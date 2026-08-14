Netanyahu sparks anger after calling UK an ‘Islamic republic’

LONDON: Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked outcry both in Israel and the UK after he referred to Britain as the “first Islamic republic” with nuclear weapons.

The Israeli prime minister’s comments appeared to mirror inaccurate far-right conspiracies claiming that Britain is being “taken over” by its Muslim population.

They also come amid signs of tension with the UK — one of Israel’s long-standing European allies, which provided assistance for Netanyahu’s Gaza war.

In a podcast interview with Israel’s army radio, Netanyahu lavished praised on the “positive” coverage of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war by journalist Randolph Churchill, the son of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, The Guardian reported

“Go find that in today’s Britain, in what is called the Islamic republic of Britain,” he said in the show that aired on Thursday.

When asked whether that was the case across the whole of Europe, the Israeli leader continued: “Yes, but you know someone said the first Islamic republic with nuclear weapons will be the Islamic republic of Britain.

“We are making sure there won’t be another one here, in Iran,” he added.

His comments ignored the fact that Pakistan, an Islamic Republic, tested its first nuclear weapon in 1998.

The interview was sharply criticized by prominent Israeli politician Avi Dabush, who is running for the Knesset as a Democrats party candidate.

“That’s what happens when there’s a horrific diplomatic failure, and an inability to rally countries in the world in favor of our interests,” he wrote on X.

The UK government has not yet responded to the comments but they come weeks after Andy Burnham, Britain’s new prime minister, said he aimed to put more pressure on the Israeli government.

Burnham apologized for his Labour Party’s initial response to the Gaza war and saying they should have called for a ceasefire sooner.

He said he would use further sanctions on individuals and entities, as well as a potential ban on the trade of goods with illegal settlements.

The co-leaders of the Movement for Progressive Judaism, a British and Irish Jewish group, said they were appalled by Netanyahu's remarks.

“At a time when antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred and social division are causing real fear across our country, language of this kind is dangerous and irresponsible,” Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy said.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu does not speak for British Jews. His words do not represent us. British Jews are not made safer by rhetoric which denigrates British Muslims or portrays an entire community as a threat.”

Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, said on X: “Netanyahu will say anything. This is as ridiculous as stating that Israel is a democracy that abides by the rule of law for all its citizens; or that it has the most moral army in the world.”