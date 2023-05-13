‘My goal is equal justice for all,’ says Amal Clooney at Cartier Awards

DUBAI: British Lebanese human rights lawyer and activist Amal Clooney this week gave an inspiring speech at the 16th awards ceremony for the Cartier Women’s Initiative where she was named the inaugural contributor of Cartier Voices — a community of individuals contributing to cultural, philanthropic, environmental and social initiatives.
The collective is a continuation of past charitable initiatives by Cartier and represents their commitment to humanitarian efforts, according to the luxury fashion house.
At the event, which took place in Paris, Clooney highlighted the need to advance women’s rights.
“Whether you believe in human rights, or just prosperity, it is a good idea to try to unshackle half the population of the world,” she said. “The latest data shows that women’s economic parity would add $12 trillion to the global economy. Yet the percentage of philanthropic grants that go to women’s empowerment is in the single digits. And women’s rights in places as diverse as Afghanistan and the US have been in retreat in recent years.
“My goal is equal justice for all and my philosophy is that justice must be waged. Because justice is not inevitable: it doesn’t just happen on its own,” she added. “We have to fight for it; to gather our forces, forge alliances, prepare a strategy and be determined to do whatever it takes. For me, waging justice means trying to change the system — one case at a time.”
Clooney also spoke about the empowering nature of her own career, including fighting human rights violations.
Yara Shahidi to be honored with Cameron Boyce Foundation Youth Empowerment Award
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Part-Middle Eastern actress Yara Shahidi is set to receive the Youth Empowerment Award during the Cameron Boyce Foundation’s The Cam for a Cause Gala in June in Los Angeles.
“We’re honored to shine a light on Yara’s activism surrounding STEM awareness, women’s rights, civil rights, and her countless acts of kindness toward others,” the foundation wrote on Instagram announcing the news.
The event, which was established last year by Cameron Boyce’s parents, raises funds and awareness for epilepsy, a disorder of the brain characterized by repeated seizures.
Boyce died in 2019 at the age of 20 following a seizure.
“I met Cameron when we were 5 years old, and even then, his talent, his fearlessness and his belief in the power of his peers was evident,” the “Grown-is” actress said in a statement. “It means so much to be recognized for my advocacy, and the work I continue to do to effect change. I’m grateful to my friends and family at the Cameron Boyce Foundation for thinking of me, as I will always be inspired and activated by their incredible work in the fight to end epilepsy.”
The Youth Empowerment Award aims to honor Boyce’s legacy by spotlighting one extraordinary young person dedicated to making a difference in the world.
Saudi designer Honayda Serafi teams up with Chopard for Cannes Film Festival
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi fashion designer Honayda Serafi revealed this week that she is teaming up with Swiss luxury label Chopard during the Cannes Film Festival from May 16 to 27.
“Building the excitement for this year’s Cannes Film Festival with @chopard! Looking forward to attending this season’s much anticipated festival as the house’s ambassador for Saudi Arabia,” she wrote to her followers on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself wearing a pastel-blue dress with a hood.
At the Met Gala, US beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury wore a gown by Serafi at the after-party. She donned a long black tulle dress with a checkered twill collar from the designer’s spring/summer 2023 collection.
Shihabi stars alongside US actors Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba, and Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch.
“Painkiller” is based on the book “Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic,” by Barry Meier, and a New Yorker article, “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain,” written by Patrick Radden Keefe.
The series was created by US screenwriter Micah Fitzerman-Blue and actor and writer Noah Harpster, with US filmmakers Eric Newman, Peter Berg and Alex Gibney as executive producers.
Shihabi spent part of her childhood in Dubai. Her father is Saudi-Norwegian journalist Ali Shihabi, and her mother Nadia is half-Palestinian and half German-Haitian.
She moved to the US in 2007 and was the first Middle Eastern-born woman to be accepted to the Juilliard School and New York University graduate acting program. She began appearing in short films in 2010, but her big break came in 2017 with the role of Hanin in the series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”
Shihabi has previously spoken to Arab News to share her advice for up-and-coming actors.
DUBAI: Austrian Egyptian actress and writer Amira El-Sayed has joined the cast of HBO’s upcoming six-episode series “Spy/Master.”
The show, premiering May 19, is set during the height of the Cold War and covers a week in the life of fictional character Victor Godeanu, the right-hand man of, and closest advisor to, Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.
Saudi ballerina Samira Alkhamis talks freedom, dedication and the joy of teaching
‘I’m going to be myself no matter what,’ said Samira Alkhamis
Updated 12 May 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: A gruesome image of a ballerina’s feet has been widely circulated online for years now. The ballerina stands ‘en pointe,’ literally on the tip of her toes. One foot is covered in a pale pink ballerina shoe, while the other is bare — battered with red bruises and plasters. For an art form defined by its grace and finesse, there is certainly more than meets the eye to ballet.
There is a kind of dark side to it — the immense pressure, the drive for perfection, the competitiveness — not to mention the physical toll it takes on the dancers’ bodies. Saudi ballerina Samira Alkhamis, who has danced since the age of four, is all too familiar with the price one pays to become a professional.
“It is painful, but you get used to it,” she tells Arab News. “The hardest part about ballet is for you to make it look easy, effortless, and graceful on stage. You can’t not be in pain standing on wood with your entire weight on your toes. It is intense, but you need to have the mental capacity to keep going. A lot of people stop at that point. But there is more to it, because it does feel really good once you get used to the pain.”
Alkhamis stepped into the world of dance when her supportive parents signed her up to it as an after-school activity. Academically, she was never an A-plus student, but dancing grabbed her attention. “My mom put me in ballet class and I never stopped,” she says. “There was something about it that kept me going.”
In the beginning, what kept her going was that it offered a form of escape from annoyances of school life, namely homework and bullies.
“I’m not going to lie: I was bullied quite a lot,” she says. “I was not the most popular girl, for some reason. But I noticed that when I went to ballet class, I was good at dancing and I was the one who was leading. People liked me there. I was appreciated.
“I think I learned a lot from school, because I felt like people were always trying to blend in and become just like everyone else,” she continues. “I was against that all the time. I’m going to be myself no matter what.”
Dancing was her vocation. She worked hard: researching, traveling for training, gaining certifications, and, impressively, opening her own dance school in Riyadh, Pulse Performing Arts, in 2019, at the age of 23. Talk about a turnaround.
Dancing still brings Alkhamis the same joy she felt many years ago. “I feel like the perfect word to describe it is freedom. I feel free,” she says. “Even if no one understands what I’m trying to say, it feels good. It’s a form of release and escape for me.” She says that, in her experience growing up in Saudi, dancing was not frowned upon. She wasn’t subject to any backlash or criticism, although plenty remain skeptical of her choice of career.
“I feel people see it as more of a hobby; I’m a ballet dancer, a dance instructor, and I have my own dance studio, but they don’t recognize it as my job. That’s the only struggle,” she says.
There are misconceptions surrounding ballet – which dates back to courtly life of Renaissance Italy and is derived from ‘ballare’ (Latin for ‘to dance’) — in general, Alkhamis believes.
“People think it’s like Zumba or fitness class, where you can go in to lose weight. It’s not. It’s an art form. You’re coming in to really express yourself and to enjoy your time,” she says.
It requires intense focus and ability to ‘be in the moment,’ she adds. “You kind of think of nothing, except the next step and the music. It’s like you’re meditating. My teachers used to always tell me, ‘Whatever you’re feeling, keep it outside the studio. Come in with an open mind and focus on the steps.’”
There is also a psychological element that is needed to truly succeed in ballet, with its incredibly detailed jumps and steps. “If you really want it, you need to be very dedicated and committed to attending classes. You have to do the work,” Alkhamis says. “You need to have the mental capacity to keep going, because ballet is not only about the steps. You’re really using your brain to keep up with the music, switch your muscles, and know what’s coming up next.”
Alkhamis practices contemporary ballet and teaches lyrical dancing and jazz. She has caught the attention of major cosmetic brands, starring in adverts for Sephora Middle East, Estée Lauder, and L’Oréal Paris, among others.
During her free time, she still takes online classes, goes to the gym, and performs stretching and Pilates. Her main focus these days is her studio, where she does things her own way, teaching female students aged from 7 to 35. “The studio really gives a chance for adults to take classes, because they never had that shot when they were children,” she says.
She hopes to expand its reach by putting on a public performance in Riyadh, as well as other cultural activities. But the ultimate dream for Alkhamis is to open a theater and a performing arts center.
Working with her students is where she derives the most satisfaction. “I clearly see their improvement and growth. They see it themselves,” she says. “For example, if a girl gets a turn right just once… Ah! She nailed it. Even if it’s a small improvement, this is what makes me happy.”