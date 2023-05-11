Egypt to exempt travelers who bring gold from customs duties

You are here

Egypt’s Cabinet has approved a draft decree exempting gold imports brought by travelers from abroad from customs duties for a period of six months. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 11 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

  • The Cabinet said that the draft decree will provide exemptions for half-manufactured gold imports
  • The exemption does not apply to natural or cultivated pearls, gemstones, or composite or inlaid semi-precious stones on jewelry
CAIRO: Egypt’s Cabinet has approved a draft decree exempting gold imports brought by travelers from abroad from customs duties for a period of six months.
The Egyptian Council of Ministers made the decision in its weekly meeting.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Cabinet said that the draft decree will provide exemptions for half-manufactured gold imports, gold prepared for currency trade, and jewelry parts made or coated with a layer of precious metals.
The exemption does not apply to natural or cultivated pearls, gemstones, or composite or inlaid semi-precious stones on jewelry.
The Cabinet approval follows efforts to stabilize gold prices and reduce smuggling attempts at customs checkpoints.
Egypt has recently witnessed a rise in gold prices.
The price of gold on the Egyptian market is determined by several factors, including the value of the dollar, supply and demand, and the policies of the Central Bank.
In a related development, three Egyptian passengers were recently detained while attempting to smuggle gold bars out via Cairo airport.
Airport customs stopped the passengers following their arrival from Saudi Arabia on two flights.
The gold was seized and legal measures were taken against the travelers.
In the first case, customs officers found four gold bars weighing 400 grams in possession of a passenger arriving from Jeddah.
Officers stopped a second passenger as he tried to leave the terminal carrying three gold bars weighing 330 grams.
In the third case, six gold bars weighing 690 grams were seized from a passenger arriving from Jeddah.

UN Human Rights body ‘alarmed’ by escalation of violence in Gaza

UN Human Rights body ‘alarmed’ by escalation of violence in Gaza
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

UN Human Rights body ‘alarmed’ by escalation of violence in Gaza

UN Human Rights body ‘alarmed’ by escalation of violence in Gaza
  • Strikes on Gaza by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have killed civilians
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: The UN Human Rights Office said it was “alarmed” by escalation of hostilities in Gaza this week.

Strikes on Gaza by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have killed civilians, including women and children, while one death has been reported after Palestinian armed groups fired rockets into Israel.

Since Tuesday, a total of 28 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured in Gaza, according to data verified by the UN and at least three senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad were among those killed.

“Buildings that the IDF struck reportedly included residential apartments, raising serious concerns whether these attacks complied with the principles of distinction and proportionality,” a statement released on Thursday said.

“We are concerned about whether the IDF took sufficient precautions to avoid, and in any event to minimize, loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects.

“The launching of indiscriminate rockets from Gaza into Israel, which puts at risk both Israeli and Palestinian civilians, violates international humanitarian law. 

“We urge all parties to take measures to de-escalate, and conduct prompt and transparent investigation into all killings, especially of civilians,” it added.

Lebanon presidential candidate Frangieh holds ‘friendly’ talks with Saudi envoy

Lebanon presidential candidate Frangieh holds ‘friendly’ talks with Saudi envoy
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon presidential candidate Frangieh holds ‘friendly’ talks with Saudi envoy

Lebanon presidential candidate Frangieh holds ‘friendly’ talks with Saudi envoy
  • Ambassador Walid Bukhari urges Lebanese to ‘help themselves’ and regain international trust
  • EU representative highlights need to push economic recovery program as internal political divisions delay solution 
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Marada Movement leader and Hezbollah-backed presidential candidate Suleiman Frangieh said that he held a “friendly and quite excellent” meeting with Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari in Beirut.

The meeting on Thursday was the first since the Maronite leader emerged as a presidential candidate with Hezbollah’s support.

The two last met in November 2022 during the Saudi Embassy’s commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the Taif Agreement in Beirut.

Bukhari visited Lebanese officials and met parliamentary blocs last week.

“Saudi Arabia does not place a veto on any presidential candidate, and it welcomes the agreement among the Lebanese to elect a new president” he said. “The most important thing is the president’s program and his work mechanism.”

After meeting with Bukhari on Thursday, Islamic Group MP Imad Al-Hout said that the Saudi ambassador was acting as a mediator to bring together points of view and was not suggesting any names.

Riyadh was not setting any conditions on Lebanon but was trying to help it carry out reforms, he added.

According to Al-Hout, the Saudi ambassador said that “no one will help Lebanon and the Lebanese if they do not help themselves and try to gain each other’s trust,” adding: Through reform measures, they can then gain the trust of the Arab and international community. This is all the Kingdom wants, nothing else.”

Bukhari also held a meeting on Thursday with the National Moderation parliamentary bloc, which includes former members of the Future Movement bloc.

The bloc presents itself as being apart from “political alignments.”

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had stopped calling parliament to convene to elect a president amid a sharp division among MPs over candidates.

Although the Saudi ambassador and other foreign envoys hold the Lebanese alone responsible for staging presidential elections, the internal division remains the same.

The EU representative to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf stressed the need for “Lebanon to quickly restore its ability to take political and administrative decisions and implement them — namely electing a new president, forming a new government, reaching agreements regarding the appointment of other senior officials and finding a solution to the economic crisis.”

He added: “Monetary and fiscal reforms would restore much-needed liquidity to the economy, stop the slide into an informal economy, and rebuild the ailing banking system.”

Tarraf said: “Implementing the measures agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund more than a year ago would open the way for an economic recovery program with the help of the IMF and the international community, including Europe.”

He said that the EU “is ready to enter into a constructive dialogue on all these issues, taking into account the limits imposed by our respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty, and it is up to the Lebanese to decide their fate; we cannot to impose solutions.”

Several opposition MPs held meetings in parliament on Thursday to search for a presidential hopeful after MP Michel Moawad was rejected by Hezbollah and its allies as a provocative candidate.

However, opposition MPs and those of major Christian blocs in parliament believe that Frangieh’s candidacy is also provocative.

Despite holding 11 election sessions, the most recent in January, the Lebanese Parliament has failed to elect a successor to former President Michel Aoun, whose term ended on Oct. 31, 2022.

According to the Lebanese constitution, the presidential candidate must obtain the votes of 86 out of 128 MPs in the first round, and whoever gets a majority of only 65 votes wins in the second round during the same session. But Parliament failed to secure a quorum for the second session, which is 86 MPs.

Since the last voting session on Jan. 11, Berri has refrained from setting a new date for an election session due to the vertical division within parliament, which, according to Berri, requires a “dialogue for consensus.”

This was rejected by parliamentary blocs opposing Hezbollah and its allies for fear of imposing the party’s candidate.

Berri insisted on Wednesday that the presidential elections must be completed by June 15.

“No one can predict where the country is heading amid the presidential vacuum,” he said.

Berri’s media office quoted him as saying: “It is not permissible for the Arab region to achieve understanding and harmony while we bicker internally and lose our unity and our rights.”

He stressed that the Taif Agreement —  if implemented — paves the way for Lebanon’s gradual transition to a civil state.

Berri said: “We cannot appoint a governor for the Banque du Liban or the central bank without the president having a say in this matter. The same applies to the position of the army command.”

Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh’s term ends in July.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that he would not agree to extend Salameh’s term, and rejected the idea that the Cabinet could appoint a successor amid the presidential vacuum.

US envoy to Yemen cautiously optimistic about peace prospects amid Saudi-Iran rapprochement

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, said Washington remains “unwavering” in its commitment to peace in Yemen.
Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, said Washington remains “unwavering” in its commitment to peace in Yemen.
Updated 11 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

US envoy to Yemen cautiously optimistic about peace prospects amid Saudi-Iran rapprochement

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, said Washington remains “unwavering” in its commitment to peace in Yemen.
  • Tim Lenderking said Tehran will have to do more to prove its good intentions and make up for years of involvement that fueled the long-running violence in the country
  • ‘The Iranians have continued to smuggle weaponry and narcotics toward the conflict and we are concerned this would continue despite the … Saudi-Iran deal,’ he said
Updated 11 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: American officials are cautiously optimistic about the chances of establishing a durable peace process in Yemen but remain concerned about Iran’s role in fueling the violence in the country, despite its recent agreement to restore diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, said Washington remains “unwavering” in its commitment to peace in Yemen. He pointed out that America is the biggest donor of humanitarian aid to the country, having contributed more than $5.4 billion to help the Yemeni people.

But he said that while he is hopeful the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran could have a positive effect on efforts to restore a lasting peace in Yemen, Tehran will have to do more to make up for its years of involvement in the country that fueled the violence.

“I remain concerned, despite the fact that we welcome the agreement between the Saudis and the Iranians,” Lenderking said during a press briefing on Thursday.

“I remain concerned about Iran’s role, which is to say that over the top period of the war they have armed, trained and equipped the Houthis to fight and attack Saudi Arabia.

“We are (feeling) very positive (because) these attacks have not taken place in over a year. But the Iranians have continued to smuggle weaponry and narcotics toward the conflict and we are concerned that this would continue despite the benefits that could come from a Saudi-Iran deal.”

Lenderking said US President Joseph Biden’s administration “is confident the region is moving in the right direction” but wants to see more signs of progress from the Iranians.

“We did welcome this (Saudi-Iranian) agreement, and anything that deescalates regional tensions is something the US supports,” he added.

“If, as the Saudis and Iranians go forward and their mutual expectations are met vis-a-vis security and a political process in Yemen, then we will see that this agreement is actually benefiting Yemen’s peace.

“But we should also be clear there was a lot of work done over the last couple of years that did not involve the Saudi-Iranian agreement … that brought us to this current more positive space.”

Lenderking said he does not believe the agreement between Riyadh and Tehran guarantees peace because although the Houthis receive support from Iran, they make many of their own decisions.

“It is also important to stress that the Saudi-Iran agreement alone will not bring peace to Yemen,” he said. “The Houthis do not just take Iranian direction on peace efforts. The Yemen conflict is about more than just Saudi Arabia and Iran; there are internal tensions and divisions in the society that have helped fuel this conflict, that don’t really have anything to do with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“So I think (the agreement) can be helpful to this effort, and indeed many people are sharing with us that in their conversations with Iran, Iran is supportive of a political process in Yemen. We want to see that borne out in fact and we do not want to see the continuation of the smuggling and the violations of UN Security Council resolutions which characterize the previous seven years of Iran’s engagement on Yemen.”

The US is willing to support the agreement between Riyadh and Tehran, in the hope that it leads to tangible results that bring peace to Yemen and the wider region, Lenderking said.

“Time will tell whether the Iranians will hold to the terms they agreed (and) whether we will see an end to the smuggling of weapons, weapons parts and narcotics to the Yemen theater,” he added.

“I know that is a concern for Saudi Arabia. It is a concern for the United States and, indeed, it should be a concern for any members of the international community that hold true to the viability of the UN Security Council resolutions which prohibit such activity.

“My hope, our hope, is that Iran will change behavior and, indeed, in the spirit of the agreement with the Saudis, support the peace effort vigorously in Yemen. That would be welcomed.”

Meanwhile, Lenderking said that the US is playing a leading role in the UN operation to safely transfer more than 1.1 million barrels of oil from the Safer, an oil tanker moored off the coast of Yemen that has had little or no maintenance since 2015. As a result, its condition has deteriorated to the point where there are growing fears that an explosion or leak could result in a spill four times worse than the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster in Alaska, and cause an environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea.

After long negotiations with the Houthis over access to the vessel, the UN in March purchased a vessel to hold the oil and the salvage operation is about to begin.

Lenderking also said the US has no immediate plans to reestablish its embassy in Sanaa and will not do so until the Houthis stop arresting and detaining civilians, including embassy employees.

“We don’t have any plans to open our embassy in Sanaa at this moment,” he said. “Yes, we want to go back there and establish our diplomatic mission but some of the behavior the Houthis have demonstrated towards our local staff is very discouraging: The fact that they have detained 11 of our local staff over the course of the last year-and-a-half, and only recently allowed phone calls, even for these families.

“These are Yemeni citizens, they are not even American citizens. We care about them, they work for us, they have been very loyal employees. They are not spies. They have not done anything wrong. They should be released immediately and unconditionally to their families. They should not be held in this manner, incommunicado.

“We need to be confident the war is over.”

No letup in deadly Israeli raids against Palestinians

No letup in deadly Israeli raids against Palestinians
Updated 11 May 2023
Mohammed Najib

No letup in deadly Israeli raids against Palestinians

No letup in deadly Israeli raids against Palestinians
  • The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ghazi Shehab, 66, succumbed to injuries in the evening after being shot earlier in the day when Israeli forces stormed Nur Shams camp near Tulkarm
  • It brought the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army and settlers to 141 — 26 in Gaza — since the beginning of the year
Updated 11 May 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Israeli army killed a Palestinian and arrested 30 in the West Bank on Thursday.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ghazi Shehab, 66, succumbed to injuries in the evening after being shot earlier in the day when Israeli forces stormed Nur Shams camp near Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.
It brought the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army and settlers to 141 — 26 in Gaza — since the beginning of the year.
More than 200 armed soldiers stormed the Nur Shams camp from all sides. They vandalized and destroyed contents and furniture in several houses and smashed 10 vehicles in a four-hour operation.
Taha Irani, head of the camp services council, said that such an incursion was not rare, adding that forces had recently intensified campaigns against the camp, coinciding with the forthcoming 75th anniversary of the Nakba, which is also known as the Palestinian Catastrophe.
The Israeli army also launched a massive arrest campaign in the West Bank at dawn on Thursday, arresting 30 citizens.
An Israeli settler attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones on the same day near the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, while a 19-year-old woman sustained bruises after being hit by a car driven by a settler near Al-Aroub refugee camp.
Ghassan Daglas, an official in charge of settlement affairs in the northern West Bank, said settler bulldozers had been working since Thursday morning to destroy the land between the towns of Asira Al-Qibliya and Urif, which is planted with olive trees.
Meanwhile, Israeli authorities have announced the suspension of work on extending a water facility for agriculture in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.
Palestinians have accused the Israeli authorities of depriving citizens in those areas of essential services as part of a policy aimed at displacing residents from their land to help the settlement expansion.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taking advantage of a “double standard” of the international community “to cover up his crimes against the Palestinian people.”
It said global silence on the Israeli aggression and the biased position of some countries served as a “green light” for Israel to continue its actions against Palestinians.
It added that Netanyahu had bragged about using military force against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, while countries ignored the crimes committed by Israel in killing Palestinian civilians, including women and children, “in the sight of the international community.”
It criticized countries that justified his crimes under the pretext of “self-defense,” while lamenting the interpretation of international humanitarian law “according to the identity of the executioner and the victim.”
Palestinians have accused Israel of enforcing apartheid in the West Bank by erecting 650 iron gates to separate Palestinian villages, as well as demolishing buildings and depriving refugees of their right to work.
Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the Israeli army was waging an open war in all areas, towns and camps in the West Bank in an attempt by Israel’s right-wing leadership to win the conflict.
He said: “The Israeli army now considers every Palestinian a target, either by killing, wounding, or arresting, because of the terrorist mentality that shapes the behavior of those killers.”
 

GCC agrees to unify Gulf products as ‘local’

GCC agrees to unify Gulf products as ‘local’
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

GCC agrees to unify Gulf products as ‘local’

GCC agrees to unify Gulf products as ‘local’
  • Federation of Saudi Chambers President lauds GCC countries’ efforts in managing economic development
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council has signed an agreement to unify Gulf products, by classifying them as local products in all GCC countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This agreement was signed during a periodic meeting of GCC trade ministers, federations, and chambers of commerce. 

Key members of the Gulf private sector urged GCC governments to accelerate the process of unifying Gulf products, developing rules of origin, and developing a coordinated strategy to address the supply chain crisis and its impact on Gulf food security.

Federation of Saudi Chambers President Hassan Bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi lauded the efforts of GCC countries in managing economic development, emphasizing the importance of increasing trade and commercial exchange, as well as developing programs to support small and medium enterprises, digital transformation and free trade. 

Al-Huwaizi said that global changes necessitate the development of the Gulf private sector, integration among Gulf chambers, and the use of technical research.

He also stressed the importance of keeping financial expenditure within GCC countries, lowering import taxes, and promoting artificial intelligence projects.

 
 

