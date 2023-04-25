You are here

EU gives green light to revamp of Europe’s main climate policy
The world's first major carbon trading system has since 2005 forced power plants and factories to buy permits when they emit CO2. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

EU gives green light to revamp of Europe’s main climate policy
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU countries on Tuesday gave the final approval to the biggest revamp to date of Europe’s carbon market, which is set to make it more costly to pollute and will sharpen the 27-member bloc’s main tool for cutting carbon dioxide emissions. 

The world’s first major carbon trading system has since 2005 forced power plants and factories to buy permits when they emit CO2, and has cut emissions from those sectors by 43 percent. 

EU members approved a deal agreed last year by negotiators from member countries and its parliament to reform the carbon market and cut emissions by 62 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, which is designed to deliver the bloc’s emissions-cutting targets. 

After nearly two years of EU negotiations, the member states’ approval means the policy will now pass into law. The EU Parliament approved the deal last week. 

Of the 27 EU countries, 24 voted for the reform. Poland and Hungary opposed it, while Belgium and Bulgaria abstained. 

Poland, which has previously called for the carbon market to be suspended or its price capped to ease the burden on industry, said EU climate policies set unrealistic goals. 

The reform is set to hike the cost of polluting for sectors including cement manufacturing, aviation and shipping, while also raising billions of euros through CO2 permit sales, for national governments to invest in green measures. 

Heavy industries will lose the free CO2 permits they currently receive by 2034, while airlines will lose theirs from 2026, exposing them to higher CO2 costs. Emissions from ships will be added to the scheme from 2024. 

Countries also approved the EU’s world-first policy to phase in a levy on imports of high-carbon goods from 2026, targeting steel, cement, aluminum, fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen. 

The carbon border levy aims to put EU industries and foreign competitors on a level footing, to avoid EU producers relocating to regions with less stringent environmental rules. 

The price of EU carbon permits has soared in recent years, boosted by anticipation of the reforms. EU carbon permits were trading at around €88 ($97) per ton on Tuesday, having more than tripled in value since the start of 2020. 

EU countries also backed plans to launch a new EU carbon market covering emissions from fuels used in cars and buildings in 2027, plus a €86.7 billion EU fund to support consumers affected by the costs.

SAPTCO, Jazan Municipality ink $24m deal for public transport project

RIYADH: Road connectivity is set to improve in the Saudi cities of Jazan, Sabya and Abu Arish as the Jazan Regional Municipality has awarded an SR93-million ($24 million) contract to the Saudi Public Transport Co. to operate the public transport network in the province.  

In a filing to the Saudi Stock Exchange on Tuesday. SAPTCO said the five-year project includes operating the new network and is projected to positively impact the firm’s revenues during the second quarter of 2023. 

The development comes close on the heels of the company launching a public bus transport project in Dammam and Qatif. 

The Dammam transport project, signed for five years, is valued at SR149.6 million and serves a network of different lines in Dammam, Khobar, Dhahran and Qatif. 

Last month, the company signed a five-year transportation contract worth SR115 million with Qassim Municipality to operate a public bus transport network in Buraydah and Unaizah governorates. 

Last September, Taif Municipality awarded the transporter an SR88-million bus project with Taif Municipality. 

The company’s improving order book was reflected in its results when it narrowed its net losses after zakat and tax to SR90.9 million in 2022 from SR216.2 million a year earlier. 

The company attributed the decline in net losses to higher revenue, incremental other income, the lower loss recognized on joint venture investments, and a decrease in zakat and tax expenses. 

SAPTCO revenues for 2022 surged 37.4 percent to SR1.32 billion from SR960 million in 2021. 

The firm also cited recognition of reversal for impairment in assets held for sale in the current year, in addition to lower financing income and recognition of losses in an associate during 2022. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net losses after zakat and tax narrowed by 40.3 percent to SR93.3 million from SR66.51 million in the year-ago period. 

Founded in 1979, SAPTCO operates urban buses in Riyadh, Jeddah and Mecca; it also runs buses to the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain. 

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power gets approval to work on 2nd phase of Abu Dhabi’s desalination plant

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s electricity and water company has granted approval for Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power to commence work on the second phase of its Al Taweelah desalination project.

The seawater reverse osmosis plant began initial operations at 50 percent capacity, producing 454,610 cubic meters per day of desalinated water in June 2022.

The second phase will see the plant achieve its full capacity of 909,200 cubic meters per day. 

Connected to the Abu Dhabi network, Al Taweelah provides over 100 million gallons of desalinated water daily. It will eventually reach 200 million gallons per day, making it the world’s largest reverse osmosis facility. 

The plant supports the industries and the community at Al Taweelah and the surrounding areas. 

The facility, partially powered by solar energy, employs low carbon-intensive reverse osmosis technology. However, solar energy will be used to power 30 percent of the plant within eight years.

ACWA Power acts as the lead developer and operator of the project with a 40 percent ownership. 

Oil Updates – Crude ticks up; Liberia says Exxon applied for 4 offshore oil blocks

RIYADH: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as investors weighed that strong holiday travel in China could boost fuel demand amid fears of slow economic growth prompted by the prospect of rising interest rates across the globe.

Brent crude went up 20 cents to $82.93 a barrel at 11:45 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude also edged up 20 cents to $78.96 a barrel. 

Liberia says Exxon applied for four offshore oil blocks 

Exxon Mobil Corp. has applied to prequalify for four offshore oil blocks in Liberia, the West African country’s state oil regulator has announced. 

Once prequalified, Exxon will be invited to negotiate a petroleum sharing agreement for blocks 15, 16, 22 and 24 in the Liberia Basin, the country’s Petroleum Regulatory Authority said. 

Colombia’s Transandino oil pipeline bombed: Cenit 

Cenit, a subsidiary of Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol, has reported the country’s Transandino Pipeline was bombed on Sunday. 

The pipeline runs along Colombia’s border with Ecuador, taking up to 85,000 barrels of crude per day to an export terminal in Tumaco, a Pacific port in the country’s Narino province. 

The attack took place in Narino’s Guachucal municipality, although the pipeline was not pumping oil at the time, a spokesperson for Cenit said. 

Cenit did not attribute the attack to any particular group, but guerrillas of the National Liberation Army and FARC dissidents who rejected a 2016 peace deal with the government operate in the area, according to the military. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Jordan’s national exports strategy eyes $4.4bn worth of untapped opportunities

RIYADH: Live animals, clothing and pharmaceuticals are among the untapped sectors Jordan believes will help reduce its trade balance deficit, as part of an export strategy worth more than $4.4 billion.

The new plan will open up a wide range of possibilities in the industrial sector as well as highlight potential new markets, according to details reviewed by the Jordan News Agency, Petra. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 

It also aims to benefit from the Jordanian economy’s developing indicators and its capacity to increase export competitiveness in both local and international markets. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 

To facilitate this, the strategy will work to boost commodity and service exports and improve their sustainability, competitiveness and diversification.  

Other sectors with untapped export potential include fertilizers, ornaments and jewelry. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 

If Jordan takes advantage of these opportunities, its exports could reach around $10.5 billion, according to the export potential map prepared by the International Trade Center.  

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The strategy, which reflects the goals of both the public and private sectors, aims to increase the value and caliber of exports and boost their competitiveness to achieve export growth of at least 5 percent.   

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply confirmed that it will monitor the outputs of its practical application on the ground and work to enhance its strengths.   

⁠⁠⁠⁠A group of markets were chosen in neighboring nations, North America, the EU, Africa and North Asian countries to target them with attractive Jordanian products. 

Impending difficulties in taking advantage of these opportunities were also taken into consideration and specific solutions were offered.   

⁠⁠⁠High production costs brought on by rising energy costs, reliance on conventional manufacturing and production techniques, and difficulties organizing value chains and infrastructure related to the vegetable and fruit sector were a few of the internal challenges and obstacles that were identified.   

⁠⁠Among the external challenges were high shipping costs, fierce competition faced by domestic goods, ineffective marketing initiatives, and high production costs for the agricultural sector.   

In addition, the country faces impediments to the services sector including legal restrictions placed by some nations on professional services and the lack of knowledge about legal issues regulating the sector. 

Emirates announces daily flights to Montreal 

RIYADH: Emirates has added Montreal to its growing list of international destinations, according to a company press release. 

The airline announced a daily service from Dubai to the Canadian city would begin on July 5. 

Montreal will be Emirates’ second gateway into the North American country, expanding on its passenger services to Toronto, which has been in operation since 2007. 

The introduction of services to Montreal is part of a broader effort to intensify economic collaboration and spur growth in the aviation and tourism industries between the UAE and Canada.  

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said: “As a major metropolitan center and Canada’s second-largest city, we are pleased to add Montreal to our growing global network.” 

Passengers on the flights between Dubai and Montreal will be aboard a Boeing 777, which has first and business-class seats and an economy section. 

Elaborating on his vision, Kazim said: “With our expanded reach into the country, we look forward to facilitating new trade lanes, which will bring a host of benefits to Canadian businesses and exporters in addition to promoting tourism into more cities and generating more jobs across all sectors, including those directly serving the aviation industry.”  

The airline’s network extends to 18 points across the Americas, including Canada, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.  

