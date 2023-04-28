You are here

Embassy of Sudan in Tokyo calls on Japan to play active role in stabilizing the country amid ongoing conflict
An image grab taken from handout video footage released by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 23, 2023, fighters wave assault rifles as they cross a street in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum (AFP)
  • Sudan urges Japan to provide humanitarian support in critical domains like health, transportation, and food security
  • Japan asked to isolate and condemn the dissolved Rapid Support Forces as a terrorist entity in international forums to contribute to Sudan’s security
TOKYO:  Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Tokyo Ali Mohammed Ahmed Osman has urged Japan to play a key role in stabilizing Sudan amid its ongoing political turmoil.

Speaking to Arab News Japan, Osman stated that Japan — as the world’s third-largest economy, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and a leading member of the G7 — is well-placed to play a critical role in enhancing the security and stability of Sudan, which is deemed a crucial component of the broader Indo-Pacific domain.

A potential strategy to this end might involve unequivocally “isolating, condemning and classifying the dissolved Rapid Support Forces and their commanders as a terrorist force in international and regional forums, such as the UN Security Council and the G7, for their blatant violations of international norms,” he suggested.

Additionally, Osman urged Japan to provide direct humanitarian assistance to millions of Sudanese affected by the ongoing clashes, including support in the domains of health, services, transportation, energy, and food security. This aid is anticipated to be delivered by Japan in light of its international commitments and sizable contributions under the Official Development Assistance program, which is a pivotal foreign aid initiative by the Japanese government aimed at providing support to developing countries.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant loss of life, with over 500 people killed and 4,200 injured in recent weeks, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. The fighting has also created a humanitarian crisis, with many struggling to access basic necessities such as food and water, and aid agencies have been forced to suspend operations. Japan has already evacuated all of its citizens from Sudan in response to the violence.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

UN Security Council Kosovo-Serbia session turns into nearly 4 hours of name calling

UN Security Council Kosovo-Serbia session turns into nearly 4 hours of name calling
UN Security Council Kosovo-Serbia session turns into nearly 4 hours of name calling

UN Security Council Kosovo-Serbia session turns into nearly 4 hours of name calling
  • Peace needs trust, says world body’s envoy Caroline Ziadeh
  • Belgrade, Pristina urged to resume talks on contentious issues
Chicago: A United Nations Security Council status update on efforts to achieve a final peace between Serbia and Kosovo turned into nearly four hours of name calling with accusations blaming each side for everything from ethnic cleansing to intentional diplomatic obstruction.

The purpose of the meeting was to review a 26-page "monitoring report" issued by the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, headed by UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General Caroline Ziadeh that spelled actions taken to ease tensions and provide support.

But rather than address the report, representatives for Serbia and Kosovo instead outlined grievances blocking their hopes for peace during the three and one-half hour session that prompted most other participating nations to take rhetorical sides.

UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General head of UN Interim Administration Mission (UNIAM) in Kosovo, Caroline Ziadeh of Lebanon opened the session with encouraging words summarizing monitoring efforts and acknowledging agreements previously signed by Serbia and Kosovo leaders including those recently in Brussels intended to achieve "normalization."

"Our focus is on the empowerment of communities to flourish in spaces where ethically divided prejudice and political rhetoric are being transcended. Trust building can directly help light the path to political normalization," Ziadeh, who is from Lebanon, told the Security Council members and participants.

"Together these approaches mark a genuine path towards a more sustainable, peaceful and ultimately prosperous future for all."

Ziadeh emphasized that the two sides need to "overcome divisions caused by miscommunication and by frequent political invective, acknowledging "accusative rhetoric," "pitfalls" and "insufficient political will" without naming names.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Serbia, Ivica Dacic vowed to abide by peaceful negotiations but said the efforts to achieve "normalization" are being sidelined by Kosovo's efforts to win independent statehood and EU membership wirthout addressing the suffering and losses by Serbian citizens of Kosovo who have been forced to leave because of discrimination and tensions since the two territories separated.

"The harsh truth is that Kosovo and Metohija in the past 20 years has turned from a multi-ethnic environment into an almost ethnically pure territory," Dacic said.

"In Krishna, more than 40,000 Serbs used to live while today there are less than 100 of them. In the ancient imperial city of Prizren where I was born and in which today I need permission to visit, there used to be 10,000 Serbs and today there are only 20 left."

Dacic praised Ziadeh's efforts, but stressed that the situation in Kosovo is "complex and distrubing."

"I am convinced the efforts of the Special Representative of the Security General, Miss Ziadeh, have constructive intentions ... however the fact is the report we are considering today is not and will never be sufficient for a comprehensive and essential understanding of all of the implications of security and other challenges in Kosovo and Metohija and regional and global flows."

Dacic said noted that the Serbian population of Kosovo has been pushed out and no effort has been made to allow them to return to their homes or properties.

"There is still an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty and pressure towards Serbs and other Albanians on the ground," Dacic said.

"The harsh truth is that Kosovo and Metohija in the past 20 years has turned from a multi-ethnic environment into an almost ethnically pure territory. ... In Krishna, more than 40,000 Serbs used to live while today there are less than 100 of them. In the ancient imperial city or Prism where I was born and in which today I need permission to visit, there used to be 10,000 Serbs and today there are only 20 left."

Claiming that four of Serbia's most important Orthodox Churches in Kosovo built in the 1300s and on UNESCO's World Heritage Endager list have experienced serious damage.

"There is no way that Kosovo can become a member of the United Nations because they do not have a majority ... we are absolutely devoted to dialogue. ... The other side is only interested in the independence of Kosovo. This agreement in Brussels is not an agreement on recognizing each other but on normalizing further relations," Dacic said.

"The obligation taken 10 years ago to form the Association of Serbian Municipalities is something that needs to happen now, otherwise there won't be any kind of an agreement."

Kosovo political leader Donika Gervalla-Schwarz responded to Dacic's assertions, accusing them of blocking the agreements signed in Brussels. She called Serbia's leaders including Dacic as "cul[prits" in "this breach of contract."

"Their political DNA makes it impossible for them to keep their word. It promises, and given signatures are not honored. Negotiations become a farce. This is uncivilized. This is outrageous. And this is a sign of disrespect to the entire diplomatic community. The Serbian strategy is to block Balkan integration into Europe. And behind this attempts in power are the Russian working via Serbia it's Balkan process. When dealing with people who engage in dishonest and unfair behavior, it is important to take punitive action rather than negotiate with them. More and more voices in Europe from Kosovo to the Netherlands and Germany are now calling for sanctions against Serbia. Because you don't negotiate with cheaters, you face them with the consequences," Gervalla-Schwarz retorted.

"EU integration will eventually move forward without Serbia. This is not only true or the Berlin process but also for the EU project of the common regional market which promotes integration into the EU market and this applies to the dialogue between the Republic of Kosovo and Serbia. Serbia has largely disregarded signed agreements from 2011, 2013 and 2015."

Gervalla-Schwarz said that Kosovans were the "victims of genocide and brutality" by the Serbians and accused the Serbian leadership of fomenting "racism, hate and incitement."

Several nations spoke in calmer terms urging the two sides to persist in following the "path of peace" towards normalization including an officials with the United Arab Emirates.

"Peace is not a simple story of before and after. There are many chapters," said Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, United Arab Emirates Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

"The recent agreement between Serbia and Kosovo is the most significant breakthrough in relations between both states in over a decade, and we must all support this welcome trajectory. ... there is a path forward."

11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes

11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes
11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes

11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes
  • Rescuers saved 62 people and found the bodies of mostly women and children
PEKANBARU: Eleven people drowned in western Indonesia after a passenger boat carrying dozens overturned, an official said Friday.
Rescuers saved 62 people and found the bodies of mostly women and children after the accident off the coast of western Riau province on Thursday afternoon, local search and rescue agency official Kukuh Widodo said in a statement.
“The capsized boat carried 74 people. Sixty-two survived the incident, 11 are dead, and one other is still being searched for,” Pekanbaru national search and rescue agency spokesperson Widodo said Friday.
The speedboat bound for Tanjung Pinang city in the Riau islands capsized shortly after leaving Tembilahan port, located 198 kilometers (123 miles) away in a neighboring province.
The cause of the accident was still being investigated, the official said.
He warned that the number of missing could grow as the precise number of people aboard the Evelyn Calista 01 was not confirmed.
It is common in Indonesia for the number of actual passengers on a boat to differ from the manifest.
Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, due to lax safety standards.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

‘Shots fired’ at vessel off Yemen, says British navy body

‘Shots fired’ at vessel off Yemen, says British navy body
‘Shots fired’ at vessel off Yemen, says British navy body

‘Shots fired’ at vessel off Yemen, says British navy body
  • The attack happened off Nishtun, Yemen
DUBAI: A ship came under attack Friday off the coast of Yemen in unclear circumstances, a British military organization said.
The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides support to ships across the Mideast, said the attack happened off Nishtun, Yemen, in the country’s far east near the border with Oman.
It said shots had been fired at the unidentified vessel in the Gulf of Aden, with three boats chasing after it.
There was no additional information immediately available.
The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade and has seen attacks attributed to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militias as its civil war rages. Somali pirate attacks that once plagued the region have mostly stopped in recent years.
Nishtun is held by forces allied to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.
However, attacks have happened there before. In December 2020, a mysterious attack targeted a cargo ship off Nishtun. In Yemen’s war, bomb-carrying drone boats, as well as sea mines, have been used.
The attack comes after Iran separately seized an oil tanker Thursday carrying crude for Chevron Corp. on its way to Houston.

Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months
Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months
  • Ukraine’s president condemns “Russian terror“
  • The attacks are the first on such a scale for weeks
KYIV: Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept early on Friday, killing at least 12 people in the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months.
The early-morning attacks were carried out as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.
In the central city of Uman, firefighters battled a raging blaze at a residential apartment building that had been struck on an upper floor. At least 10 people were killed, including two children, and nine were taken to hospital, regional governor Ihor Taburets said.
Rescue workers clambered through a huge pile of the smoldering rubble, carrying out a body bag away on a stretcher. A grown man wearing a face mask sobbed as he watched, and a woman came to comfort him.
“At first the windows were blown out, then came the explosion,” a resident of the apartment building who gave her name only as Olga said as rescue workers dug through the debris. “Everything flew out.”
In the southeastern city of Dnipro, a missile struck a house, killing a two-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said. Three people were also wounded in the attack.
The Ukrainian military said it had shot down 21 out of 23 cruise missiles fired by Russia.
“This Russian terror must face a fair response from Ukraine and the world,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post alongside images of the wreckage. “And it will.”
It was not clear what Russia was targeting in Friday’s attacks though it has regularly struck civilian infrastructure, particularly energy facilities throughout the winter.
Beginning late last year Russia launched such attacks roughly weekly, though they had tapered off as winter ended, with Western countries saying Moscow had used up much of its long range missile arsenal in a failed bid to freeze Ukrainian cities.
Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians, but its air strikes and shelling have killed thousands of people and devastated cities and towns across Ukraine. Kyiv says strikes on cities far from the front lines have no military purpose apart from intimidating and harming civilians, a war crime.

EXPLOSIONS ROCK KYIV
The capital Kyiv was also rocked by explosions, with officials reporting that air defense units had destroyed 11 missiles and two drones.
Two people were wounded in the town of Ukrayinka just south of Kyiv, officials said.
Explosions were also reported after midnight in the central cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava, and in Mykolaiv in the south, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency.
The war is coming to a juncture after a months-long Russian winter offensive that gained little ground despite the bloodiest fighting so far. Kyiv is preparing a counter-offensive using hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles sent by the West.
The main focus of fighting has for months been the eastern city of Bakhmut, as Russia tries to capture remaining parts of the industrial Donbas area that it does not yet hold.
Russia holds a swathe of territory across southern and southeastern Ukraine, and seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula in 2014.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence testifies before election probe grand jury

Former US Vice President Mike Pence testifies before election probe grand jury
Former US Vice President Mike Pence testifies before election probe grand jury

Former US Vice President Mike Pence testifies before election probe grand jury
  • Pence has spoken extensively about Trump’s pressure campaign urging him to reject Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON: Former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pence’s appearance before a grand jury in Washington scrutinizing the president he once loyally served is a milestone in the Justice Department’s investigation and likely gives prosecutors a key first-person account about certain conversations and events in the weeks preceding the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. It also carries significant political implications, coming as Pence hints at entering the 2024 presidential race and a potential run against Trump, the Republican front-runner.

The testimony, confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss a secret grand jury matter, came hours after a federal appeals court in a sealed order rejected a bid by Trump’s lawyers to block Pence’s appearance.
Pence was subpoenaed to testify earlier this year, but Trump’s lawyers objected, citing executive privilege concerns. A judge in March refused to block Pence’s appearance, though he did side with the former vice president’s constitutional claims that he could not be forced to answer questions about anything related to his role as presiding over the Senate’s certification of votes on Jan. 6.
“We’ll obey the law, we’ll tell the truth,” Pence said in an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that aired Sunday. “And the story that I’ve been telling the American people all across the country, the story that I wrote in the pages of my memoir, that’ll be the story I tell in that setting.”
It was not immediately clear what Pence may have told the grand jury, but he is the most high-profile Trump administration official to be summoned before the panel. Inside the federal building where the grand jury has been meeting, just blocks from the US Capitol, security was high because of Trump’s appearance with an unusual amount of activity from US Marshals.
Pence has spoken extensively about Trump’s pressure campaign urging him to reject Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory in the days leading up to Jan. 6, including in his book, “So Help Me God.” Pence, as vice president, had a ceremonial role overseeing Congress’ counting of the Electoral College vote but did not have the power to affect the results, despite Trump’s contention otherwise.
Pence, a former Indiana governor and congressman, has said that Trump endangered his family and everyone else who was at the Capitol that day and history will hold him “accountable.”
“For four years, we had a close working relationship. It did not end well,” Pence wrote, summing up their time in the White House.
Trump was speaking in New Hampshire when news broke of Pence’s grand jury appearance. Asked at a diner if he was concerned about his testimony, Trump responded, “No I’m not and I don’t know anything about it.”
Lawyers for Pence had raised their own, more narrow challenge to the subpoena. They argued that because Pence was serving in his capacity as president of the Senate as electoral votes were being counted in Congress on Jan. 6, he was protected from being forced to testify about that process under the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from being questioned about official legislative acts.
A judge agreed with that argument, effectively narrowing the scope of his expected testimony.
The Justice Department special counsel leading the investigation, Jack Smith, has cast a broad net in interviews and has sought the testimony of a long list of former Trump aides, including ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former adviser Stephen Miller.
Smith is separately investigating Trump over the potential mishandling of hundreds of classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as possible efforts to obstruct that probe.
It is not clear when either of the special counsel’s investigations will end or who, if anyone, will be charged.

