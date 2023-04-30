You are here

Al-Hilal rue defensive error as AFC Champions League final first leg against Urawa Reds ends in 1-1 draw

Al-Hilal held to a 1-1 draw against Urawa Reds of Japan in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final. (Twitter/@Alhilal_FC)
Al-Hilal held to a 1-1 draw against Urawa Reds of Japan in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final. (Twitter/@Alhilal_FC)
John Duerden

  • Reigning champions from Saudi must now negotiate a difficult second leg in Japan next Saturday to win the title for fifth time
RIYADH: “Go Blues” was the message held up by the fans inside the packed King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday and that is exactly what Al-Hilal initially did against Urawa Reds of Japan before being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final.

It is also something they will have to do next Saturday in Japan in the return match if they are to extend their continental record from four titles to five.

What started out as a promising evening ended in frustration and rancour for both Al-Hilal as well as Salem Al-Dawsari.

The 30-year-old loves nothing more than scoring big goals in big games. Urawa Reds fans will remember his strike in the second leg of the 2019 final in Japan which took the trophy away from them and gave the West Asians revenge for the 2017 final defeat. Fans everywhere else will never forget his spectacular winner for Saudi Arabia against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. His early goal put Al-Hilal in control but late in the game, he was sent off and Al-Hilal will have to go and win without him. 

By that time, Urawa, going for their third title, had levelled out of nowhere with Shinzo Koroki scoring early in the second half meaning that everything was different, the tie, the teams and the noise.

As it started however, the atmosphere in Riyadh was exactly what you would expect given the size of these two clubs. It was Al-Hilal who put in the performance to match and after a cagey opening, they were ahead after just 13 minutes. 

It is not a goal that the visitors will want to watch again. Michael Delgado beat his man down the right and fired over a low cross. Alexander Scholz left it for the goalkeeper and vice versa meaning the ball rolled right through to the far post where Al-Dawsari was ghosting to fire an unstoppable shot high into the net.

If it was loud before, new levels were reached as the talisman celebrated another hugely important goal in a hugely impressive career. Urawa were suddenly trying just to stay in the game.

They almost got in just before the half-hour but just as Koroki prepared to receive the ball in space on the edge of the area, the veteran striker slipped. The home team were more threatening and while they did not create many clear chances before the break, there was no do doubt as to which of the two teams were directing the tempo of this match, and it was not the Japanese. With more than two-thirds of possession, the home team were in control.

And then they were level with a goal out of nothing after 53 minutes. In a bid to prevent a through pass, Ali-Al Bulaihi, recently returned from injury, stuck a foot out outside the area. The defender watched with horror as he succeeded only in diverting the ball against his own post. There was little that goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf could do as Koroki fired home the rebound as the small corner of Urawa fans went crazy.

It was not only against the run of play but changed the play completely for a while. As the noise level dropped, the Japanese team grew in confidence. Suddenly, it was all looking like a real test for Al-Hilal in a game that had been looking very comfortable indeed. Just after the hour, Urawa sent the ball into a crowded area resulting in panic in the Al-Hilal backline.

Soon after the Saudi Arabian team came close to the second. Marega collected the ball on the right side of the area and his low shot on the turn rolled millimetres wide of the post. It lifted the King Fahd Stadium and once again it was the Blue shirts charging forward. Roshn Saudi League top scorer Odion Ighalo was soon flicking a header just over but the Nigerian will be disappointed by the lack of supply that came his way.

As the game entered the final quarter, Urawa were obviously satisfied  with the outcome and more than once the players were ticked off by officials for wasting time. The frustration felt by the home players was evident four minutes from the end as Al-Dawsari was sent off, as he was in the second leg of the 2017 final loss to the same team, for kicking out at Ken Iwao after the two tangled. He will be missed in Japan.

It is, of course, not over yet and that will be the message from coach Ramon Diaz. There will be another big, loud and passionate crowd at Saitama Stadium next Saturday but Al-Hilal have won there before and are going to have to go and do so again.

Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell

Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell

Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell
  • Leclerc started on pole — as he will for the grand prix on Sunday — but was overtaken by Perez
Updated 29 April 2023
AP

BAKU: Max Verstappen confronted George Russell in the pit lane following a collision as his teammate Sergio Pérez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.
Red Bull remains the team to beat in Formula One, with Pérez first and Verstappen third in the sprint, but Verstappen was unhappy after Russell left a hole in his car’s sidepod in the collision, hampering Verstappen’s chances of taking second from Charles Leclerc of resurgent Ferrari.
Verstappen walked up to Mercedes driver Russell in the pit lane and seemed to suggest he would be similarly uncompromising when racing Russell in future following the first-lap collision.
“Mate, we all have no grip, we all need to leave a little bit of space,” Verstappen told Russell, who said his car lacked grip and locked up a tire.
“Then expect next time the same, you know,” Verstappen added as Russell walked away, and appeared to aim an expletive at the British driver.
Verstappen lost third place in the incident, but recovered it later at a safety car restart. Russell told British broadcaster Sky Sports he believed he had the right to pressure Verstappen for the position because he was on the inside of the corner and said he was surprised the Red Bull driver tried to hold on while on the outside.
Leclerc started on pole — as he will for the grand prix on Sunday — but was overtaken by Perez just before the halfway point of the 17-lap sprint on the long seafront straight. The Mexican driver cruised to the win, which cuts his deficit to leader Verstappen in the standings by two points to 13.
Leclerc held on to second, as Verstappen closed in on the final lap, to give Ferrari its first top-three finish of 2023 following a dismal start to the season. Leclerc more than doubled his points tally for the season to 13 after two retirements and a seventh-place finish from the first three races.
“One thing for sure, it shows how bad the first three races were,” he said. “We deserve much more points than what I have now in the championship.”
Red Bull has won all three grands prix, with Verstappen winning the opener in Bahrain and then in Australia, after Pérez came first in Saudi Arabia.
The safety car was called out because Yuki Tsunoda slid into the wall, leaving behind a tire and debris from his AlphaTauri.
American driver Logan Sargeant was withdrawn from the sprint by Williams after the team couldn’t repair crash damage in time. He qualified 15th for the sprint after crashing into a barrier in the first session of the shootout.
For the first time, there was a shortened “shootout” qualifying session for the sprint race, in addition to a standard qualifying session on Friday for Sunday’s grand prix. Leclerc qualified on pole for both races despite hitting the wall late in the Saturday “shootout.”
It was the first time that an F1 sprint did not set the grid for the main race. F1 stopped doing that in an attempt to encourage drivers to take more risks for sprint points, something many drivers have welcomed.
Verstappen criticized the format, saying he was “bored” during the second qualifying session and disliked the “hectic” schedule.
“It’s just not proper racing. It’s more like gambling,” he said.

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan

Al-Hilal ready to extend Asian football dominance against arch rivals from Japan
  • The reigning AFC Champions League holders will face Urawa Reds for the third time in five editions of the continental competition
  • Riyadh giants are the competition’s most successful team with four wins
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

It is fitting that, just weeks after giving Real Madrid a real scare — which is more than Liverpool or Chelsea managed recently, Al-Hilal could soon seal their reputation as Asia’s equivalent of the European-dominating Spanish titans.

On Saturday, the Saudi Arabian giants take on Urawa Reds in the first leg of the AFC Champions League final, with the return match taking place in Japan a week later. The Blues are already the most successful team on the continent with four championships and they are now within 180 minutes of a fifth. It may not match Madrid’s 14 crowns, but it would be highly impressive nonetheless.

Like Real Madrid, Al-Hilal have the ability to cast aside domestic wobbles to rise to the big international occasions. The defending domestic champions have — partly because of their crowded fixture schedule — dropped seven points in their last three league games to fall into fourth and almost certainly out of the title race.

For a team that has won 18 league titles to be out of the running at the season climax is painful, but it does mean that coach Ramon Diaz and his players can place all their focus on ensuring that the AFC Champions League trophy stays at the King Fahd International Stadium.

It would also mean that Al-Hilal end a very busy season on a high. As well as their domestic commitments, the team went all the way at the FIFA Club World Cup with legendary wins over African champions Wydad AC on their home soil of Morocco and South American winners Flamengo of Brazil. That earned them a place in the final against Real Madrid, a thrilling match that ended 5-3 to the Spaniards but earned the team from Riyadh global respect.

That same month, Al-Hilal began the knockout stages of the Champions League, defeating Shabab Al-Ahli of Dubai and then Iranian team Foolad. That meant a semi-final against Al-Duhail of Qatar, who had just eliminated Al-Hilal’s Roshn Saudi League rivals Al-Shabab. As the game took place in Qatar, it was seen as a tough test for the champions, but Diaz’s men thrashed Al-Duhail 7-0. It was a stunning result and a performance that underlined Al-Hilal’s position as the football powerhouse of Asia.

It is no surprise that these international exploits have come at a cost — with a dip in form, notable fatigue, and several injuries.

Al-Hilal have been playing a game every three days in recent weeks. They have been without some of their star players, including captain Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari and Yasser Al-Shahrani. All three may well be fit for the final, though it remains to be seen what happens with another Saudi Arabian international, central defender Ali Al-Bulaihi. His South Korean partner at the back, Jang Hyun-soo, is also fighting for fitness. Jang was injured on Sunday as Al-Hilal moved into the King’s Cup final with a win, after extra-time, over Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah giants are the last team to win back-to-back Asian Champions League titles and now it is Al-Hilal’s turn to try and do the same.

This will be an unprecedented third meeting in a final between the same two opponents and all know in Saudi Arabia that Urawa will be tough.

The Reds won the second of their two Asian titles in their first clash with Al-Hilal in 2017. The first leg ended 1-1 in Riyadh and in the return match Rafael Silva grabbed the only goal with two minutes remaining. It was a painful defeat for Al-Hilal, who had also lost by the narrowest of margins three years earlier to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Revenge was sweet two years later when a convincing 1-0 win at home courtesy of Andre Carrillo was followed by a 2-0 victory just north of Tokyo with Al-Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis scoring the goals to earn Al-Hilal continental title number three. Number four came in November 2021 against Pohang Steelers of South Korea.

That was almost 18 months ago. With the Asian Football Confederation moving the tournament schedule from February-to-November to August-to-May, similar to the European calendar, the 2022 AFC Champions League has been the longest ever.

Urawa actually booked their place in the final in August, defeating Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea in their last-four clash. Since then the Japanese team, currently fourth in the J.League, have replaced coach Ricardo Rodriguez with Maciej Skorza. The Polish tactician was in charge of Ettifaq in 2012 and 2013 and knows about the strides that Saudi Arabian football has made since then.

“Al-Hilal are a great tram and have shown that in Asia and also at the Club World Cup,” said the 51-year-old who led Ettifaq to third place in the group stage of the 2013 Champions League. “They have some excellent foreign players but also many fine domestic players who showed what they can do at the World Cup. We know that we will have to be at our best.”

Al-Hilal have not been at their best of late, but they have a habit of rising to the big occasion, just like a certain Real Madrid. If they find their form, few would bet against title number five and an extension of their Asian dominance.

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Newcastle United record signing draws comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
  • Eddie Howe praises ‘first-class’ Alexander Isak after Swedish striker destroyed Everton’s defense in Thursday’s 4-1 win
Updated 29 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Since the day he arrived at Newcastle United, Alexander Isak’s slender frame, running style and electric turn of pace have led fans to draw comparisons between the club’s record signing and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry — one of the Premier League’s greatest ever forwards.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has always steered away from putting that kind of pressure on the young Swedish striker’s shoulders. Well, until now. Isak has given Howe little choice, with the public evidence there for all to see.

As the former Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad man picked the ball up on the halfway line with the score at 3-1 against Everton on Thursday, few could have predicted the footballing magic they were about to witness.

The affable frontman beat a helpless Ben Godfrey not once but twice, before twisting and turning Michael Keane and Idrissa Gana Gueye in knots with hip swivels and dips of the shoulder, the ball stuck to his right instep as if attached by an invisible cord. Isak then showed pace and guile aplenty to beat Godrey again, just for good measure, before poking the ball past England keeper Jordan Pickford to teammate Jacob Murphy, who had the easiest of finishes.

While Murphy wheeled away in delight at netting his fourth goal of the season for his boyhood club, the rest of the Newcastle pack headed to Isak, their eyes fixed, jaws wide and arms outstretched. They all knew what they’d just seen — and it was something right out of the Henry playbook.

Pundits and experts flocked to show their admiration. Former Newcastle hero John Anderson, a fiesty Dubliner who does commentary for local BBC Radio screamed and burst into joyous laughter in the rows behind Arab News’ own correspondent at Goodison Park. Former England goal scorer supreme Gary Lineker took to social media to sum up the piece of play quite succinctly with the word “Wow.”

And now Howe, asked in the aftermath of his side’s seventh win in eight in the Premier League and prior to the visit of Southampton to St James’ Park, can no longer deny what he has known for so long.

“Yes, I can see the comparisons there,” said Howe reluctantly, before expressing how he’d known for some time that Isak possessed this kind of talent, even though he had yet to witness it away from the club’s PIF-funded, under development Benton training base.

“Everyone is different, there are no two players that are the same, but I do think he has some of the characteristics Thierry had,” Howe said. “He’s certainly got the speed and a similar build and frame. The footwork for the assist tonight was truly remarkable, and I think he’s got a lot of potential to improve and get better. But it’s been a great start for him here.

“I don’t think you ever know with absolute certainty (how good a player can be). Anyone who says that would be lying, because until you work with a player close-up and see them every day, I don’t think you ever know what their true capability is.

“But we’ve been very impressed with everything that he’s delivered to this point, not just technically on the pitch, but his character and how he’s handled certain situations. He’s been first-class.”

However, given Howe’s penchant for squad rotation, Isak is by no means guaranteed a place in the Magpies’ starting XI for the visit of Southampton, whom they’ve beaten three times this campaign already.

Callum Wilson, United’s other main striker, scored another brace on Merseyside to take his tally to 13 in 25 for the season. Isak scored two goals against Tottenham Hotspur just four days prior to the Everton demolition, too, but found himself benched for the next game.

Asked whether he would rotate the players again, Howe said: “I’ll assess the squad, see how everyone is physically. The big thing for me in this period of games we’ve had is trying to pick players that I think are 100 percent fit and not take chances with players.
“If I have a squad or a player in a position where I have a choice between two, I will always pick the more fit player, or who I consider to be fresher or fitter. I’ll try to get those decisions right because certainly physically, we’re going to need to be good, this is going to be a tough game,” he continued.

“It’s a difficult game. They are fighting. I watched the Arsenal game very recently and they were very good against the league leaders, scored three goals, looked a real threat on transitions and set-plays.

“We’ve played Southampton three times this season, so we know their qualities. They’re a good team and it’s going to be a difficult game.”

Howe is expected to be without French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, while there are doubts over the fitness of midfielder Sean Longstaff, who is having an ankle knock assessed by medical staff.

“Maxi won’t be fit. He won’t be available for Sunday,” Howe said. “Maybe the game after, but no guarantee at this moment. I certainly hope he’ll be fit before the end of the season, but with hamstring injuries, there’s always that element of doubt. He’s not had a setback; he just needs to build his fitness levels up and make sure he’s fully fit before he comes back.”

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again to keep Al-Nassr in the title race

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again to keep Al-Nassr in the title race
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again to keep Al-Nassr in the title race

Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again to keep Al-Nassr in the title race
  • The Portuguese star’s early strike set the scene for a comfortable 4-0 victory over Al-Raed that keeps his side within 3 points of Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad
  • Al-Nassr will hope that sixth-place Al-Taawoun, who are enduring a poor run of form but are capable of beating the big boys, can do them a favor against Al-Ittihad next week
Updated 29 April 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: For the first time since he arrived in Saudi Arabia in January, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates faced a must-win situation on Friday. And when the pressure was on, he, and they, delivered a 4-0 victory over Al-Raed at Mrsool Park.

The result means the Yellows are once again within three points of Saudi Pro League-leaders Al-Ittihad, albeit having played one game more, and still in the running for a 10th league title.

It might not have been a vintage performance from Al-Nassr but, after a goalless draw at Al-Fayha and a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in their previous two league games (as well as a shock King’s Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Al-Wehda on Monday), it was nevertheless a welcome return to winning ways.

A third-successive failure to win would have dealt a major, possibly fatal, blow to their championship hopes. On Thursday, Al-Ittihad had defeated third-placed Al-Shabab, thanks to a late, late penalty, to go six points clear. Everyone was very aware that if Al-Nassr failed to match that result the following day, the Roshn Saudi League trophy would take a big step closer to Jeddah.

In the end, however, it was a comfortable victory for the home side. And although Al-Ittihad is still three points ahead, and has six games left to play compared with Al-Nassr’s five, there is plenty to play for.

Top scorer Anderson Talisca was forced to watch the game from the stands due to suspension. But if their were any nerves because of this, Ronaldo helped to settle them after just four minutes with the kind of goal that fans of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus know very well.

When Al-Raed failed to clear their lines, the ball fell to Sultan Al-Ghannam on the right side of the area and the full-back chipped a beautiful cross toward the far post, where five-time Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo was waiting. He climbed high and sent the perfect header down, past the diving Silviu Lung and into the net for league goal number 12 since his debut in January.

The crowd went wild and almost did so again soon after, when Ayman Yahya’s shot drifted just wide of the right-hand post.

If the home fans expected that this bright start would signal the start of a crushing victory they were soon disappointed, however. Al-Raed, sitting relatively safely in the upper reaches of the bottom half of the league table, worked hard to limit the supply to the opposition’s star-studded front line.

Just before the break, Ronaldo was set free in the area, only to be forced wide by Lung, and though he managed to pull the ball back, Ali Al-Hassan, who might have been in an offside position, blasted it over. This came just moments after teammate Luiz Gustavo’s shot was saved by the Romanian goalkeeper.

The score remained 1-0 at the break but Al-Raed came very close to an equalizer seconds after the restart when Moroccan forward Karim El-Berkaoui headed a ball delivered from a free-kick just inches over the bar from close range.

In the 55th minute, Al-Nassr made their visitors pay for that miss. Ronaldo headed a Gustavo cross back across goal and Yahya fed the ball to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who cut inside on the edge of the six-yard box and fired the ball into the back of the net.

While Al-Raed had managed to trouble goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi on occasion, there was no coming back from that and the only real question was whether Al-Nassr could add to their tally. Ronaldo came close with 15 minutes remaining but the 38-year-old’s shot from close range was blocked.

The hosts finally made it 3-0 with just seconds remaining in regulation time, thanks to great work from two substitutes, as Jaloliddin Masharipov pulled the ball back for Mohammed Maran to score from close range.

There was still time after that for Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem to curl a beautiful shot from outside the area into the top corner, ending a perfect evening.

Now Al-Nassr will hope that sixth-place Al-Taawoun, a team who are enduring a poor run of form but have shown this season they are capable of beating the big boys, can do them a favor against Al-Ittihad on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Ronaldo and his teammates did their jobs and reminded their rivals that they are still fighting hard for the title.
 

Talor Gooch unstoppable once again on Day 1 of LIV Invitational Singapore

Talor Gooch tees off at The Serapong's 13th hole at Sentosa Golf Club. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
Talor Gooch tees off at The Serapong's 13th hole at Sentosa Golf Club. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
Updated 28 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty

Talor Gooch unstoppable once again on Day 1 of LIV Invitational Singapore

Talor Gooch tees off at The Serapong's 13th hole at Sentosa Golf Club. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
  • The winner in Adelaide last week posted a 10-under par round of 62
Updated 28 April 2023
Joy Chakravarty
SINGAPORE: A week after starting the LIV Invitational Adelaide in stunning fashion with back-to-back rounds of 10-under par 62 and then winning the tournament by three shots, American Talor Gooch moved to the top of the leaderboard for the fourth time in four rounds.
On Friday, in the opening round of LIV Invitational Singapore, the 30-year-old from Oklahoma made an eagle putt after a brilliant second shot from 253 yards on the 18th hole to finish on seven-under par 64 and edge ahead of a quality-chasing pack that included reigning Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia, Americans Brooks Koepka and Cameron Tringale, and Spain’s Sergio Garcia.
Major champions Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen added glitter to the leaderboard, tied sixth at five-under par 66.
In the team championship, Hy Flyers — with counting scores from Tringale, Mickelson and James Piot (70) — were leading at 12-under, one ahead of the all-South African Stingers. Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel (67) and Dean Burmester (69) made up the Stingers’ score.
Nothing seemed to bother Gooch, who is enjoying the form of his life. There was a two-and-a-half-hour delay caused by a weather system, and there was the stifling heat. Of course, he also had to contend with the Serapong course of Sentosa, considered one of the most difficult championship courses in Asia.
Gooch explained his form: “There’s no pixie dust I’ve thrown on the clubs the last couple weeks. It’s just (that) the game comes and goes in waves.
“I have a buddy of mine, who has been like a mentor to me since I was 10, and he always said, ‘In golf, the penthouse and the outhouse are always right around the corner from each other.’ You try not to get too high or too low when things are too good or aren’t good.
“You’ve got to earn it. These 62s and 64s don’t just happen, and just because you’re confident, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling and go play some good golf and finish out a good week here.”
Tee times have been advanced for the weekend with more thunderstorms forecast. Shotgun start on Saturday is scheduled at 8:15 a.m. local time (3:15 a.m. KSA) and 8:05 a.m. (3:05 a.m. KSA) on Sunday. Live broadcast starts at 8:00 a.m. (3:00 a.m. KSA) on both days.
