Gulf leaders, government officials join international dignitaries in London for coronation of King Charles III

LONDON: Several leaders and official representatives of Gulf countries were among the estimated 2,000 guests at the coronation of the United Kingdom’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
As announced on Thursday, Saudi Arabia was represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, a minister of state and cabinet member, who attended the historic ceremony on behalf of King Salman. With him was Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to the UK.
Prince Turki spoke with the king during a pre-coronation ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.
King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Queen Rania were seated close to the king and queen of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia.
Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani made the journey to London alongside his consort Sheikha Jawaher for Saturday’s event, and the duo were also photographed meeting with King Charles on Friday.
The UAE delegation at the coronation was led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the vice president and deputy prime minister, who was also in attendance at Friday’s reception.
“Sheikh Mansour pointed out the significant role played by the late Queen Elizabeth II in strengthening the longstanding friendship that brought together the United Kingdom and the UAE since the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and which was further consolidated during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,” a UAE government statement said.
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa attended the coronation and was accompanied by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.
“King Hamad exchanged cordial talks with King Charles III on the depth of the robust long-standing friendly relations between the two royal families and countries, affirming the steady growth of the historical ties between the two kingdoms across various fields,” the Bahrain News Agency reported ahead of the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al-Said, a member of the Omani royal family, attended with the sultanate’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, while Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait attended on behalf of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Other international dignitaries in attendance included US First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, EU Commission President Urusula von der Leyen, and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine.
Biden was representing the US in the absence of her husband and her appearance marked the first time that a US first lady has been present for a British coronation.
She said there was “such beauty in the pageantry of the ceremony” and it was “just amazing to see,” adding: “You can’t imagine that moment where you actually see the crown being placed on the head of the king and then on the head on the queen. It’s really surreal to see and experience that moment.”
LONDON: King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday in a ceremony replete with ancient traditions, regal pomp and circumstance and a sprinkling of the modern.
The grand old church, which has been the site of coronations of 39 monarchs before Charles, was packed to the rafters with 2,000 attendees as international dignitaries and nobles mixed with specially invited members of the public.
Among the guests were Arab leaders, US First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as seven former premiers who joined the celebration alongside celebrities including Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie.
They were among the lucky few present in the abbey as Charles was anointed with oil from the Mount of Olives in the Holy Land and presented with an orb, swords and scepters, before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the St. Edward’s Crown, bedecked with more than 400 precious stones, on the monarch’s head. Trumpets blared out the anthem, and gun salutes were fired in cities across the UK.
Alongside the ancient rites, Charles had worked actively to make his big day as inclusive and reflective of the Britain he now rules over as possible, and in a break from tradition, representatives of the Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish and Sikh faiths were involved for the first time.
The usually Anglican ceremony saw Charles, robed in crimson and cream, swear on a Bible that he was a “true Protestant,” but a preface was added to the oath to say that the Church of England would seek to “foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely.”
The reading from the King James Bible was made by Sunak, Britain’s first Hindu leader, and a gospel choir performed a newly composed “Alleluia,” while for the first time, female clergy took part in the ceremony.
The cost of the ceremony — the exact figure will be released by Buckingham Palace after the event — had drawn criticism from some quarters of British society, who questioned the timing of a coronation amid a cost-of-living crisis, during which Britons have struggled to pay energy bills and buy food.
Charles, however, has made it his mission to streamline the royal family for the 21st century and offer taxpayers “value for money.” His coronation was markedly shorter than the 1953 extravaganza of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with fewer guests and an abbreviated procession.
And while much of the reverence that surrounded coronations of the past has faded in the modern world, those who attended and watched the event told Arab News that they still felt its sense of historical importance.
“Obviously, it’s the first coronation I’ve ever attended. I haven’t been able to witness anything like this before and it’s such an incredible moment for me,” Muslim convert Naima Pinchen, from the English city of Derby, said.
“Being British and previously being part of the Royal Air Force, this has meant so much to me to witness, from a military, but also a personal, perspective.
“The royal family has been such an integral part of this country for more than 1,000 years — to be part of such a momentous occasion is just mind-blowing,” she added.
“It’s incredible. You can see so many different cultures, colors, backgrounds here all in one place. I’ve seen people from Asian countries, from Arab countries, from African countries, European countries — there’s not just British people here,” Pinchen said.
Jill Coughlin, a royal fan from Essex, east of London, called Charles Britain’s “mainstay” and added: “It’s just great to be surrounded by love and to see our King Charles. We loved our queen and this is just further generations, so it’s wonderful for us — absolutely wonderful.”
Vickey Davis, who traveled from the Midlands with Claire Waters, said: “We wanted to come down and be part of history, really. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that we get to experience, so we wanted to be a part of it.”
Waters added: “He’ll be a good king. He (cares about) the environment and conservation, and leaving the planet a better place.”
Thousands of people from across the UK and around the world camped overnight along a two-kilometer route that the king and queen used to travel to and from Westminster Abbey in a gilt-trimmed, horse-drawn carriage.
And it was not just Charles’ British subjects who were taken by the sense of occasion throughout the coronation.
“I came because it’s a historic moment, and I’m happy to be part of it with all the English people at such a happy event. As (a) Moroccan, we understand that love for a king,” Yasir El-Ayadi, visiting from France, told Arab News.
Quan Nguyen, who moved to the UK two years ago from Vietnam, and also witnessed Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer as well as her funeral in September, said that the coronation was an event that he “just had to be part of.”
He added: “The whole event was just magnificent. It’s amazing to see and I feel lucky that in just two years I’ve been to three big royal events, and I’ll be there for the balcony (appearance).”
Nguyen said that while it was a shame that the late Princess Diana was not around to be part of the event, it was “great” that the royal family had stayed steadfast in their duty, adding: “Today is a chance for them to prove how serious they are to their duty.”
Charles’ son and heir to the throne, William, Prince of Wales, attended alongside his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children. Toward the end of the ceremony, William knelt before his father and paid homage to the king as his “liege man” — before kissing him on the cheek.
Meanwhile, William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who has publicly sparred with the family, arrived alone. His wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as well as their children, remained at home in California.
Marisa Legters, who volunteers with the Royal Parks, said that she wanted to be part of a “historic day,” but said it was “sad” that Meghan was not in attendance, perhaps because “she wouldn’t feel that welcome here.”
Legters added that she thought Charles would make a great monarch, with his focus on diversity, his passion for nature and appearance of an “approachable king.”
After the more staid and sober events at the abbey, the thousands who had lined the streets along the processional route cheered as the king and queen passed in the Gold State Coach on their way to Buckingham Palace for the moment many who had braved the torrential London rain were waiting for.
Charles and Camilla appeared on the famous old balcony to greet the crowds. An Armed Forces flypast took place over the palace, with William, Kate and other members of the working royal family, including Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife and children, also present.
Helen Rimmer, who had traveled several hundred miles from northern England to witness the event, summed up the mood of the day, saying: “It’s a very special occasion, especially for our country and the Commonwealth. It’s the atmosphere, just everything about it, really. It’s just a big celebration — it’s great.”
Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe close to the shores of Lake Kivu
Authorities also reported scores of people injured
Updated 06 May 2023
AP
KINSHASA: The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen to 176, with some 100 people still missing, according to a provisional assessment given by the governor and authorities in the country’s South Kivu province.
Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe close to the shores of Lake Kivu. Authorities also reported scores of people injured.
South Kivu Gov. Théo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction for himself, and posted on his Twitter account that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.
Several main roads to the affected area have been been made impassable by the rains, hampering the relief efforts.
President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honor the victims, and the central government is sending a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government.
Heavy rains in recent days have brought misery to thousands in East Africa, with parts of Uganda and Kenya also seeing heavy rainfall.
Flooding and landslides in Rwanda, which borders Congo, left 129 people dead earlier this week.
Ukraine hails return of 45 Azov fighters, Russia says 3 pilots released
The freed Ukrainian prisoners included 42 men and three women from the Azov battalion
Azov battalion fighters have been lionized as heroes by many Ukrainians but are widely vilified in Russia
Updated 06 May 2023
Reuters
KYIV: Ukraine on Saturday hailed the return of 45 Azov battalion fighters captured during the battle for Mariupol while Russia said three of its pilots had been released by Kyiv, but neither side gave a full account of the apparent prisoner swap.
The freed Ukrainian prisoners included 42 men and three women from the Azov battalion, said Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.
Azov battalion fighters, who did much of the fighting in the failed defense of the port city of Mariupol, have been lionized as heroes by many Ukrainians but are widely vilified in Russia.
“Excellent news on this sunny day. We are returning home 45 of our people. Thirty-five privates and sergeants, 10 officers,” Yermak said on the telegram app in a post that did not mention the release of Russian prisoners.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that three pilots had been returned and were being provided with medical and psychological assistance.
“As a result of a difficult negotiation process, three Russian pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who had been in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from Kyiv-controlled territory,” said the statement, which did not mention the 45 Ukrainian prisoners. There were no reports on Russian state media of additional Russian prisoner releases.
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, which coordinates prisoner exchanges with Russia, did not immediately respond to a request for more details.
Moscow and Kyiv have agreed a number prisoner exchanges since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year.
Russia says it launched its “special military operation” to counter a threat from Kyiv’s relations with the West, while Ukraine and its Western partners say it was an unprovoked land grab.
DHAKA: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh expressed concern and fear on Saturday over plans for them to return to neighboring Myanmar.
Leaders of the refugees, along with Bangladeshi officials, visited Myanmar on Friday to assess the possibility of repatriating the estimated 1.2 million Rohingya refugees currently in Bangladesh.
The 27-member delegation visited Myanmar’s Rakhine State, the area from which the majority of the Rohingya fled due to a military crackdown that began in October 2016.
The repatriation of Rohingya refugees has been on the United Nations’ agenda for years, but no practical progress has been made, despite pressure from Bangladesh.
The team which visited Rakhine State took part in a pilot Bangladesh-Myanmar project mediated by China. On their return, some Rohingya members of the delegation told the media that they would refuse to go back to Myanmar because, under the current proposal, they would not be granted citizenship.
Bangladeshi Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman, who led the delegation, told Arab News that Myanmar authorities were proposing a National Verification Card scheme for returning refugees. While such alternative identification was widely criticized by rights groups when the idea was first floated by Myanmar in 2019, Rahman said it was still better than what the refugees were being offered in Bangladesh.
“It is better to have a life with some civil rights than a life without any civil rights,” he said. “It’s their own country. Here in the camps, Bangladesh has not even given them refugee status.”
Although it has been hosting the Rohingya for years, Bangladesh is not a signatory of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.
The violence the Rohingya community endured in Myanmar — which international observers have referred to as genocide or ethnic cleansing — understandably makes many reluctant to go back to their official homeland.
“What is the guarantee that we wouldn’t be tortured again by the military junta once we return?” Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Bangladesh, said. “We don’t want anything except our rights, so that we don’t turn into refugees again, not even after 100 years — our next generations must not turn into refugees. We want to solve this crisis, and the only solution is to ensure equal rights and provide citizenship rights to the Rohingya people.
“We just need citizenship, even if we are not given any other things,” he continued. “If we get citizenship, we can do the rest on our own; we will be able to earn money, study… we can do whatever is necessary for our community.”
If a peacekeeping mission could guarantee their protection in Myanmar, then the refugees would likely choose to return, he added.
“This process should involve the international community,” he said. “The US and other important countries should stand beside us.”
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has so far distanced itself from the current proposal, citing unsustainable conditions in military junta-ruled Myanmar.
For Mohammad Nur Khan, a Bangladeshi rights activist and migration expert, it is no surprise that the refugees are skeptical about what awaits them should they return to Myanmar.
“The Rohingya have been deceived for a long time. They were the subject of torture and atrocities. The team that visited (Myanmar) on Friday did not gain confidence from that visit,” he said.
Meeting the Rohingya community’s most fundamental demands — such as the issue of citizenship — is of utmost importance in building trust, Khan told Arab News.
“There will be no chance to reach a compromise through bypassing their main demands,” he said. “Without the involvement of all stakeholders and international aid agencies, I think it’s not possible to come to (an agreement).”
Wagner chief asks Moscow to hand Bakhmut positions to Chechen forces
The Akhmat battalion refers to the Chechen combat units under the command of strongman Kadyrov
Prigozhin said his fighters would be forced to pull out because of a long "ammunition famine"
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP
MOSCOW: The chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner on Saturday asked Moscow to let him hand over his positions in the hotspot city of Bakhmut to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
“I ask you to issue a combat order before 00:00 on May 10 concerning the transfer of the positions of the Wagner paramilitary units in Bakhmut and its periphery, to the units of the Akhmat battalion” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a letter to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The Akhmat battalion refers to the Chechen combat units under the command of strongman Kadyrov, who has ruled Russia’s Muslim-majority republic Chechnya for the last decade and a half.
Prigozhin said his fighters would be forced to pull out because of a long “ammunition famine.”
He accused the Russian defense ministry of only delivering 32 percent of the required ammunition since October 2022.
Wagner fighters are leading the battle for Bakhmut, during which rivalries between Prigozhin and the conventional army have come to the surface.
On Friday, the Wagner leader threatened to pull out in a series of scathing videos attacking Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
Kadyrov on Friday said on Telegram that his fighters were “ready to advance and occupy the city.”
He praised Wagner units, saying both groups had fought side by side in the “most difficult” battles of Popasna, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.
In a message earlier on Saturday, Prigozhin thanked Kadyrov for his offer and said Chechen forces would “no doubt” seize Bakhmut.