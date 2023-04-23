Saudi Arabia marks World Book and Copyright Day

RIYADH: The third Taif Rose Festival began on Saturday to celebrate the cultural heritage of the tourist city in the Makkah province.
The Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Taif Municipality, and the support of the Quality of Life Program, a Saudi Vision 2023 Realization Program, organized the Taif Rose Festival.
The festival aims to celebrate the cultural value of centuries of rose cultivation.
It comprises several activities, among which the first was held at the Taif International Airport which had halls decorated with roses.
Visitors to the airport were greeted with Taif rose necklaces, and rose decorations were placed on the road sides leading the visitors from the airport to the event venue in Al Rudaf Park.
A parade of vehicles decorated with the flowers also traveled through the streets to launch the event.
The parade reached Al Rudaf Park which included several events, such as the village of roses, the market area, the theater area, the food area, and the children’s area.
It also included the exhibition, The Kings’ Fragrance, which introduced visitors to the history of Taif roses and their link with royal perfumery.
The Rose Market area displayed products of sellers and productive families, as well as the brands made of Taif roses.
The Muntazah Theater hosted Saudi artists who presented artistic, musical, and theatrical performances.
Culinary arts were also celebrated in the festival through the Food and Roses event with the participation of specialized chefs. There was also a children’s activity area.
The Our Land event presented an artistic performance highlighting culture. The Perfume Forum meanwhile brought farmers and international brands together to explore investment opportunities.
The Ministry of Culture aims to highlight Taif city, promote its products and celebrate the city’s history and culture by organizing the Taif Rose Festival each year.