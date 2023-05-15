You are here

  Thousands march in London to mark 75 years of Nakba

Thousands march in London to mark 75 years of Nakba

Thousands march in London to mark 75 years of Nakba
Updated 15 May 2023
Tamara Turki

Thousands march in London to mark 75 years of Nakba

Thousands march in London to mark 75 years of Nakba
  • Marchers slam British govt ‘complicity in Israeli occupation’
  • Politicians, Palestine ambassador address rally in Downing Street
Updated 15 May 2023
Tamara Turki

LONDON: Over 10,000 people marched in London on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of The Nakba (The Catastrophe), which saw the expulsion of nearly 800,000 Palestinians from their homeland after the state of Israel was established in 1948.

Crowds gathered at the BBC headquarters in Portland Place and marched to Downing Street, where the office and residence of the British prime minister is located.

The event was organized by several pro-Palestinian organizations across the UK.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign Director Ben Jamal told Arab News that the march was a message of solidarity to the Palestinian people, “marking the Nakba not just as a historical moment and collected trauma rooted in the past but marking it as an ongoing process of colonization, dispossession and militarized oppression.”

Standing outside Downing Street, Jamal called on the British government, as well public and private bodies, that “provide the military, diplomatic, political and financial support that sustains Israel’s system of apartheid, to end their complicity.”

“It is time for a free Palestine,” he said.

The march was led Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zumlot and a group of young Palestinians carrying large lock keys, a symbol of their inalienable right to return under international law. 

The 2.7-kilometer march passed through some of the capital’s most popular hubs including Oxford Street, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square, grabbing the attention of onlookers as the participants chanted pro-Palestine slogans.

Several protesters were spotted raising their own national flags as an expression of international solidarity, including Morocco, Algeria, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Chile and Pakistan.

“We are very pleased with the turnout today. The demographic is fantastic,” Friends of Al-Aqsa Founder Dr. Ismail Patel told Arab News.

Patel said people of all ages and backgrounds were part of the march, with posters displaying support from organizations representing women of color, trade unions and Muslims.

“It’s a fantastic mix, sending a clear signal to the Israelis that the support for the Palestinians transcends all divisions in Britain,” he said.

The rally was also attended by Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the Labour Party, as well other prominent politicians and activists. They demanded that the British government impose sanctions on Israel for its human rights violations against Palestinians.

The UN has adopted the 75th anniversary of the Nakba this year as an international day of commemoration, and has requested an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

However, Mustafa Al-Dabbagh, a member of the Muslim Association of Britain, told Arab News that the British government had a “unique responsibility” to ensure that Palestinians are living free of occupation as it “was responsible for the declaration that paved the way for the Nakba, the formation of Israel and the apartheid-like regime in Palestine now.”
 

Architect of UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme calls on govt. to recreate same program for Sudanese refugees

Architect of UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme calls on govt. to recreate same program for Sudanese refugees
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Architect of UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme calls on govt. to recreate same program for Sudanese refugees

Architect of UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme calls on govt. to recreate same program for Sudanese refugees
  • Kandiah says he wants UK to offer ‘same generosity of spirit’ to Sudanese refugees as it did to Ukrainians
  • Over 100 people signed up to host Sudanese refugees in their homes since idea was proposed this week 
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Dr. Krish Kandiah, one of the architects of the UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, is urging the government to recreate the program for Sudanese refugees, The Guardian reported on Monday. 

“The Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family scheme have been an incredible success, welcoming over 173,500 refugees to the UK, frequently being hosted in people’s homes,” Kandiah, the director of the Sanctuary Foundation, told The Guardian. 

Kandiah said he wanted the country to offer the “same generosity of spirit” to Sudanese refugees as it did to Ukrainians.

Over 100 people have formally registered with the organization as being willing to host Sudanese families fleeing the civil war within days of promoting the idea online.  

“We’re not asking for unlimited numbers. We’re just asking for equity so that the same opportunity that was given to Ukrainians if they can find a sponsor and a host can happen to a Sudanese person too,” Kandiah added.

Chris Willmott, 56, a retired university lecturer, and his wife, Anne Willmott, 55, a doctor, are among those who have signed up to host at their home in Leicester if a visa route is created. 

Chris said: “They’re fellow human beings fleeing from difficult situations. And if we’ve got the capacity to help them, we should do so. If we don’t have a Homes for Sudan type scheme, they’re in a chicken-and-egg difficulty as you can’t claim asylum unless you’re here, and we don’t have the safe routes to do that. And we’re making that increasingly difficult.”

The Sanctuary Foundation also recommended that the family visa scheme established for Ukrainian relatives of those currently living in the UK be replicated for Sudan. Many Sudanese expatriate families in the UK are concerned about their relatives and want the opportunity to bring them to their homes.

Mohammed Amin arrived as a refugee by boat via the Channel in 2020 after escaping Sudan and has been granted asylum. He wants his sister and nephew, who recently fled Khartoum, to be able to live with him.

“The situation is so bad. We need the same things that were done for Ukraine,” the 40-year-old told The Guardian.

Amin added: “I’m trying to help them but it’s difficult. They ran out of Khartoum and they have no food, no place, and I’m trying to send them money from here to there but the banks aren’t working.”

A government spokesperson told The Guardian there were no plans to develop a “bespoke resettlement route” for Sudan and the government was instead focused on preventing a humanitarian crisis by “working with international partners and the United Nations to bring an end to fighting.”

“Since 2015, we have offered a safe and legal route to the UK to almost half a million people seeking safety but our approach must be considered in the round, rather than on a crisis-by-crisis basis,” the spokesperson added.
 

Philippine delegation visits Kuwait to seek clarification over visa suspension 

Filipino workers returning home from Kuwait arrive at Manila International Airport. (File/AFP)
Filipino workers returning home from Kuwait arrive at Manila International Airport. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 May 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippine delegation visits Kuwait to seek clarification over visa suspension 

Filipino workers returning home from Kuwait arrive at Manila International Airport. (File/AFP)
  • Kuwait suspended issuance of new entry visas for Filipinos last week 
  • Visit comes amid ongoing bilateral talks over labor agreement
Updated 15 May 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A Philippine delegation will travel to Kuwait on Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said, as Manila seeks to tackle labor concerns and clarification over the Gulf state’s suspension of new visas for Filipinos.

The Philippines has been preparing for talks with the Kuwaiti government since earlier this year, following the gruesome murder of domestic worker Jullebee Ranara that sparked nationwide calls for a review of bilateral labor agreements and prompted Manila to suspend in February the deployment of first-time workers to Kuwait.

Last week, Kuwait suspended the issuance of new entry visas for Philippine nationals, a measure that overlaps the Philippine ban but also applies to other types of visitors. 

“We are asking for an explanation (as to) whether tourists and ordinary workers are covered by the suspension. They need to explain it,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo De Vega said in a televised briefing on Monday.

De Vega said the Philippines “did not violate the labor agreement,” in response to reports coming out of Kuwait suggesting otherwise.

With some 290,000 Filipinos working in Kuwait, Philippine authorities will also seek to clarify how the visa suspension may affect overseas Filipino workers already working in the country once their employment contracts expire.

The reason behind the suspension remains unclear, but De Vega suggested it may be related to shelters provided by the Philippine Embassy for distressed Filipino workers, which are mandated under Philippine law to guarantee overseas protection for its nationals.

There may be some misunderstanding with Kuwaiti authorities over the facility, which the delegation will address during the trip this week, De Vega said.

“What is important is we let them hear our side.” 

Senior UK politician praises UAE’s ‘quiet leadership’ securing Mideast peace

Senior UK politician praises UAE’s ‘quiet leadership’ securing Mideast peace
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Senior UK politician praises UAE’s ‘quiet leadership’ securing Mideast peace

Senior UK politician praises UAE’s ‘quiet leadership’ securing Mideast peace
  • Tobias Ellwood cites thawing relations with Israel, Turkiye, Iran to prevent power ‘vacuum’ in region
  • MP highlights Emirati investment in British industry as well as humanitarian, climate change efforts
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON:  A senior British politician has praised the UAE for its role in “discreetly shaping peace and stability” in the Middle East and North Africa.

Tobias Ellwood, a former government minister and chair of the UK Defence Select Committee, said Britain needs to work closely with the UAE, calling it a “loyal ally” and “a worthy member of the UN Security Council.”

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he highlighted the UAE’s “quiet leadership” in a region where “diplomatic momentum has been all but lost, but stability is vital.”

He noted that changing priorities among the world’s major powers means the US risks causing a “vacuum” in the region as it withdraws further from its involvement there.

The UAE, Ellwood said, is doing its bit to responsibly temper that vacuum, engaging in a “mature” approach to politics since it signed the Abraham Accords in 2020 normalizing ties with Israel, playing a “long game” by “working for consensus and good neighbourliness.”

He noted how the UAE has sought to improve trade with Israel, citing a recent deal to reduce 96 percent of all tariffs between the two countries, and how it is seeking to promote religious tolerance, highlighting the recent opening of the Abrahamic House religious center in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Ellwood also praised the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian work in the region, writing about its “unprecedented” role in donating huge sums of aid, and persuading the Syrian government to cooperate in alleviating suffering by opening humanitarian corridors after the recent earthquake that struck the country and neighboring Turkiye earlier this year.

“Those bold moves changed the dynamic in the region,” Ellwood said. “And so, last month, after years of frosty relations, the UAE signed a trade deal with Turkey that could double trade to $40 billion in five years.”

As well as improving relations with Israel and Turkiye, Ellwood also touched upon how the UAE is seeking a peaceful path forward with Iran.

“Differences remain strong, but even so the Emiratis have extended a cautious welcome and invited the Iranian president to visit the UAE, which would be the first since 2007,” he said.

“In the absence of any superpower strategy, the UAE appears to be adopting a policy of constructive engagement towards its traditional rivals and foes: Israel, Qatar, Turkey and Iran. 

“Slowly and surely, the Emiratis are opening communication, expanding diplomatic and mediation efforts, and avoiding confrontation.”

Ellwood noted the UAE’s leading role in tackling climate change, through its capacity as host of the COP28 Summit later this year, and its $100 billion deal with Washington to pursue clean energy sources worth “100 gigawatts globally by 2035.”

The UK’s relations with the UAE, Ellwood added, have brought significant progress and investment.

“The Emiratis are ploughing hundreds of millions into UK life science investments, all with little fanfare,” he said.

“On Monday, foreign ministers of both countries are meeting to review the progress of the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (SIP) which is investing millions in key innovation-led sectors: technology, infrastructure, healthcare and life sciences, and clean and renewable energy,” Ellwood added.

“Normalising relations with Israel, offering a tentative, exploratory hand to Iran, investing in the UK’s future and signing the world’s biggest deal with the US to promote sustainability among nations worst hit by climate change: This is grown-up politics conducted delicately and without seeking approval or spotlight.”

Interpol axes red notice for Libyan official in legal storm with Belgian prince

Interpol axes red notice for Libyan official in legal storm with Belgian prince
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Interpol axes red notice for Libyan official in legal storm with Belgian prince

Interpol axes red notice for Libyan official in legal storm with Belgian prince
  • Prince Laurent claims Ali Mahmoud Hassan Mohammed owes $72m over failed Qaddafi-era deal
  • ‘Politically motivated campaign’ failed in ‘major victory’ for Libyan side: statement
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Interpol has axed a red notice for a senior Libyan official who is embroiled in a $72 million debt row with a Belgian prince, The Times reported on Monday.

The move represents a major loss for Prince Laurent of Belgium, the king’s brother, who was accused by Ali Mahmoud Hassan Mohammed, chairman and CEO of the Libyan Investment Authority, of using his influence to wage a major legal campaign.

The row dates back to 2008, when the Global Sustainable Development Trust, led by the prince, struck a deal with the Qaddafi government in Libya to launch a reforestation campaign.

But in 2011, with the Libyan uprising breaking out, the UN Security Council froze all state assets, impeding the ability of the Libyan side to keep up its side of the deal.

The initial contract of $18 million has since grown to $67 million in claimed losses as a result of costs and interest.

In 2014, a Belgian court ruled in favor of the prince’s trust, ordering Libya’s Agriculture Ministry to pay compensation.

And in late 2021, following a Belgian request, Interpol issued a red notice for Mohammed, the official who was allegedly at the center of the failed deal on the Libyan side.

However, the international crime-fighting organization removed the red notice after it found that its retaining of data on Mohammed failed to comply with regulations. Representatives of the Libyan official labeled the decision a “major victory.”

A separate European arrest warrant for Mohammed issued by Belgium remains in place, however, but is now being challenged by the Libyan side.

Mohammed, in a statement, said Interpol had seen the case “exactly for what it is — a politically motivated campaign against me.”

His lawyer said the red notice was “one part of this campaign to seize (investment authority) funds inappropriately instead of resolving the dispute through the proper legal channels.”

UK promises more arms for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak on European tour

UK promises more arms for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak on European tour
Updated 15 May 2023
AP

UK promises more arms for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak on European tour

UK promises more arms for Ukraine as Zelensky meets Sunak on European tour
  • This is the fourth European country Zelenskky has visited in the past few days
Updated 15 May 2023
AP

LONDON: President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Britain Monday on his whirlwind European tour, as the staunch ally of Kyiv promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war.
Zelensky landed by helicopter at Chequers, the British leader’s official country retreat, and was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It’s Zelensky’s second trip to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
This is the fourth European country Zelenskky has visited in the past few days. He is seeking more aid as Ukraine prepares a long-anticipated spring offensive to retake territory seized by Russia.
Ukraine’s leader made an unannounced visit to Paris on Sunday evening to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, after trips to Germany and Italy, where he met those countries’ leaders and Pope Francis.
A message posted Monday on Zelensky’s official Telegram Channel said: “Today — London. The UK is leading the way when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”
The UK has become one of Ukraine’s major military allies, sending Kyiv short-range missiles and Challenger tanks and training 15,000 Ukrainian troops on British soil. Last week Britain announced it had sent Ukraine Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which have a range of more than 250 kilometers (150 miles) — the first known shipment of the weaponry that Kyiv has long sought from its allies.
Sunak’s office said that on Monday Britain will confirm it is giving Ukraine hundreds more air defense missiles, as well as “long-range attack drones” with a range of more than 200 kilometers (120 miles).
“This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke,” Sunak said. “They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year.
“We must not let them down.”
Sunak will also push allies to deliver more support to Ukraine at a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Japan later this week, Downing Street said.
As Zelensky visited European capitals, Russia stepped up attacks across Ukraine with drones and missiles over the weekend. On Sunday, Russia shelled two communities in the northern border region of Sumy, the region’s military administration said in a statement on its official Telegram channel. It said 109 explosions were recorded.
Zelensky and Macron met for about three hours on Sunday at the French presidential Elysee Palace — an encounter kept under wraps until shortly before the Ukrainian leader’s arrival in Paris.
Macron’s office said France will supply dozens of light tanks and armored vehicles “in the weeks ahead,” without giving specific numbers. Also promised were more air defense systems, but again details weren’t made public.
More Ukrainians will also be made battle-ready, with France aiming to train about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in France this year and nearly 4,000 others in Poland as part of a wider European effort, Macron’s office said.
France has supplied Ukraine with an array of weaponry, include air defense systems, light tanks, howitzers and other arms and equipment and fuel.
France had dispatched a plane to pick up Zelensky in Germany, where he met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Sunday and discussed his country’s planned counteroffensive.
It was his first visit to Berlin since the start of the invasion and came a day after the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.
After initially hesitating to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, Germany has become one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 and 2 battle tanks, and the sophisticated IRIS-T SLM air defense system. Modern Western hardware is considered crucial if Ukraine is to succeed in its planned counteroffensive.
In the western German city of Aachen, Zelensky also received the prestigious International Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.
On Saturday. he met Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome.
On the European trip, Zelensky said Ukraine will aim to liberate Russian-occupied areas within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, and not attack Russian territory.
The Washington Post cited previously undisclosed documents from a trove of US intelligence leaks suggesting that Zelensky has considered trying to capture areas in Russia proper for possible use as bargaining chips in peace negotiations to end the war launched by Moscow in February 2022. This would put him at odds with Western governments that have insisted that weapons they provide must not be used to attack targets in Russia.
Asked about the report, Zelensky said: “We don’t attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory.”
“We have neither the time nor the strength (to attack Russia),” he said, according to an official interpreter. “And we also don’t have weapons to spare with which we could do this.”
“We are preparing a counterattack for the illegally occupied areas based on our constitutionally defined legitimate borders, which are recognized internationally,” Zelensky said.
Among areas still occupied by Russia are the Crimean peninsula and parts of eastern Ukraine with mainly Russian-speaking populations.

