Jon Pike Cricket Column
Jon Pike Cricket Column

Across cricket's different formats, the significance of a century remains profound

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound
Abdul Waheed celebrates scoring a century for Saudi Arabia during their match against Qatar at the ACC Premier Cup. (asiancricket.org)
Updated 11 sec ago

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound
  Scoring 100 runs in a single innings is still the highest aspiration of most cricketers
Updated 11 sec ago
Jon Pike

On April 22, Abdul Waheed scored 124 runs for Saudi Arabia’s men’s cricket team in its victory against Qatar in Kathmandu. This was an impressive achievement.

The Saudi team has not played many one-day internationals. It has played more T20 internationals, where Waheed’s record has been modest. Scoring 100 runs, or a century, in a single innings, is the aspiration of most cricketers, a moment to be savored by the individual and applauded by onlookers.

The context and importance of a century varies. In Waheed’s case, it meant that a victory was achieved for the Saudi team in the Asia Premier Cup. Its importance acquired even greater significance because the team’s match against Nepal on April 24 was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The point gained meant that the winner of the final group stage match between Saudi Arabia and Oman would progress to the semifinals. Oman totaled a massive 366 in 50 overs. Waheed fell agonizingly short, on 95, of another international century, as his team responded bravely, but forlornly, with 294.

This week has also witnessed the 50th birthday of one of cricket’s greatest-ever players, Sachin Tendulkar. He is the only person to have scored 100 centuries in international matches, 51 of them being in Test matches, the most by any individual in the history of the game.

Nicknamed the “Little Master,” Tendulkar made his Test debut aged 16 and scored his first Test 100 aged 17. Many argue that he is the best batsman of all time, one blessed with superb anticipation, balance and timing, who scored runs in all conditions and parts of the world.

Even Sir Donald Bradman, with a Test batting average of 99.94, for which many judge him as the greatest, was impressed. Watching Tendulkar bat, Bradman asked his wife if she could see any similarity between them. Her reply was that yes, in terms of compactness, technique and stroke production.

As from his 50th birthday, Tendulkar will share another similarity with Bradman. Cricket Australia has named the gates through which visiting players will enter the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground the Lara-Tendulkar gates. Australian players enter the field via the Don Bradman Gates.

One achievement that eluded Tendulkar was scoring 100 centuries in first-class cricket. This is defined as matches of three or more days scheduled duration that allow for teams of 11 players to play two innings each. Test matches fit into this category, as do the longer formats of domestic competitions organized in each of the 12 Test-playing countries. Tendulkar is recorded as having scored 89 first-class centuries.

Twenty-five male players have achieved the “hundred hundreds” pinnacle. The first to do so was W. G. Grace, who reached this landmark in 1895, ultimately scoring 124 centuries. Grace is widely regarded as one of a small number of people who revolutionized the game at various stages of its development.

Until Grace, the number of centuries that had been scored was small, the first one ever recorded around 1775. This makes Grace’s innings of 224 not out for All-England against Surrey in 1866, when he had only just turned 18, a remarkable achievement. As his long career unfolded, 44 seasons of first-class cricket, he became synonymous with gamesmanship, technical innovation, mischief, all round cricket and sporting skills, boisterousness on the field and an ability to make money out of the game as an amateur.

On a bitterly cold April 24, 1905, as Grace was drawing to the end of his career, he captained the Gentlemen of England against Surrey, for whom Jack Hobbs was making his debut. When asked for his opinion of the debutant, Grace opined: “He’s goin’ to be a good ’un.” By 1925, Hobbs had surpassed Grace’s record number of 100s, going on to notch 199 before retiring in 1934.

Another Surrey player, Andrew Sandham, a contemporary of Hobbs, also scored 100 centuries. Additionally, he was famous for scoring the first triple century in Test cricket, 325 against the West Indies in 1929. The fact that 21 of the 25 “hundred centurions” are or were English reflects the amount of first-class cricket played in the country. It is becoming more difficult to achieve, as the shorter formats start to erode the amount of time the top players commit to the longer formats.

The most recent player to reach this mark was Mark Ramprakash in 2008. His career spanned 1987 to 2012, involving two English counties, Middlesex and Surrey, and England, for whom he scored a mere two centuries in an intermittent career of 52 matches.

Only one player, Bradman, achieved the milestone without playing English county cricket, another mark of his greatness. The other three non-English players each had lengthy stints in the English domestic game. Sir Vivian Richards scored exactly half of his 114 centuries in England, Zaheer Abbas slightly under half, and the New Zealander Glenn Turner almost 70 percent. It is highly improbable that anyone will score a 100 centuries in first-class cricket again.

Regular record breaking has shifted more toward the shorter format. Batting strike rates — runs scored x 100 divided by deliveries faced — have assumed greater significance than an individual’s score, especially in T20 cricket. It is clear that the feat of hitting six sixes in an over is being targeted in this format. In the history of the game at the highest level, this has been achieved on only nine occasions.

Yet, it must surely remain the case for most cricketers, at all levels, that the scoring of a century provides a profound sense of achievement.

As a corollary to this, I must declare an indulgence. The focus of this week’s column on 100 runs reflects the fact that this is my 100th weekly column for the Arab News.

In two years, international cricket has changed and Saudi cricket has progressed, developments which the column has placed within the context of the times.

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat
Updated 26 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat
  • National team outplayed Qatar on Saturday and on Monday split competition points with Nepal
  • Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood praises Saudi team for class, excellent batting
Updated 26 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

KATHMANDU: Saudi Arabia’s run in the ACC Premier Cup 2023 came to an end on Wednesday when they lost to Oman by 72 runs, but the squad will go home with high praise for their performance.

Saud Arabia’s appearance in the tournament held in Nepal started last Thursday. The team lost the first fixture to Malaysia but two days later outplayed Qatar. On Monday, they split competition points with Nepal after their group stage game was abandoned because of rain.

In Wednesday’s match, Saudi Arabia folded with 294 runs in the 47th over in reply to Oman’s 366 runs for six wickets in 50 overs. With that result, the Saudi team came fourth in Group A, collecting three points in four matches. Victorious Oman (six) and hosts Nepal (five) progressed to the semifinals, while the journeys of Malaysia (four) and winless Qatar ended in the group stage.

After the match with Oman, Saudi head coach Kabir Khan told Arab News that the team, which was still new to international cricket, showed great talent.

“Oman are an experienced side. They have been in the game for a long time. Today they won with experience, talentwise we were good enough,” he said.

“Teams like Nepal, Oman and UAE have been playing cricket at this level for 15, 20 years. And if we look at the new Saudi Arabia team, we’ve been playing for a year now. So, the difference is there and we’ve got talent we can work on.”

The team’s captain, Hisham Sheikh, was proud of the fightback shown by Saudi batters Abdul Waheed and Saad Khan.

“Both Waheed and Saad played really well in the middle,” he said. “We had pressure to score at six, seven runs per over and we couldn’t continue that throughout the innings. A bit of trouble in the middle cost us but we will take this as a learning curve.”

Saudi Arabia’s performance was praised by their opponents.

Oman’s captain and player of the match, skipper Zeeshan Maqsood, noted the Saudi team’s excellent batting.

“Our batters played really well in the first innings, but Saudi Arabia gave a good fight in the second. They played our strike bowlers really well,” he told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia showed a great fight and put us in a tough time. We take positives from this match going forward. They showed the class and proved they are a good side. They definitely can come up and play good cricket.”

Saudi Arabia bowled first after winning the toss, but Oman’s five batters scored half centuries as the team piled up 366 for six wickets in the allotted 50 overs. The openers built a 125-run stand in 17.2 overs before Oman’s Kashyap Prajapti fell to Abdul Wahid on 51.

Oman’s Shoaib Khan came in to join Jatinder Singh and both made half centuries before returning to the pavilion. Singh fell 12 runs short of a consecutive century in the tournament when he was caught behind off the bowling of centurion Waheed. Singh scored 11 fours and two sixes in a 79-ball 88. Shoaib Khan added 68 runs to put Oman 238 for three wickets in 37.5 overs.

Oman captain Maqsood scored 54 runs off 49 balls and Mohammad Nadeem followed suit to make sure their team crossed the 350-run mark. Nadeem hit six fours and four sixes as he remained not out on 71 runs off just 38 balls. Saudi’s Atif Ur Rehman picked up three wickets supported by two wickets from Wahid and one wicket from Waheed.

In reply, Saudi lost their first wicket for just seven runs. Waqar Ul Hassan added just three runs to the total. Waheed then continued his rich run of form as he partnered with Saad Khan to build a strong partnership. Both completed their half centuries and steadied the innings for Saudi Arabia. Midway through the innings, Saudi had control of the game but a double strike in the 30th over from Jay Odedra dashed hopes of an unlikely victory.

Odedra first hit Saad’s off-stump and then sent Waheed back when he was five runs short of consecutive centuries. Saad scored 78 runs off 80 balls. Waheed made 95 runs off 86 balls before edging behind. Saad and Waheed added 177 runs for the second wicket.

Wickets tumbled thereafter and Saudi could not build any partnerships. Skipper Hisham Sheikh stood firm in the middle but he did not have any partners as Manan Ali with no runs, Haseeb Ghafoor (six) and Imran Arif (10) did not stay around for long. Hisham toiled hard to score 36 off 38 balls before sending a catch back to opposite skipper Maqsood.

Wahid scored 25 but the remaining wickets fell in quick succession and Saudi Arabia were all out for 294 in 46.5 overs. Bilal Khan picked up four wickets for Oman with Odedra getting three scalps. Maqsood got two and Ayaan Khan picked up a wicket.

Topics: ACC Premier Cup 2023 Saudi Arabia Oman Cricket

Updated 24 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman
  • Saudi cricket team will take on Gulf neighbors Oman on Wednesday after match against hosts Nepal was abandoned due to rain
Updated 24 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

KATHMANDU: Saudi Arabia and Nepal split competition points on Monday after their ACC Premier Cup 2023 group stage game was abandoned because of rain, setting the Saudis up for a virtual quarterfinal in their upcoming match against Oman.

After the national cricket team defeated Qatar on Saturday, Monday’s shared points leaves Saudi Arabia in third place in the group standings with three points after three rounds of matches. Host Nepal leads the table with five points, with Oman in second and Malaysia in fourth, with four and two points, respectively. Qatar remains in last spot with no points.

When the Saudis face Oman on Wednesday, the match may define Saudi Arabia’s place in the Asian cricket landscape.

“Few years ago teams wouldn’t think much about fixture against Saudi, this time the story is different,” senior cricket journalist Binod Pandey told Arab News.

“On Wednesday, there is a place in the semifinal at stake and the result will be more significant for Saudi Arabia. Upsetting ODI nation (Oman) to overtake them may prove to be the turning point in (the) Gulf country’s history.”

Though Saudi Arabia lost to Malaysia in its first fixture of the tournament last Thursday, the Kingdom outplayed Qatar in the second match at the TU International Cricket Ground, with opener Abdul Waheed scoring a century against the Gulf neighbor.

“The last time Saudi Arabia won against Qatar, they were excellent in all departments,” Pandey said. “Oman struggled against Nepal at the TU ground and Saudi can make the most of this. Their pace attack and top order batters looked in good touch and if they can keep it up, we may witness history in the making.”

Saudi Arabia’s emergence on the Asian cricket circuit is quite new and the team’s rise has been a significant one. Associate nations raised their eyebrows when the Saudis outplayed all their opponents on their course to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in Thailand in late February, through which they qualified for the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Nepal, which is the second tier of the qualifier pathway for the Asia Cup.

The win against Qatar last week had brought the team more confidence, Waheed said.

“We knew our mistakes in the first match and came back stronger now. We came here to win the tournament and want to qualify for the next stage,” Waheed, who was Saudi’s star of the second match for his century, had said after the game.

The Saudis are ranked 33rd in the World T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council’s move to award T20I status to all member nations has seen an increase in cricketing activity among associate members. This and the Saudi government’s positive approach in developing the game, is helping its cricket go forward.

Gyanendra Malla, former captain of Nepal’s national cricket team who played against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Elite Trophy 2012, said the Saudi team has transformed significantly in the years since.

“Saudi looks to be a changed team since we last faced them. Back then, the team was not as competitive but now they play quality cricket. Maybe development of facilities over time has helped the team to change their quality,” Malla, who is still part of the Nepalese team, told Arab News.

“We have heard about development of facilities in the country and there are talks of bigger tournaments too. This will be a huge boost to the country’s cricketing environment. We have seen Gulf countries like Oman and the UAE progress and Saudi can come along the same line.”

The ACC Premier Cup started on April 18 in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, and the final will be played on May 1. Ten teams are battling out for a spot in the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which is a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The teams in ACC Premier Cup’s Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Oman Saudi Cricket ACC Premier Cup ACC Premier Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal
Updated 25 April 2023
Rashid Hassan
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal
  • Saudi batsmen comfortably hit winning target of 217 in 34.2 overs
Updated 25 April 2023
Rashid Hassan SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by seven wickets on Saturday in their second Group A fixture of the ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal.

The national cricket team lost their opening match against Malaysia by eight wickets on Thursday. Their win against Qatar leaves Saudi Arabia in fourth place in the group standings after two rounds of matches. Nepal lead the table with four points, with Malaysia and Oman in second and third on two points each. Qatar remain in fifth and last spot with no points.

"Saudi Arabia stun Qatar to pick up their first win in the tournament! Seamers Istiaq and Atif starred with the ball and Abdul Waheed batted out of his skin – scoring 124 runs off just 108 balls to help Saudi Arabia to a 7-wicket victory," tweeted the ACC after the victory.

Saudi Arabia won the toss, and elected to field first.

The Qatari batsmen were bowled out for a total of 216. Mohammed Tanveer was top scorer with 46, with opener Kamran Khan contributing 36 and captain Mohammed Rizlan 28. Ishtiaq Ahmad had the best bowling spell for the men in green with four wickets in 9.5 overs at cost of 46 runs.

The Saudi top order proceeded to reach 220 in 34.2 overs for the loss of only three wickets.

Abdul Waheed was top scorer for Saudi Arabia with 124 runs, with Waqar Ul-Hassan next on 55. Captain Hisham Sheikh chipped in with 21 runs.

Qatar's Ikramullah Khan, who bowled five overs, was successful in taking two Saudi wickets for 28 runs, while Khurram Shahzad claimed the other wicket for two runs.

In their remaining group-stage matches the Saudis will face Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26. The teams in Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

“We have a lot of talent and we have the skillset. We will go match by match and then based on that situation, we will look into the scenario later on in the tournament,” Saudi captain Hisham Sheikh told Arab News before the match with Qatar.

“We don’t take any team easily.”

Saudi Arabia’s emergence in the Asian cricket circuit is quite new and the team’s rise has been a significant one. Associate nations rose their eyebrows when Saudis outplayed all the opponents on the course to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup held in Thailand in late February, by which they qualified for the ACC Men's Premier Cup in Nepal, which is the second tier of the qualifier pathway for the Asia Cup.

As the team will take on the host, Nepal, on Monday, Sheikh expects a huge turnout and says the team is already looking forwards the game.

“That is one experience our boys are always waiting for because we haven’t seen such atmosphere and spectators before this,” he said.

“I’ve already told my boys to enjoy the game and take it with their chins up.”

Experts and cricket fans are thrilled. Irish commentator Andrew Leonard told Arab News he was excited about the talent and plans in place in the Saudi cricket scenario.

“I had a big, long chat to head coach Kabir Khan before the start of the tournament and I think the word ‘sleeping giant’ would be a good way to describe them,” he said. “A number of other sports have seen heavy investment and there’s lots of talk that that is going to be the the case for cricket going forward.”

The Saudis are ranked 33rd in the World T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council’s move to award T20I status to all member nations has seen an increase in cricketing activity among associate members. This and the Saudi government’s positive approach in developing the game, is helping its cricket move forward.

“They’ve got a long-term plan in place. They’re bringing cricket into the schools and they want to develop it over,” Leonard said. “It’s generational. You build up a good generation of cricketers and then you reap the rewards in 10 to 15 years.”

The ACC Premier Cup, which started on April 18 and concludes on May 1, is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, acting as a final qualification stage for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, itself a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

 

Topics: ACC Premier Cup 2023

Malaysia beats Saudi Arabia by 8 wickets in ACC Men’s Premier Cup

Malaysia beats Saudi Arabia by 8 wickets in ACC Men’s Premier Cup
Updated 20 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

Malaysia beats Saudi Arabia by 8 wickets in ACC Men’s Premier Cup

Malaysia beats Saudi Arabia by 8 wickets in ACC Men’s Premier Cup
  • Saudi team made to bat first, bowled out for 153 runs in opening Group A fixture
Updated 20 April 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Malaysia has defeated Saudi Arabia by eight wickets in the opening Group A fixture of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 taking place in Nepal.

The tournament, which started on April 18, is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, acting as a final qualification stage for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, itself a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Malaysia won the toss and elected to field first at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The Saudis were then bowled all out for a total of 153 runs in 46.2 overs.

With the opening pair unable to make a good start, the men in green struggled to recover and lost wickets at regular intervals.

The first wicket came with just four runs on the board, Waqar Ul-Hassan heading back to the pavilion having managed two runs from two balls.

Saudi Arabia then lost a second and third wicket in quick succession with their runs total on 17 and 21, respectively. Opener Abdul Waheed attempted to steady the ship but was bowled out leg before wicket on 36 runs by Khizar Hayat.

Haseeb Ghafoor was Saudi Arabia’s highest scorer with 40 runs from 78 balls, before he fell to bowler Muhammad Wafiq.

The Saudi captain Hisham Sheikh managed 21 runs from 37 balls, with the other batsman making double figures, Atif-Ur-Rehman, remaining not out on 18 runs from 31 balls.

Hayat was the star bowler for the dominant Malaysian attack, winning man of the match after claiming three wickets in 10 overs, conceding just 13 runs, and bowling one maiden over.

Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, and Anwar Rahman all took two wickets each.

The Malaysian batsmen comfortably hit their team’s required target, amassing 154 runs for the loss of two wickets.

There were half-tons for openers Muhammad Amir (56) and Virandeep Singh (51), while Syed Aziz (34) and Muhamad Syahadat (four) safely led the team to victory in 21.2 overs, remaining not out. The other nine runs came from wides and no balls.

Saudi Arabia will play their next match on Saturday against Qatar at the TU Ground, in Kathmandu.

The winner of the cup will qualify for the 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September.

The tournament will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Asian Cricket Council

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Updated 20 April 2023

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
  • As the Saudi national team takes part in the ACC Premier Cup, could the Kingdom be next in line to host a T20 league?
Updated 20 April 2023
Jon Pike

At the conclusion of the DP World ILT20 franchise league on Feb. 12, the World Cricket Committee of the Marylebone Cricket Club met, not at Lords in London, but in Dubai.

The venue was the headquarters of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which moved there from Lords in 2005. The choice of venue and the timing to coincide with a franchise league could easily be a metaphor for the way that the game has evolved in the past 20 years.

It may simply have been a point of convenience, given the geographical dispersal of the committee. The chair is British, as are two other members. There are two Sri Lankans, one each from Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies. Two women and two umpires sit on the committee, which has eight former successful international cricketers, all of whom captained their country. The committee’s purpose is to discuss and advise on contemporary issues affecting the game.

In Dubai, it is understood that most of the meeting focused on the future of the game. The ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for bilateral cricket is currently on a four-year cycle between 2023 and 2027. Efforts by the committee to consider what the game’s landscape might look like in 10 years, if left to grow organically, are welcome. Blue sky thinking and analysis of the game appear to be in short supply, publicly, at least. At the same time, any attempts at predictions are fraught with uncertainty.

Hence, it is not a surprise that the committee fell back on an analysis of the obvious — that the men’s game, as from the beginning of 2023, is “saturated with franchise competitions.” Heavy investment in these, especially by Indian corporate money, means that none of them will disappear in a hurry. On the contrary, others may emerge. The existing ones have been dovetailed into the current FTP. They also take account of known host countries and potential dates for ICC T20 and ODI World Cup competitions up to and including 2031.

Analysis of these dates and venues reveals that a gap exists in October/November for five of the nine years, the exceptions being 2023, 2027, 2028 and 2031. There would be scope for another franchise competition in those months in a country with the requisite climate and infrastructure, as long as a work-around was possible for the years of exception. Some clashes with Test cricket series would be inevitable, but an initial analysis indicates limited overlap.

An expressed concern of the World Cricket Committee was how to protect international cricket in a landscape that is filled with short-form franchise cricket. It unanimously concluded that the game is at a crossroads. Consequently, it recommended intervention from “various leaders to ensure that international and franchise cricket could thrive together harmoniously.” This sounds like a cry from the heart.

Which “leaders” are being appealed to? The ICC, at whose venue the meeting was held and to which the WCC is a complementary body? Is it those funding the franchises or individual national cricket boards? It is not clear if the ICC has the power to stop a country from establishing an independent franchise league if it wished to do so.

However, there are substantial barriers to entry in funding, facilities, the ability to attract media exposure and players, who, if centrally contracted, need to have the consent of their national boards.

Cricket has shown its ability in the past as a vehicle for renegade breakaway action — Kerry Packer’s World Series in 1977, for example. The current revolution is franchise cricket, played within existing structures, funded largely and increasingly by Indian interests, at least in India, South Africa, the UAE, the Caribbean and the US. This is a dominant regime, which seeks further growth.

Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh and, so far, England/Wales have their separate funding arrangements, but nowhere near the levels of Indian investment.

Is it possible that a counterweight to this dominance will emerge? Last week, several print media channels suggested that the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) has been actively planning a T20 franchise tournament and has held talks with the IPL and its franchise owners. As reported in Arab News last Saturday, the SACF’s chairman is clear that progress in the Kingdom’s cricket development will be on an open, transparent and measured basis. In particular, additional infrastructure and facilities are required.

Then, there is the issue of players and their availability. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow its contracted players to participate in any franchise tournament in another country.

Pakistani players do participate in the IPL or, so far, in Indian franchise teams. Tournaments without these high-profile cricketers will struggle to attract the attention of their respective diaspora. Franchise cricket needs these restraints to be relaxed.

Cricket linkages have been established between Saudi Arabia and India through the Saudi Tourist Authority’s partnership with the Tata IPL 2023 and with Pakistan, via one of its most famous former cricketers, Wasim Akram. After his visit in February and discussions with the chairman of the SACF, Akram said that he was looking forward to the evolvement of cricket leagues in the country.

Meanwhile, the Saudi men’s team is making progress. Its first match in the Asia Premier Cup takes place on April 20 against Malaysia, who were comfortably beaten by Nepal in the opening match. There have been straightforward wins in the first two days for Hong Kong against Singapore, the UAE against Kuwait and a less straightforward win for Oman against Qatar. The next measure of the Saudi team’s progress will be judged in its group-stage performances against Malaysia Nepal, Oman and Qatar.

Whatever the outcome, Saudi Arabia ‘s influence and presence within the world of cricket is now being felt and is set to grow. It is the pace of growth that is unknown, a factor which some may have found unsettling.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket Saudi Arabia ICC

