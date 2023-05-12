Austrian Egyptian actress Amira El-Sayed joins HBO’s ‘Spy/Master’ cast 

DUBAI: Austrian Egyptian actress and writer Amira El-Sayed has joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming six-episode series “Spy/Master.”
The show, premiering May 19, is set during the height of the Cold War and covers a week in the life of fictional character Victor Godeanu, the right-hand man of, and closest advisor to, Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: A gruesome image of a ballerina’s feet has been widely circulated online for years now. The ballerina stands ‘en pointe,’ literally on the tip of her toes. One foot is covered in a pale pink ballerina shoe, while the other is bare — battered with red bruises and plasters. For an art form defined by its grace and finesse, there is certainly more than meets the eye to ballet.
There is a kind of dark side to it — the immense pressure, the drive for perfection, the competitiveness — not to mention the physical toll it takes on the dancers’ bodies. Saudi ballerina Samira Alkhamis, who has danced since the age of four, is all too familiar with the price one pays to become a professional.
“It is painful, but you get used to it,” she tells Arab News. “The hardest part about ballet is for you to make it look easy, effortless, and graceful on stage. You can’t not be in pain standing on wood with your entire weight on your toes. It is intense, but you need to have the mental capacity to keep going. A lot of people stop at that point. But there is more to it, because it does feel really good once you get used to the pain.”
Alkhamis stepped into the world of dance when her supportive parents signed her up to it as an after-school activity. Academically, she was never an A-plus student, but dancing grabbed her attention. “My mom put me in ballet class and I never stopped,” she says. “There was something about it that kept me going.”
In the beginning, what kept her going was that it offered a form of escape from annoyances of school life, namely homework and bullies.
“I’m not going to lie: I was bullied quite a lot,” she says. “I was not the most popular girl, for some reason. But I noticed that when I went to ballet class, I was good at dancing and I was the one who was leading. People liked me there. I was appreciated.
“I think I learned a lot from school, because I felt like people were always trying to blend in and become just like everyone else,” she continues. “I was against that all the time. I’m going to be myself no matter what.”
Dancing was her vocation. She worked hard: researching, traveling for training, gaining certifications, and, impressively, opening her own dance school in Riyadh, Pulse Performing Arts, in 2019, at the age of 23. Talk about a turnaround.
Dancing still brings Alkhamis the same joy she felt many years ago. “I feel like the perfect word to describe it is freedom. I feel free,” she says. “Even if no one understands what I’m trying to say, it feels good. It’s a form of release and escape for me.” She says that, in her experience growing up in Saudi, dancing was not frowned upon. She wasn’t subject to any backlash or criticism, although plenty remain skeptical of her choice of career.
“I feel people see it as more of a hobby; I’m a ballet dancer, a dance instructor, and I have my own dance studio, but they don’t recognize it as my job. That’s the only struggle,” she says.
There are misconceptions surrounding ballet – which dates back to courtly life of Renaissance Italy and is derived from ‘ballare’ (Latin for ‘to dance’) — in general, Alkhamis believes.
“People think it’s like Zumba or fitness class, where you can go in to lose weight. It’s not. It’s an art form. You’re coming in to really express yourself and to enjoy your time,” she says.
It requires intense focus and ability to ‘be in the moment,’ she adds. “You kind of think of nothing, except the next step and the music. It’s like you’re meditating. My teachers used to always tell me, ‘Whatever you’re feeling, keep it outside the studio. Come in with an open mind and focus on the steps.’”
There is also a psychological element that is needed to truly succeed in ballet, with its incredibly detailed jumps and steps. “If you really want it, you need to be very dedicated and committed to attending classes. You have to do the work,” Alkhamis says. “You need to have the mental capacity to keep going, because ballet is not only about the steps. You’re really using your brain to keep up with the music, switch your muscles, and know what’s coming up next.”
Alkhamis practices contemporary ballet and teaches lyrical dancing and jazz. She has caught the attention of major cosmetic brands, starring in adverts for Sephora Middle East, Estée Lauder, and L’Oréal Paris, among others.
During her free time, she still takes online classes, goes to the gym, and performs stretching and Pilates. Her main focus these days is her studio, where she does things her own way, teaching female students aged from 7 to 35. “The studio really gives a chance for adults to take classes, because they never had that shot when they were children,” she says.
She hopes to expand its reach by putting on a public performance in Riyadh, as well as other cultural activities. But the ultimate dream for Alkhamis is to open a theater and a performing arts center.
Working with her students is where she derives the most satisfaction. “I clearly see their improvement and growth. They see it themselves,” she says. “For example, if a girl gets a turn right just once… Ah! She nailed it. Even if it’s a small improvement, this is what makes me happy.”
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: Saudi entrepreneur Shahad Geoffrey is reinventing how women in the region shop. In 2020, she launched her AI-powered personal-styling platform Taffi, in partnership with her cofounder Dio Chen. The idea behind Taffi was to democratize personal styling, which is often associated with high net-worth individuals, and make online shopping a more personalized and seamless experience.
Thanks to her father, Jeddah-born Geoffrey was exposed to startups at a young age. “My father launched a tech-startup, so I’m very familiar with the uncertainty and the ups and downs that come with the territory. I’m also very passionate about technology, innovation, and fashion,” she says.
In 2012, Geoffrey moved to France to pursue her Bachelor’s degree from INSEEC in Paris. She ended up staying in the French capital for some time. “After graduating, I worked for a men’s cosmetics startup in Paris before it was acquired by a UK investor, and then I continued to work with them remotely for some time,” she explains.
In 2019, she relocated to the US for a five-week entrepreneurial program at Draper University. “It was life-changing,” she says. “They connected us with major startup entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley. I learned a lot of the fundamentals at Draper, and it became an opportunity to start something.” She started working for a venture capitalist firm in the US, where she learned the art of networking, a skill which she believes is critical if you want to create your own business.
During her time there, she and her family were planning a vacation to Hawaii, and she started looking at personal-shopping services online as she didn’t have time to buy what she needed for the holiday.
“I looked at Stitch Fix and Trunk Club and was very inspired by their solutions. I wondered why we didn’t have something similar in our region,” she says. So she decided to come back to Saudi and fill that gap.
Combining her love for styling, her work experience, and her problem-solving skills, Taffi is an online styling platform that uses algorithms and human stylists to recommend looks for customers that are shoppable directly from their website via multiple retailers, including Ounass and Farfetch.
The styling journey begins with a comprehensive quiz where customers are asked to input their measurements, images, and budget for clothes and accessories. Additionally, they are prompted to select from various images that allow the algorithm to better understand the customer’s personal style, color preferences and lifestyle.
“AI then gives recommendations to our onboard stylists, which are presented to the client, so the human factor isn’t eliminated,” Geoffrey explains. “The customer can set up an appointment with the stylist for a more personalized consultation via a video call or WhatsApp, for which we charge a fee.” Alternatively, you can shop the initially recommended looks without the stylist fee.
“Shopping online takes so much time because you see so many products that aren’t relevant to you — the trust factor is missing. The problem we are solving is recommending products based on your attributes and preferences. If we distribute this solution to stores and brands, then consumers can experience the service.”
Taffi’s latest feature, Amira, which will launch soon, is yet another game changer, according to Geoffrey. Through Amira, you skip the human stylist and get instant and hyper-personalized recommendations. Amira uses advanced machine-learning algorithms to analyze customers’ personal data and can pull up recommendations that align with the customer’s style and budget.
“Amira is totally AI. Once you finish your quiz, you can ask Amira questions and get instant recommendations through ChatGPT and visuals. For example, say you want to find a dress for your sister’s wedding in Japan. The engine will use trends, weather, your profile, and numerous data sets and prompt the consumer with multiple options,” she explains.
Geoffrey also believes it would be “revolutionary” for online retailers to have Amira on their sites, directly connected to the store’s inventory database, ensuring customers receive up-to-date product recommendations from the latest collections and stock.
Amira will initially launch as part of the Taffi web app, but Geoffrey says it will be delivered to “various stores” by the end of this month.
Matt Ross
LONDON: There’s a certain level of suspended disbelief required with any dystopian thriller. Each comes with its own, unique backstory about how and when the world ended, what caused it, who’s to blame and what society looks like when it’s several steps removed from the familiarity of our lives today. And each requires us, as viewers, to buy into that backstory and decide whether or not we care about those who survived. Sometimes, it’s a huge struggle — after all, for every “Walking Dead”, “The Last of Us” or “Handmaid’s Tale”, there are considerably less-captivating shows like “The Last Ship”, “Revolution” or “Falling Skies.”
So a certain degree of skepticism is to be expected when greeting new, sprawling dystopian shows like Apple’s new 10-part “Silo”. But, in this case, the leap of faith is worth it. Adapted from US author Hugh Howey’s series of novels, “Silo” tells the story of an underground society living in an immense, brutalist bunker stretching deep down into the Earth. They have a strict set of rules, an authoritarian reproduction policy, and a Stasi-esque security bureau. What could go wrong? Well, initially, nothing, as the inhabitants of the Silo seem happy to abide by the rules and go about their business, so terrified are they of a return to the lawlessness that resulted from the initial apocalypse.
During a gripping first two episodes, however, sheriff Holston Becker (David Oyelowo) and his IT specialist wife Alison (Rashida Jones) begin to suspect there’s more to the backstory than everyone is being told. They both decide to take the ultimate gamble. In this world, if you say you want to go outside, you have to don an environmental suit and head out into the supposedly poisoned environment to see if your suspicions are right.
Add Rebecca Ferguson as a Silo engineer with similar suspicions to the Beckers and you have a powder keg of a setup. Everything about “Silo” simply works — the performances from Oyelowo, Jones and, especially, Ferguson are pitch-perfect, the pace of drip-feeding exposition is supremely judged, and the lived-in, low-tech world of the Silo itself is stunningly realized. This is one dystopian world that you’ll want to revisit.
“It’s good to be back,” said Richardson to his fans. “We love you all. It’s because each and every one of you that showed up tonight that the Backstreet Boys still exist, thank you!”
Richardson tried out his Arabic with a few words to his adoring fans, like “hala,” which translates to “hello.” He also asked the crowd how he could say “I love you” in Arabic. The crowd went wild when he said “’uhibukum.”
McLean thanked the fans in Arabic saying “Shukran.”
The band paid homage to their a cappella beginnings showing off their immaculate vocal harmonies with their new song “Breathe.”
Delayed thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the boys – now men – had two extra years to finely tune their “DNA World Tour” and it showed – the performance was a polished, high production act that entertained all from new fans getting their first taste of one of America’s finest exports, to their parents who came hoping for a nostalgia trip.
Judging by the expressions on people’s faces as they left – they did not disappoint.
Saudi director and writer Abdullah Al-Khamees welcomed Saudi Film Festival visitors with screenings of his comedy short film “The Old School.”
The 14-minute film had those watching bursting with laughter.
The story is about a Saudi man named Battal facing a major dilemma. After months of not being at work, he returns to find himself in a modern work environment to which he has a difficult time adjusting.
He returns to see an office he barely recognizes and co-workers he has never seen before. English is the primary language of the workplace, which sends him into shock.
Battal tries to adjust by teaching himself English and speaking to his co-workers, but finds himself even more confused than before.
The final straw is when Battal’s boss asks him to present a PowerPoint presentation to his team in English, which results in a hilarious and unexpected ending.
The casting of Saudi content creator and actor Abosllo as Battal makes the movie work. Abosllo embodies the character of Battal in an authentic way and manages to bring him to life.
“The Old School,” as the name suggests, highlights that acceptance to change may not come naturally to some individuals.
Many Saudis who grew up practicing traditional customs have lived the same reality as Battal. This makes the film accurate, while its comedy scenes elevate it to a masterpiece.
Both direction and script are witty and clever, as if the idea and jokes came from a naturally funny individual who has experienced a quite normal life in the Kingdom.
In terms of aesthetics, the cinematography is professional and well crafted. The combination of camera angles, lighting, and deep hues of each shot is visually stunning, allowing watchers to feel immersed in the movie world.