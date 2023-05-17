You are here

  • Home
  • Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF
Turkiye Syria Earthquake
Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF

Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF
People carry food on a muddy path next to tents donated by Turkish Turk Kizilay humanitarian organization. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nscch

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF

Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF
  • Almost 4 million students faced education disruption after disaster
  • UN children’s fund appeals for $172.7 million in Syria, $85.4 million in Turkiye
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: More than 6 million children in Turkiye and Syria remain in need of humanitarian aid 100 days after the devastating February earthquakes, the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund warned on Wednesday.

The earthquake and aftershocks on Feb 6. left thousands of children homeless and without access to basic amenities such as safe drinking water, schooling and medical care.

“In the aftermath of the earthquakes, children in both countries have experienced unimaginable loss and grief,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

“The earthquakes struck areas where many families were already incredibly vulnerable. Children have lost family and loved ones, and seen their homes, schools and communities devastated and their entire lives turned upside down,” she added.

Vulnerable children in affected areas face growing exposure to violence and forced marriage or labor, which has endangered their education.

Almost 4 million children enrolled in school, including over 350,000 refugee and migrant children, had their education disrupted by the earthquake.

UNICEF added that many families in affected areas were already struggling before the disaster, with 40 percent of Turkish households in the quake zone living below the poverty line. Without sustained local and international support, this figure could rise to more than 50 percent, according to estimates.

Meanwhile, in Syria, children were already suffering as a result of the 12-year-long war that had destroyed infrastructure and impaired public services. The massive quake in February caused additional damage to schools, hospitals and other critical sites.

Water and sewage infrastructure have also been severely damaged in Syria, putting 6.5 million people in danger of contracting waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Russell added: “The long-term impacts of the disaster, including soaring food and energy prices combined with loss of livelihoods and access to services, will push hundreds of thousands of children deeper into poverty.

“Unless financial assistance and essential services are prioritized for these children and families as part of the immediate and long-term recovery plan, then children will remain at greater risk of exploitation and abuse.”

UNICEF has called on the international community to ensure that children’s needs are met within funding allocations, urging continued investment toward the most marginalized.

The UN agency is appealing for $172.7 million to implement its Immediate Response Plan for the Earthquake in Syria. To date, $78.1 million has been received, leaving nutrition, health and education needs severely underfunded.

In Turkiye, UNICEF still requires more than $85 million as part of a $196 million appeal to provide critical services to children in need.
 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake UNICEF

Related

Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election
Middle-East
Anger, despair in Turkiye’s earthquake zone on eve of election
Special Shelter and stability elude Syrians made homeless by Feb. 6 Turkiye-Syria earthquakes
Middle-East
Shelter and stability elude Syrians made homeless by Feb. 6 Turkiye-Syria earthquakes

‘Arab League summit offers unique opportunity to end conflict in Sudan’

‘Arab League summit offers unique opportunity to end conflict in Sudan’
Updated 24 sec ago
Samia Hanifi

‘Arab League summit offers unique opportunity to end conflict in Sudan’

‘Arab League summit offers unique opportunity to end conflict in Sudan’
  • FM says Arab heads of state must exert maximum pressure on Sudanese leaders to secure humanitarian corridors 
  • Jeddah summit is a chance to demonstrate the growing appetite for Arab unity and leadership on the world stage
Updated 24 sec ago
Samia Hanifi

RIYADH: Arab leaders meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah for the Arab League summit on Friday will have a “unique opportunity” to resolve the conflict in Sudan, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the foreign minister of Djibouti, told Arab News en Francais.

Sudan, itself an Arab League member, has been rocked by more than a month of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, displacing hundreds of thousands and killing hundreds.

“The conflict in Sudan is extremely serious,” Ali Youssouf, who has served as Djibouti’s minister of foreign affairs since 2005, said in a Zoom interview this week.

“Serious in the sense that there are two armies, both well-equipped militarily, engaging in combat in urban areas, specifically in the capital, resulting in damage, the loss of human life, and the displacement of the population. 

“The gravity of this conflict in terms of magnitude, I believe, is beyond doubt.”

Saudi Arabia has played a leading role in the evacuation of foreign nationals and mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire. Commending the Saudi effort, Ali Youssouf said the Arab League must now collectively apply pressure on the warring parties. 

“A unique opportunity presents itself now for pressure to be exerted by Arab heads of state on the belligerents and stakeholders in Sudan to stop the conflict, establish a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and strive to get the political process back on track,” he said.

“This is the opportunity that our heads of state must seize to exert maximum pressure on Sudanese leaders.” He added: “I believe that the Arab League summit should come out with a firm resolution.”

Djibouti is a small, strategically located country on the northeast coast of the Horn of Africa, situated on the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, which lies to the east and separates the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aden. It joined the Arab League in 1977.

Given its location at the meeting point between the Middle East and Africa, and as the site of multiple military bases and commercial hubs belonging to rival world powers, Djibouti’s foreign policy is uniquely multifaceted.

This perspective has no doubt colored Djibouti’s stance on another key feature of Friday’s summit — the first to include the government of President Bashar Assad of Syria since his nation’s suspension from the Arab League in 2011.

“First, I can assure you that Djibouti has not set any conditions for (Syria’s) reintegration,” said Ali Youssouf. 

“We believe that Syria, as a founding member of the Arab League, has always had a central role… It is truly a central country that has always been at the center of Arab League actions. That is the first element.

“The second element is that geopolitics are changing. Regional geopolitics in the Middle East are dynamic, not static. And I believe that today, it is time for Syria to regain its seat because Syria is still a key player, not only within the Arab League but in the Middle East region. It is a country that cannot be ignored.”

Common concerns among Arab leaders about Syria’s reintegration are security, given the continued presence of Daesh extremists on its territory, refugee rights, and the ongoing sanctions leveled against Assad by the Arab world’s Western allies.

“Of course, the pending issues will be the subject of discussions between the heads of state and the Arab leaders who will certainly address the grievances or conditions raised by some in an attempt to resolve them through dialogue,” Ali Youssouf added.

Furthermore, he views Friday’s summit as an opportunity to consolidate recent improvements in Arab relations with Iran following the Chinese-brokered thaw between Riyadh and Tehran earlier this year.

“I believe it is in the interest of Middle Eastern countries that this antagonism that exists between Iran and Arab countries finds a solution,” said Ali Youssouf. 

“Iran often used factions and terrorist groups to pursue a certain policy in Middle Eastern Arab countries. Arab countries have always employed a policy of what is called ‘containment,’ trying to contain to some extent Iran’s actions in Arab countries.

“I believe that this time, reason may have prevailed. Thanks to Chinese mediation, Iran and Saudi Arabia have restored their diplomatic relations and we are already seeing the consequences in terms of security and political situations in a number of countries.”

For Ali Youssouf, the Arab League summit is also an opportunity to demonstrate the growing appetite for Arab unity and leadership on the world stage — leadership he believes can be provided by Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“I think we need leadership,” he said. “Arab countries can unite and become strong if there is leadership from the Arab world — a leading country that can assume this responsibility against all odds.”

He added: “We need, in the Arab world, one or two countries that can be the driving forces behind this unification. I believe it is through their strength, their cohesion, that these two countries can lead this campaign of strengthening Arab relations for a better future for Arab peoples. 

“I’m thinking of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. These two countries can play a role, I would say, as locomotives, and it is very important that the relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia are strong to pull all the others toward the future that we, the Arab peoples…desire and call for.”

Topics: Arab League 2023 Sudan Unrest

Related

Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad will attend the Arab League summit on Friday, his foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has confirmed
Middle-East
Bashar Assad will attend Arab League summit in Jeddah: Syrian FM
Preparatory meeting for Arab League summit takes place in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Preparatory meeting for Arab League summit takes place in Jeddah

Qatari plane carrying aid arrives in Sudan

Qatari plane carrying aid arrives in Sudan
Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Qatari plane carrying aid arrives in Sudan

Qatari plane carrying aid arrives in Sudan
  • 35 tons of medical help supplied to Port Sudan
Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: A Qatari airplane carrying 35 tons of medical supplies has arrived at Port Sudan Airport, the Qatar News Agency reported on Wednesday. 

The humanitarian aid — which is provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Red Crescent, and Qatar Charity — is part of the country’s support for the Sudanese people in the face of the current crisis.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also announced the evacuation of 225 Qatari residents from Sudan by an airplane that took off from Port Sudan Airport.

Qatar has evacuated 1,044 residents from Sudan since the start of the conflict.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

UAE sends three aid planes to support Sudanese
Middle-East
UAE sends three aid planes to support Sudanese
Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan
Saudi Arabia
Third Saudi plane carrying aid supplies flies to Sudan

1000-year-old tombstone discovered in Cairo cemetery ruins

1000-year-old tombstone discovered in Cairo cemetery ruins
Updated 17 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

1000-year-old tombstone discovered in Cairo cemetery ruins

1000-year-old tombstone discovered in Cairo cemetery ruins
  • A group of amateur and independent researchers uncovered the tombstone of a woman dating back 1,170 years
  • Al-Sadiq, who published pictures of the tombstone, said that as the demolition was in progress, he went to the site to take a last look
Updated 17 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Independent Egyptian heritage researchers have discovered an over 1000-year-old tombstone inscribed with ancient Kufic script in the ruins of an ancient cemetery in Cairo.
Amid the widespread demolition of several areas of the Imam Al-Shafi’i cemetery, a group of amateur and independent researchers uncovered the tombstone of a woman dating back 1,170 years.
Mustafa Al-Sadiq, a heritage researcher who was accompanied by a number of other people, announced the discovery.
Al-Sadiq, who published pictures of the tombstone, said that as the demolition was in progress, he went to the site to take a last look.
When he entered the cemetery yard, which was about to be razed, he was surprised to see a wall with some unpunctuated Kufic letters. A detailed look at the wall revealed a complete tombstone with writing in the unpunctuated Kufic script.
It appeared that the tombstone was used in the construction of the wall.
With help from specialist Faraj Al-Husseini, it became clear that the tombstone belonged to the tomb of a woman named Umamah bint Muhammad bin Yahya bin Khalid, who died in the month of Dhul Hijjah in the Hijri year 221 or 229.
Al-Sadiq said that the tombstone was handed over to the Ministry of Antiquities.
Tombstones in historic Cairo are documents of information and dates for important areas and people, as they contain names, dates of death, and sometimes birth.
The Imam Al-Shafi’i cemetery, east of Cairo, in the valley of Mokattam Mountain, is part of the urban fabric of the historic city.

Topics: Egypt tombstone Kufic script ruins

Related

Iraq’s ancient ruins open up to tourism after Daesh atrocities
Middle-East
Iraq’s ancient ruins open up to tourism after Daesh atrocities
Syria’s Idlib’s ancient ruins, a perfect spot to shoot stunning images of the Milky Way video
Offbeat
Syria’s Idlib’s ancient ruins, a perfect spot to shoot stunning images of the Milky Way

Bashar Assad will attend Arab League summit in Jeddah: Syrian FM

Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad will attend the Arab League summit on Friday, his foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has confirmed
Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad will attend the Arab League summit on Friday, his foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has confirmed
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Bashar Assad will attend Arab League summit in Jeddah: Syrian FM

Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad will attend the Arab League summit on Friday, his foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has confirmed
  • The Arab League summit will be held on Friday in Jeddah
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Syria’s President Bashar Assad will attend the upcoming Arab League summit which will be held on Friday, the country’s foreign minister Faisal Mekdad has confirmed.

King Salman invited Assad to attend the meeting after the Arab League recently decided to re-admit Syria to the organisation after it was suspended in 2011.

At a preparatory foreign ministers meeting ahead of the summit on Wednesday, the league’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan welcomed Syria’s participation.

Mekdad later said that Syria “cannot be absent from any Arab summit.”

Topics: Arab League 2023 Syrian President Bashar Assad Syria

Related

Update Delegates attend the Arab Foreign Ministers Preparatory Meeting ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah on May 17, 2023.
Saudi Arabia
Ministers welcome Syria’s return to Arab League
Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years
Middle-East
Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years

Turkiye opposition contests thousands of ballots after election

Turkiye opposition contests thousands of ballots after election
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

Turkiye opposition contests thousands of ballots after election

Turkiye opposition contests thousands of ballots after election
  • Opposition says irregularities not sufficient to alter overall results
  • Ally says opposition should focus on campaigning for runoff
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye’s main opposition party said on Wednesday it had filed complaints over suspected irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes in Sunday’s landmark elections, in which President Tayyip Erdogan performed better than expected.
However, opposition party officials said the objections were unlikely to alter the result of the presidential vote, which is headed to a runoff on May 28 between Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Muharrem Erkek, a deputy chairman of the secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP), said irregularities at each ballot box ranged from one single wrongly counted vote to hundreds of such votes.
He said the CHP had formally raised objections over 2,269 ballot boxes nationwide for the presidential election and 4,825 for the parliamentary vote that also took place on Sunday, though they represent a tiny proportion of the total number.
“We are following every single vote, even if it does not change the overall results,” Erkek told reporters in Ankara.
Erdogan’s ruling Islamist-rooted AK Party and its nationalist allies won a strong parliamentary majority, while in the presidential vote, Erdogan fell just shy of the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright.
Kilicdaroglu, the CHP chair, received 44.9 percent in what was seen as the biggest electoral challenge to Erdogan’s 20-year rule. A third candidate, Sinan Ogan obtained 5.17 percent.
Erdogan, now in pole position, says only he can ensure stability in Turkiye, a NATO member state, as it grapples with a cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation and the impact of devastating earthquakes in February.
The opposition alliance that includes the CHP has urged young voters to turn out to support Kilicdaroglu in the runoff.
Mehmet Emin Ekmen, a deputy chairman of DEVA, one of six parties in the opposition alliance, told Reuters: “We do not have strong evidence to say irregularities can change the presidential race results or get another opposition candidate elected to the parliament.”
“Since Erdogan officially started his election campaign yesterday, I believe the opposition alliance should also channel its energy into the runoff,” he said. (Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen in Ankara; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Gareth Jones)

Topics: Turkey

Related

Turkiye’s third candidate open to endorsement talks
Middle-East
Turkiye’s third candidate open to endorsement talks

Latest updates

Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF
Millions of children in Turkiye, Syria require aid 100 days after earthquake: UNICEF
Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector
Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector
Saudi polo team all set for Mohammed VI International Cup
Saudi polo team all set for Mohammed VI International Cup
Broadband providers warned of potential backlash as Netflix tightens grip on password sharing
Broadband providers warned of potential backlash as Netflix tightens grip on password sharing
Philippines in talks with Kuwait over visa suspension for Filipinos
Philippines in talks with Kuwait over visa suspension for Filipinos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.