, which according to the group come from the recent attacks, has already been published on its Facebook page, with parts of it censored.

Arab News could not immediately verify the claims, while Tel Aviv has not commented yet on the cyberattack from Indonesia.

“In the future we will be more focused on other institutions and try to breach other systems in Israel,” VulzSec Team told Arab News, adding that they censor the data they share and would not upload sensitive information as there were no bad intentions behind the hacks.

VulzSec Team said its “Operation Israel” was launched “for humanitarian reasons to support the aspirations of Palestinian people’s rights” and aimed to raise awareness over their belief of “freedom among human beings, including the freedom for Palestinians from Israeli attacks.”

The Indonesia hacking campaign and the earlier ones by other groups, including Anonymous Sudan, appear to be carried out by “hacktivists,” or those who utilize internet tools to express their discontent.

For Ardi Sutedja, chairman and founder of Indonesia Cyber Security Forum, it has been a growing trend as people have been switching their attention from physical to virtual things.

“Oftentimes there’s this strong solidarity among people, but they fail to think of the long-term consequences that when they do such activities, it will surely be countered in various ways,” he told Arab News, adding that there might be a counterattack from Israel.

“When it comes to Israel, it is known that when they experience a cyberattack, they will counterattack, and we don’t know what sort of counter cyberattack they will use,” Sutedja said.

“This is against a state which has (technology) sophistication that we don’t even know the limits of.”

Topics: Hackers Indonesia cyberattacks Israel VulzSec Team

Related

UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
World
UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016
World
Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016

Famed Pakistani game show wins record Ramadan ratings despite inflation bite

Famed Pakistani game show wins record Ramadan ratings despite inflation bite
Updated 19 April 2023

Famed Pakistani game show wins record Ramadan ratings despite inflation bite

Famed Pakistani game show wins record Ramadan ratings despite inflation bite
  • Fahad Mustafa’s ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ is arguably the country's most popular TV game show
  • Amid soaring costs, lavish prizes offered by the game show have been downsized
Updated 19 April 2023
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: The audience erupted as Fahad Mustafa, one of Pakistan’s premier actors and TV show hosts, rode off the studio stage on a motorbike behind an excited contestant who had just won the two-wheeler.

Mustafa’s show “Jeeto Pakistan,” which translates as “Win Pakistan,” on the ARY Digital channel, is arguably the most avidly watched television game show in the country, with contestants, urged on by rowdy studio audiences, competing for lavish prizes that range from cars, motorcycles and plots of land to gold, cash and vacation packages.

But as Pakistan reels from multi-decade high inflation, even “Jeeto Pakistan” has suffered. In the run-up to the launch of this year’s daily Ramadan edition, both the host and the management of the channel were constantly asked if the show would even take place.

It did — but with downsized prices and reportedly smaller television advertising and sponsorships, which typically spike during Ramadan but this year have slowed down, along with the economy.

“The challenge we faced was inflation because everyone started asking us if it (the show) was going to take place or not,” Jerjees Seja, CEO of ARY Digital Network, told Arab News earlier this month in Karachi, where the show is shot.

Jerjees Seja, the CEO of ARY Digital Network, speaks with Arab News in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 4, 2023. (AN photo)

And when it did take place, the bills piled on. Motorcycles that used to cost $121 a piece two years ago were sold for $347, and the price of gold, which used to be about $138 to $173 per tola (11.66 grams), had now soared to $746 per tola.

“Imagine, we used to play with 50 tolas of gold every day, but now we are playing with 10 tolas.”

Even so, Seja said, the show was still sticking to its philosophy to let people win — and win big.

“Undoubtedly, it’s one of the biggest game shows in the history of Pakistan and the beauty is that we want people to win,” he said. “During Ramadan, every second day, we are giving out gifts worth at least one crore rupees ($34,625).”

Mustafa, who has hosted the show for a decade, agreed with Seja that inflation had affected “Jeeto Pakistan.”

He told Arab News ahead of the start of a show earlier this month: “There are so many brands in our country that shut down due to inflation and (some) were quite associated with our show.

“A lot of things stopped being a part of the show. I used to give away six to seven cars in a single show a few years back. This Ramadan, I have hardly managed to gather 15 cars. Earlier, a car used to cost $1,790 to $1,970, but now the same car costs as much as the price of four cars.

“There have been a lot of challenges,” Mustafa added, as a makeup artist applied loose powder to his face. “The campaign I made for this year’s launch was called ‘Hoga Ke Nahi Hoga’ (Will it take place or not) because wherever I would go, everyone asked this.”

But despite the difficulties, the series has still broken records.

“Getting a massive response this year and breaking records makes me very happy,” Mustafa said. “The show has picked up this year.”

Volunteer Nimra Khan, who helps control the audience, said that despite inflation, the show was running at “peak capacity.”

She said: “This year, we have a lot of new games. The way inflation is rising, our show is running the same way.

“Happiness is being spread among people, so that feels very good. People of all backgrounds come and win a lot of things — it feels nice.”

Speaking on rising inflation and poverty in Pakistan, Khan added with a smile: “There are so many people who are needy. When they win, it feels really great.”

 

 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Pakistan

Related

Sales at the Afghan Jalebi Wala stall at board bazar generally increase during the winter and, especially, ramadan. (AN photo) video
World
The secret ingredient that makes Afghan Jalebi Wala a Ramadan favorite at Peshawar’s Board Bazar
Muslim workers in France with little time to cook opt to have iftar delivered to their doors
World
Muslim workers in France with little time to cook opt to have iftar delivered to their doors

‘Unbridled grief’: Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

‘Unbridled grief’: Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

‘Unbridled grief’: Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

‘Unbridled grief’: Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike
  • She buried them both again on Wednesday, days after the barrage that killed her family, pulverised her home and forced her to confront the toll of Russia's brutal invasion
  • Sloviansk, a frontline town of around 110,000, is part of the industrial Donetsk region which Russian leader Vladimir Putin claims is part of Russia
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine: Rescuers dug frantically for Anastasia Komarista’s two-year-old son in the rubble of their east Ukraine housing block for hours after Russian strikes last week. Then they dug for her husband.
She buried them both again on Wednesday, days after the barrage that killed her family, pulverised her home and forced her to confront the toll of Russia’s brutal invasion.
Outside her town of Sloviansk, in a rainy cemetery sweeping down to a river, Komarista wailed over their coffins, begging them to pardon her for surviving.
“Forgive me! Forgive me! I don’t want to be here. I want to be lying next to you,” she screamed, dazed and pale in black clothing, propped up by stern and stoic relatives.
“I prayed to God to save you!” she shouted, looking up to the sky, which echoed back the dull thuds of distant artillery.
The fatal Russian attack last Friday evening ripped through Komarista’s apartment on the top floor of her Soviet-era building in a quiet residential area.
Sloviansk, a frontline town of around 110,000, is part of the industrial Donetsk region which Russian leader Vladimir Putin claims is part of Russia.
Komarista was at the gym nearby when the missiles struck. Her husband Sergei, 29, was looking after their son Maksym and his uncle had stopped by.
AFP journalists on the scene minutes after the attack heard a woman shrieking and saw rescue workers fling a charred stroller from the destroyed fourth floor while digging for survivors.
Concrete dust and shattered glass layered the street below and plumes of black smoke billowed from homes across the street struck by shrapnel.
Children’s crayon drawings and ripped schoolbook pages mingled with chunks of concrete on the ground including around a playground in the courtyard.
The two-year-old was pulled from the rubble alive but died in the ambulance.
There were still Easter decorations hanging from the church in Sloviansk where around a hundred mourners holding candles gathered to bid farewell to Maksym and his father.
“Unbridled grief has befallen this family,” the priest conducting the ceremony said.
“Not just this family, but the whole city. What words could bring any consolation in this situation?“
Maksym’s coffin, decorated with blue and white silk, was so small it required only two men to carry.
Both caskets lay under a large mural picturing the famous Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square.
The Orthodox cathedral in Sloviansk is still under the auspices of the Russian church — an ongoing controversy of the war.
Sergei repaired phones and sold accessories, and he played in a local football team, according to an online death notice in which friends described him as “easy-going and empathetic.”
“We hope that you are now with Pele and Maradona. There are no words to describe our grief, our loss,” friends wrote in an open message.
S-300 missiles are designed to take down hostile air targets like enemy aircraft or missiles. Russia has large stockpiles, and each costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Russia fired eight toward Sloviansk in Friday’s attack. The barrage killed 15 people and injured dozens more.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said its forces do not target residential areas and insists Kyiv is responsible for prolonging civilian suffering in Ukraine by refusing negotiations.
Apart from Maksym, Ukrainian prosecutors estimate that the Kremlin’s invasion has led to the deaths of some 470 children. They say the number could be higher.
President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack as “brutal” and said it was yet another example of how Russia “ruins and destroys all life.”
Before bringing the coffins to the burial outside Sloviansk, the priest — with incense hanging in the air — asked the crying mourners clutching roses to believe in a better future.
“A time of peace will surely come. This sorrow will surely pass.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Sloviansk airstrikes

Related

Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
World
Ukraine: US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive
Ukraine: Black Sea grain deal ship inspections are resuming
World
Ukraine: Black Sea grain deal ship inspections are resuming

UN eyes upcoming international meeting in Doha on Afghanistan

UN eyes upcoming international meeting in Doha on Afghanistan
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

UN eyes upcoming international meeting in Doha on Afghanistan

UN eyes upcoming international meeting in Doha on Afghanistan
  • The UN mission in Afghanistan has launched an assessment of its operations following a ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations
  • In a speech Monday at Princeton University, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed referred to the upcoming gathering as a meeting of envoys at all levels
Updated 19 April 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, USA: An international meeting on Afghanistan will convene in the coming weeks in Doha where envoys will seek to “clarify expectations” on multiple concerns including Taliban restrictions on women, a UN official told AFP Wednesday.
“The meeting that will take place in Doha in a few weeks with international envoys will offer an opportunity to discuss and clarify expectations on a range of issues,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The UN mission in Afghanistan has launched an assessment of its operations following a ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations.
In a speech Monday at Princeton University, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed referred to the upcoming gathering as a meeting of envoys at all levels, from the region and internationally, including Guterres.
She also addressed the prospect of the meeting discussing the “baby steps” needed that could put the Taliban hard-line Islamist regime “back on the pathway to recognition” by the international community, albeit with “conditions” attached.
“There are some who believe this can never happen. There are others that say, well, it has to happen,” Mohammed said.
“The Taliban clearly want recognition... and that’s the leverage we have.”
Last December the UN General Assembly approved a decision by its credentialing committee to postpone any approval of Kabul’s request to accredit a new ambassador representing them at the United Nations following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.
Recognition of the Taliban is “an issue that can be only decided by member states,” Dujarric said Wednesday.
He stressed that the UN deputy secretary-general, who is deeply involved in the issue, spoke at Princeton merely about “reaffirming the need for the international community to have a coordinated approach regarding Afghanistan.”
“This includes finding common ground on the longer-term vision for the country, and sending a unified message to the de facto authorities on the imperative to ensure women have their rightful place in the Afghan society.”
The meeting is expected around May 1 and is being held at the initiative of the secretary-general, according to a UN source.
It was unclear at this stage whether or not the Taliban would be represented at the talks.
On April 4 the Taliban banned Afghan women from working for UN offices countrywide, sparking opprobrium from the West and a United Nations review of the world body’s Afghanistan operations.

Topics: Afghanistan UN Taliban women

Related

G7 urges reversal of Taliban ban on Afghan women in UN, NGOs
World
G7 urges reversal of Taliban ban on Afghan women in UN, NGOs
Taliban say ban on women staff is no obstacle to UN work in Afghanistan
World
Taliban say ban on women staff is no obstacle to UN work in Afghanistan

Latest updates

UN says India to be world’s most populous nation by mid-2023
A general view of churchgate station during peak hours in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 20, 2023. (AP)
India’s heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk — study
India’s heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk — study
Yemen council president Al-Alimi arrives in Aden, praises Saudi Arabia and allies
Yemen council president Al-Alimi arrives in Aden, praises Saudi Arabia and allies
Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt
Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt
More than 2.5 million people pray and attend conclusion of Qur’an recitation at Grand Mosque
More than 2.5 million people pray and attend conclusion of Qur’an recitation at Grand Mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.