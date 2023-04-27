You are here

  • Home
  • First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
Nigma Galaxy will compete in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament at Gamers Without Borders. (GWB)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9c59d

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
  • Six teams will go head-to-head from Thursday until Saturday for a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5m
  • Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan: The Saudi Esports Federation is delighted to host the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament at Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, will propel women’s involvement in esports, organizers of the event said. 

Six teams — Nigma Galaxy, BIG Equipa, NAVI Javelins, G2 Oya, 9 Pandas Fearless, and Ninjas in Pyjamas — are battling it out in a single elimination bracket from Thursday until Saturday for a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5 million. 

Held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, the prize pool from CS:GO at GWB will be donated to humanitarian aid partners Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme and UNHCR. All of these organizations are improving the lives of women in need across the globe. 

With figures issued last year by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology showing 48 percent of the country’s gamers are female, the inaugural tournament at GWB spotlights the rise of women across all sections of the industry. 

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Saudi Esports Federation is delighted to host the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders, which will play a significant role in furthering women’s involvement in esports. Our move to host the event is the latest step in numerous initiatives to ensure that women are equally represented across the esports ecosystem. 

“Seeing the best women players from the best teams in the world compete at Gamers Without Borders can only help in spurring women across Saudi Arabia and beyond to pursue their gaming passions. Through the assistance of our humanitarian aid partners, Gamers Without Borders improves the lives of so many women and we are delighted that this event will help continue to do so.” 

The CS:GO quarterfinals kicks off with G2 Oya going head-to-head with 9 Pandas Fearless on Thursday at 6 p.m. Saudi Arabia standard time. The winners earn a semifinal spot versus NAVI Javelins tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Thursday’s other quarterfinal sees Ninjas in Pyjamas face BIG Equipa at 9 p.m. for the right to play Nigma Galaxy in the semifinal on Friday at the same time. The grand final takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

All quarterfinals and semifinals are the best of three match ups, with the final best of five.

Topics: GAMERS WITHOUT BORDERS Saudi Esports Federation Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Related

Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
Sport
Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund
Saudi Arabia
Saudi esports festival returns with $10m charity prize fund

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 54 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Six countries in the running to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations
  • Algeria, Botswana and Egypt submit individual bids, while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania submit joint bid
  • Deadline for interested member associations to submit final bids is May 23, 2023
Updated 54 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has received four initial bids, from six countries, to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). 

Algeria, Botswana and Egypt have submitted individual bids, while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have submitted a joint bid.

The deadline for final completed bids is May 23, 2023, following which the executive committee of CAF will make inspection visits and come to a final decision.

Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, when the biannual tournament was hosted by Cameroon.

Topics: Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Senegal

Related

Senegal’s glory: 5 things we learned from the Africa Cup of Nations final
Sport
Senegal’s glory: 5 things we learned from the Africa Cup of Nations final
Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations
Sport
Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound
Updated 27 April 2023

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound
  • Scoring 100 runs in a single innings is still the highest aspiration of most cricketers
Updated 27 April 2023
Jon Pike

On April 22, Abdul Waheed scored 124 runs for Saudi Arabia’s men’s cricket team in its victory against Qatar in Kathmandu. This was an impressive achievement.

The Saudi team has not played many one-day internationals. It has played more T20 internationals, where Waheed’s record has been modest. Scoring 100 runs, or a century, in a single innings, is the aspiration of most cricketers, a moment to be savored by the individual and applauded by onlookers.

The context and importance of a century varies. In Waheed’s case, it meant that a victory was achieved for the Saudi team in the Asia Premier Cup. Its importance acquired even greater significance because the team’s match against Nepal on April 24 was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The point gained meant that the winner of the final group stage match between Saudi Arabia and Oman would progress to the semifinals. Oman totaled a massive 366 in 50 overs. Waheed fell agonizingly short, on 95, of another international century, as his team responded bravely, but forlornly, with 294.

This week has also witnessed the 50th birthday of one of cricket’s greatest-ever players, Sachin Tendulkar. He is the only person to have scored 100 centuries in international matches, 51 of them being in Test matches, the most by any individual in the history of the game.

Nicknamed the “Little Master,” Tendulkar made his Test debut aged 16 and scored his first Test 100 aged 17. Many argue that he is the best batsman of all time, one blessed with superb anticipation, balance and timing, who scored runs in all conditions and parts of the world.

Even Sir Donald Bradman, with a Test batting average of 99.94, for which many judge him as the greatest, was impressed. Watching Tendulkar bat, Bradman asked his wife if she could see any similarity between them. Her reply was that yes, in terms of compactness, technique and stroke production.

As from his 50th birthday, Tendulkar will share another similarity with Bradman. Cricket Australia has named the gates through which visiting players will enter the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground the Lara-Tendulkar gates. Australian players enter the field via the Don Bradman Gates.

One achievement that eluded Tendulkar was scoring 100 centuries in first-class cricket. This is defined as matches of three or more days scheduled duration that allow for teams of 11 players to play two innings each. Test matches fit into this category, as do the longer formats of domestic competitions organized in each of the 12 Test-playing countries. Tendulkar is recorded as having scored 89 first-class centuries.

Twenty-five male players have achieved the “hundred hundreds” pinnacle. The first to do so was W. G. Grace, who reached this landmark in 1895, ultimately scoring 124 centuries. Grace is widely regarded as one of a small number of people who revolutionized the game at various stages of its development.

Until Grace, the number of centuries that had been scored was small, the first one ever recorded around 1775. This makes Grace’s innings of 224 not out for All-England against Surrey in 1866, when he had only just turned 18, a remarkable achievement. As his long career unfolded, 44 seasons of first-class cricket, he became synonymous with gamesmanship, technical innovation, mischief, all round cricket and sporting skills, boisterousness on the field and an ability to make money out of the game as an amateur.

On a bitterly cold April 24, 1905, as Grace was drawing to the end of his career, he captained the Gentlemen of England against Surrey, for whom Jack Hobbs was making his debut. When asked for his opinion of the debutant, Grace opined: “He’s goin’ to be a good ’un.” By 1925, Hobbs had surpassed Grace’s record number of 100s, going on to notch 199 before retiring in 1934.

Another Surrey player, Andrew Sandham, a contemporary of Hobbs, also scored 100 centuries. Additionally, he was famous for scoring the first triple century in Test cricket, 325 against the West Indies in 1929. The fact that 21 of the 25 “hundred centurions” are or were English reflects the amount of first-class cricket played in the country. It is becoming more difficult to achieve, as the shorter formats start to erode the amount of time the top players commit to the longer formats.

The most recent player to reach this mark was Mark Ramprakash in 2008. His career spanned 1987 to 2012, involving two English counties, Middlesex and Surrey, and England, for whom he scored a mere two centuries in an intermittent career of 52 matches.

Only one player, Bradman, achieved the milestone without playing English county cricket, another mark of his greatness. The other three non-English players each had lengthy stints in the English domestic game. Sir Vivian Richards scored exactly half of his 114 centuries in England, Zaheer Abbas slightly under half, and the New Zealander Glenn Turner almost 70 percent. It is highly improbable that anyone will score a 100 centuries in first-class cricket again.

Regular record breaking has shifted more toward the shorter format. Batting strike rates — runs scored x 100 divided by deliveries faced — have assumed greater significance than an individual’s score, especially in T20 cricket. It is clear that the feat of hitting six sixes in an over is being targeted in this format. In the history of the game at the highest level, this has been achieved on only nine occasions.

Yet, it must surely remain the case for most cricketers, at all levels, that the scoring of a century provides a profound sense of achievement.

As a corollary to this, I must declare an indulgence. The focus of this week’s column on 100 runs reflects the fact that this is my 100th weekly column for the Arab News.

In two years, international cricket has changed and Saudi cricket has progressed, developments which the column has placed within the context of the times.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom
Sport
Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida

World No. 2 Lydia Ko to compete at Aramco Team Series in Florida
  • The event takes place at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach between May 19-21  
Updated 27 April 2023
Arab News

FLORIDA: World No. 2 Lydia Ko will be competing in the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach.  

The second instalment of the Aramco Team Series takes place between May 19-21, 2023, and will see the best players from professional women’s golf compete for the $1million prize fund in Florida.  

Ko is relishing her return to the Aramco Team Series and is hoping to improve on her debut performance in Singapore, which saw her finish in third place behind eventual winner Pauline Roussin. 

“After playing my way into contention in Singapore, I’m looking to build on my success in the Aramco Team Series this time in Florida,” she said. “I really enjoyed this format when I played in my debut, and the team element of the event adds a new dimension and a bit of additional pressure where you’re playing for your teammates as well as for yourself.”  

The New Zealander’s form is trending in the right direction heading into the Aramco Team Series Florida; she has already enjoyed victory this year at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in February.

It was the 26th victory of Ko’s career, and her second victory in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International thanks to a four-under par final round of 68, which gave her a 21-under total at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

On her victory, Ko said: “It was great to get the win in Saudi Arabia in my first start of the year. It’s always great to get your season off to a winning start, especially when you’re competing against a strong field on a great course.”  

“The addition of the Aramco Team Series and Saudi Ladies Invitational events have accelerated the growth of the Ladies European Tour with some of the best players in the world now competing in these high-profile events. If you look at the previous winners of the Aramco Team Series, I’ll definitely have to bring my best game heading into Florida.” 

The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is competed across five global destinations throughout the year. After teeing off in Singapore, the series moves on to Florida, London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.

May’s event consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1 million prize fund. Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested among the professionals, which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points. 

Topics: golf Aramco team Series

Related

LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Golf
LIV Golf popularity soars as Singapore gears up for latest event
Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return
Golf
Top Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik makes European Tour return

Al-Hilal and Urawa battle for supremacy on and off the pitch

Al-Hilal and Urawa battle for supremacy on and off the pitch
Updated 27 April 2023
Paul Williams

Al-Hilal and Urawa battle for supremacy on and off the pitch

Al-Hilal and Urawa battle for supremacy on and off the pitch
  • The Saudi and Japanese clubs will meet in a third AFC Champions League final in 5 editions
  • The finalists have some of the most passionate and colorful fan bases in Asian football
Updated 27 April 2023
Paul Williams

If familiarity breeds contempt, then the feeling between Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal and Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds has gone well beyond that emotion.

For the third time in five editions of Asia’s showpiece club competition, the two powerhouse clubs will again meet in the decider as they look to secure, for players and fans, the bragging rights of being Asia’s best team.

The spectacle, firstly at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh this weekend, followed by the return bout at the iconic Saitama Stadium the following weekend, will rival anything taking place in world football, with crowds of 60,000 expected at both legs that will create an atmosphere worthy of the occasion.

As hot as the battle will be on the pitch, the fight off it will be just as fiercely contested. While the almost 9,000-kilometer distance between the two makes away travel difficult, there will be small pockets of both red and blue at either stadium, demonstrating the passion of both sets of fans.

It is the noise and spectacle created by the respective home crowds that will be most eagerly anticipated, with both Urawa and Al-Hilal fans known around the world for their raucous support and epic, stadium-wide tifos — giant colorful displays generated before the game.

Both the King Fahd and Saitama stadiums have borne witness to some of the best displays of fan culture in Asia in recent years. And while the players are busy preparing for the battle on the pitch, those supporters clad in red or blue will be desperate to outdo each other to show that they too are Asia’s best.

“There is no doubt that there is great competition between the fans of the two clubs,” Al-Hilal diehard Bandar Alsaeedan told Arab News recently.

“In 2014, Al-Hilal’s board created a fans committee to manage Al-Hilal fans, and since then Al-Hilal fans have excelled in making tifos that have dazzled Asia,” said Alsaeedan.

“In 2019 the new management of Al-Hilal created something called ‘Blue Power,’ which is a huge group of fans who follow the team wherever it goes, and support and encourage the team in a creative way to motivate the players.

“But to be honest, Urawa also has very wonderful and amazing fans, and we may see each set of fans challenging the other in this match to prove its superiority in Asia.”

Taku Murakami is a lifelong Urawa Reds fan, having attended each of the club’s previous three AFC Champions League finals and will again be one of the lucky 60,000 fans clad for the return leg next weekend when he hopes to see his side clinch a third Asian title.

While he concedes there is a rivalry with Al-Hilal fans given their history, in true Japanese style he said Urawa fans seek only to support their players and not prove they are better than their Saudi counterparts.

“Some Reds supporters, particularly the ones who chant behind the goal at the north side of Saitama Stadium, might have a bit of rivalry with the Al-Hilal supporters,” he told Arab News recently.

“However, the main purpose of Reds’ supporters creating the best atmosphere and displaying the best tifo is not to prove they are better than the other, but to encourage Reds’ players to play for and pursue victory.”

One thing both sets of fans can agree on is that this year’s final is seen as the ultimate decider, with the ledger sitting at one win each. Urawa got the better of Al-Hilal in 2017 before the Saudi giants got their revenge in 2019.

“It is very rare for the same two clubs to play three times in the ACL final in this short period,” Murakami continued.

“Urawa won once in 2017, and Al-Hilal won once in 2019, so this third battle between them will determine which club is the genuine Asian champion.”

Alsaeedan, 29, is not short of confidence as the final approaches, going in with all the bravado we have come to expect from the blue half of Riyadh.

“In my opinion, at the present time, specifically the last three years, Al-Hilal is superior to all Asian teams in terms of level and in terms of local and international stars who play for Al-Hilal Club,” he said.

“I feel very optimistic about the next match, and I expect that we will win the match at home in Riyadh and achieve the title for the second time in a row and the fifth in the history of Al-Hilal.

“In my opinion, Al-Hilal is better than Urawa.”

Let the games begin, on and off the pitch.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Urawa Red Diamonds

Related

Al-Hilal players to arrive in Tokyo on Sunday for AFC Champions League final second leg
Sport
Al-Hilal players to arrive in Tokyo on Sunday for AFC Champions League final second leg
Japan’s Reds in 1-0 win over Al Hilal to take Asian Champions League title
Sport
Japan’s Reds in 1-0 win over Al Hilal to take Asian Champions League title

Butler dazzles as Miami send Milwaukee crashing out of NBA playoffs with overtime vitory

Butler dazzles as Miami send Milwaukee crashing out of NBA playoffs with overtime vitory
Updated 27 April 2023
AFP

Butler dazzles as Miami send Milwaukee crashing out of NBA playoffs with overtime vitory

Butler dazzles as Miami send Milwaukee crashing out of NBA playoffs with overtime vitory
  • It is only the sixth time in NBA history that an eighth-seeded team has eliminated a No. 1 seed from the playoffs
  • Miami will now face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals
Updated 27 April 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Butler conjured another magical performance as the Miami Heat sent the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks sensationally crashing out of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday with a nerve-jangling overtime victory.

Butler, who scored 56 points in a dazzling Game 4 win on Monday, once again led Miami’s offense with 42 points as the eighth-seeded Heat won 128-126 to seal a 4-1 series triumph.

It is only the sixth time in NBA history that an eighth-seeded team has eliminated a No. 1 seed from the playoffs.

The Bucks — who finished the regular season on top of the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA — were left ruing another fourth-quarter collapse as Miami celebrated before a shocked Milwaukee home crowd at the Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee, who had blown a double-digit lead in Monday’s game four loss in Miami, were ahead by 16 points early in the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

But with a victory beckoning that would have kept the series alive, the Bucks’ fragility was exposed once more as Miami chipped away at the lead.

The Heat outscored Milwaukee 32-16 in the fourth quarter, with Butler grabbing a jaw-dropping alley-oop to tie the game at 118-118 with just 0.5 seconds left that forced overtime.

“We were resilient, we were down late — it’s seemed to be that way a lot during this series — but we stayed with it, got some stops, made some huge buckets,” said Butler.

The Miami star said his remarkable streak of form had been inspired by his teammates.

“Whatever it takes to win — it could be 40 (points), it could be 50, I gotta be able to do it all,” Butler said.

Miami teammate Gabe Vincent, whose sublime pass set up Butler’s game-tying shot at the end of regulation, said the Miami plan had been simple: “Just get the ball to Jimmy...get the ball to Buckets and let him do what he do.”

Milwaukee’s disintegration in the closing stages was underscored by a desperate attempt to level at the end of overtime when Grayson Allen failed to get a shot off as the buzzer sounded.

Milwaukee’s off night was also reflected in their dismal free-throw shooting, where they shot just 28-of-45 from the foul line. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made only 10-of-23 free throws.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer refused to point the finger, however.

“There’s a ton of disappointment when your season ends, no matter how it happens,” Budenholzer said. “It’s a hard feeling, it’s a disappointing feeling. But I believe and trust those guys. We’ve all got to be better.”

Miami will now face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 to complete a 4-1 series victory earlier Wednesday.

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and RJ Barrett 21 as the Knicks produced a clinical wire-to-wire victory on the road to book their place in the next round.

The win was New York’s first playoff series victory since 2013.

Needing a win to stay alive on their home court, Cleveland were left chasing the game after the Knicks surged into a 33-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Cavs were never able to overcome that deficit as New York closed out a composed win.

In the Western Conference, meanwhile, Ja Morant led a superb second-half rally as the Memphis Grizzlies kept their playoff campaign alive with a 116-99 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morant led a devastating 19-2 run to close the third quarter that effectively sealed victory for the Grizzlies, who led 94-76 heading into the fourth.

Morant finished with 31 points and 10 assists on 13-of-26 shooting while Desmond Bane led the Memphis scoring with 33 points as Memphis cut the Lakers’ series lead to 3-2.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 31 points, but James had a night to forget, shooting just 5-of-17 for 15 points.

“It’s not about what AD and myself are doing, it’s about how we can win basketball games,” James said afterward. “And tonight I was shit – I’ll be better in game six.”

In Wednesday’s other Western Conference game, the Golden State Warriors battled to a 123-116 win over the Sacramento Kings that leaves the NBA champions just one win away from clinching their series.

The Warriors can book their place in the next round with a victory in Game 6 on their home court in San Francisco on Friday.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points while Klay Thompson added 25, including five three-pointers. Andrew Wiggins added 25 points.

Topics: basketball

Related

Shakira starts ‘new chapter’ with move to Miami
Lifestyle
Shakira starts ‘new chapter’ with move to Miami
NBA, players finalize new collective bargaining agreement
Sport
NBA, players finalize new collective bargaining agreement

follow us

Latest updates

First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
First all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders
Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine
Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine
UAE In-focus: ADIB Q1 net profits rise 54% to $300m
UAE In-focus: ADIB Q1 net profits rise 54% to $300m
Arabian Travel Market 2023 to attract 34,000 participants 
Arabian Travel Market 2023 to attract 34,000 participants 
Some 16,000 people cross border from Sudan into Egypt
Refugees wait to cross into Egypt through the Argeen land port with Sudan on April 27, 2023. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.