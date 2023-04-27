NBA, players finalize new collective bargaining agreement

You are here

The NBA and its players have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, which includes the addition of an in-season tournament that Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years. (AFP File)
  • Deal includes addition of an in-season tournament that Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years
  • It goes into effect in July and stretches through the 2029-30 season
NEW YORK: The NBA and its players have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, formalizing a deal that was tentatively agreed to earlier this month.

The sides announced the deal on Wednesday. It goes into effect in July and stretches through the 2029-30 season, though both sides have the option of ending it a year early.

It means the most financially successful era in NBA history will continue uninterrupted for at least six more years. Among the highlights: The addition of an in-season tournament that Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years, and about $160 million in team and league licensing revenue getting added annually to the total of basketball-related income that is split with the players.

Such income will remain a 50-50 split — but the pool will get bigger, which will add to player salaries.

Other changes coming in the new CBA include the elimination of marijuana from the list of banned substances, less invasive testing for performance-enhancing drugs, a slight drop in the percentage of salary players will lose when suspended for a game or more — and the assurance that even if revenues drop, the salary cap will not.

About $160M in team and league licensing revenue to be added annually to the total of basketball-related income that is split with the players

Elimination of marijuana from the list of banned substances, and less invasive testing for performance-enhancing drugs

Slight drop in the percentage of salary players will lose when suspended for a game or more

Players can now invest alongside team owners in other businesses outside the NBA

Officials from the NBA and the union spent more than a year negotiating this deal, coming to a tentative agreement in the early-morning hours of April 1. There were two final hurdles to clear — a vote by the NBA’s board of governors, and a vote by the members of the NBPA.

Those votes are now complete, and labor peace is assured. There has not been a labor stoppage in the NBA since the lockout in 2011, which lasted about 5 1/2 months and caused the 2011-12 season to be shortened from the customary 82 games to 66.

An item that was a top priority for the National Basketball Players Association was additional ability for players to be able to invest alongside team owners in other businesses outside the NBA, something that has been limited in the past. The rules regarding that will become more player-friendly.

The NBA considered what was called an upper-spending limit to curb teams that weren’t fearful of huge luxury tax bills, such as the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. The union wanted no part of that, so instead, the agreement was to add a second salary cap apron that will be roughly 134 percent of whatever that season’s salary cap is. Teams exceeding that line will get affected in different ways — among them, losing the ability to utilize certain exceptions to sign players.

Salaries will rise and should continue rising, with projections for the mid-level exception to reach anywhere from $15 million to $18 million as the starting point by the end of the deal — a massive jump from the $10.49 million this season. Top annual salaries for veterans with 10 or more years and commanding max deals could exceed $60 million a year.

A minimum number of games played in order to be eligible for NBA awards will go into effect as part of the CBA. In most circumstances, players will have had to appear in 65 games and play at least 20 minutes in those games to be eligible for awards; there are certain exceptions.

Also, a portion of revenue from fines issued by the league will go to the NBPA’s foundation going forward.

  • Federico Dimarco scored the only goal of the match to help defending champions Inter advance 2-1 on aggregate
  • The Nerazzurri will play either Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final on May 24 in Rome
MILAN: Inter Milan maintained their push for a trio of trophies as they beat Juventus 1-0 on Wednesday to reach their second straight Italian Cup final.

Federico Dimarco scored the only goal of the match to help defending champions Inter advance 2-1 on aggregate. The Nerazzurri will play either Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final on May 24 in Rome.

Inter play AC Milan in the Champions League semifinals next month. They beat their city rivals to win the Italian Super Cup in January.

“I can’t tell you the truth, but it doesn’t matter how I hit it,” Dimarco said with a laugh when asked if he had actually mishit his shot. “The important thing is that the ball went in. That’s what matters in the end.

“We’ve got through the Champions League quarterfinals, we’ve reached this final, we have to continue like this. This group is incredible, made up of boys who fight for this jersey every match and show what they’re worth.”

It was a largely mediocre performance from Juventus, which will have to swiftly bounce back as they are also in a European semifinal as well as being involved in a tight battle for the top four in Serie A and a place in next season’s Champions League.

“We need to recharge our batteries because in the past five league matches we have lost four of them,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “We have the Europa League semifinal, from tomorrow we have to get back to work. We also have to defend third place, with AC Milan and Roma at our backs.”

Inter had Romelu Lukaku available after his suspension was overturned by the Italian soccer federation in a “statement against racism.”

Lukaku had picked up a second yellow card in the opening leg for provoking Juventus fans by holding his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after converting a stoppage-time penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw in Turin.

However, Lukaku — who is Black — had been subjected to repeated discriminatory chants.

The Inter forward was brought on as a second-half substitute at San Siro.

By that time Inter were already in front, having taken the lead somewhat fortuitously in the 15th minute.

Nicolo Barella’s through ball appeared to be for Edin Džeko but it reached Dimarco. The Inter defender scuffed his shot but it rolled into the back of the net, sending Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin the wrong way.

That seemed to wake Juventus up and it almost leveled 10 minutes from halftime but Inter goalkeeper André Onana pulled off a great save to palm Filip Kostic’s 20-yard effort away.

Dzeko thought he had doubled Inter’s lead seven minutes after the break but it was ruled out for offside.

Dimarco almost helped his team to a second in the 73rd minute with a free kick that came off the wall and into the path of Henrikh Mkhitaryan but Perin pulled off a fantastic one-handed save to deny him at close range.

  • Unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions, City have won 13 of their past 14 games as they chase a remarkable treble
  • Arsenal, who were eight points clear at the start of April, have failed to win any of their last four league games
LONDON: Manchester City seized control of the Premier League title race as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a crucial 4-1 rout of crumbling leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.

De Bruyne scored twice and set up John Stones’ goal before Erling Haaland capped the demolition at the Etihad Stadium as City showed why they have been champions four times in the last five seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side have trailed unexpected pace-setters Arsenal for much of the campaign, but the Gunners have choked over the last month while battle-hardened City show no signs of being affected by the pressure.

Second placed City are now just two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand.

City will become champions for a third successive season if they win six of their last seven matches.

Few would bet against them after a blistering run of seven consecutive league victories reeled in Arsenal.

Unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions, City have won 13 of their past 14 games as they chase a remarkable treble.

They booked an FA Cup final date with Manchester United last weekend and face Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

While City eye a memorable end to the season, Arsenal, who were eight points clear at the start of April, have failed to win any of their last four league games.

Arsenal’s third defeat against City in 2023 could prove the final blow to their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 19 years.

Mikel Arteta’s young team have lost their nerve at the worst possible time, with three successive draws, featuring two blown two-goals leads, followed by their first loss in 11 league games.

De Bruyne started the demolition in the seventh minute when he took Haaland’s deft pass and surged toward the Arsenal area before smashing a low strike past Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards.

Stones rewarded City’s incessant pressure on the stroke of half-time when he headed in De Bruyne’s free-kick, with the goal awarded by VAR after initially being disallowed for offside.

Imperious City were in complete control and De Bruyne put the result beyond doubt with another clinical finish from Haaland’s pass in the 54th minute.

Rob Holding smashed home in the 86th minute, but the defender’s goal was no consolation for reeling Arsenal.

With virtually the last kick of the game, Haaland slotted under Ramsdale for his 49th goal in all competitions this term and his 33rd in the league, beating Mohamed Salah’s record for a single 38-game Premier League season.

Alan Shearer and Andy Cole hold the overall single-season record in the Premier League era with 34 goals, but Haaland looks certain to shatter that mark.

Chelsea crashed to a fifth successive defeat under Frank Lampard as their west London neighbors Brentford won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

In his second spell as Chelsea boss after replacing the sacked Graham Potter until the end of the season, Lampard has failed to spark a revival from his troubled team, who were booed off at full-time.

With former Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly close to taking charge, Chelsea are enduring their worst run since 1993 after their winless streak extended to eight games.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s 37th minute own goal and Bryan Mbeumo’s 78th minute strike left 11th placed Chelsea in danger of finishing in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.

Liverpool kept alive their slender hopes of a top four finish with a 2-1 win at West Ham.

The Hammers took a 12th-minute lead through Lucas Paqueta’s spectacular strike, only for Cody Gakpo to equalize from long-range five minutes later.

Joel Matip’s 67th minute header moved sixth placed Liverpool within six points of fourth placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone as they beat Brighton 3-1 at the City Ground to win for the first time in 12 games.

Brighton took the lead in the 38th minute through Facundo Buonanotte’s first Premier League goal, but Forest equalized thanks to Pascal Gross’s 45th minute own goal.

Danilo netted after 69 minutes before Morgan Gibbs-White’s late penalty lifted Forest one point clear of the bottom three.

  • The return of midfielder Anthony Gordon, likely to start on the bench, will no doubt witness tensions running high among Scousers
  • Youngster Gordon was hounded out of Goodison when Everton’s results took a nosedive, seeing his car pursued and vandalized by supporters
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has warned his players to expect a walk into the lion’s den when they take on relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League.

The Magpies travel to Goodison Park on Thursday looking to cement their spot in the leading four of the top flight following their 6-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

And while this encounter looks a whole lot easier than the last on paper, head coach Howe is mindful of two key factors in the game.

The return of midfielder Anthony Gordon, likely to start on the bench, will no doubt witness tensions running high among Scousers. Youngster Gordon was hounded out of Goodison when Everton’s results took a nosedive, seeing his car pursued and vandalized by supporters.

Howe also knows what an emotionally charged night at Goodison feels like, having seen his side slip up there this time last year, due to a 99th-minute winner from Alex Iwobi.

Howe said: “It’s very difficult for me to comment on how he [Gordon] left because I’m not party to what happened and what went on. I can only really comment on the player that I’ve seen and he’s been very, very good, trained really well. As I’ve said many times, [he’s] very passionate, wants to achieve, wants to do really well in his career.

“What happened at Everton, I can’t really comment on, but he’s fine. He’s in a good place and he’s looking forward to the game.”

Howe admits he is mindful of what impact the atmosphere can have, not only on Gordon but the rest of his Magpies squad.

He added: “It’s all about staying very present and not thinking too much. Just play the game — which is easier said than done in that environment where probably all eyes will be, he’ll feel, focused on him.

“I don’t want it to become a big talking point in the game. For me, it’s not important. It’s important for Anthony and it’s important that he comes through the game in a good way, but what’s important is that the team functions and we show our best selves.”

Howe has decided to rotate his team when the games have come thick and fast in the past, and Gordon could be an unexpected beneficiary of that policy.

“It’s me trying to pick the best team to win the game, whether that includes Anthony or not,” he said.

“It’s not about Anthony having to prove anything to Everton — that would be the wrong way of looking at it.

“I have to pick a team that I think has the best tools to hurt them. I will always take the emotion out of the decision; you can never pick a team based on one player or what it might do for them.”

Sections of Newcastle’s fanbase have questioned whether Howe was right to sign Gordon in January, the club’s only major signing since last summer.

The youngster has struggled in the games he has started. His appearances off the bench have been more positive, although he is yet to produce or score a goal.

Howe admits: “I don’t think we have seen the best of Anthony Gordon. There is more to come from him.

“We have seen glimpses of potential, glimpses of what he can do. Going back to the Manchester City game, there were moments there. There was a moment on Sunday when he nearly scored and showed his pace on transition. He has got so many qualities. Putting it all together for 90 minutes, we have not seen that yet.

“January transfers are incredibly difficult. An individual [is] joining a new team [and a] totally new way of playing. For a young player to adjust to, that isn’t easy. I am really pleased with him and I know he will be a high-quality player for us in the future, and I know he is going to be the right signing for us because of the way he has reacted to the move.”

Regarding injuries, the game has again come around too soon for Allan Saint-Maximin, who is more likely to return against Southampton on Sunday.

Fabian Schar is viewed as a doubt, while Bruno Guimaraes’ fitness is also an issue.

Howe, who might also be tempted to rotate goalscoring duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, said: “We’ve got a couple of knocks. Bruno, we think, will be OK, no problems. Fabian is one that we’ll have to check, and make a late call on. Same situation with a couple of other lads.”

On Brazilian Guimaraes’ problems, Howe added: “There’s obviously a slight issue there where he’s twisted his ankle initially and it was quite a nasty injury.

“When he has an action in a game, whether there’s a kick or a twist, there’s a slight bit of pain in his ankle for a period of time, then it settles down quickly.

“He’s in consultation with the medical team. He went through a two-week spell where it didn’t bother him at all but obviously aggravated on Sunday. We don’t see it being a long-term problem but that’s for the medical team and Bruno to hopefully find a solution.”

  • French star keeps grip on world title race as Prodrive Hunters dominate in Sonora Rally
  • Loeb benefited from a cautious approach early on as he plotted his path through the cacti
HERMOSILLO: Sebastien Loeb took the outright lead in the Sonora Rally with a superb stage victory for Bahrain Raid Xtreme as Prodrive Hunters dominated second-day proceedings in Mexico.

Partnered by Fabian Lurquin in his BRX Prodrive Hunter, Loeb secured a 2 minutes, 45 seconds victory on the 162-km second stage from overnight leader Nasser Al-Attiyah, to grab a slender overall advantage over his chief rival in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

The result means nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb still has control in the WRRC title race, in which he led Al-Attiyah by 16 points heading into the third round in Mexico.

It was an outstanding day for the Prodrive Hunters, which set four of the five fastest times on a stage guarded by giant cacti, and it could have been better.

Guerlain Chicherit and Alex Winocq, last year’s Rallye du Maroc winners, finished the day holding third place overall in their Hunter, despite losing front-wheel drive over the last 45 kilometers to be fifth on the stage.

Brazilian brothers Marcos and Cristian Baumgart powered the two other Hunters to the third and fourth-fastest times, also securing top 10 overall positions on only their second full competitive stage in the car.

Loeb benefited from a cautious approach early on as he plotted his path through the cacti.

He said: “It was a good day and we took the win for Bahrain Raid Xtreme and for Prodrive.

“No problem at all. I tried to take a good pace from the start, even though the first kilometers were really tricky, a bit dangerous even, so I was a little cautious.

“But after that it was a nice stage. [It was] very narrow in some places and not easy to get through the cactus with a big car, but at the end we kept that pace right to the finish. We took the stage so now we open tomorrow, but for today it’s a great result.”

Chicherit, who had set a scorching early pace, said: “We had a good start, the speed was right there and we were really pushing until we stopped at the neutralization.

“When we restarted, we lost the front-wheel drive, so we did the last 45 km on rear-wheel drive. There was nothing we could do but just try to not lose too much at the end.”

  • The national team is coached Cyril Verbrackel, assisted by Majid Al-Mutairi
  • The grand prix will feature 161 fencers from 35 countries and is the first qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics
RIYADH: The national fencing team of Saudi Arabia will participate in the 2023 Seoul Sabre Grand Prix, starting tomorrow, Thursday, in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Saudi fencing will be represented by Saad Al-Bogami, Adel Al-Mutairi, Ahmed Al-Qudaihi, Muhammad Al-Amro, Jihad Al-Obeid, Abdullah Al-Mansaf and Ziyad Al-Mutairi.

The national team is coached Cyril Verbrackel, assisted by Majid Al-Mutairi. Adel Al-Rumaihi leads the Saudi fencing delegation.

Tomorrow, the greens will undergo an epee inspection, ahead of their participation in the tournament on Friday.

The grand prix will feature 161 fencers from 35 countries and is the first qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

