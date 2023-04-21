You are here

NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance

NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would eventually become a member. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

RAMSTEIN, Germany: All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance but the main focus now is to ensure the country prevails against Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group at Ramstein air base in Germany, he also told reporters that, once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have “the deterrence to prevent new attacks.”

Comoros refuses migrants expelled in France standoff

Updated 12 sec ago

Comoros refuses migrants expelled in France standoff

Comoros refuses migrants expelled in France standoff
Updated 12 sec ago
MORONI, Comoros: The Indian Ocean archipelago of the Comoros warned Friday it would not accept migrants expelled from the neighbouring French island of Mayotte in a looming operation that has triggered a diplomatic spat.
Authorities in Mayotte are expected to launch Operation Wuambushu ("Take Back") next week to remove illegal migrants who have settled in slums on the island.
Those without papers are to be sent back to the Comoran island of Anjouan, 70 kilometres (45 miles) away.
"The Comoros do not intend to welcome people expelled as part of the operation planned by the French government in Mayotte," government spokesman Houmed Msaidie told AFP.
Msaidie said the planned action went against "the spirit and the letter" of agreements between the two countries.
Around half of Mayotte's roughly 350,000 population is estimated to be foreign, most of them Comoran.
On Friday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the operation would take place but declined to give a date for its start.
Some 1,800 police officers were already in Mayotte to deal with "criminal gangs," he said.
In total, around 2,500 personnel from law enforcement, health and judicial services have been mobilised, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Moroni earlier urged Paris to drop the operation -- plans for which were first reported by the French satirical weekly Le Canard enchaine in February.
Anjouan governor Anissi Chamsidine said the island was unable to "cope with the violence created from Mayotte by the French state."
Comoros' President, Azali Assoumani told AFP last week he hoped the plan would be abandoned, but acknowledged he lacked "the means to stop the operation through force."
Mayotte and the three islands of the present-day Comoros were French territories until 1975.
Following a referendum on independence, Grande Comore, Moheli and Anjouan islands declared themselves to be a separate country, the Union of the Comoros.
But Mayotte voted to remain a French overseas territory and later became a French department -- a status rejected by the Comoros, which continues to claim the island.
It is France's poorest department with around 80 percent of the population living beneath the poverty line and high levels of social delinquency.
But it also benefits from French infrastructure support and welfare, and this has encouraged an influx from the Comoros, with many migrants attempting the hazardous crossing on rickety boats used by smugglers.
In 2019, France stepped up efforts to stem the flow, strengthening sea patrols that are supported by air surveillance.
Earlier this month, civil society groups in Comoros warned that Operation Wuambushu -- which has been approved by French President Emmanuel Macron -- was a "massacre waiting to happen" and urged international organisations to intervene.
Intense negotiations between Moroni and Paris have taken place in recent weeks, raising the possibility of a last-minute agreement.

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
Updated 21 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
  • Farmers in eastern EU states have protested in recent months, saying the move saturated the market and led to a massive drop in prices in their countries
  • In response, the EU has offered financial aid for farmers impacted by the influx
Updated 21 min 10 sec ago
AFP

SAEDINENIE, Bulgaria: Angel Vukodinov fumes over the piles of unsold sunflower seeds in his granary in central Bulgaria. Like other farmers in eastern EU nations, he blames an influx of Ukrainian grain for the mess.
The European Union has allowed Ukraine to export agricultural goods through the bloc after Russia’s invasion disrupted the country’s traditional Black Sea shipping lanes last year.
Farmers in eastern EU states have protested in recent months, saying the move saturated the market and led to a massive drop in prices in their countries.
In response, the EU has offered financial aid for farmers impacted by the influx.
“We have nothing against the Ukrainian people... But the compensation offered by the EU for our losses is a joke,” said Vukodinov, 61, who has been a farmer for more than 30 years in the central Bulgarian town of Saedinenie.
Following protests, authorities in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia announced over the past week that they would temporarily ban Ukrainian grains, though goods are still allowed to transit through amid EU talks to find a solution.
Following Russia’s Black Sea blockade last year, EU member states agreed to import certain products from Ukraine without quantitative restrictions and customs inspection.
The goods were destined for Africa and the Middle East, but they got stuck, partially due to logistical problems, including the poor infrastructure in Bulgaria.
“The granaries are full, there is no market at all, no demand for any farm produce... on top of the price dumping,” said Danka Marincheshka, production chief at Vukodinov’s family farm.
Bulgarian farming ministry data show that some 940,000 tons of Ukrainian sunflower seeds were imported into the EU’s poorest member last year, or half of Ukraine’s total sunflower seeds exports to the bloc.
Neighbouring Romania came second with nearly 360,000 tons.
“Romanian and EU authorities were unfair to us, because, contrary to what they promised, a big part of the grain, which was due to only transit Romania, was left here,” said Florentin Bercu, a Romanian union representative.
The sunflower seeds market in Bulgaria has become “oversaturated,” said Marin Iliev, management board member of the Plovdiv Union of Grain Producers.
“Nobody cared to notice what was happening. So, these streams that started trickling in became full-flowing rivers, the market overflowed and prices tumbled down,” the farmer added.
Prices had topped some 870 euros ($950) per ton in March 2022, right after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but have since fallen to around 360 euros per ton, which does not cover production expenses including increased fertilizer prices, according to Iliev.
Nikolay Valkanov, director of the Sofia-based think-tank InteliAgro, however, accused an “aristocracy of big farmers” of holding the country “hostage” by not selling produce last year while hoping for prices to go up.
“The average price of Ukrainian sunflower seeds sold in Bulgaria last year was $690 per ton. You tell me if these are dumping prices. Why didn’t the Bulgarian farmers sell back then?” he told AFP.
Faced with protests and roadblocks by farmers over the past months, the European Commission offered in February a 56-million-euro package for farmers.
This week, Brussels added an extra 100 million euros of support and proposed emergency measures to ensure grain could enter Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria only for export.
So far no permanent solution has been found with more discussions to be held in the coming days.
“Brussels is trying to contain the row but the uncertainty continues,” Iliev, the Bulgarian farmer, said. “What would reassure us is for solidarity corridors to remain solidarity corridors in practice.”

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
Updated 34 min 8 sec ago
AP

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
  • Killer floods, droughts and heat waves hit around the world, costing many billions of dollars
  • Sea level is now rising at about double the rate it did in the 1990s, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a news conference
Updated 34 min 8 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization said last year really was as bad as it seemed when people were muddling through it.
And about as bad as it gets — until more warming kicks in.
Killer floods, droughts and heat waves hit around the world, costing many billions of dollars. Global ocean heat and acidity levels hit record highs and Antarctic Sea ice and European Alps glaciers reached record low amounts, according to the United Nations’ climate agency’s State of Global Climate 2022 report released Friday.
While levels have been higher before human civilization, global sea height and the amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide and methane in the air reached highest modern recorded amounts. The key glaciers that scientists use as a health check for the world shrank by more than 1.3 meters (51 inches) in just one year and for the first time in history no snow survived the summer melt season on Switzerland’s glaciers, the report said.
Sea level is now rising at about double the rate it did in the 1990s, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a news conference. Oceans can rise another half a meter to a meter (20 to 39 inches) by the end of century as more ice melts from ice sheets and glaciers and warmer water expands, he said.
“Unfortunately these negative trends in weather patterns and all of these parameters may continue until the 2060s” despite efforts to reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases because of the pollution already spewed, Taalas said. “We have already lost this melting of this glaciers game and sea level rise game. So that’s bad news.”
Last year was close to but not quite the hottest year on record, ranking fifth or sixth hottest depending on measuring techniques. But the past eight years are the hottest eight years on record globally. The world kept that warm despite the rare third year of a La Nina, a natural temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide.
The United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and New Zealand had their hottest years on record.
Global heat and other weather records go back to 1850.
“In 2022, continuous drought in East Africa, record breaking rainfall in Pakistan and record-breaking heat waves in China and Europe affected tens of millions, drove food insecurity, boosted mass migration, and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage,” Taalas said.
China’s heat wave was its longest and most extensive in that country’s record with its summer not just hottest on record but smashing the old record by more than 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit), the 55-page report said.
Africa’s drought displaced more than 1.7 million people in Somalia and Ethiopia, while Pakistan’s devastating flooding — which put one-third of the nation under water at one point — displaced about 8 million people, the report said.

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games

Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-US war games
  • Overlapping claims in the South China Sea have been a sticking point in the relations between the two countries
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

MANILA: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was due to arrive in Manila Friday to try to boost ties with the Philippines, which is staging its largest-ever military exercises with the United States.
Philippine officials said Qin is set to meet President Ferdinand Marcos on Saturday after an initial meeting with his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo.
Qin’s visit coincides with the Philippines and the United States holding their largest joint military exercises, with nearly 18,000 troops taking part in live-fire and combat drills until April 28.
Marcos has sought to strengthen ties with Washington after his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, trashed the alliance and shifted toward Beijing for economic deals and infrastructure projects.
This was despite conflicting territorial claims between China and the Philippines in the strategic South China Sea.
“Regional security issues of mutual concern” will be part of the discussions, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement. Strengthening cooperation in agriculture, trade, energy and infrastructure is also on the agenda.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday Qin’s visit is aimed at “enhancing mutual trust” and “properly handling differences” with the Philippines.
“China looks forward to strengthening communication with the Philippines through this visit,” Wang told a regular briefing.
Overlapping claims in the South China Sea have been a sticking point in the relations between the two countries.
Beijing claims almost the entire waterway, deploying hundreds of vessels there to patrol the waters and occupy reefs.
It has also ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
Qin will be marking his first visit to the Philippines as foreign minister.
His predecessor, Wang Yi, was the first foreign minister to visit Marcos last year, describing his election in June as “turning a new page” that would create a “new golden age of bilateral relations” between the two countries.
Since then, however, Marcos has gravitated closer to the United States.
The Philippine leader will meet US President Joe Biden next month to discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding alliance between the treaty allies.
Manila and Washington agreed in recent months to restart joint maritime patrols on the South China Sea and agreed to expand US forces’ presence in the country.
Marcos has also allowed the United States to rotate its troops around four additional sites under a 2014 deal that originally identified five locations.
The new bases include a naval base and airport in northern provinces near Taiwan and an air base off an island near the South China Sea.
While the Philippine military is one of the weakest in Asia, the country’s proximity to Taiwan and its surrounding waters would make it a key partner for the United States in the event of a conflict with China.
The DFA said Qin’s visit will also build on Marcos’ visit to Beijing in January, when he and Chinese president Xi Jinping agreed on a “friendly” handling of disputes.
Weeks after Marcos’s visit, Manila accused a Chinese vessel of using a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat.
The DFA had said it filed more than 70 protests against China’s “persistent and illegal presence in Philippine water” since Marcos assumed the presidency last year.

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab had been abusive toward staff members
  • Raab denied claims he belittled and demeaned his staff
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

LONDON: UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an independent investigation found he bullied civil servants.
Raab’s announcement the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff members during a previous stint in that office and while serving as Britain’s foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.
Raab, 49, denied claims he belittled and demeaned his staff and said he “behaved professionally at all times,” but had said he would resign if the bullying complaints were upheld.
The investigation made two findings of bullying against him and dismissed the others, Raab said in his resignation letter. But he called the findings “flawed” and said the inquiry “set a dangerous precedent” by “setting the threshold for bullying so low.”
He said he quit because he was “duty bound” to resign since he had promised to.
The resignation spares Sunak from having to determine the fate of his top deputy.
Sunak received the investigation report Thursday morning and was carefully considering the findings but didn’t immediately make a decision, spokesperson Max Blain said.
The case presented a conundrum for Sunak: fire Raab and open himself to criticism for hiring him in the first place, or keep him in the job and be criticized for failing to follow through on his promise to restore integrity to the Conservative government.
The report is the latest ethics headache for Sunak, who vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Multiple scandals brought Johnson down in summer 2022, and Truss quit in October after six weeks in office when her tax-cutting economic plans sparked mayhem on the financial markets.
But Sunak has struggled to shake off opposition allegations that the Conservative government remains mired in scandal and sleaze.
Raab was erected to Parliament in 2010 and unsuccessfully sought to become Conservative Party leader in 2019 before throwing his support behind Johnson. Appointed deputy prime minister under Johnson, he briefly took charge of the government when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2020.

