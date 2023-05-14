You are here

  • Home
  • Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa

Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa

Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa
Captain Dustin Johnson of 4Aces GC leads by two after the second round at Cedar Ridge Country Club (LIV Golf)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8ca8

Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa

Dustin Johnson leads by 2, 4ACES by 1 on second day of LIV Golf Tulsa
  • Branden Grace of Stinger GC is sitting in solo second after second round at Cedar Ridge Country Club
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

BROKEN ARROW: Dustin Johnson, LIV Golf’s reigning Individual Champion, started the 2023 season slower than expected after enduring a minor back injury early in the year.

The 4Aces GC captain is now rounding into form in front of record crowds at LIV Golf Tulsa.

Johnson posted his second consecutive 7-under 63 in the second round to take a two-shot lead at 14 under over Stinger GC’s Branden Grace going into Sunday’s final day at Cedar Ridge Country Club. The 4Aces also moved ahead of the Stingers on the team leaderboard by one shot.

Saturday’s sellout crowd was the largest single-day attendance for a LIV Golf event in the US. Another strong crowd is expected on Sunday, which should make LIV Golf Tulsa the most-attended event of the eight played in the US since LIV Golf’s debut in 2022.

They have seen a return to form for Johnson, as the back-to-back 63s are his best scores of the year.

“I saw a lot of good things in Australia and Singapore,” the two-time major winner said of the previous two LIV Golf tournaments. “I was playing well. Just didn’t get a lot out of my rounds … I knew it was coming. I was seeing a lot of good things.”

Johnson will be seeking his second individual tournament title on Sunday, having won last year in Boston with a dramatic eagle putt in a playoff. He will be in the final group with Grace for the first time since last year’s tournament in Portland, the first LIV event played in the US. The South African shot a 7-under 65 at Pumpkin Ridge to rally from two strokes down to win and will need a similar performance at Cedar Ridge.

Grace led for the majority of the second round before suffering his first two bogeys of the week at holes 15 and 16. Meanwhile, Johnson birdied both holes, a four-shot swing that gave Johnson the lead.

“I’m definitely going to have to go deep tomorrow,” said Grace, at 12 under after following his record-setting 61 on Friday with a 3-under 67. “I’m not saying it’s going to take a 9-under or something like that, but if I can just play well, give myself some chances and then take it from there.”

The third member of the final group is RangeGoats GC captain Bubba Watson, who is at 10 under after shooting a 64 on Saturday, his best round in his eight worldwide starts in 2023 since returning from knee surgery. Watson was 1 over early in his round before finding his rhythm and making seven birdies in his last 13 holes.

“I started off struggling today, but then I fought hard coming back,” said Watson, who joined LIV Golf last season as a non-playing captain. “I want to feel those nerves tomorrow. I want to get in contention again.”

Other team captains are lurking. Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau moved into solo fourth after his best round of the year, a 63 left him at 9 under. He will be in a group with Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith, who shot 68 and is at 8 under. HyFlyers GC member Brendan Steele is tied with Smith after shooting 69.

“Yesterday was a struggle but excited with where my game is trending and heading,” DeChambeau said. “Pumped about that.”

The team competition will be equally compelling, with five teams within eight shots of the 4Aces’ lead at 26 under. DeChambeau’s Crushers, the winners in Mayakoba, rallied for a third-place finish in Singapore after shooting 20 under in the final round. They will start the day just four shots off the pace and will need another big day to catch the 4Aces, the current points leaders.

“Four shots back,” DeChambeau said. “That was the first thing I looked at, compared to my score. That tells you where my head is at.”

Topics: LIV Golf Tulsa golf

Related

Branden Grace shoots record 61, Stingers lead by 6 at LIV Golf Tulsa
Sport
Branden Grace shoots record 61, Stingers lead by 6 at LIV Golf Tulsa
‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner
Business & Economy
‘Vision Golfe’ to become conference of reference between France and GCC says French business commissioner

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches new exhibition in Kingdom

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches new exhibition in Kingdom
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches new exhibition in Kingdom

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches new exhibition in Kingdom
  • SFA health, fitness event will offer competitions, games, activations, talks for all ages, abilities
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind sporting event to the Kingdom that will target residents of all backgrounds and ages.

With the aim of immersing people and communities in Saudi Arabia’s sports culture, the federation has launched the SFA Health and Fitness Expo, the largest fitness and health exhibition in the country.

Scheduled to take place from May 18 to 20 in Riyadh, the family-friendly event will invite Saudi citizens and residents to explore a diverse range of sporting programs and activities. It will be hosted at the Riyadh Front, a venue spanning 10,000 square meters.

SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al-Saud, said: “We are delighted to be launching this one-of-a-kind event; a community-focused exhibition that celebrates the power and culture of local sports.

“The SFA Health and Fitness Expo is the latest step we have taken to distinguish Saudi Arabia as a world-class sports hub; one in which all people are empowered to live their best lives and fulfil their athletic potential — be it just as a hobby, as a social pursuit, or a career goal.

“The exhibition will help to transform our communities and economy, leveraging sports as a tool to safeguard our future. We welcome all members of the community to take part.”

The exhibition will provide access to a variety of shopping deals and retail offers, with leading local and international sports goods suppliers — including activewear and fitness brands, and wellness and nutrition companies — on hand to showcase and sell community sports products.

Additionally, visitors will be able to purchase their own fitness and health franchise. Guests will be encouraged to take part in a wide selection of competitions and fitness activations including Zumba and Pilates sessions, yoga and mindfulness classes, and age-appropriate programs tailored for kids.

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA managing director, said: “This event offers attendees an opportunity to meet the top experts and professionals in the field of health and fitness, network with vendors, and learn about cutting-edge fitness ideas and techniques that help create sustainable habits that lead to a happier and healthier society.

“The main focus of the event will be on showcasing the various sports departments, as well as healthy food sections, and daily sports activities performed by the most prominent athletic male and female trainers, who will offer support and valuable advice to attendees from both genders.”

The event is in line with SFA’s commitment to achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program to create a healthier Saudi Arabia and raise physical activity levels in the country.

The SFA Expo sponsors will include Invest Saudi, Delta Fitness, Riyad Bank, and Al-Arabiya, in addition to official event supporters such as Salonpas, Saudi 360, and Get More Vits.

Topics: Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom’s expats
Saudi Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom’s expats
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches football program for adults
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches football program for adults

PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return

PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return

PSG edge closer to title as Messi jeered on return
  • PSG need four points from their final three games — against Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont — to secure the Ligue 1 title after restoring their six-point lead over second-placed Lens
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain closed in on a record 11th French league title with a 5-0 home win over Ajaccio on Saturday as Lionel Messi received a mixed reception on his return from suspension.
Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring on 22 minutes at the Parc des Princes and Achraf Hakimi added a second goal before Kylian Mbappe struck twice shortly after half-time.
Mohamed Youssouf compounded a miserable night for the Corsicans with an own goal for PSG’s fifth, while Hakimi and Ajaccio midfielder Thomas Mangani were sent off after a late bust-up.
PSG need four points from their final three games — against Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont — to secure the Ligue 1 title after restoring their six-point lead over second-placed Lens.
“The players were very determined to put in a proper display. They want to be champions and they realize that Lens aren’t giving up and a misstep could raise the pressure,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.
Messi’s name elicited a combination of whistles and applause when it was read out before kick-off after he was banned by the club for last weekend’s match over an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.
The Argentine again drew jeers with his early touches in what was likely his penultimate appearance in Paris ahead of a reported move to Saudi Arabia for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.
“So there are whistles but very quickly a large part of the stadium made sure to drown them out to support Leo,” said Galtier.
“He stayed focused with the desire to liven up the game and create chances. He’s used to it because he’s been in difficult situations in his career.”
Three defeats in their past four home games for PSG had allowed Lens to stay in an unlikely title race, but Ajaccio offered little resistance as their relegation to Ligue 2 was confirmed.
Danilo’s threaded pass was flicked into the path of Ruiz and the Spain midfielder took a couple of smart touches before finishing clinically for his second goal in as many games.
Hakimi then swept in the rebound after Mbappe’s effort was parried by Francois-Joseph Sollacaro, with the goal allowed to stand despite the France striker using his arm to control in the build-up.
Mbappe hit the 25-goal mark for the fourth time early in the second half, slotting beyond Sollacaro after a scramble in the box to take over again as the league’s top scorer this term.
He then produced a brilliant first-time volley to lash in PSG’s fourth minutes later after a long ball forward from Sergio Ramos glanced off the head of a backtracking defender.
An unfortunate Youssouf diverted a shot from Marquinhos into his own net on 73 minutes and both teams finished with 10 players after a challenge on Messi triggered a needless scuffle.
Hakimi, who was sent off against Lorient two weeks ago, received his second red card in as many outings after getting into an altercation with Mangani that also led to his dismissal.
Senegalese forward Habib Diallo scored inside the opening minute of a Ligue 1 game for the third time this year as he got both goals in Strasbourg’s 2-0 win over Nice.
Diallo took his goals tally to 20 for the season and secured a fourth victory in five matches for Strasbourg which lifted them six points clear of the relegation zone.
Over two-thirds of his goals have come since January, when Strasbourg were second from bottom having won just once in 18 games.
His first against Nice came after 40 seconds as he controlled Ibrahima Sissoko’s floated ball over the defense and steered past Kasper Schmeichel.
Diallo added a second from the penalty spot on the hour after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was brought down in the area by Jordan Lotomba.
He is the first Strasbourg player to reach 20 goals in a top-flight season since 1977-78.

Topics: Ligue 1 PSG Ajaccio Lionel Messi

Related

Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. (@PSG_English)
Sport
Apologetic Messi returns to training with PSG
Lorient stun 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league
Football
Lorient stun 10-man PSG 3-1 in French league

Ireland’s Healy solos to Giro triumph as Evenepoel wobbles

Ireland’s Healy solos to Giro triumph as Evenepoel wobbles
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Ireland’s Healy solos to Giro triumph as Evenepoel wobbles

Ireland’s Healy solos to Giro triumph as Evenepoel wobbles
  • Drama unfolded in the overall race as three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic attacked Evenepoel around 5km from the line
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

FOSSOMBRONE, Italy: Ben Healy of Education First pulled off a long-range breakaway to win stage eight of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, as race favorite Remco Evenepoel came under pressure.
The 22-year-old Irishman dropped his three breakaway companions on the day’s hardest climb, the Monte Delle Cesane, to take his first ever world tour victory in style.
“I had great legs and nobody could follow me, so it was a great day,” said Healy, who has broken through this year coming second to Tadej Pogacar in April’s Amstel Gold Race.
Drama unfolded in the overall race as three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic attacked Evenepoel around 5km from the line.
While Roglic managed to drop Evenepoel, Ineos pair Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart also skipped past the Belgian as the trio managed to trim his advantage in the standings by about 15 seconds.
While Evenepoel at first managed to keep pace with Roglic he soon stopped trying, almost certainly keeping his powder dry for his preferred time-trial flat terrain on Sunday’s stage nine.
World champion Evenepoel had come under criticism overnight for having returned to his hotel from an Apennine peak by helicopter after Friday’s six hour stage seven.
Norway’s Andreas Leknessund retained the overall lead eight seconds ahead of Evenepoel while Roglic climbed to third at 38 seconds.
Other fancied riders Joao Almeida and Damiano Caruso kept pace and Ineos pair Thomas and Hart seemed to have brushed off the overnight loss of teammate Filippo Ganna, who has Covid.
Leknessund is almost certain to lose his pink overall jersey on Sunday when the Giro stages its second of three individual time trials, a 35km run to Cesena.
The total length of the three individual time trials on this Giro is 73km, which is huge by any standards and lends Evenepoel enough advantage for the Quick Step rider to choose the Giro over the Tour de France this season.
The peloton gets its first rest day on Monday before two mountain and three hilly stages in week two with the race veering into Switzerland where the Crans Montana and the Col du Grand Saint Bernard at 2469m altitude await any pretender to this 106th Giro.

Topics: 2023 Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia cycling Education First Remco Evenepoel

Related

Outsider Bais wins ‘boring’ Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak
Sport
Outsider Bais wins ‘boring’ Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak
Pedersen rules 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day
Sport
Pedersen rules 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day

Rotated Madrid side beat Getafe ahead of Man City showdown

Rotated Madrid side beat Getafe ahead of Man City showdown
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Rotated Madrid side beat Getafe ahead of Man City showdown

Rotated Madrid side beat Getafe ahead of Man City showdown
  • The champions’ slim victory ensured leaders Barcelona must beat city rivals Espanyol on Sunday in Cornella to be able to clinch the title this weekend
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid warmed up for their decisive Champions League semifinal visit to face Manchester City with a 1-0 win over Getafe on Saturday in La Liga.
The champions’ slim victory ensured leaders Barcelona must beat city rivals Espanyol on Sunday in Cornella to be able to clinch the title this weekend.
Marco Asensio broke the deadlock in the 70th minute with a deflected strike from distance, in a game of few chances which did not get pulses racing.
Madrid’s win saw them climb provisionally second above Atletico Madrid, 11 points behind Barcelona.
Carlo Ancelotti rotated heavily to keep his key players fresh ahead of the second leg battle with Pep Guardiola’s City, following the 1-1 draw last Tuesday in Madrid.
Ancelotti lined up with just three of the side that started the first leg — goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde.
However Camavinga limped off in the final stages with knee pain sustained in a clash with Juan Iglesias.
Ancelotti said the French midfielder would not take long to recover.
“It’s just a hit, it’s a bit painful for him,” Ancelotti told DAZN, hinting there were no worries ahead of the City match.
“He’s 20, he will recover very quickly.”
The most excitement Madrid supporters had in the first half was the team presenting the Copa del Rey trophy they won last weekend in Seville to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Beyond that the opening period was devoid of action at either end, with Belgian forward Eden Hazard looking unsurprisingly flat on his first league start since September.
A forgotten man at Madrid since his failed move from Chelsea in 2019, the 32-year-old winger showed no signs of life.
Ancelotti, disgruntled by his team’s lacklustre display, brought on midfielder Toni Kroos for Ferland Mendy at half-time, moving Camavinga to left-back.
Getafe striker Borja Mayoral headed over when well-placed, letting his former side off the hook, and Madrid forward Asensio flashed a shot narrowly wide from distance.
Ancelotti sent on Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric to cheer up supporters and try to find a winner to keep his team’s morale high ahead of the impending visit to Manchester.
Courtois produced a fine save to deny Iglesias from distance as Getafe hunted for points vital for their survival hopes.
However Asensio sent Madrid ahead with 20 minutes remaining when his shot from 20 yards deflected off Nemanja Maksimovic and past the helpless David Soria.
“I’m trying to take advantage of the chances the coach gives me,” Asensio told DAZN.
“We knew that it would be a tough game against a team that is strong defensively.”
Vinicius tucked home a second for Madrid with a neat finish but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Asensio almost doubled his tally with a header from Kroos’ fine cross but Soria pulled off an impressive save to deny him.
“The first half was tough, we were better in the second and with Marco’s goal it went our way,” defender Nacho Fernandez told DAZN.
“Winning is always positive and now we have a very important ‘final’.”
The defeat leaves Jose Bordalas’ Getafe 18th, in the relegation zone, level on points with Valencia, 17th, who visit Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Topics: La Liga real madrid Getafe

Related

Real Madrid beats Getafe 5-1 to keep pressure on Barca, Atletico
Sport
Real Madrid beats Getafe 5-1 to keep pressure on Barca, Atletico
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
Football
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna

Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date

Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date

Inter triumph, Milan slump ahead of Champions League semifinal date
  • Inter hold a 2-0 lead over Milan ahead of Tuesday’s second leg Champions League
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

ROME: Inter Milan warmed up for their Champions League semifinal showdown with AC Milan with an entertaining 4-2 win over Sassuolo on Saturday while their city rivals floundered 2-0 at Serie A strugglers Spezia.
A Romelu Lukaku brace on his 30th birthday, a further strike from Lautaro Martinez and an unfortunate Ruan Tressoldi own goal were enough for Inter to claim a seventh straight win in all competitions and move level on 66 points with second-placed Juventus.
“The coach told us the game was a match-point for the top four, and we’re in good shape as we’ve been winning a lot of games recently,” said Lukaku to Sky Sport.
“We can still win two trophies and on Tuesday we have a very difficult match against the team that won the league last season.”
Inter hold a 2-0 lead over Milan ahead of Tuesday’s second leg and Simone Inzaghi’s side look almost certain to reach their first Champions League final since they last won it in 2010.
Their chances of qualifying for next season’s edition of Europe’s top club competition were also greatly improved by Saturday’s win, which came after top four rivals Lazio, Milan and Atalanta all dropped points.
Inter are five points ahead of fifth-placed Milan but after looking like they were going to cruise to the win they didn’t end up having it their own way.
Lukaku put Inter ahead with a rasping effort shortly before the break after both Domenico Berardi and Joaquin Correa both had goals ruled out for offside.
Ten minutes after the restart Tressoldi headed Raoul Bellanova’s cross into his own net and the match seemed over three minutes later when Martinez’s effort was deflected in again by Tressoldi.
Headers from Matheus Henrique and Davide Frattesi pulled Sassuolo back into the game until Lukaku finally sealed the points with a fine low finish with two minutes remaining.
Przemyslaw Wisniewski and Salvatore Esposito struck their first Serie A goals in the final 15 minutes to sink Milan and give Spezia their first win in two months.
Leonardo Semplici’s team are still in the relegation zone but Saturday’s win moves them level on 30 points with Verona, who sit one place above the bottom three and host Torino on Sunday.
Next weekend Spezia travel to Lecce who are just two points above the drop zone in 16th following their 2-2 draw at Lazio on Friday night.
“It’s a goal I’ve dreamed about since I was a child, I used to talk to a good friend of mine who is a big Milan fan and I’d always tell him that I’d score against them,” said Esposito to DAZN.
“These are big points for Spezia... we never lost faith, otherwise you’d never see performances like the one today.”
Stefano Pioli’s Milan team have won three times in their last 11 league matches and Saturday’s defeat was their 10th of a strange season in which their league title defense was de facto over by February.
“Tonight was not good enough... Tuesday we have another battle. We’ve had a lot of trouble with these kinds of matches and it’s difficult to explain why,” said Milan defender Simon Kjaer.
“In our line of work you need to mentally separate the matches you play because the match we played on Wednesday and today’s were completely different. We need to remove this one from our minds and get back to work.”
Spezia’s win means Salernitana will have to wait for mathematical safety, although they should stay up after Antonio Candreva shot them to a 1-0 win over Atalanta in the day’s early game.
Under a torrential downpour in southern Italy Candreva won the match for Salernitana in the 93rd minute with a powerful low drive from the edge of the area.
Salernitana are eight points above Spezia with three games remaining in the season, while Atalanta are seventh and seven points from the Champions League positions.

Topics: Inter Milan Serie A Sassuolo AC Milan

Related

Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
Football
Inter Milan lose at Spezia 2-1 after late penalties
AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão
Football
AC Milan top Lazio to boost top-4 hopes but loses Leão

follow us

Latest updates

Asbar World Forum organizes 10th annual session
Asbar World Forum organizes 10th annual session
Indian startups eye North Africa entry through UAE trade pact platform  
The free trade pact signed with the UAE last year has opened the Emirati market for Indian companies. (@ThaniAlZeyoudi)
Saudi Arabia adds new facility to raise grain storage capacity to 3.5m tons  
Saudi Arabia adds new facility to raise grain storage capacity to 3.5m tons  
Islamic Development Bank signs 77 deals worth $1.4bn for projects in member countries
Islamic Development Bank signs 77 deals worth $1.4bn for projects in member countries
Egypt Fashion Week launches first edition in Cairo
Egypt Fashion Week launches first edition in Cairo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.