T10 cricket league set to take US by storm

T10 cricket league set to take US by storm
T-Ten Global Sports chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, co-organiser Amit Patel, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, Spencer Dinwiddie and former New Zealand bowler Corey Anderson. (Supplied)
T10 cricket league set to take US by storm
The logo of the US Masters T10 League is revealed. (Supplied)
Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

T10 cricket league set to take US by storm

T10 cricket league set to take US by storm
  • The US Masters T10 League will feature legends of the game of cricket along with its young and upcoming stars
  • Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets: I am super excited to be a part of the US Masters T10 League and working alongside Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel
Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: T-Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10, have announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League, to be held in Dallas, Texas.

The league is being co-organised with the help of Ritesh Patel, who also owns a participating franchise SAMP Army. The league, based on the thrilling 10-over format, will have legendary cricketers who have recently retired from the international format along with young and upcoming stars.

There will be six teams but, gauging the interest levels so far, the organisers are bracing for an eight-team cap. The dates are yet to be finalised.

Patel, one of the main organisers of the American edition and league partner, said: “We are excited to bring this fast, explosive cricket format to the USA. Players participating in this tournament have huge following all over the globe, and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil.” Patel’s SAMP Army took part in the Abu Dhabi T10 last year. They were led by captain Moeen Ali into the play-offs along with the other American presence, New York Strikers.

The launch of the US Masters T10 League saw in attendance cricketers like Corey Anderson, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and America’s leading domestic players.

“It’s a great honour to be a part of this format in the US, especially at this age. Everyone wants the older players to play again and so US Masters T10 will be a success,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

“After six momentous editions of the Abu Dhabi T10, and an upcoming Indian Masters League, T Ten Global Sports are thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of US Masters T10 League in USA,” said Nawab Shaji ul Mulk, the head of TTGS.

“T10 was founded in 2017 to bring the format of a fast game such as football. We are in the US now after 6 years. Since this is a fast, energetic and action-based sport, we thought US would be a great destination for a format like this. “

To embed the sport of cricket within the American audience and the cricket-loving diaspora, other US sporting stars are also joining by buying ownership within teams.

Basketball player and Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is joining the Morrisville Unity team. “I am super excited to be a part of the US Masters T10 League and working alongside Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel who are introducing this growing international sport of cricket to America,” the NBA superstar, 30, said.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, the outside linebacker of the New York Giants team in the National Football League, is going to be a part of his team’s city franchise in the league – NY Warriors T10. “I’m excited to be a part of an effort to promote the sport of cricket in America.”

The logo of the USA T10, revealing the first glimpse of the new brand property, was also revealed at Sunday’s function where Indian actors Elnaaz Norouzi and Parvati Nair provided the entertainment.

Topics: T-Ten Global Sports US Masters T10 League Ritesh Patel Spencer Dinwiddie

Apologetic Messi returns to training with PSG

Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. (@PSG_English)
Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. (@PSG_English)
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Apologetic Messi returns to training with PSG

Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. (@PSG_English)
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Paris: Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday six days after Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain was suspended for going on an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.
“Leo Messi returns to training Monday morning,” tweeted the club along with a photo of the 35-year-old in action.
His return makes it likely he will feature in PSG’s home match with relegation-threatened Ajaccio next Saturday.
PSG hold the whip hand in defending their Ligue 1 title, a six point lead over Lens with four matches remaining.
He was suspended by the Qatar-owned club after failing to turn up for training last Monday.
Instead, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner traveled to Saudi Arabia without PSG’s permission to fulfil commitments as part of a contract with the country’s tourist office.
Messi subsequently apologized in a video posted on Instagram to his 458 million followers.
“I had organized this trip to Saudi Arabia having canceled it previously. This time I couldn’t cancel it. I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides to do.”
The affair has made it increasingly unlikely that Messi will remain at PSG beyond this season, when his two-year contract with the club expires.

Topics: Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) saudi tourism

Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with 1st UAE Pro League title win

Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with 1st UAE Pro League title win
Updated 08 May 2023
Matt Monaghan

Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with 1st UAE Pro League title win

Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with 1st UAE Pro League title win
  • Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action
Updated 08 May 2023
Matt Monaghan

DUBAI: Elation abounded for Leonardo Jardim’s long-term leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club when they came from behind to wrap up their first ADNOC Pro League title in fittingly determined fashion.

And Lourency’s double put Al-Bataeh in pole position to edge a tense, final-day survival showdown during a memorable matchweek 25.

The table-topping merged outfit were indebted to second-half strikes from Uzbekistan midfielder Aziz Ganiev and emerging UAE winger Yahya Al-Ghassani to secure a 2-1 victory at Baniyas.

Their superior head-to-head record against now-dethroned champions Al-Ain, who beat Al-Wasl 3-2, and Al-Wahda, who downed 10-man Ajman 3-2, rendered this week’s deciding round moot at the top.

Much is still at stake, however, in the battle to avoid following bottom-placed Al-Dhafra – who thrashed Al-Jazira 4-1 in a dead-rubber contest begun by veteran Sultan Al-Ghaferi’s 40-yard lob – into the First Division League.

Twelfth-placed Al-Bataeh ended their 14-match winless run in opportune style with a 2-0 victory against 10-man Al-Nasr, meaning they sit two-points ahead, with an equal head-to-head record and goal difference, of 13th-placed fellow promoted club Dibba Al-Fujairah who determinedly drew 1-1 at a Sharjah for whom ex-Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer netted.

Mid-table Al-Ittihad Kalba and Khor Fakkan played out a 1-1 stalemate.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week – Lourency (Al-Bataeh)

An apt time for club and leading scorer to terminate long droughts.

Al-Bataeh can head into a pressurized matchweek 26 with wind in their sails after this essential second-half dismantling of inconsistent giants Al-Nasr.

Lourency, as he has so often been in the 2022-2023 debut top-flight stint for a club only founded 11 years ago, was cast as savior, moving onto 12 league goals with a well-taken double.

The first was a delicate clip via Cameroon forward Anatole Abang’s imaginative pass, slotting his second following another cute assist from Malian defensive midfielder Sekou Gassama.

The ex-Goztepe forward had last netted in the Feb. 18 2-1 loss at Al-Wahda, seven matchweeks prior.

Critically, the Brazilian’s resurgence came under the care of lauded ex-Al-Ain and UAE goalkeeper Mutaz Abdulla – a 2002-2003 AFC Champions League winner – who had been drafted in to salvage Al-Bataeh’s rudderless campaign.

The curious patience afforded to long-term caretaker Said Chkhit may yet not prove terminal to the club’s ambitions of sticking in the ADNOC Pro League. Al-Bataeh had previously won under the Moroccan on Nov. 12.

Defining work, however, is still to be done.

Al-Bataeh hold a slender points advantage but must visit an Al-Ain reeling from concession of their top-flight trophy. Dibba host doomed Al-Dhafra, the only club below them in the rankings.

With the two relegation rivals sharing 1-0 away wins this term, head-to-head records are ruled out. Dibba must win, ideally handsomely, to pull off their great escape.

But Al-Bataeh have given themselves a strong shot at survival, thanks to the timely performance of their summer addition Lourency.

Goal of the Week – Sultan Al-Ghaferi (Al-Dhafra)

A blast from the past by Al-Ghaferi.

The 36-year-old defensive midfielder struck an unforgettable opener on Saturday against a former employer.

There appeared zero danger when goalkeeper Ali Khaseif – an ex-teammate at Al-Jazira and the UAE – threw out from a harmless 21st-minute free-kick. But seconds later Al-Ghaferi intercepted a wayward pass and hammered the ball back 40 yards, over the scrambling shot-stopper’s head.

The venomous effort was reminiscent of Clarence Seedorf’s iconic, rasping drive for Real Madrid against Atletico, rather than David Beckham’s career-making chip for Manchester United at Wimbledon.

Al-Ghaferi has featured sporadically throughout Al-Dhafra’s demotion, who are ending 11 years in the ADNOC Pro League. He played only once for Al-Jazira during a miserable 2019-2020 season.

Coach of the Week – Leonardo Jardim (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

Andriy Yarmolenko, Miralem Pjanic, Jason Denayer, Alcacer, Allan and several other stars claimed global headlines when ADNOC Pro League sides went on an unprecedented – and star-studded – summer shopping spree.

The name, however, who would go on to define 2022-2023 went under the radar, despite a glittering CV.

Jardim proved a fitting choice when Shabab Al-Ahli tried to turn repeat cup success into top-flight glory, for the first time since 2017’s revolutionary amalgamation. It would also be a fitting goal scorer who sealed their supremacy.

Al-Ghassani earned a legendary victory at Baniyas, turning on the afterburners before effortlessly sweeping in a one-on-one.

Numerous coaches at Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Wahda, bar Henk ten Cate, had all failed to turn the winger’s rich promise into tangible results. That is where Jardim’s patient prior work at Monaco, Sporting Lisbon, and others came to the fore.

The Portuguese has also transformed the likes of Ganiev, Igor Jesus, Yuri Cesar, Harib Abdalla, and Ahmed Jamil into ruthless winners.

The foundations are in place for a bountiful era.

Goal difference, or head-to-head?

A technical matter, but one with real-life impact.

The ADNOC Pro League’s decision to maintain head-to-head record as the first tiebreaker instead of goal difference ensured that every match counts.

It has, though, denied this stunning season an apt end.

If goal difference was in place, second-placed Al-Ain’s vastly superior +33 would mean they would head into the matchweek 26 finale knowing defeat for Shabab Al-Ahli and victory for them would result in a record-extending 15th top-flight title. Now, the title race is wrapped up even with a three-point gap from first to third-placed Al-Wahda.

The ADNOC Pro League is not alone in its stance. Spain’s LaLiga, Italy’s Serie A, and Saudi Arabia’s Roshn Saudi League have applied the same method.

But would it be worth copying England’s Premier League, France’s Ligue 1, or Germany’s Bundesliga? It is a complex issue, worthy of study.

Topics: football UAE football

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event
Updated 08 May 2023
AP

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event
  • Ariya Jutanugarn won the MVP after teaming with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn to win all five matches
  • Atthaya Thitikul capped a perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand over Australia
Updated 08 May 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Ariya Jutanugarn helped launch Thailand as an emerging power in women’s golf when she won the British Women’s Open in 2016.

The victory inspired younger golfers in Thailand and the results were evident during a dominating performance at the International Crown team match play event.
Ariya Jutanugarn won the MVP after teaming with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn to win all five matches and 20-year-old Atthaya Thitikul capped a perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand over Australia on Sunday.
“I would say when I’m growing up, when I’m turning pro, I always want to inspire the kids back home, and right now I feel even better because not only me right now,” Ariya Jutanugarn said.
It was a total team effort.
Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.

The Jutanugarns won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 when Ariya Jutanugarn holed out a chip shot from the edge of the green on the 15th hole as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 matches.
“Us winning this event is huge for golf in Thailand,” Tavatanakit said. “It is already growing, and I think this is going to inspire a lot of people, even more than what we feel inspired 10 years ago. I’m really excited to see the future of Thai golf.”
The United States beat Sweden in the consolation match to finish third.
The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries split into two pools. The top two teams from each pool advanced to the semifinals, where the format was two singles matches and one alternate-shot match.
The players on the winning team all received $125,000 in prize money with the runners up getting $75,900.
It was a breakthrough weekend for Thailand, which had never finished better than fourth in the first three editions of this tournament.
But the Thai team was dominant at Harding Park as the only country to win every match in pool play and then delivering a dominating championship match after surviving a tight semifinal against the United States earlier in the day.
The top-seeded Americans split the two singles matches against Thailand with Lexi Thompson losing 3 and 2 to Thitikul and Lilia Vu fighting back from a two-hole deficit on the front nine to beat Tavatanakit 1 up.
That put the fate of the semifinal on a tight alternate-shot match between world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang against the Jutanugarn sisters.
Korda tied the match with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole, generating chants of “U-S-A!” from the decent sized galleries.
But the Jutanugarn sisters weren’t flustered with Moriya Jutanugarn hitting her tee shot to within about 10 feet, setting up a birdie putt for Ariya Jutanugarn that put Thailand back ahead.
Moriya Jutanugarn then got her second shot on the par-5 18th hole on the green, and Thailand two-putted for birdie to tie the hole and win the match.
“Obviously it’s a little disappointing not being in the final, but I think we played well,” Korda said. “We wish some more putts would have dropped, but overall I think our performance has been pretty good.”
Australia, which had never finished better than sixth in this event, swept Sweden in the first semifinal with Kyriacou beating Anna Nordqvist and Hannah Green besting Caroline Hedwall in singles, while Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp beat Madelene Sagstrom and Maya Stark in the alternate shot match.
But they fell short in the final.
“It’s obviously a little disappointing, but it’s still a big win for us,” Kemp said.
Thompson beat Sagstrom in singles in the consolation match and the US won it when Kang and Korda beat Nordqvist and Hedwall 1 up.
This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.
This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several big events for the men, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.
“It’s been a spectacular venue for us, and I think it shows the women’s game is moving in the right direction,” Thompson said. “We’re getting to play some spectacular golf courses like this one. We’re getting more and more fans each and every day, which we wanted to see, and the course is in great shape for us.”
 

Topics: LPGA International Crown Ariya Jutanugarn Atthaya Thitiku

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
  • The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings
  • Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS: World champion Max Verstappen powered from ninth on the grid to beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.
The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings and follows his triumph in the inaugural Miami race last year.
The 1-2 for Red Bull is their fourth in five races so far this season as the team utterly dominate the sport leaving their rivals to battle for the third podium position.
Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third for his fourth podium in five races this season as he continues to enjoy his late career revival.
Perez, starting on pole, made the perfect start, racing clear of his rivals but Verstappen, on hard tyres, quickly moved through the field and took just 15 laps to reach second place behind his team-mate.
Perez pitted on lap 20 allowing Verstappen to take the lead but the Dutchman had to give that up when he went into the pits on lap 46, changing to the medium compound tyres and coming out 1.2 seconds behind.
It took just two laps for Verstappen, who won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix a year ago, to take advantage of his fresher tyres with better grip as, after a brief joust, he overtook the Mexican, on 25-lap-old tyres, to take the lead.
Verstappen's 38th win for Red Bull equals the team record set by Sebastian Vettel.
"I took the cars off one by one and then I could stay out really long on the hard tyres and that's where we I think made the difference," said Verstappen.
"For sure winning a race from P9 is always very satisfying," he said.
Mercedes had some consolation at the end of a difficult week with George Russell taking fourth place ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishing sixth.
Charles Leclerc, who crashed late in qualifying and started seventh on the grid, finished in seventh place with Frenchman Pierre Gasly of Alpine in eighth.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Miami Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Eddie Howe urges Newcastle United unity with Champions League destiny ‘in their own hands’

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall during the defeat to Arsenal. (Reuters)
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall during the defeat to Arsenal. (Reuters)
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe urges Newcastle United unity with Champions League destiny ‘in their own hands’

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall during the defeat to Arsenal. (Reuters)
  • ‘We need to take our chances,’ says coach after Arsenal loss
  • Upcoming last 4 games critical for Magpies’ hope for Europe
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to remain united as they hit the Premier League home straight with Champions League football on the line.

The Magpies’ chances to stretch clear of Liverpool, who are breathing down their necks in fifth place, were dashed at St. James’ Park when Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 victory.

And while heads are dropping around Tyneside, head coach Howe knows that success is only possible with the fans, club and players aligned.

“When you look at the four games we have, we will need the crowd and to stay united,” said Howe.

“Incredible support we have had all season. The noise was there today. We just needed to score and it would have helped us take off.

“It was about missed chances. The moments were there for us. We had a lot in the game. They didn’t go in and we are hugely frustrated with that part of our game. We probably didn’t defend as well as we have for the majority of the season, either. We were good without being at our very best.

“We needed to control our emotions a bit better than we did in the first half. The penalty decision is a big one and probably rocked us more than it did them. It was about keeping the ball better as Arsenal are a big transition threat. But we have four games to go and our destiny is in our own hands. We need to focus on that.”

Meanwhile, Howe is facing up to the prospect of losing midfielder Sean Longstaff potentially until the end of the season.

The player is set to go for a scan on Tuesday to determine the extent of his foot injury.

“I don’t know anymore as I sit here now. I certainly hope we will see him (this season). On specialist’s advice, he’s going to see a specialist on Tuesday to get double checked,” he said.

“I won’t go into the technicalities but we thought it was a standard injury but now there may be a chance of something more serious than that. We’re in the dark at the moment.”

In Longstaff, Joelinton dropped into the three-man midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock. Alexander Isak started on the left wing.

“I think Sean has been an integral part of our midfield and I think when you take him out we lose a bit of balance,” Howe admitted.

The balance of the team has been so impressive — Sean does a really important job in and out of possession for us.

“But there’s no slight on anyone that came into the team today. There was a different balance to our team with Alex on the left and Callum up front. They played well but we were up against a very good team today.

“We still created credible chances and there were moments in that game when I thought we’d explode and catch fire today but it didn’t quite happen.

“Sean has been a big part of our success.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Arsenal

