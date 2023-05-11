You are here

  • Home
  • Drawings by Guantanamo Bay prisoner expose brutality of US ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’

Drawings by Guantanamo Bay prisoner expose brutality of US ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’

Abu Zubaydah’s graphic drawings depict in detail various torture methods used by the CIA against him and other detainees at Guantanamo Bay. (Illustration/Abu Zubaydah/Center for Policy and Research)
Abu Zubaydah’s graphic drawings depict in detail various torture methods used by the CIA against him and other detainees at Guantanamo Bay. (Illustration/Abu Zubaydah/Center for Policy and Research)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkp5a

Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Drawings by Guantanamo Bay prisoner expose brutality of US ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’

Drawings by Guantanamo Bay prisoner expose brutality of US ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’
  • Palestinian detainee described as ‘forever prisoner’ subjected to ‘medieval torture program’ 
  • Abu Zubaydah’s imprisonment condemned as inhumane by UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Guantanamo Bay prisoner has revealed in detail the abuse and torture he said he suffered at the hands of US security forces at the infamous prison.

Abu Zubaydah, a stateless Palestinian who was detained by US forces in Faisalabad, Pakistan, in 2002, produced drawings of brutal treatment during his imprisonment and interrogation at various US “black sites” and Guantanamo Bay.

They were drawn from memory in his cell and sent to one of his lawyers, Professor Mark Denbeaux.

Denbeaux has co-authored a report based on Abu Zubaydah’s account titled “American Torturers: FBI and CIA Abuses at Dark Sites and Guantanamo,” a summary of which was published in the Guardian newspaper on Thursday, which offered an unprecedented insight into what the CIA calls its “enhanced interrogation techniques.”

His graphic drawings depict in detail various torture methods used by the CIA against him and other detainees, while also highlighting the “complicity” of FBI agents in the abuse and mistreatment of detainees, the report said.

Abu Zubaydah was the first detainee in the post-Sept. 11 terrorist attacks era to be experimented on using the EITs, which include slaps and punches to the body, waterboarding, direction of high-pressure cold water at the genitals and 24-hour use of loudspeakers and cold air while chained to a cell wall. 

Following his capture by US forces, he was moved from Pakistan to a black site in Thailand, and over the course of four years suffered abuse and torture at CIA black sites in Afghanistan, Lithuania, Poland and Morocco before being transferred to the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay in 2006.

The CIA and FBI have acknowledged Abu Zubaydah was not a member of Al-Qaeda as initially suspected and that his case was one of “mistaken identity,” but he has been imprisoned without charge or trial ever since.

His treatment has been criticized by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention as having “no lawful basis.” The withdrawing of his freedoms constituted a “crime against humanity” and the UK was “jointly responsible for the torture and cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment of Mr. Zubaydah,” the group added.

“Not only are these drawings a powerful testament to what the CIA and FBI did in the wake of 9/11, they are the only evidence now,” the Center for Policy and Research report authors Denbeaux and Jess Ghannam said.

“The CIA destroyed the only video evidence of detainee torture, and ‘justice’ moves at a glacial pace in the Guantanamo Bay, Military Commission courtroom, 19 years have been wasted while Mr. Abu Zubaydah and many other GTMO prisoners have neither been charged with a crime, nor allowed to testify,” they added.

Meanwhile, Moazzam Begg, a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner and outreach director at London-based advocacy group for War on Terror victims CAGE, said Abu Zubaydah’s drawings will be key in highlighting what has gone on at Guantanamo Bay.

“They call him the ‘forever prisoner’ because, despite facing no charge or trial in 21 years, they fear to release Abu Zubaydah not because of what he did but what was done to him,” he said.

“In truth, it will be forever be remembered that the US’ 21st-century medieval torture program was invented against a stateless Palestinian and it was his case that caused the United Nations to finally describe Guantanamo as a ‘crime against humanity.’

“Abu Zubaydah is innocent according to the law so he must be released, and when he’s free, his iconic self-portraits of CIA torture featured in the report will have done their job.”

Topics: US Guantanamo Bay Abu Zubaydah

Related

UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser
World
UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: terror adviser

Philippine court acquits top Duterte critic after 6 years in detention

Philippine court acquits top Duterte critic after 6 years in detention
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Philippine court acquits top Duterte critic after 6 years in detention

Philippine court acquits top Duterte critic after 6 years in detention
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: A Philippine court on Friday acquitted former senator Leila De Lima, one of the fiercest critics of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, of a drugs charge, the senator’s lawyer said.
De Lima, 63, was charged just a few months after she launched a senate investigation into Duterte’s “war on drugs,” during which thousands of users and dealers were killed, many by police or in mysterious circumstances.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Leila de Lima

Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children

Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children

Finnish footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children
  • The accident occurred at around 9:20 am in Espoo, near the capital, Helsinki, when wooden planks gave way and the group landed on the carriageway of a small side road
  • Most of the injured were eighth-year pupils aged around 14 or 15
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

ESPOO, Finland: Some 27 young people, mostly children, were injured in Finland on Thursday when they fell five meters onto a road after a temporary footbridge near a construction site collapsed.
The accident occurred at around 9:20 am (0620 GMT) in Espoo, near the capital, Helsinki, when wooden planks gave way and the group landed on the carriageway of a small side road.
Most of the injured were eighth-year pupils aged around 14 or 15, who were on a school field trip to an art museum, city officials said. Their teacher was among the injured.
“We did not have to rescue anyone from immediate danger,” Kalle Ristola, fire chief at Western Uusimaa Rescue Department, told reporters.
“I saw the bridge was no longer up and many people (were) on the ground,” Jaakko Markkula, who lives on the fifth floor of a building near the accident site, told AFP.
The first of the 14 ambulances sent arrived at the scene in less than five minutes.
Twenty-four people were taken to various hospitals in the Helsinki region.
“No one has life-threatening injuries,” Helsinki’s hospital service HUS said, adding that the majority had limb fractures.
“There has been no indication of any risk of paralysis but there are some head injuries involved as well,” HUS medical director Eero Hirvensalo told reporters.
An AFP reporter at the scene said the sides of the footbridge were intact but there was a gaping hole across half of it, with a pile of wooden planks in a jumble under one end.
Rescue workers could be seen treating multiple people lying on the road shortly after the accident.
The cause of the collapse has not been confirmed and is being investigated, the Espoo city authorities said.
Jyrki Kallio, detective inspector at the Western Uusimaa Police Department, said they were looking into the potential crime of causing danger and injury.
The head of the Helsinki city education department, Satu Jarvenkallas, told AFP the injured were pupils from the Kalasatama comprehensive school in the capital.
“They were on a normal field trip to the Emma Art Museum,” she said.
A crisis team has been set up at the school, she added.
The city of Espoo said weekly inspections had been conducted on the structure, most recently on May 5.
Jarno Tuuri, the contractor whose company built the bridge, told the Iltalehti daily “nothing out of the usual was observed” during weekly checks.
“The situation is of course very bad. We’re now checking all the structures and making the necessary additional reinforcements,” he said.
“We’re assisting the authorities in every way we can,” he added.
Espoo mayor Jukka Makela, expressed his “regrets,” adding: “This simply should not happen.”
“Shocking news from Espoo. Our strength to those injured in the accident and their loved ones. You are in our thoughts,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Twitter.

Topics: Finland footbridge

Related

German footbridge offers dizzying walk over river valley
Travel
German footbridge offers dizzying walk over river valley
Closed footbridge puts pedestrians in danger
Saudi Arabia
Closed footbridge puts pedestrians in danger

Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted amid dissent crackdown

Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted amid dissent crackdown
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted amid dissent crackdown

Russian woman who left note on grave of Putin’s parents convicted amid dissent crackdown
  • The court found Irina Tsybaneva, 60, guilty of desecrating burial places motivated by political hatred
  • Her lawyer said she didn’t plead guilty because she hadn’t desecrated the grave physically or sought publicity for her action
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

MOSCOW: A Russian court gave a two-year suspended sentence Thursday to a St. Petersburg woman who left a note on the grave of President Vladimir Putin’s parents that said they had “raised a freak and a killer.”
The court found Irina Tsybaneva, 60, guilty of desecrating burial places motivated by political hatred. Her lawyer said she didn’t plead guilty because she hadn’t desecrated the grave physically or sought publicity for her action.
The note that Tsybaneva placed on the guarded grave on the eve of Putin’s birthday in October read: “Parents of a maniac, take him to your place. He causes so much pain and trouble. The whole world prays for his death. Death to Putin. You raised a freak and a killer.”
Since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the government has waged a crackdown on dissent unseen since the Soviet era.
In another case, a Russian government agency added actor Artur Smolyaninov and a former consultant who advised the Ukrainian president’s office to a list of “extremists and terrorists.”
In a January interview with the Europe edition of independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Smolyaninov stated that hypothetically, he would take part in hostilities only on Ukraine’s side.
The Ukrainian presidential consultant, Oleksiy Arestovich, resigned after stating online that a Russian missile that caused the deaths of 45 people in the city of Dnipro hit a residential building as a result of Ukrainian air defenses.
In other developments Thursday:
-- A Russian military court sentenced Nikita Tushkanov, a history teacher from Komi, to five and a-half years in prison for comments he made about last year’s explosion of the Kerch bridge linking Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula to mainland Russia. Tushkanov was found guilty of justifying terrorism and “discrediting” the Russian army. The teacher published social media posts in October calling the bridge explosion “a birthday present” for Putin.
— Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny reported on Twitter that he was returned to a solitary confinement punishment cell only a day after his release from one. He didn’t speculate why. Navalny, 46, who exposed official corruption and organized massive anti-Kremlin protests, was arrested in Moscow in January 2021 after recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. He initially received a 2½-year prison sentence for a parole violation. Last year, he was sentenced to a nine-year term for fraud and contempt of court. He’s serving time at a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.
The Kremlin’s sweeping campaign of repression has criminalized criticism of the war. In addition to fines and jail sentences, those accused have been fired, blacklisted, branded as “foreign agents” or fled Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin court St. Petersburg

Related

Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
World
Putin could speak with Erdogan about Black Sea grain deal – Kremlin
Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US of drone attack
World
Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US of drone attack

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an agency within Buttigieg's department, has sent investigative teams to more than 30 crashes since 2016
  • The NHTSA has become more aggressive in pursuing safety problems with Teslas in the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Tesla shouldn’t be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive themselves, the top US transportation official says.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s concerned about Tesla’s marketing of the system, which is under investigation by his department in connection with crashes that have caused at least 14 deaths.
“I don’t think that something should be called, for example, an Autopilot, when the fine print says you need to have your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road at all times,” Buttigieg said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an agency within Buttigieg’s department, has sent investigative teams to more than 30 crashes since 2016 in which Teslas suspected of operating on Autopilot or its more sophisticated automated Full Self-Driving system have struck pedestrians, motorcyclists, semi trailers and parked emergency vehicles.
The probes are part of a larger investigation by the NHTSA into multiple instances of Teslas using Autopilot crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes. The NHTSA has become more aggressive in pursuing safety problems with Teslas in the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations.
Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, didn’t immediately return messages left Thursday by the AP seeking comment.
Autopilot can keep a car in its lane and away from vehicles in front of it, while Full Self-Driving can take on most driving tasks. But in each case, Tesla tells owners they must be ready to intervene at all times.
Buttigieg said the Transportation Department will hold Tesla or any other company accountable for complying with federal safety standards. “We call balls and strikes,” he said. “I view it as something where it’s very important to be very objective. But anytime a company does something wrong or a vehicle needs to be recalled or a design isn’t safe, we’re going to be there.”
In the Wednesday interview, Buttigieg said that self-driving vehicles have enormous potential to reduce the nearly 40,000 US roadway deaths that happen each year, a level that he called unacceptable. But he said the technology has not been proved yet. “It’s far from automatic that it’s going to meet that potential,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to shape here at the Department of Transportation.”
The NHTSA also is looking at Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system. In February, the agency pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with the software because the system can break traffic laws. The problem was to be fixed with an online software update.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to have fully autonomous vehicles this year, a pledge he has made for several years. “The trend is very clearly toward full self-driving,” Musk said in April. “And I hesitate to say this, but I think we’ll do it this year.”
The system is being tested on public roads by as many as 400,000 Tesla owners. But the NHTSA said in documents that the system can make unsafe actions such as traveling straight through an intersection from a turn-only lane, going through a yellow traffic light without proper caution or failing to respond to speed limit changes.
The NHTSA also has opened investigations during the past three years into Teslas braking suddenly for no reason, suspension problems and other issues.
Buttigieg wouldn’t comment specifically on the pending investigations. “Both outside bodies, states and other regulatory entities on the marketing side, and us from a vehicle safety perspective, are always paying attention,” he said.
No vehicle on sale today can drive itself, he stressed, saying that drivers must pay attention in all cases.
The Justice Department also has asked Tesla for documents about Full Self-Driving and Autopilot.

Topics: Tesla autopilot system US transportation

Related

Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix unsafe actions
World
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix unsafe actions
Tesla’s Elon Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 ‘funding secured’ tweets
Media
Tesla’s Elon Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 ‘funding secured’ tweets

France’s Sarkozy risks new trial over alleged Libya campaign financing

France’s Sarkozy risks new trial over alleged Libya campaign financing
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

France’s Sarkozy risks new trial over alleged Libya campaign financing

France’s Sarkozy risks new trial over alleged Libya campaign financing
  • Financial crimes prosecutors said Sarkozy and 12 others should face trial over accusations they sought millions of euros in financing from the regime of then Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi
  • Sarkozy is accused of corruption, illegal campaign financing and concealing the embezzlement of public funds
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: French prosecutors on Thursday demanded that former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been embroiled in legal troubles since leaving office, face a new trial over alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign.
France’s financial crimes prosecutors (PNF) said Sarkozy and 12 others should face trial over accusations they sought millions of euros in financing from the regime of then Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi for his ultimately victorious campaign.
Sarkozy is accused of corruption, illegal campaign financing and concealing the embezzlement of public funds, the prosecutors said in a statement.
He has always rejected the charges.
The prosecutors’ call for a trial is not the final decision on whether the process will go ahead, with investigating magistrates having the last word on a case which has been open since 2013.
Among the others facing trial in the case are heavyweights such as Sarkozy’s former right-hand man Claude Gueant, his then head of campaign financing Eric Woerth and former minister Brice Hortefeux.
The right-wing Sarkozy, who won the 2007 elections but then lost in 2012 to Socialist Francois Hollande, has been convicted twice in separate cases since leaving office.
The ex-president will on May 17 hear the decision of the court of appeal in a case of wiretapping, which saw him sentenced at first instance to three years in prison — two of them suspended — for corruption and influence peddling.
And he will be retried from November 2023 on appeal in the so-called Bygmalion case, which saw him sentenced to one year in prison at first instance.
Even if the sentences are confirmed, he is not expected to serve any time in prison on those cases. He has always rejected all the charges.
Despite the legal problems, the man who styled himself as the “hyper-president” while in office still enjoys considerable influence and popularity on the right of French politics.

Topics: France Nicolas Sarkozy Muammar Qaddafi Libya prosecutors corruption

Related

Update French ex-president Sarkozy handed jail term for corruption
World
French ex-president Sarkozy handed jail term for corruption
Sarkozy seeks closure of Libyan corruption case as witness drops claim
World
Sarkozy seeks closure of Libyan corruption case as witness drops claim

Latest updates

Philippine court acquits top Duterte critic after 6 years in detention
Philippine court acquits top Duterte critic after 6 years in detention
Eurovision organizers ban Ukraine President Zelensky from addressing global audience
Eurovision organizers ban Ukraine President Zelensky from addressing global audience
Sudan’s warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians
Sudan’s warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians
Pedersen rules 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day
Pedersen rules 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day
Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship
Victories for Saudi Arabia, Morocco at the Arab Beach Soccer Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.