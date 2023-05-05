You are here

  • Home
  • Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla

Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla

Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla
Australia's tennis star Nick Kyrgios. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2g75r

Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla

Tennis star helps police catch man who stole his Tesla
  • Nick Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track the vehicle stolen from his mother by an armed man in Canberra, aiding police in pursuing the thief
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday.
The ABC said court documents showed the 2022 Wimbledon finalist used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.
The ABC said documents from court proceedings Tuesday allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, demanded the keys for the car and asked her how to drive it. When he got into the car, she fled and screamed for help. Kyrgios, who was nearby, telephoned a police emergency number and helped them track the vehicle.
The police pursuit ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after with help from a police tactical response team.
A 32-year-old man was denied bail Tuesday after appearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on five charges relating to the incident, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.
Kyrgios reached the final at Wimbledon and the US Open quarterfinals last year but hasn’t played a competitive match at the elite level since withdrawing from a tournament in Japan last October because of a left knee injury.
The 28-year-old Australian has a career-high ranking of No. 13.

Topics: Nick Kyrgios Tesla

Related

US soldier steals armored vehicle for a GTA-like joyride
Offbeat
US soldier steals armored vehicle for a GTA-like joyride
Car thief apprehended in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Car thief apprehended in Riyadh

History-making Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space

History-making Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

History-making Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space

History-making Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi is first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space
  • A week after becoming the first Arab to walk in space, he uploaded a video to social media in which he shows off his martial arts prowess while wearing a UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Gi
  • In it, he explains how jiu-jitsu taught him discipline, focus and adaptability, skills that proved valuable as he prepared for his six-month space mission
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi, who a week ago became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk, followed that up on Thursday by becoming the first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space.

Al-Neyadi, who is serving aboard the International Space Station, uploaded a video to his social media channels in which he is seen performing the martial art while wearing a UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Gi, the traditional, kimono-style attire worn by the sport’s practitioners.

The clip quickly racked up thousands of views in the UAE and beyond. In it, Al-Neyadi explained how the martial art, which is a key pillar of the physical education syllabus in schools in the UAE, has helped foster the skills of discipline, focus and adaptability among young people, and how those skills helped him prepare for the six-month space mission and after he arrived at the space station.

“I love jiu-jitsu. I have been doing jiu-jitsu for so many years,” said Al-Neyadi. “Jiu-jitsu helped me so much in my preparation for this mission and getting adapted to the environment on the International Space Station.”

Recalling his training sessions in a centrifuge, which help astronauts prepare for the stresses on their bodies during space travel, Al-Neyadi said: “When I was encountering my weight times two, three or even up to eight times, the first sensation was (like) feeling an opponent on top of my chest.

“One of the first things I learned in jiu-jitsu was to regulate my breathing, so this is exactly what I did during the centrifuge experience. I think jiu-jitsu really helped me overcome that experiment.”

Now in his second full month aboard the space station, Al-Neyadi said his lifelong passion for jiu-jitsu is paying great dividends in the confines of the orbiting laboratory, 420 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

“When I arrived here, I was surprised to find we mainly use our feet to stabilize ourselves,” he explained. “One of the fundamentals is that we use our toes to establish a foundation, so the pressure is on the ground; the contact should be on your toes, not your heels.

“That’s why doing a jiu-jitsu posture when I am in space, with my toes positioned under a handrail, I feel very stable. I am using my toes to translate (my movement) everywhere and do all sorts of tricks. I can jump from one place to another, using my toes to stabilize myself. I’ve been doing a lot of front rolls and back flips.”

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, the chairperson of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said he is proud of Al-Neyadi’s achievements.

“His bravery, intelligence and humility are a credit and inspiration to the UAE, and all our citizens and residents,” he said. “He is an example for the Arab and Muslim world, and to a global nation of jiu-jitsu athletes. He has put the sport of jiu-jitsu on an entirely new map, taking us from mats to stars.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Sultan Al-Neyadi space International Space Station (ISS)

Related

UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars’ little moon
Middle-East
UAE spacecraft takes close-up photos of Mars’ little moon

First Trans-European Race from London to Istanbul to start Aug. 5

First Trans-European Race from London to Istanbul to start Aug. 5
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

First Trans-European Race from London to Istanbul to start Aug. 5

First Trans-European Race from London to Istanbul to start Aug. 5
  • Competitors banned from any mode of movement barring their own feet and public transport
  • Secret checkpoints set up to ensure routes cannot be pre-planned, with prizes available for the fastest, cheapest and most scenic routes
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The first Trans-European Race is set to launch Aug. 5 this year, with contestants challenged to travel from London to Istanbul using only their feet and public transport.

Hitchhiking, flying and taxis (except from stations to hotels and back again) are all banned as part of the race, which is expected to take a minimum of five days and carries an entry fee of £99 ($124.43).

Prizes will be on offer for the fastest contestants — £2,000 in travel vouchers for the winner — but also for those who manage the feat for the least amount of money, and for whoever takes the scenic route and visits the most countries on the way.

UK-based firm Lupine Travel, which specializes in organizing trips to unorthodox destinations including Yemen and North Korea, will set a number of checkpoints for contestants to reach as part of the journey, with the first being the French capital, Paris.

The remaining checkpoints will remain under wraps to prevent contestants from planning their trips ahead to gain an advantage.

The direct distance between London and Istanbul is around 1,550 miles, but contestants can expect the race to extend across a much larger distance, taking in much of Europe.

Dylan Harris, Lupine Travel’s founder, said: “We don’t want to make it too easy, so people can’t just pre-organize everything in advance. It’s not just a case of getting to Istanbul as quickly as you can. The first checkpoint is going to be Paris, but you’ll only find out where the next checkpoint is once you arrive in Paris.

“We wanted to do something different. We’ve been running trips to really unusual, offbeat destinations all around the world. But we felt we wanted to make something more accessible and get away from group travel,” he said, adding that this race would be more about “real challenges.”

He added that the aim of the race was “getting people to have real experiences” and meet “real people along the way.”

Topics: Trans-European Race Lupine Travel Dylan Harris

Related

Saudi adventurer traces Prophet Muhammad’s Hijra route photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi adventurer traces Prophet Muhammad’s Hijra route
Special Egyptian adventurer aims to raise awareness about plastic pollution
Middle-East
Egyptian adventurer aims to raise awareness about plastic pollution

Dutch police arrest drink driver with fake Boris Johnson license

Dutch police arrest drink driver with fake Boris Johnson license
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

Dutch police arrest drink driver with fake Boris Johnson license

Dutch police arrest drink driver with fake Boris Johnson license
  • Fake driving licenses can be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine, tweeted journalist Kysia Hekster
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Dutch police who arrested a suspected drink driver on Monday found him carrying a license featuring the headshot and date of birth of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The fake driving license, according to The Times, had a Ukrainian flag on it and was issued on July 24, 2019, the day on which Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership election. It was due to expire in December 3000.

Luxembourg-based journalist Kysia Hekster wrote on Twitter that fake driving licenses can be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine, adding that she had come across examples featuring former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Website Fake ID World currently charges €159 ($174.19) for a fake driving license.

The incident was investigated after midnight on Sunday after a car crashed in the city of Groningen in the northern Netherlands, said police spokesperson Thijs Damstra, The Guardian reported.

Topics: Boris Johnson fake license

Related

A 87-year-old man getting his booster shot at the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP)
Offbeat
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
Update Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister
World
Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

Why does your life flash before your eyes near death?

Why does your life flash before your eyes near death?
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

Why does your life flash before your eyes near death?

Why does your life flash before your eyes near death?
  • It’s not clear why two of the patients experienced these potential signs of “covert consciousness” while two did not, though Borjigin speculated their history of seizures might have primed their brains in some way
Updated 02 May 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Survivors of close calls with death often recall extraordinary experiences: seeing light at the end of a tunnel, floating outside their own bodies, encountering deceased loved ones or recapping major life events in an instant.
The fact that these stories share so many elements in common and come from people from diverse cultural backgrounds points to a possible biological mechanism — one that has yet to be de-mystified by scientists.
In a new paper published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), researchers at the University of Michigan found evidence of surges in brain activity associated with consciousness in two dying patients.
While not the first study of its kind, what sets the new research apart is that it’s detailed in a way “that’s never been done before,” senior author Jimo Borjigin, whose lab is devoted to understanding the neurological basis of consciousness, told AFP.
The team looked back at the records of four patients who died from cardiac arrest while on electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring.
All four fell into comas and were removed from life support after it was determined they were beyond medical help.
When taken off their ventilators, two of the four patients — a 24-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman — saw increases in their heart rates as well as surges of brain waves in the gamma frequency — the fastest such brain activity, which is associated with consciousness.
Earlier studies — including a prominent paper published in 2022 about an 87-year-old man who died from a fall — have also found spikes in gamma waves in some people near the point of death.
The University of Michigan paper went further by examining in greater depth which parts of the brain lit up, with the activity detected in the “posterior cortical hot zone” — comprised of the temporal, parietal and occipital lobes, which are associated with changes in consciousness.
“If this part of the brain lights up, that means the patient is seeing something, can hear something, and they might feel sensations out of the body,” said Borjigin, adding that the region was “on fire.”
Brain and heart activity were monitored, second by second, for the last few hours of the patients’ life, contributing to the strength of the analysis, she added.
It’s not clear why two of the patients experienced these potential signs of “covert consciousness” while two did not, though Borjigin speculated their history of seizures might have primed their brains in some way.
Owing to the small sample size, the authors cautioned against making wide-ranging inferences.
What’s more, it’s not possible to confirm that the patients really had any visions as they did not live to tell the tale.
Borjigin hopes in the future to collect data on hundreds more people — increasing the chances that some will actually survive.
One way to do so might be to create an experiment that simulates a near-death experience while the patient is being monitored under lab conditions.

 

Related

Future queen of Jordan Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif shows off high street fashion in rare public appearance
Lifestyle
Future queen of Jordan Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif shows off high street fashion in rare public appearance
Ola Kayal, founder of ‘Nabati’ plant-based ice cream. (AN photos by Ali Khamaj)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi vegan chef Ola Kayal is out to start a food revolution — one scoop at a time

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet

Crow throwing down Israel flag goes viral on the internet
  • Jokes abound with comments about the bird’s ‘lesson’
  • ‘Animals of Palestine don’t approve of Zionist conflagration’
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A video of a crow throwing down an Israeli flag has gone viral across the web.

The clip shows the crow stubbornly removing an Israeli flag from a pole with its beak and throwing it to the ground.

The flag hung from the roof of a building in the occupied Palestinian territories until a crow, despite its small size, succeeded in snatching it and dropping it to the ground after several attempts.

It then stood firmly and steadily at the top of the mast, its mission complete.

The Palestinians who had gathered around the building to observe the unusual sight shouted and gasped in astonishment.

The footage of the crow went viral on the web, with many users ironically joking about the episode and some commenting on the “lesson” the bird seemed to be teaching.

One user said: “A smart Palestinian ‘antisemitic’ crow …”

“The animals of Palestine do not approve of the temporary Zionist conflagration,” said Tariq Shadid, a Palestinian surgeon and author of the book “Understanding Palestine,” in a Twitter post, adding that the bird was a symbol of Palestinian resistance to the Israeli occupation.

Israeli journalist Nir Hasson took the chance to comment on the video saying: “God is undoubtedly hinting something to us, just not sure exactly what.”

Inspired by the crow’s actions, some users shared old footage of other animals tearing up Israeli flags as a way to show support for the Palestinian cause.

The crow’s actions come amid weeks of rising tensions between Palestinians and the Israeli military, the latest of which saw the Israeli Defense Force kill a Palestinian teen near Jericho during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

In 1967, Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the Palestinian term for the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the war.

Topics: Palestine Israel crow

Related

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian teenager who was killed in an Israeli raid in Jericho. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Palestinian boy, 17, shot by Israeli army buried in Jericho
Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians
Middle-East
Israeli checkpoints, settler attacks torment Palestinians

Latest updates

Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al-Qaeda ‘war crimes’ in Baghdad
Belgium arrests Iraqi suspected of Al-Qaeda ‘war crimes’ in Baghdad
Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre
Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
Turkiye’s Erdogan faces tough election amid quake, inflation
Turkiye’s Erdogan faces tough election amid quake, inflation
Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries
Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.