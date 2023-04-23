Military charity joins campaign to help keep Afghan veterans in UK

You are here

Afghan soldiers (R+C) patrol jointly with British soldiers of the 1st battalion of the Royal Welsh in a street in Southern Afghanistan, in Helmand Province. (File/AFP)
  • Royal British Legion says ‘vital we remember’ those who served alongside
  • Growing pressure to help ‘patriot’ pilot threatened with deportation to Rwanda
LONDON: A British military charity has told the UK government it should “honor its commitment” to Afghan military personnel who served alongside British forces in Afghanistan.

The intervention by the Royal British Legion, which raises money for military veterans and their families in difficult circumstances, comes amid growing calls to help resettle Afghan servicemen and their families after it emerged a former Afghan Air Force pilot hailed as a “patriot” by his Western allies had been threatened with deportation from the UK to Rwanda.

The charity’s director general, Charles Byrne, told The Independent newspaper, which is running a campaign on behalf of former Afghan service personnel: “We encourage the government to promptly and fully assess those who are applying for support.

“It is vital that we remember the many Afghans who worked bravely alongside the British armed forces in Afghanistan.”

The RBL also assists those currently in the UK who were relocated under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, and who came under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

The charity said it was important to “question the deportation of any Afghan who served alongside British forces in the war against the Taliban.”

The unnamed pilot, who flew more than 30 combat missions against the Taliban, traveled to the UK illegally via a small boat across the English Channel. He was threatened with deportation having previously spent time in other safe countries on the way to Britain, having found it “impossible” to reach the UK by legal means.

Byrne said: “We are proud to currently be supporting hundreds of Afghans who relocated to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, and who have been designated by the Ministry of Defense as having a close UK defense connection, with everything from help getting employment to providing education and clothes for children, and we are committed to offering practical help as they resettle in their new lives in the UK.”

The pilot claims he and his comrades have been “forgotten” by the UK, telling The Independent: “We worked with them and we helped them like they were our brothers. We are not Taliban, we are not ISIS [Daesh], so why are they leaving us like this?”

Numerous senior figures across politics, the military and the media in the UK have also voiced their support for the pilot and others like him seeking safety. They include Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army; Lord Robertson, former NATO chief; Gen. Sir Richard Barrons, former chief of joint operations; Air Marshal Edward Stringer; and Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the pilot’s case “a disgrace,” while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised MPs he would address the case with the UK Home Office. Tobias Ellwood MP, chair of the House of Commons Defense Select Committee, also called for more to be done to help Afghan veteran refugees. 

TV presenter Piers Morgan, whose brother served in Afghanistan, called on the government to “do the right thing and give this hero a new life here.”

Lord Dubs, who fled to the UK as a refugee from Europe before the Second World War, called the pilot’s case “absolutely shocking.”

Just 3,399 Afghans have been deemed eligible for relocation to the UK so far under the ARAP scheme, while the ACRS has resettled just 22 people since the initial evacuation of people from Afghanistan, according to government figures.

A government spokesperson said: “Whilst we don’t comment on individual cases, we remain committed to providing protection for vulnerable and at-risk people fleeing Afghanistan and so far have brought around 24,500 people impacted by the situation back to the UK.

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible Afghans.”

Updated 23 April 2023
Reuters

Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada

Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada
  • The advisory, dated April 20, was posted on the ministry’s main Telegram channel on Saturday
Updated 23 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia is advising citizens to avoid travel to Canada, citing what it calls numerous cases of discrimination against Russians, including physical violence, its Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow’s forces and has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans.
“Due to the numerous instances of discrimination against Russian citizens ... in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend you refrain from traveling to this country for the purposes of tourism, education, and in the context of business relations,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an advisory.

FASTFACT

• Canada has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans.

• Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow’s forces.

“If you are already in Canada, we urge you to be vigilant, especially in public places.”
The advisory, dated April 20, was posted on the ministry’s main Telegram channel on Saturday.
The Canadian Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Shortly after the war started last year, Canada advised citizens to avoid all travel to Russia.
Russia last week imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.

 

 

Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest

Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest

Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
  • Environmental group promises less disruption and more inclusion than blockades that became its trademark
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: Thousands of protesters descended on Britain’s Parliament on Saturday as part of a four-day campaign designed to “highlight the environmental failures” of government.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion or XR kicked off the event on Friday, promising less disruption and more inclusion than the blockades that became its trademark.
The group says thousands of people protested outside government departments in London on Friday “to highlight the environmental and social failures across them all,” according to XR.
Saturday’s protest focused on nature and biodiversity, and started from Westminster Abbey with attendees, many of them children, wearing animal costumes and masks.
“It’s an emergency. Everybody needs to pull together so the future generations can enjoy our beautiful planet,” said 47-year-old Jenny O’Hara Jakeway, who made the six-hour journey from Wales with her two children.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saturday’s protest focused on nature and biodiversity, and started from Westminster Abbey with attendees, many of them children, wearing animal costumes and masks.

• Extinction Rebellion has in recent years caused huge disruption, hitting roads, airports and other public transport networks with direct action protests against climate change.

“I should protest more but my life is work and family. Being passive is not an option anymore because of the urgency of the situation,” she said.
Many had made banners for the occasion, with one reading: “We defend the climate but police arrest us” and another “Extinction is forever.” Others warned that a third of UK birds were “at risk of extinction.”
XR member Joseph Young, 43, attended with community worker Laura Churchill and their two children Jurno, five, and Fox, 10.
“We are here to save the planet from people who destroy it,” said Fox, who was wearing a tiger costume.
Jurno, wearing a cheetah costume, added: “They are my favorite animals, I want them to be protected.”
The march ended in Parliament Square with a mass “die-in,” which the activists described as “a symbolic spectacle” where participants “lie down in silence, in memory and mourning for the heartbreaking 70 percent decline in wild animal populations since the first Earth Day in 1970.”
“As the government continues to fan the flames of the climate and biodiversity crisis it’s clear that only a collective
effort can put it out,” said Greenpeace UK’s executive director, Areeba Hamid.
She said the four-day event would “act as the catalyst of a new united fight against the vested interests putting profits over people and the planet.”
XR has in recent years caused huge disruption, hitting roads, airports and other public transport networks with direct action protests against climate change.
But in January it called a temporary halt to its high-profile demonstrations, and instead promised to mobilize huge numbers against what it sees as government inaction against global warming.
“The climate and ecological crisis aren’t something that is going to happen in the future, it is already here,” said XR spokesperson Zoe Cohen.
“It’s time that the government took this seriously and listened to the people here,” she added.
The group hopes that 40,000 to 50,000 people will attend Sunday’s event, which coincides with the London Marathon.
Discussions have been held with race organizers to reduce disruption.

 

Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians

Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians

Suspected separatist militants kill four Nigerian police officers, two civilians
  • Separatism is sensitive in Nigeria, where a declaration of an independent Biafra Republic by Igbo army officers in the southeast in 1967 triggered a three-year civil war that left more than 1 million dead
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

LAGOS: Suspected separatist militants killed four Nigerian police officers and two civilians during a gunbattle while they were on patrol in
the country’s southeast, police said.
The Friday morning attack took place in the Ngor-Okpala area of Imo State, where the Indigenous People of Biafra or IPOB separatist group and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, are active.
Attacks blamed on IPOB have killed dozens of police officers in the last two years in Nigeria’s southeastern states, where the group agitates for a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people.
“Four police officers attached to Area Command Ngor-Okpala paid the supreme price having engaged unsuspecting IPOB and ESN militia dressed in black and red regalias in a shoot out,” Imo state police said in a statement.
“Stray bullet from the miscreants killed two civilians.”
IPOB has constantly denied being behind attacks on police, local government offices and electoral agency buildings.
Separatism is sensitive in Nigeria, where a declaration of an independent Biafra Republic by Igbo army officers in the southeast in 1967 triggered a three-year civil war that left more than 1 million dead.
Africa’s most populous nation is almost equally divided between the mostly Muslim north and the predominantly Christian south, with scores of ethnic groups across the country.
Separatist violence is just one security challenge facing President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the armed forces battle a 14-year-long jihadist insurgency in the northeast and heavily armed bandit militias in northwest and central states.
Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, comes to office next month after winning a February election marked by technical difficulties, delays and opposition claims of massive vote rigging.

 

Extreme weather is nearly universal experience, new poll shows

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in Monterey County, California.
Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in Monterey County, California.
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Extreme weather is nearly universal experience, new poll shows

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in Monterey County, California.
  • Overall, about 8 in 10 US adults say that in the past five years they have personally felt the effects of extreme weather, such as extreme heat or drought, according to the poll
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: An overwhelming majority of people in the US say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, a new poll shows, and most of them attribute that to climate change.
But even as many across the country marked Earth Day on Saturday, the poll shows relatively few say they feel motivated when they talk about the issue.
The findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll echo growing evidence that many individuals question their own role in combating climate change. Still, the poll suggests people are paying attention.
About half of US adults say they have grown more concerned about the changing climate in the past year, and a growing number say they are talking about it.
Adriana Moreno said she feels like she’s been talking about climate change for years, but it’s only recently that the 22-year-old high school teacher has noticed her older family members bringing up the issue more and more – “almost every time I see them,” said Moreno, a Democrat in New York.

BACKGROUND

The findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll echo growing evidence that many individuals question their own role in combating climate change.

Her family on the East Coast talks about how the seasons have changed while her family in El Salvador talks about how poorly some crops on their farm are faring. After years of hearing about Moreno’s own interest in the issue, her parents have themselves become more interested.
It’s not that they didn’t believe in climate change before, Moreno said, but it was “out of sight, out of mind.”
Overall, about 8 in 10 US adults say that in the past five years they have personally felt the effects of extreme weather, such as extreme heat or drought, according to the poll.
Most of them — 54 percent of the public overall — say what they experienced was at least partly a result of climate change.
They’re not wrong, said the head of the federal agency overseeing weather and climate issues.
“It is a reality that regardless of where you are in the country, where you call home, you’ve likely experienced a high impact weather event firsthand,” National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief Rick Spinrad said at a meteorological conference this year, noting that the US has the most weather disasters that cost $1 billion of any nation in the world.
NOAA uses weather disasters that cost $1 billion as a measure of climate change and how it affects people. Last year there were 18 of those events, costing more than $165 billion in total and killing 474 people. That included Hurricane Ian and an ongoing drought in the West.
These types of weather events hit the nation on average once every 82 days in the 1980s, but are now smacking the country at a rate of slightly more than once every two weeks, Spinrad said.
“With a changing climate, buckle up,” Spinrad warned. “More extreme events are expected.”
The poll shows about three-quarters of US adults say recent extreme weather events have had at least some influence on their beliefs about climate change.
After 2 1/2 years living in Agoura Hills, California, Rick Hoeft has noticed extreme weather events that make him concerned about climate change now more than ever before.
He had nOt been face to face with the same weather whiplash when he lived for decades in Hawaii and Michigan, where he’s moving back to this month.
“Hearing about the things like the fires and seeing the hills around here being brown and not getting any rain for three, four, five months in a row ... it’s not something I’d ever thought of anywhere else because I’ve never been in such extreme drought,” the 65-year-old Republican retiree said. Then, “when we finally do get rain, it’s extreme.”
He says his girlfriend, who had lived in California for 45 years, tells him “this isn’t normal.”
Extreme downpours, like the series of winter storms that flooded California, and large droughts are happening more frequently and with more intensity because of climate change, studies show.
Tornadoes are moving further east and the supercells that spawn them are expected to get more frequent and move even further east as the world warms. Wildfires have been devastating for years, worsened by warming.
Half of US adults say they have spoken with friends and family about climate change in the past year, compared with about 4 in 10 who said the same last June.
Still, many say they rarely or never talk about the issue.
John Laubacker, a 36-year-old truck driver from Lockport, New York, says climate is an important issue to him personally. But he doesn’t find himself talking about it much.
Laubacker, a moderate Republican, says he finds the conversation on climate, like other issues, is dominated by those with extreme views on both sides of the aisle.
The poll finds people don’t tend to talk about climate change with people they outright disagree with on the issue. Among those who talk with family and friends, about half say they mostly agree with those they talk to, while most of the remainder say they tend to equally agree and disagree.
A clear majority say they have learned new information in a conversation on the subject, but only 19 percent of US adults say their minds have been changed because of a conversation about climate change.
The poll also finds few feel very hopeful or motivated when they talk about climate change; roughly half feel those at least somewhat. That’s true of anxiety and sadness as well.
Anthony Thompson, a 74-year-old retiree and a Democrat, thinks climate change has accelerated, but he picks and chooses who he talks to about it in “ruby red” Jackson, Tennessee. But if it comes up when tornadoes or hailstorms tear through their area, he offers what he’s learned as “food for thought.”
To Thompson, changes in weather have become more severe – as has his concern.
“I’m more concerned now because I think people kind of take everything for granted and I don’t think they really care, to be quite honest,” he said. “Hopefully if we concentrate on some of this stuff we can at least slow it down.”

 

At least 21 killed as Somalia military battles Al-Shabab terrorists in remote area

Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital. (Supplied)
Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital. (Supplied)
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

At least 21 killed as Somalia military battles Al-Shabab terrorists in remote area

Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital. (Supplied)
  • Al-Shabab members have fought for years to create an Islamic state in the Horn of Africa nation. African Union peacekeepers and occasional US airstrikes on Al-Shabab targets have tried to help keep the militants at bay
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s military repulsed an attack by jihadi fighters in a remote region of the country early Saturday, killing at least 18 of the Al-Shabab militants, according to a top army official.
At least three civilians described as “traditional elders” were killed in the fighting near Masagaway town, Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Taredisho said by phone.
Masagaway is located in the central region of Galgadud and home to a military base. Resident Yusuf Sheikh said that militants overran the base, confiscated weapons and burned battle wagons during the attack.
“It was early in the morning, and (Al-Shabab) completely took over the whole town, including the military base, forcing the government forces out of the town,” he said.
Sheikh said several people were killed in the attack and others were missing.
Al-Shabab, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, opposes the Somali federal government in Mogadishu, the capital.
The group intensified attacks on military bases in recent months after it lost control of territories in rural areas to government forces.
Al-Shabab members have fought for years to create an Islamic state in the Horn of Africa nation. African Union peacekeepers and occasional US airstrikes on Al-Shabab targets have tried to help keep the militants at bay,.
Somalia also is facing its worst drought in decades. During a visit there earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for “massive international support” for the country.

 

