UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel

UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel
Almost 46,000 migrants entered the UK via the Channel in 2022, and internal Home Office estimates suggest the figure could rise to more than 56,000 this year. (AFP/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

  • Britain has only 3,000 detention spaces while Home Office estimates suggest more than 56,000 people could enter UK across the Channel this year
  • If the government fails to reach agreements with more countries to return migrants, it might be forced to release those that are picked up, a former official said
The UK has space to detain only about 3,000 people under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill. This is about one in 15 of the number who crossed the Channel on small boats last year and about one in 19 of the number expected to do so this year, The Independent newspaper reported on Monday.

Almost 46,000 migrants entered the UK via the Channel in 2022, and internal Home Office estimates suggest the figure could rise to more than 56,000 this year.

Even with the development of two new immigration facilities, however, there will still only be a little over 3,000 detention spaces available. Furthermore, there are only 98 places in existing immigration detention centers for women, and none for children or families, according to The Independent.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that although the government is working to increase capacity, “clearly we are not building capacity to detain 40,000 people, nor do we need to.”

She told Parliament: “The aim of the bill is not to detain people but to swiftly remove them.”

Holding people at immigration detention facilities is illegal unless they are to be deported from the country within a “reasonable” amount of time.

However, a former Home Office civil servant told The Independent that if the government does not reach agreements with more countries than Albania and Rwanda to return migrants, it could be forced to release many of those who arrive on small boats.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour’s shadow security minister, said the figures “just further expose how much of a con this Tory plan really is.”

He added: “It will increase the soaring asylum backlog and increase hotel use, while taxpayers foot the bill.”

Internal Home Office communications obtained by The Independent reveal concerns that “details of how the Illegal Migration Bill will be operationalized” had not been “worked through” when it was introduced.

According to the Refugee Council, at least 10,728 additional spaces will be required to meet the bill’s goal of detaining all small-boat migrants for 28 days before they can seek bail.

“Instead of spending billions to lock up people in desperate need of sanctuary, and a chance to rebuild their lives, the government should focus on creating safe and orderly routes for refugees to reach the UK,” Mark Davies, the charity’s head of campaigns, told The Independent.

Clare Moseley, the founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, described the bill as “unworkable, barbaric and pointless,” adding: “The Illegal Migration Bill will trap possibly hundreds of thousands of people not only in indefinite detention but in a system where their asylum claims will not be resolved, they will be dependent on the state and their human rights will be ignored.”

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants has also said that the government is creating an “indefinite legal limbo.”

British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation

British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation
Updated 08 May 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation

British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation
  • Idris Patel, CEO of Supporting Humanity, was among 2,000 guests inside Westminster Abbey
  • Patel was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 08 May 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: A Muslim charity chief has told Arab News that it was an “honor” to attend King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Idris Patel, CEO of Supporting Humanity, was among 2,000 guests inside the abbey as Charles was crowned at the weekend.

“Honestly, it was a very, very special and auspicious occasion, and something that will live long in my memory for me, and my kids will be able to say: ‘My dad went to the coronation,’” he told Arab News.

“The day itself was absolutely brilliant, I loved the way they respected everyone from all different religions and faiths, whereby the (order of service) they gave us said only kneel if you wish to kneel, you don’t have to sing certain hymns, it’s absolutely fine but please just respect those who do wish to by not talking.

“I have to respect them for that, as they did understand that, given it was a Christian (ceremony), some people may not feel comfortable saying ‘Jesus is lord’, and said only say if you feel you agree,” he added.

Patel said he was particularly impressed with the organization and how inclusive the invitation list was.

“They took everything into account, planned everything to a tee and respected other people’s sensitivities, it was a privilege, it was stupendous,” he said.

“It felt like a rainbow in the abbey, as they did invite people of every ethnicity, every background, so it wasn’t about how poor or rich you were, or what color you were, and it felt like they’d made sure you were invited no matter where you were from,” he added.

Patel rejected criticism of the timing and cost of the coronation, with taxpayers footing its estimated £100 million ($126.4 million) bill during a cost-of-living crisis.

He said people should see how they can help the needy, the homeless and more vulnerable members of society themselves, rather than criticizing the event.

“I’ve heard all the criticism, it doesn’t matter what they say about the Royal family, for me it was an honor to be invited,” he said.

“Yes the monarchy has spent a lot of money, but on the day of judgment, everyone will be responsible for themselves, for the way they spent money, and it’s quite a big occasion for (the monarchy) and they believe it brings in billions of pounds in tourism every year,” he said.

Patel’s invitation was in recognition of his work as founder of the Supporting Humanity charity, which was formed during the coronavirus pandemic initially to help provide food and support communities in the Greater London area.

And he has big expansion plans for the charity and how it can help even further, especially in growing its focus on the provision of mental health, suicide prevention and bereavement fields.

“From where we were and where we’re at now, we’ve grown dramatically, we hope to get bigger and better,” he said.

“One of the things we’re looking at is mental health, in the South Asian and Caribbean communities it’s something seen more as ‘black magic,’ so we’re trying to change that attitude and trying to get people to understand, respect and believe that mental health (issues) are an illness that needs professional help.

“We’re focusing on places of worship, not just mosques, but also churches, synagogues, temples and gurdwaras and looking to increase engagement and build networks with these sort of places so that it becomes less of an issue.”

Patel was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. He was also the recipient of a British Citizen Award Medal of Honour for his services to the community.

The medals are awarded to people who have carried out “meritorious” actions for their community.

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala
  • The death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in muddy waters and was being pulled out to rescue those trapped inside, Kerala’s minister for fisheries and harbor development, V. Abdurahiman told reporters
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

KOCHI, India: At least 22 people including children died when an overcrowded double-decker tourist boat capsized in an estuary in southern India, authorities said.
Some passengers managed to jump off and swim to safety when the converted fishing vessel overturned in the waterway near the town of Tanur in Kerala state late on Sunday, one survivor said.
But others among the estimated 40 people on board were trapped in the boat, officials said. The dead included 11 people from one family, Manorama News channel reported, though there was no confirmation of that from officials.
Rescuers called off a search on Monday when the last missing passenger, an eight-year-old boy, turned up alive in Calicut hospital, B. Sandhya, the chief of Kerala’s fire and rescue services, told reporters.
Police said they were searching for the owner of the boat and a case of homicide had been registered against him.
The vessel had listed badly soon after it set off, a survivor identified only as Shafeeq told Manorama.
“Most of the people on the upper deck jumped into the river and swam to safety,” he said.
According to initial estimates there were about 40 people, most believed to be domestic tourists, on board including several children, Tanur police official Jeevan George said.
Famous for its picturesque backwaters, Kerala is a major destination for domestic and international tourists.
Local residents said the cruise service had only been launched last month and lacked safety measures. One man said he and his brother had decided not to go on the cruise because the boat looked too crowded.
“The operators were asking more people to join saying it was the last trip of the day,” the man, identified as Ibrahim, told Manorama.
The state’s health minister, Veena George, said two survivors were discharged from the hospital after treatment while eight were still receiving medical care.

 

Indonesia seeks to boost food exports to Saudi Arabia 

Indonesia seeks to boost food exports to Saudi Arabia 
Updated 08 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia seeks to boost food exports to Saudi Arabia 

Indonesia seeks to boost food exports to Saudi Arabia 
  • Jakarta targets market for Indonesian pilgrims in Kingdom
  • Proposes mutual recognition arrangement of food products with SFDA
Updated 08 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is seeking easier access to Saudi Arabia for its food products, as the country hopes to tap into export opportunities.

The Indonesian Food and Drug Agency held a high-level dialogue with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority in Riyadh in April, where it agreed to strengthen cooperation and expand trade between the two countries in food and medicines.

“With a smoother regulatory process and ease of access, Indonesian food firms can expand their market share to Saudi Arabia,” the Indonesian Food and Drug Agency, also known by its local acronym BPOM, told Arab News.

“This can boost economic growth in the two countries and increase economic cooperation between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia,” BPOM said.

The meeting in Riyadh was led by BPOM Head Penny K. Lukito and SFDA CEO Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey as part of a visit focused on easing access of Indonesian food products.

Lukito’s visit followed a trade mission led by Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan in January, who also met with Al-Jadhey in a bid to boost Indonesian food exports to the Kingdom.

“Indonesian food products have a huge export potential to Saudi Arabia, especially considering the large share of the market of Indonesian umrah and Hajj pilgrims,” BPOM said.

Hundreds and thousands of Indonesian pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia annually. This year, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country was allotted 221,000 Hajj pilgrim quota, with around 675,000 others estimated to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

This group alone offers a captive market for Indonesian food products, BPOM said, as it hopes to further tap into the larger consumer market in the Kingdom.

“Besides Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, there are also Saudi local citizens and diaspora, who are potential consumers of Indonesian food products,” the agency said.

In her meeting with Al-Jadhey, Lukito also proposed a mutual recognition arrangement between the two agencies.

BPOM is expecting its Saudi counterpart to pay an on-site inspection visit to Indonesia in the near future, which will lay the foundation for the proposed arrangement, it said.

“BPOM and SFDA have agreed to continue strengthening cooperation and push for an even broader trade of medicine and food between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.”

Bangladesh ‘very grateful’ for Saudi help as evacuees from Sudan reach Dhaka

Bangladesh ‘very grateful’ for Saudi help as evacuees from Sudan reach Dhaka
Updated 08 May 2023

Bangladesh ‘very grateful’ for Saudi help as evacuees from Sudan reach Dhaka

Bangladesh ‘very grateful’ for Saudi help as evacuees from Sudan reach Dhaka
  • Hundreds of Bangladeshis still stranded in Port Sudan, awaiting evacuation 
  • For many countries, Saudi Arabia’s help has been key in evacuation efforts
Updated 08 May 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is grateful for Saudi Arabia’s help in evacuating its nationals from Sudan, officials said on Monday as the first group of evacuees reached Dhaka.

Foreign countries have been evacuating their nationals in Sudan after deadly fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, resulting in the deaths of over 500 people and injury to more than 4,000 others.  

Though mass evacuation efforts began on April 24, when the warring parties announced a ceasefire, more than 100 Bangladeshis were evacuated from Sudan only on Sunday as the South Asian nation started rescue operations much later.

The group of 135 people were transported with flights operated by the Saudi air force to Jeddah from Port Sudan. They then flew to Bangladesh with Biman Bangladesh Airlines, arriving in Dhaka on Monday.

“My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of myself, our embassy, and the people of our country,” Mohammed Javed Patwary, ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News in a phone interview.

“From the very outset of the clashes, we have been in touch with the Kingdom officials, and they have been providing us all-out support.”

For many countries, Saudi Arabia’s help has been key in the evacuation efforts.

Thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from Sudan by sea, through the port of Jeddah.

“We are very grateful to the Saudi authorities for extending support in this evacuation process,” Shah Mohammed Tanvir Monsur, director-general of the Consular and Welfare Wing of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News.

“The Kingdom is providing all its support free of cost. The Saudis are trying their best to evacuate the stranded people from trouble-torn Sudan,” he said. “It would have been a big problem if the Kingdom’s authorities didn’t extend their support for evacuation at this crucial moment.”

Hundreds of Bangladeshis are still stranded in a cramped makeshift camp in Port Sudan, awaiting evacuation, and are still unsure when they will be brought to safety.

Officials are hoping to bring the second batch of Bangladeshi evacuees to Jeddah on Tuesday but said plans often change due to the high number of requests for evacuation from other countries.

“Probably, the second batch of Bangladeshis will take a voyage to Jeddah on Tuesday. Nothing is confirmed yet,” Monsur said. 

Japan urges action on decaying oil tanker in Yemen

Japan urges action on decaying oil tanker in Yemen
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan urges action on decaying oil tanker in Yemen

Japan urges action on decaying oil tanker in Yemen
  • Safer breakup would be world’s 5th-largest disaster
  • Risk to Arab nation’s economy, says foreign minister
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada has called for urgent international action to salvage the FSO Safer, a supertanker in an advanced state of decay moored off Yemen’s Red Sea coast, in a video message statement delivered on May 4 at the Pledging Conference.

The conference, co-hosted by the UN and governments of the UK and the Netherlands, highlighted the critical situation of the supertanker.

The FSO Safer, which currently holds four times the amount of oil spilled by the Exxon Valdez — enough to make it the fifth-largest oil spill from a tanker in history — is expected to break apart or explode if not addressed promptly, according to the UN.

A massive spill could devastate the Red Sea’s pristine reefs, coastal mangroves, and sea life, exposing millions to highly polluted air and cutting off food, fuel, and other life-saving supplies to Yemen.

During the conference, Yamada highlighted the importance of the UN-coordinated Safer Salvage Operation Project to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic spill.

“In light of the importance of this issue, we will continue to work with the international community to advance this project,” he stated, emphasizing that the FSO Safer was one of the most pressing issues for the international community, given the many challenges Yemen is facing.

Yamada highlighted Japan’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, having provided approximately $430 million in humanitarian assistance since 2015. He announced that Japan would provide at least $24 million of additional humanitarian assistance in 2023.

Reiterating Japan’s determination to continue working with the international community to address the FSO Safer issue, Yamada underscored the importance of collaboration to mitigate the risk of having one of the world’s largest oil spills.

