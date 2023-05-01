Merwas to hold music workshops for best of Saudi talent

RIYADH: People with a passion, and talent, for music will soon be able to take part in a series of workshops organized by Merwas Studios.
The aim of the project, which was announced by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, is to nurture the very best of the Kingdom’s young musical talent.
The workshops will be sponsored by the Music Commission and will engage the skills of leading musicians and industry professionals from across the Arab world.
Al-Sheikh said the workshops would accept talented individuals with a strong desire to develop their skills in the areas of performance, music distribution and sound engineering. The instruments covered by the classes are the violin, cello, flute, piano, drums, guitar, qanun and oud.
Among the musicians linked to the scheme are Mamdouh Al-Jaba, Islam El-Qasabgi, Aref Ghamen, Khaled Mohamed Ali and Hisham Essam.
Rayyan Al-Sinan, who plays drums and guitar, told Arab News: “As a musician, I have felt the impact of all the initiatives for music and art in general over the past two years.
“Through the Ministry of Culture and Sanaa program, I was able to get involved in a detailed online course that truly helped push me to the level I needed to be able to actually produce music.”
Al-Sheikh expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors involved in the new scheme, including the Music Commission, Merwas Studios, Saudia airline and Thib’s Auto.
He added that the registration process and schedules would be announced soon.
Review: ‘Citadel’ is a spy thriller tailored for Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Updated 30 April 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: The pedal never comes off the metal in Amazon Prime Video's latest series “Citadel,” starring Bollywood-to-Hollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
It opens with a high-speed luxury train racing through the picturesque Italian Alps with slick cinematography complementing the witty repartee between our two leads — Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) and Mason Kane (“Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden). The agents are part of a global organization, Citadel, which is tasked with keeping the world safe before it is ripped apart by a nefarious group named Manticore.
The action-packed plot sees memories get erased, lies held close to the chest and intrigue galore. Directed by Newton Thomas Sigel (who is also the cinematographer), created by David Weil and produced by the Russo Brothers of Marvel fame, the hugely hyped show’s first two episodes are out with the remaining four to arrive every Friday. There are also two offshoots on the horizon set in different countries — including India, with the segment there featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
At a reported cost of $250 million, “Citadel” is a gamble for Amazon studios, but it is one that seems to have paid off, especially for fans of Chopra Jonas who is smart, tightly coiled and alluring in the new show. The inclusion of much-loved actor Stanley Tucci as Citadel’s tech master is an additional plus point due to his perfectly timed delivery of quips and amusing one-liners that thankfully are not laid on too thickly.
Brilliantly choreographed action sequences are a treat for the eye and Chopra Jonas comes off as a female version of James Bond. Mason pales in comparison, and there are moments that lead us to believe that “Citadel” was envisaged purely for Chopra Jonas to show off her action chops.
The first two episodes are so full of gun fights and fisticuffs that they can seem a tad soulless, but at less than 40 minutes each, each instalment is thrilling high-octane fun and the series will no doubt garner fans across the world if it manages to introduce more depth to the characters and the plotline as shadowy secrets reveal themselves.
Saudi streamer Meshael MR advises female gamers to show ‘passion'
One of Saudi Arabia’s leading female video game streamers starred in a recent campaign for MAC Cosmetics
Updated 29 April 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Meshael MR, who is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading female video game streamers, has had to challenge stereotypes to climb to the top rung of a hitherto male-dominated ladder.
Meshael, speaking to Arab News, said: “If I did something and succeeded — even if I was dedicated to my work and worked hard for it — I would hear the phrase, ‘The only reason you succeeded is because you’re a girl.’”
She said in a statement at the time: “I have had to stand out in an industry that was heavily male dominated in the region and express my personal views and opinions without any boundaries, which allowed me to build a strong relationship with my female followers.
“Being part of this campaign represents a moment for me in which I can reply to every single person who told me I couldn’t make it. I hope to inspire other girls and women to similarly follow their dreams.”
How Saudi Arabia’s filmmakers hit their stride since the resumption of movie screening
Box-office revenues in the Middle East have bounced back thanks in part to the success of Saudi cinema
Resumption of movie screening across the Kingdom has kindled great interest in production for the big screen
Updated 01 May 2023
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: For 35 years, Saudis were deprived of the quintessential cinema experience — the giddiness of waiting in line to buy a ticket, the rising anticipation as the lights dimmed, and the thrill of watching movie trailers projected on the screen while munching on freshly popped corn kernels.
April 18 marked five years since the resumption of movie screening across the Kingdom for the first time since the 1970s. But the lifting of the ban has been about more than mere entertainment.
The power of Saudi cinema has revolutionized the film economy in the region, institutionalized a creative industry, and set the stage for generations of undiscovered talent, while celebrating the Kingdom’s identity.
Even before the reopening of domestic cinemas, a glimmer of hope came in the form of Haifaa Mansour’s 2012 film “Wadjda,” the first all-Saudi cast feature shot in Saudi Arabia.
Although the handful of screening venues in the Kingdom were highly censored at the time, the film still garnered international success, grossing millions in box office sales globally.
Mahmoud Sabbagh’s “Barakah Meets Barakah” made waves in 2016 with its commentary on conservatism in the guise of comedy, followed by Ayman Tamano’s horror film “Madayen,” and multiple other short and feature film ventures that blazed a trail for a new era of cinema.
When the ban was lifted in 2018, crowds flocked to cinemas to watch the iconic Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” transforming the way Saudis experience film to this day.
Film producer Walaa Bahefzallah recalls attending a screening of “Aquaman,” marking her first visit to a movie theater.
“I got very emotional. I got chills and started tearing up, because I couldn’t help but think ‘Why did it take this long? What for?’” Bahefzallah told Arab News. “Cinema has created societies, changed rules, created heritage. Cinema initiated social and cultural movements.”
Bahefzallah graduated from film school in 2010 at the top of her class, but had been working in the industry since 2007 in Egypt. In 2013 she established Rose Panthera, an experimental production company.
In addition to her many works, Bahefzallah has recently lent her talents as the casting director and production executive of the AlUla-shot Hollywood production “Kandahar,” set to premiere on May 6.
“Cinema was a late entry into Saudi society, so (the community) already had a specific taste in entertainment,” she said. “They were first opposed to Saudi-made content and we only found negative judgment, and most turned from viewer to critic. We can’t blame them.
“Lately — after ‘Shams Al-Maaref’ (‘The Book of Sun’), ‘Abtal,’ ‘Sattar’ and ‘Alhamour H. A.’ — they realized there’s a new era of cinema being built and a one that speaks to our minds and our issues, in our own language and sense of humor — a cinema that understands us.”
According to the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, 31 Saudi films have been produced in the five years since the cinema ban was lifted.
These Saudi-made films include the family drama “40 Years and One Night,” the football comedy “Abtal” (“Champions”), the true-to-life “Shihana,” and the animated film “Masameer.”
Long gone are the decades of pay-per-view, stacks of foreign DVDs, improvised movie halls, underground screenings and travels to nearby countries, most notably Bahrain, for a weekend of binge-watching the latest releases.
And, just as cinema footfall and profits are in decline elsewhere in the world, box-office revenues in the Middle East and North Africa region have rapidly bounced back, largely thanks to the success of Saudi cinemas.
FASTFACTS
Entertainment chains currently operation in Saudi Arabia include VOX Cinema, AMC, Reel Cinemas and Muvi Cinemas.
Muvi Cinemas alone has 205 screens in 21 locations in 10 different cities.
However, it appears there is still an untapped market in the Kingdom. The highest-grossing film in Saudi Arabia to date, “Top Gun: Maverick,” sold an estimated 1.2 million tickets among a population of 35.95 million, which suggests only a fraction of the Saudi public are regularly visiting cinemas.
“With more films being produced and continuous success, there will be a higher demand,” Faris Godus, director and co-writer of “The Book of Sun,” told Arab News.
“Most people who went in to buy the first cinema tickets were considered early adopters, coming in with no expectations to try something new. But now they have precedents to compare films to.”
“The Book of Sun,” a production from The Godus Brothers’ Tape Productions, funded by the Red Sea Film Festival, was one of the first Saudi films to be screened in commercial cinemas. It was recently named the fourth most-attended Saudi film.
“The merit of cinema is the collective experience,” Godus said. “As human beings, we’re impacted by others. When we’re trying something new, it’s good to experience it collectively.
“When we watched ‘The Book of Sun’ in theaters, some people were laughing at lines or getting excited at parts I didn’t know would have that sort of impact. It created a first impression of the film that spread widely through word of mouth. It was great and I believe Saudi films are in need of this stage of engagement.”
Indeed, Saudi filmmakers appreciate how cinema-going creates community bonds that allow them to draw feedback from their audiences.
“This has allowed for a greater appreciation of Saudi’s diverse culture and storytelling, as well as increased opportunities for Saudi filmmakers to showcase their creativity, expand it, and export our culture, language, idioms, values and jokes to the world,” Saudi actress Summer Shesha told Arab News.
“Having the space that allows us to gather, laugh, cry and feel as one plays a significant role in shaping the way Saudi content is experienced and made.”
Shesha said that she cried when she heard the news that cinemas would reopen. She had taken part in her first feature film role in 2017’s “Exit 5,” but only ever saw it screened at festivals.
“Then experiencing watching my second feature ‘Kayan,’ directed by Hakeem Jomaa, in the theater among my friends, family and the audience is a feeling I will never forget,” she said.
“It was surreal, to see my face on the big screen and hear and see the reaction of my people at the same time. This memory still gives me goosebumps.
“I was grateful to be a part of an industry that did not even exist, and that I believed in what I loved and did it anyway, to witness and contribute to this significant change.”
Saudi actress Ida Alkusay was studying abroad when she heard the news that cinemas were reopening in her home country.
“Ironically, I was studying film to be able to have movies shown on those big screens back home. Hearing that news made me feel like half of the battle was already won,” Alkusay told Arab News.
Prior to 2018, a role in a rising, yet premature, film industry was a pipedream for many aspiring actors. Supported by the Saudi Film Commission, which has worked to legitimize the local film industry and create job opportunities, there has never been a better time to pursue a career in Saudi cinema.
“Giving opportunities to talents and investing in filmmakers and local movies will pay off because we are here to create our legacy and document it,” Alkusay said. “Saudi Arabia is rich in heroic histories and this legacy should be celebrated and shared.”
The actress has landed multiple opportunities in the industry since returning home, including a role in MBC’s “Rise of the Witches,” the TV mini-series “Akher Riyal” (“Cut Off”), and a leading role in the 2021 horror film “Junoon,” which premiered in cinemas last October.
Brothers Maan B. and Talha B., the film’s producers, told Arab News: “Seeing your debut film being watched is something inspiring. When we studied film in 2013, we never thought this day would come.
“We think greater and bolder films will follow in the next five to ten years because the audience is smarter than you think and they want something both entertaining and thought-provoking, not something shallow they can watch for free in the comfort of their homes. This makes things more challenging for us filmmakers, as we are competing with streaming services and social media content.”
While streaming services are considered cinema’s biggest competitors, the re-emergence of movie theaters in Saudi Arabia has reawakened interest in filmmaking for the big screen.
Maan B., who also starred in and co-directed “Junoon,” said: “A lot of people who had that passion wanted to get back into the game.
“A lot of universities are helping with that by providing film or media majors highlighted in their programs, and it’s drawing a lot of attention from the newer generation.
“I envy the new generation. It’s all set up for them and they need to take advantage of it all — the opportunities, the support, the funds — to be recognized and do good work.”
Fahad Alqahtani was on the lookout for a hobby when he stumbled into acting. His first opportunity arose in Shahid’s original TV show “The Fates Hotel,” before later securing the lead role of Hamed in Saudi cinema’s latest release “Alhamour H.A.”
“This film is close (to the hearts) of the Saudi community and I’m very happy about that,” Alqahtani told Arab News.
“The interest in attending cinema screenings in Saudi is on a noticeable high, to the point where it drew in investors in the film industry ... (After 2018) I felt that the cinema scene was a lot more mature and serious, and this will create a world of difference in our outputs.”
The movie is the second-most-viewed Saudi film in theaters after the action comedy “Sattar.” The raging success of “Sattar” was in part due to well-calculated timing.
Ibraheem Alkhairallah, the film’s writer, producer, and co-star, told Arab News: “When we dropped ‘Sattar,’ we knew it was time ... Our whole time on the Internet was training for this big move.”
Telfaz11, which had spent years building its online presence, strategically awaited the establishment of cinemas in smaller districts before releasing what would become the country’s greatest cinema hit yet.
“The closest theater to the southern region isn’t Jeddah anymore; it’s Khamis Mushait, Abha. Hafar Al-Batin is not Dammam or Sharqiyah anymore — it’s themselves,” said Alkhairallah.
Khamis Mushait was one of the top five locations for the most ticket sales for screenings of “Sattar.” However, creatively speaking, Alkhairallah believes the film made a splash because it stayed true to Saudi culture.
“Talk to the audience. Don’t talk to the big festivals and foreigners to reach (success). No — once they see the interest from your own audience, it’ll travel.”
DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan, who is expecting her first child with Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas, shared candid photos from her intimate baby shower on Instagram today, saying she was “so grateful for all the wonderful people in her life.”
In one photo, Lohan can be seen cradling her bump dressed in a white dress, while in another, she poses in an orange dress alongside her sister, Aliana.
REVIEW: Apple TV+ thriller ‘Ghosted’ may haunt you for all the wrong reasons
Romantic-action movie with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas is a real dud
Updated 28 April 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: The new Apple TV+ romantic thriller “Ghosted” wants you to know just how self-aware this movie is. After all, it has global action megastar Chris Evans as — get this — a humble farmer with needy attachment issues who is about as far from Captain America as you can get. It’s an action film, where the lead character is awful at action. Which is funny, right? Because he’s famously good at being in action films, yeah?
All this is spelled out in the first half hour. Evans plays Cole, a handsome homebody with a tendency to scare women away by coming on a little strong. When he meets Sadie (Ana de Armas), the pair hit it off and Cole wonders if maybe, this time, he can play it cool. But when she doesn’t text him back immediately, Cole immediately ramps up the creepiness by following her on a work trip to London, where he learns that she is, in fact, a CIA agent, and he is now a hapless civilian caught up in a world of high-octane stunts and world-ending superweapons. Which is funny because, as you’ll remember, Chris Evans is famously good at being in action films, right? Right!
What really hamstrings “Ghosted” — aside from the bizarrely repetitive direction by usually reliable Dexter Fletcher, and his use of the same ‘stop-the-music’ gag about three times too many — is the fact that any story like this inevitably hinges on believable chemistry between the two stars. And, sadly, Evans and de Armas — as good-looking a couple as they undoubtedly are — are about as convincing as the leads in a mediocre high-school play. All the neat set pieces in the world can’t cover up the lack of any kind of ‘rom’ in this rom-action movie. It says a lot when a flurry of (very funny) cameos are the best thing about a film. Audiences might want to give “Ghosted” a swipe left.