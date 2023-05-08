You are here

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter

Al-Ittihad defeated Abha 4-0 to move five points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League with four games to go. (Twitter/@ittihad)
Al-Ittihad defeated Abha 4-0 to move five points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League with four games to go. (Twitter/@ittihad)
Updated 09 May 2023
John Duerden

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter

Ittihad move close to title after Ronaldo and Al-Nassr falter
  • Al-Nassr needed to win to go level on points and put pressure on the Tigers
Updated 09 May 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Just hours after Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates stumbled in their title challenge with a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Al-Khaleej on Monday, Al-Ittihad comfortably defeated Abha 4-0 to move five points clear at the top of the league with only four games left to play.

The title race is not over just yet but surely few would be willing to bet against the Roshn Saudi League trophy heading to Jeddah.

Al-Nassr needed to win to go level on points and put pressure on the Tigers. In the event, however, they delivered the latest in a series of uncertain performances that have cost them seven points in the last four games. In front of an expectant home crowd, the Yellows started brightly but found themselves behind after just three minutes. Fabio Martins has been in fine form of late for Al-Khaleej, and the Portuguese forward timed his run perfectly to latch onto a delightful reverse pass from Morato and slide his shot past Agustin Rossi.

The lead did not last long, however. Abdulrahman Ghareeb floated over a free-kick from the left and Alvaro Gonzalez rose at the near post to nod his header into the opposite corner. Al-Nassr kept the pressure on, with a fierce shot from Luiz Gustavo that seemed destined for the top corner well-saved by Marwan Al-Haidari, who then got down well to keep out a low shot from Ronaldo.

The Saudi goalkeeper stayed busy and had to make a number of stops, most notably eight minutes before the break when he got down well again to block a shot from Ghareeb, who had broken free to latch on to a ball from deep.

It was not the smoothest of first-half performances from Al-Nassr, who struggled to get their star player into the game, but the expectation was that something would happen in the second half. And the 38-year-old did get the ball in the net just before the hour mark, stabbing it in from close range after Al-Haidari had saved, but he had strayed offside in the process.

He again came close with 10 minutes remaining, cutting inside the area from the left, dancing past two defenders to send a low shot just wide. There were more chances to come, with substitute Ayman Yahya heading against the crossbar in the final minutes. When the ball bounced over, it really felt that this was not to be Al-Nassr’s night, though credit should certainly go to the visitors, who fought hard for a point that will help them in their battle to avoid the drop back to the second tier.

If the post-match mood of the home fans was to change, they needed Abha to do them a massive favor against the league leaders. But it wasn’t to be. If there was a suggestion that Al-Ittihad might be wobbling after a 2-1 loss to Al-Taawoun in their previous game, there was no sign of any nerves as they went three goals up by the break.

In the 13th minute, Igor Coronado slipped a free-kick into the area and it was collected by Romarinho who flipped up the ball and volleyed it home to raise the roof at King Abdullah Sports City.

Three minutes later, Abderrazak Hamadallah added a second, running onto a lofted Coronado pass to head it past the goalkeeper from outside the area. It was the 20th time he has netted this season and moved him two goals ahead of his closest goal-scoring rival, Odion Ighalo of Al-Hilal. By the half-hour, the game was over as a contest when Romarinho grabbed his second and the team’s third. Mohammed Al-Saiari’s injury-time penalty was the icing on the cake.

It was a professional and clinical performance; the performance of champions in waiting. Al-Ittihad are not quite there yet but this was a massive step toward the title after Al-Nassr stumbled once more.
 

Topics: football soccer Al-ittihad Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

T10 cricket league set to take US by storm

T10 cricket league set to take US by storm
  • The US Masters T10 League will feature legends of the game of cricket along with its young and upcoming stars
  • Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets: I am super excited to be a part of the US Masters T10 League and working alongside Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: T-Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10, have announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League, to be held in Dallas, Texas.

The league is being co-organised with the help of Ritesh Patel, who also owns a participating franchise SAMP Army. The league, based on the thrilling 10-over format, will have legendary cricketers who have recently retired from the international format along with young and upcoming stars.

There will be six teams but, gauging the interest levels so far, the organisers are bracing for an eight-team cap. The dates are yet to be finalised.

Patel, one of the main organisers of the American edition and league partner, said: “We are excited to bring this fast, explosive cricket format to the USA. Players participating in this tournament have huge following all over the globe, and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil.” Patel’s SAMP Army took part in the Abu Dhabi T10 last year. They were led by captain Moeen Ali into the play-offs along with the other American presence, New York Strikers.

The launch of the US Masters T10 League saw in attendance cricketers like Corey Anderson, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and America’s leading domestic players.

“It’s a great honour to be a part of this format in the US, especially at this age. Everyone wants the older players to play again and so US Masters T10 will be a success,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

“After six momentous editions of the Abu Dhabi T10, and an upcoming Indian Masters League, T Ten Global Sports are thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of US Masters T10 League in USA,” said Nawab Shaji ul Mulk, the head of TTGS.

“T10 was founded in 2017 to bring the format of a fast game such as football. We are in the US now after 6 years. Since this is a fast, energetic and action-based sport, we thought US would be a great destination for a format like this. “

To embed the sport of cricket within the American audience and the cricket-loving diaspora, other US sporting stars are also joining by buying ownership within teams.

Basketball player and Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is joining the Morrisville Unity team. “I am super excited to be a part of the US Masters T10 League and working alongside Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel who are introducing this growing international sport of cricket to America,” the NBA superstar, 30, said.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, the outside linebacker of the New York Giants team in the National Football League, is going to be a part of his team’s city franchise in the league – NY Warriors T10. “I’m excited to be a part of an effort to promote the sport of cricket in America.”

The logo of the USA T10, revealing the first glimpse of the new brand property, was also revealed at Sunday’s function where Indian actors Elnaaz Norouzi and Parvati Nair provided the entertainment.

Topics: T-Ten Global Sports US Masters T10 League Ritesh Patel Spencer Dinwiddie

Apologetic Messi returns to training with PSG

Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. (@PSG_English)
Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. (@PSG_English)
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Apologetic Messi returns to training with PSG

Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. (@PSG_English)
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Paris: Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday six days after Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain was suspended for going on an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.
“Leo Messi returns to training Monday morning,” tweeted the club along with a photo of the 35-year-old in action.
His return makes it likely he will feature in PSG’s home match with relegation-threatened Ajaccio next Saturday.
PSG hold the whip hand in defending their Ligue 1 title, a six point lead over Lens with four matches remaining.
He was suspended by the Qatar-owned club after failing to turn up for training last Monday.
Instead, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner traveled to Saudi Arabia without PSG’s permission to fulfil commitments as part of a contract with the country’s tourist office.
Messi subsequently apologized in a video posted on Instagram to his 458 million followers.
“I had organized this trip to Saudi Arabia having canceled it previously. This time I couldn’t cancel it. I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides to do.”
The affair has made it increasingly unlikely that Messi will remain at PSG beyond this season, when his two-year contract with the club expires.

Topics: Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) saudi tourism

Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with first UAE Pro League title win

Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with first UAE Pro League title win
Updated 35 min 37 sec ago
Matt Monaghan

Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with first UAE Pro League title win

Glory for Shabab Al-Ahli with first UAE Pro League title win
  • Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action
Updated 35 min 37 sec ago
Matt Monaghan

DUBAI: Elation abounded for Leonardo Jardim’s long-term leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club when they came from behind to wrap up their first ADNOC Pro League title in fittingly determined fashion.

And Lourency’s double put Al-Bataeh in pole position to edge a tense, final-day survival showdown during a memorable matchweek 25.

The table-topping merged outfit were indebted to second-half strikes from Uzbekistan midfielder Aziz Ganiev and emerging UAE winger Yahya Al-Ghassani to secure a 2-1 victory at Baniyas.

Their superior head-to-head record against now-dethroned champions Al-Ain, who beat Al-Wasl 3-2, and Al-Wahda, who downed 10-man Ajman 3-2, rendered this week’s deciding round moot at the top.

Much is still at stake, however, in the battle to avoid following bottom-placed Al-Dhafra – who thrashed Al-Jazira 4-1 in a dead-rubber contest begun by veteran Sultan Al-Ghaferi’s 40-yard lob – into the First Division League.

Twelfth-placed Al-Bataeh ended their 14-match winless run in opportune style with a 2-0 victory against 10-man Al-Nasr, meaning they sit two-points ahead, with an equal head-to-head record and goal difference, of 13th-placed fellow promoted club Dibba Al-Fujairah who determinedly drew 1-1 at a Sharjah for whom ex-Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer netted.

Mid-table Al-Ittihad Kalba and Khor Fakkan played out a 1-1 stalemate.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week – Lourency (Al-Bataeh)

An apt time for club and leading scorer to terminate long droughts.

Al-Bataeh can head into a pressurized matchweek 26 with wind in their sails after this essential second-half dismantling of inconsistent giants Al-Nasr.

Lourency, as he has so often been in the 2022-2023 debut top-flight stint for a club only founded 11 years ago, was cast as savior, moving onto 12 league goals with a well-taken double.

The first was a delicate clip via Cameroon forward Anatole Abang’s imaginative pass, slotting his second following another cute assist from Malian defensive midfielder Sekou Gassama.

The ex-Goztepe forward had last netted in the Feb. 18 2-1 loss at Al-Wahda, seven matchweeks prior.

Critically, the Brazilian’s resurgence came under the care of lauded ex-Al-Ain and UAE goalkeeper Mutaz Abdulla – a 2002-2003 AFC Champions League winner – who had been drafted in to salvage Al-Bataeh’s rudderless campaign.

The curious patience afforded to long-term caretaker Said Chkhit may yet not prove terminal to the club’s ambitions of sticking in the ADNOC Pro League. Al-Bataeh had previously won under the Moroccan on Nov. 12.

Defining work, however, is still to be done.

Al-Bataeh hold a slender points advantage but must visit an Al-Ain reeling from concession of their top-flight trophy. Dibba host doomed Al-Dhafra, the only club below them in the rankings.

With the two relegation rivals sharing 1-0 away wins this term, head-to-head records are ruled out. Dibba must win, ideally handsomely, to pull off their great escape.

But Al-Bataeh have given themselves a strong shot at survival, thanks to the timely performance of their summer addition Lourency.

Goal of the Week – Sultan Al-Ghaferi (Al-Dhafra)

A blast from the past by Al-Ghaferi.

The 36-year-old defensive midfielder struck an unforgettable opener on Saturday against a former employer.

There appeared zero danger when goalkeeper Ali Khaseif – an ex-teammate at Al-Jazira and the UAE – threw out from a harmless 21st-minute free-kick. But seconds later Al-Ghaferi intercepted a wayward pass and hammered the ball back 40 yards, over the scrambling shot-stopper’s head.

The venomous effort was reminiscent of Clarence Seedorf’s iconic, rasping drive for Real Madrid against Atletico, rather than David Beckham’s career-making chip for Manchester United at Wimbledon.

Al-Ghaferi has featured sporadically throughout Al-Dhafra’s demotion, who are ending 11 years in the ADNOC Pro League. He played only once for Al-Jazira during a miserable 2019-2020 season.

Coach of the Week – Leonardo Jardim (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

Andriy Yarmolenko, Miralem Pjanic, Jason Denayer, Alcacer, Allan and several other stars claimed global headlines when ADNOC Pro League sides went on an unprecedented – and star-studded – summer shopping spree.

The name, however, who would go on to define 2022-2023 went under the radar, despite a glittering CV.

Jardim proved a fitting choice when Shabab Al-Ahli tried to turn repeat cup success into top-flight glory, for the first time since 2017’s revolutionary amalgamation. It would also be a fitting goal scorer who sealed their supremacy.

Al-Ghassani earned a legendary victory at Baniyas, turning on the afterburners before effortlessly sweeping in a one-on-one.

Numerous coaches at Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Wahda, bar Henk ten Cate, had all failed to turn the winger’s rich promise into tangible results. That is where Jardim’s patient prior work at Monaco, Sporting Lisbon, and others came to the fore.

The Portuguese has also transformed the likes of Ganiev, Igor Jesus, Yuri Cesar, Harib Abdalla, and Ahmed Jamil into ruthless winners.

The foundations are in place for a bountiful era.

Goal difference, or head-to-head?

A technical matter, but one with real-life impact.

The ADNOC Pro League’s decision to maintain head-to-head record as the first tiebreaker instead of goal difference ensured that every match counts.

It has, though, denied this stunning season an apt end.

If goal difference was in place, second-placed Al-Ain’s vastly superior +33 would mean they would head into the matchweek 26 finale knowing defeat for Shabab Al-Ahli and victory for them would result in a record-extending 15th top-flight title. Now, the title race is wrapped up even with a three-point gap from first to third-placed Al-Wahda.

The ADNOC Pro League is not alone in its stance. Spain’s LaLiga, Italy’s Serie A, and Saudi Arabia’s Roshn Saudi League have applied the same method.

But would it be worth copying England’s Premier League, France’s Ligue 1, or Germany’s Bundesliga? It is a complex issue, worthy of study.

Topics: football UAE football

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event
Updated 08 May 2023
AP

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event
  • Ariya Jutanugarn won the MVP after teaming with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn to win all five matches
  • Atthaya Thitikul capped a perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand over Australia
Updated 08 May 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Ariya Jutanugarn helped launch Thailand as an emerging power in women’s golf when she won the British Women’s Open in 2016.

The victory inspired younger golfers in Thailand and the results were evident during a dominating performance at the International Crown team match play event.
Ariya Jutanugarn won the MVP after teaming with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn to win all five matches and 20-year-old Atthaya Thitikul capped a perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand over Australia on Sunday.
“I would say when I’m growing up, when I’m turning pro, I always want to inspire the kids back home, and right now I feel even better because not only me right now,” Ariya Jutanugarn said.
It was a total team effort.
Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.

The Jutanugarns won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 when Ariya Jutanugarn holed out a chip shot from the edge of the green on the 15th hole as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 matches.
“Us winning this event is huge for golf in Thailand,” Tavatanakit said. “It is already growing, and I think this is going to inspire a lot of people, even more than what we feel inspired 10 years ago. I’m really excited to see the future of Thai golf.”
The United States beat Sweden in the consolation match to finish third.
The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries split into two pools. The top two teams from each pool advanced to the semifinals, where the format was two singles matches and one alternate-shot match.
The players on the winning team all received $125,000 in prize money with the runners up getting $75,900.
It was a breakthrough weekend for Thailand, which had never finished better than fourth in the first three editions of this tournament.
But the Thai team was dominant at Harding Park as the only country to win every match in pool play and then delivering a dominating championship match after surviving a tight semifinal against the United States earlier in the day.
The top-seeded Americans split the two singles matches against Thailand with Lexi Thompson losing 3 and 2 to Thitikul and Lilia Vu fighting back from a two-hole deficit on the front nine to beat Tavatanakit 1 up.
That put the fate of the semifinal on a tight alternate-shot match between world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang against the Jutanugarn sisters.
Korda tied the match with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole, generating chants of “U-S-A!” from the decent sized galleries.
But the Jutanugarn sisters weren’t flustered with Moriya Jutanugarn hitting her tee shot to within about 10 feet, setting up a birdie putt for Ariya Jutanugarn that put Thailand back ahead.
Moriya Jutanugarn then got her second shot on the par-5 18th hole on the green, and Thailand two-putted for birdie to tie the hole and win the match.
“Obviously it’s a little disappointing not being in the final, but I think we played well,” Korda said. “We wish some more putts would have dropped, but overall I think our performance has been pretty good.”
Australia, which had never finished better than sixth in this event, swept Sweden in the first semifinal with Kyriacou beating Anna Nordqvist and Hannah Green besting Caroline Hedwall in singles, while Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp beat Madelene Sagstrom and Maya Stark in the alternate shot match.
But they fell short in the final.
“It’s obviously a little disappointing, but it’s still a big win for us,” Kemp said.
Thompson beat Sagstrom in singles in the consolation match and the US won it when Kang and Korda beat Nordqvist and Hedwall 1 up.
This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.
This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several big events for the men, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.
“It’s been a spectacular venue for us, and I think it shows the women’s game is moving in the right direction,” Thompson said. “We’re getting to play some spectacular golf courses like this one. We’re getting more and more fans each and every day, which we wanted to see, and the course is in great shape for us.”
 

Topics: LPGA International Crown Ariya Jutanugarn Atthaya Thitiku

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
  • The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings
  • Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS: World champion Max Verstappen powered from ninth on the grid to beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.
The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings and follows his triumph in the inaugural Miami race last year.
The 1-2 for Red Bull is their fourth in five races so far this season as the team utterly dominate the sport leaving their rivals to battle for the third podium position.
Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third for his fourth podium in five races this season as he continues to enjoy his late career revival.
Perez, starting on pole, made the perfect start, racing clear of his rivals but Verstappen, on hard tyres, quickly moved through the field and took just 15 laps to reach second place behind his team-mate.
Perez pitted on lap 20 allowing Verstappen to take the lead but the Dutchman had to give that up when he went into the pits on lap 46, changing to the medium compound tyres and coming out 1.2 seconds behind.
It took just two laps for Verstappen, who won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix a year ago, to take advantage of his fresher tyres with better grip as, after a brief joust, he overtook the Mexican, on 25-lap-old tyres, to take the lead.
Verstappen's 38th win for Red Bull equals the team record set by Sebastian Vettel.
"I took the cars off one by one and then I could stay out really long on the hard tyres and that's where we I think made the difference," said Verstappen.
"For sure winning a race from P9 is always very satisfying," he said.
Mercedes had some consolation at the end of a difficult week with George Russell taking fourth place ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishing sixth.
Charles Leclerc, who crashed late in qualifying and started seventh on the grid, finished in seventh place with Frenchman Pierre Gasly of Alpine in eighth.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Miami Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

