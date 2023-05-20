You are here

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka line up putts on the ninth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Friday. (USA TODAY Sports)
AFP

  • Second-ranked American Scheffler, and Canada’s Conners, each fired 2-under par 68 to finish 36 holes level at the top
  • Koepka birdied three of the last four holes to shoot 66
ROCHESTER, New York: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners delivered clutch birdies and grinded out par saves to share the lead after Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship as rivals stumbled at rainy Oak Hill.

Second-ranked American Scheffler, last year’s Masters champion, and Canada’s Conners, chasing his first major title, each fired 2-under par 68 to finish 36 holes level at the top on five-under 135.

“Felt like I grinded it out pretty well,” Scheffler said. “Didn’t hit as many fairways as I would hope to but to shoot two-under was good, solid golf.”

Conners, who won his second PGA Tour title at last month’s Texas Open, worked magic with his putter when needed.

“Very pleased,” Conners said. “The conditions were tricky out there, faced some wind, some rain. I made a bunch of key putts to keep momentum going, and that was really the key to the day.”

Norway’s 11th-ranked Hovland, also seeking a first major crown, sank a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to shoot 67 and make it three at the top.

“The score has been great but the way I’ve plodded my way around here, very pleased with that,” he said. “I was trying to give myself the most stress-free pars and a couple birdie looks as well.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, closed with a bogey to share fourth with fellow American Justin Suh on 137.

“It has been a few years, but it doesn’t mean I don’t know how to do it,” DeChambeau said of winning. “I’m definitely trending in the right direction finally.”

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and England’s Callum Tarren were on 138 and England’s Justin Rose and Canadian Taylor Pendrith on 139 as only nine players stood under par.

Scheffler, who would return to world number one with a victory, had two sets of back-to-back birdies but closed with a bogey.

“I was just trying to grind,” he said. “I’m in a good position going into the weekend.”

Conners consistently made putts from nine to 12 feet for pars and birdies.

“Definitely was a challenging day,” he said. “But I felt like I played really solid.”

Hovland adopted a patient and conservative philosophy and will stick with it.

“It’s nice to have a chance, but we’ve got a lot of golf left,” Hovland said. “I just have to keep being patient and hitting middle of the greens and let the pieces fall wherever they fall.”

Koepka birdied three of the last four holes to shoot 66.

“Knew I needed a good round,” said Koepka. “Happy to shoot under par and get back in the race.”

Rose, the 2013 US Open and 2016 Rio Olympic champion, won in February at Pebble Beach for his first triumph since 2019. He could be the first Englishman to win a PGA Championship since Jim Barnes in 1916 and 1919.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, chasing his first major victory since 2014, fired a 69 to stand on level par 140. He found water and made bogeys at six and seven but birdied nine from 44 feet and 18 from 16 feet.

“It was a bit of a grind again,” McIlroy said. “I had to score as best as I could. Rode my luck a little bit. Pretty erratic off the tee, Need to tighten it up over the weekend.”

American Michael Block shared 10th on 140, the best 36-hole spot for a club professional since 1988.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, made the cut by shooting 68 to stand on 144.

After going over the cut line with a bogey at 12, Rahm made three consecutive birdies.

“Knowing those next three holes were doable, I tried to be a little bit more aggressive and go after it,” Rahm said. “Hit the shots I needed to and made the birdies I needed to.”

Reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England closed with back-to-back bogeys to miss the cut at 145 by one.

Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner trying to complete a career Grand Slam by winning this week, shot 72 to make the cut on the number despite a left wrist injury.

“Wrist is holding up nicely considering,” Spieth said.

Defending champion Justin Thomas also made the cut on the number.

Topics: PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler Oak Hill Country Club Corey Conners Viktor Hovland

Arab News

Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko headline the Aramco Team Series Florida

Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko headline the Aramco Team Series Florida
  • Second event of the 2023 series runs from May 19-21 at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach
FLORIDA: Two of the best players in the world of women’s golf are anticipating a week of strong competition and challenging conditions ahead of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, from May 19-21.

Home favorite Lexi Thompson is looking forward to adding to her success in the series after winning the Aramco Team Series in New York last year, and is confident about her chances ahead of the week.

“I’m overall just looking forward to the week,” she said. “The Aramco Team Series events are such great events to begin with, and I have a lot of support out there coming from Friday. 

“It’s definitely a bonus to be here in Florida and it would mean the world to me to win to defend the title,” she said. “I have a lot of family friends coming up to support me, so overall it’ll just be a blast of a week.”

Local knowledge will likely be a deciding factor come Sunday, as Thompson looks to add to her Aramco Team Series title in New York last year. On her home advantage, the major champion, Thompson, brings a confident approach to the tournament.

“I would say it’s a little bit of an advantage being on my home course, but you still have to go out there and hit the golf shots,” she said.

Thompson faces stellar competition throughout the week, as she will be joined by world No. 3 and two-time major champion Lydia Ko, who is among those returning to the Aramco Team Series following her successful debut in Singapore in March, where she finished in third place at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

“I really enjoyed playing the ATS Singapore,” Ko said. “There’s not that many opportunities where you get to play in the team format, and even though we are counting those individual scores, it’s nice to have that team atmosphere.”

Ko, who is making her first appearance at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, added: “The golf course is nice, it’s tricky. I had zero idea what the golf course was like before seeing the course for the first time yesterday, but there’s some longer holes and some shorter holes. It’s a really good golf course, the greens are quite small so I think when you’re on the green you’ve got a pretty good chance of having a birdie opportunity, but it’s also just as easy to not be on it. 

“I think ball-striking ability is probably going to be a big key and then the greens are in really good shape. The greens are really rolling very nicely,” she said.

The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is contested across five global destinations throughout the year. After starting the season in Singapore, the series moves this week to Florida, then on to London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October. The Aramco Team Series Florida consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1 million prize fund. Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested among the professionals, which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

On the team format of the Aramco Team Series, Ko and Thompson gave a player’s insight on this side of the event.

Thompson said: “The format for this event, I think, is very unique too, so it’s a lot of fun. It’s not so cutthroat like an individual event, even though there is an individual aspect to it. So I think it’s different, and I think it’s great for fans to be able to come out and watch us.” 

Ko added: “It’s just great to be in that different atmosphere, and even though you root for other players when you normally play, I think there is an extra little excitement when they hit good shots.”

The combined team scores over the first two rounds of the Aramco Team Series contribute to the team result, which means teams have to get off to a good start to be in contention for team honors.

Topics: golf

LIV Golf’s DeChambeau seizes lead at PGA Championship

LIV Golf’s DeChambeau seizes lead at PGA Championship
LIV Golf's DeChambeau seizes lead at PGA Championship

LIV Golf’s DeChambeau seizes lead at PGA Championship
  • The 29-year-old American was among the PGA Tour players who jumped to Saudi-backed LIV Golf
  • Rory McIlroy, seeking his first major triumph since 2014, landed in only two of 14 fairways in struggling to a 71
ROCHESTER, New York: Bryson DeChambeau delivered a credibility boost to LIV Golf, firing a 4-under par 66 to seize a one-stroke lead in Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Championship.

The slimmed-down 2020 US Open champion, coming off 2022 left wrist surgery, struck a competitor with an errant shot but managed six birdies against two bogeys to stand atop the field at formidable Oak Hill.

“I hit my putts really well and drove it nicely,” DeChambeau said. “I faced some tough challenges and was able to execute the way I wanted to and, man, it feels really good.”

The 29-year-old American was among the PGA Tour players who jumped to Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which offered record $25 million purses and 54-hole events some said would ruin players for major competition.

DeChambeau’s effort and Masters runner-up efforts by Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson have proven LIV talent can compete for major titles.

The PGA Tour banned LIV players and their legal fight is set for trial in a year. In the meantime the majors are the only place where the best of both tours can compete.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and Canada’s Corey Conners shared second on 67 with New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley and Norway’s Viktor Hovland on 68.

“It was a grind. The golf course was very tough,” Scheffler said. “And I think these will be the easiest conditions we have all week.”

DeChambeau, once bulked up to boost his power driving, has trimmed down to ease inflammation in his body and says he has the form to win another major.

“It has been a tough time for me the past four or five years,” he said. “(I learned) I can do it again. I’ve got a lot more years for my career.”

As for this week, “I don’t know if I can hold it for four rounds but I played pretty well.”

DeChambeau, a back-nine starter, sent his approach at 17 into the 18th tee box, striking rival player Kenny Pigman in the right arm but not hurting him.

DeChambeau made bogey at 17 but was deadly from then on, making birdie putts of five feet at 18, 13 feet at one, five feet at the par-5 fourth and six feet at six.

Scheffler, this year’s Players Championship winner and last year’s Masters champion, had a bogey-free round.

“I scrambled for 3-under,” Scheffler said. “I was proud getting around here with no bogeys, which is really tough.”

Conners had runs of three birdies in four holes on both the front and back nines while also making three bogeys.

“Felt good to see some putts go in,” Conners said.

Only seven players from the early wave of starters broke par and after a frost delay of 1hr 50mins they played in warm, calm weather.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, seeking his first major triumph since 2014, landed in only two of 14 fairways in struggling to a 71, the 10th-hole starter making his only three birdies in a late rally.

“Messy. Didn’t hit the ball well at all,” McIlroy said. “Thought I did really well to shoot one-under in the end.

“To play the last few holes in two-under was a great recovery but I’m going to have to play a lot better if I want a future in this tournament.”

Defending champion Justin Thomas opened on 72 while a group that included the other three reigning major champions struggled as well.

British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia was with fellow LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka on 72 also.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, started with a birdie at the 10th hole and added another at the eighth but in between had six bogeys and a double bogey to finish on 76.

“Couldn’t find the fairway and the fairways that I missed cost me bogeys,” Rahm said.

Reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England had six bogeys to join Rahm on 76.

World No. 10 Jordan Spieth, who would complete a career Grand Slam with a triumph at Oak Hill, fired a 73. He decided to play Wednesday after testing his injured left wrist for two days.

Topics: LIV Golf Bryson Dechambeau Oak Hill Country Club ROCHESTER New York PGA Tour

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
  • The 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as “beyond addicted to the game”
  • The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship
PITTSFORD, N.Y.: Jon Rahm watched video of the last PGA Championship at Oak Hill, which would not seem to be of much value considering the restoration work on the East Course, the rain-soaked week in 2013 and the fact that it was in August.

Rahm picked up a few details that could serve him or anyone well, particularly the discipline Jason Dufner showed when he got in trouble off the tee and how he relied on his wedge game.

More than a student of the game, the 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as “beyond addicted to the game.”

“I do it pretty much for every major,” Rahm said Tuesday of his film study. “I just like it. Even if it’s not major season, I’m doing it at home. I’ve seen on social media about every Sunday round you can find about Augusta and most majors. It’s not research. I just like it. It’s just fun.”

So is winning, and Rahm is having the time of his life.

The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship at an Oak Hill course that would seem suited to his game — bullish strength, clean contact, great wedge play. Rahm is bold.

He is not interested in a Grand Slam. As the Masters champion, he is the only one with a chance at the feat never accomplished since the Masters began in 1934. He is not interested in the career Grand Slam — he is halfway there with the Masters and his US Open title from Torrey Pines.

Rahm cares about all majors, running the tally as high as he can.

“Winning two majors is not easy, and picking which ones you win is a little ludicrous to think about,” Rahm said. “Without sounding too conceited or arrogant, I’d rather focus on the number of majors you win than having the Grand Slam. Obviously it would be amazing. But the more you put yourself in the position to be able to win majors, the more likely you might get it done.

“But it’s a very small number of players to do it, the last one being Tiger,” he said. “It’s obviously not an easy thing to accomplish.”

No need telling that to Jordan Spieth — particularly this week — much less Rory McIlroy or Phil Mickelson. They are one leg away from being the first since Tiger Woods (2000) and the sixth overall to win all four majors.

McIlroy lost another chance at the Masters when he missed the cut. Mickelson is a six-time silver medalist at the US Open, the only major he hasn’t won.

Spieth needs the Wanamaker Trophy, and he finally got to the course on Tuesday with his left wrist wrapped and a piece of kinesiology tape running down to his elbow. The concern is how to handle the rough, and there is plenty of that.

The concern about Oak Hill in May was the weather and how quickly the grass would come in. That no longer is a problem.

“You’ve got to hit it far and you’ve got to hit it straight,” Tony Finau said. “This golf course is going to start from the tee box. If you’re not hitting enough fairways, you’re not going to be able to play this place. The rough is long enough to where you’re not going to be able to advance the ball to the greens.”

During his practice round, even when he did find the short grass, Finau found himself reaching for mid-irons — that’s usually for par 5s as far as he pounds it.

“It’s all you can handle, but that’s what you want in a major championship,” he said.

So pristine is Oak Hill that members have not played on the course this year — the golf season doesn’t start all that early in western New York, anyway. But the condition is supreme, and the test has some players comparing it to a US Open. That makes sense, since Oak Hill has hosted three Opens, most recently in 1989.

Asked what Oak Hill would test the most this week, McIlroy replied, “Discipline.”

McIlroy was short with a lot of his answers, whether it was related to LIV Golf or how to best prepare for a major. He felt his game was in the best shape possible when he went to Augusta National, only to have a short week.

Rahm hasn’t had too many bad spells. One reason he and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves in recent months is their consistently good play. Scheffler, who won The Players Championship and the Phoenix Open, hasn’t finished worse than 12th this year.

“I’m confident. I feel good,” Rahm said. “It’s been an amazing year. I’m just hoping to keep adding more to it. It’s been a lot of fun, and hopefully I can keep riding that wave.”

Topics: PGA Championship Jon Rahm golf

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title

Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
  • Thomas has fallen out of the top 10 in the world for the first time in nearly six years
  • Oak Hill looks certain to present as strong a test as Southern Hills was a year ago
PITTSFORD, N.Y.: Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship when he least expected it, matching a tournament record last year at Southern Hills when he rallied from seven shots behind in the final round and won in a playoff.

Now he’s not sure what to expect.

That was his only win in the last two years, dating to The Players Championship in 2021. He has fallen out of the top 10 in the world for the first time in nearly six years.

It’s not as though he has vanished from the elite in golf. Thomas, who turned 30 last month, is still at No. 13 and still very much a threat to win wherever he plays. It’s just he hasn’t felt like that very often over the last year, and he went through some stretches where he showed up at a tournament and wasn’t sure he could win.

“How I described it for a couple months is I’ve never felt so far and so close at the same time,” he said Monday at Oak Hill after playing 18 holes on a pleasant spring day. “That’s a very hard thing to explain, and it’s also a very hard way to try to compete and win a golf tournament.

“That’s how you get out of it, just playing your way out of it and hitting the shots when you want to and making those putts when you need to, and then your confidence builds back up, and next thing you know, you don’t even remember what you were thinking in those times.”

Oak Hill looks certain to present as strong a test as Southern Hills was a year ago. Both classic courses had gone through restorations since previously hosting a PGA Championship, and so in some respects, it’s new for all 156 players in the field.

Thomas hasn’t had the results — only four top 10s since winning the PGA Championship, only one serious chance of winning at the Canadian Open last June — but he is seeing improvement.

His last start was the Wells Fargo Championship, where he didn’t feel he had much going for him except for reasonable scoring.

“I felt like in Charlotte, I really turned a little bit of a corner of scoring better,” he said.

Oak Hill last hosted the PGA Championship in 2013 — Thomas was still at Alabama, getting ready to turn pro. The restoration work by Andrew Green presents a tree-lined course with Allen’s Creek meandering through it, sharps edges on the greens the way famed architect Donald Ross intended it.

There’s also plenty of thick grass to the relief of the PGA of America, which hoped for the kind of weather that would allow for growth in the turf and in the trees, and that’s what it got.

Thomas arrived on Sunday and walked 18 holes to chip and putt. He played with Max Homa on Monday and got the full experience.

“It’s everything that I’d heard about. It’s a tough test,” Thomas said. “I felt like I had a lot of lies chipping and hitting irons that I had a pretty good idea how it was going to come out, and I didn’t. So I think that’s going to be something that a lot of people will have to guess correctly or adjust as the week goes on.”

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, had yet to arrive but was planning on it. He suffered a left wrist injury that kept him out of his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson last week. Spieth said in a text message he hit balls the last few days and would plan on flying up later Monday.

Still to be determined is how his wrist will react to certain lies, particularly in thick grass. He needs only the PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

The race for No. 1 in the world is up for grabs again. Scottie Scheffler had a chance to return to the top spot in the ranking by winning the Byron Nelson — he finished three shots behind Jason Day, a former PGA champion and world No. 1 who is back in form.

Masters champion Jon Rahm remains No. 1; only Scheffler can catch him this week.

For some players, more than a Wanamaker Trophy is at stake this week. The top 60 in the world after the PGA Championship are exempt from qualifying for the US Open. Among those on the bubble is Talor Gooch, who has won two of the last three LIV Golf events. Gooch is at No. 63 in the world.

Thomas is more concerned about getting results, and that starts with momentum — a shot here, a putt there and he could be on his way. The hard part is staying patient.

“After a couple of months or six months, whatever it is, where you’re not performing as well as you feel like you should and not having the finishes you feel like you should or not winning tournaments like you feel like you should, it’s pretty easy to get (ticked) off,” he said.

“How you learn is failure and negatives,” he said. “And I feel like I’ve had a great opportunity for a lot of learning the past whatever — six months, couple months, this year.”

DIVOTS: John Daly is the latest former PGA champion to withdraw. Daly was replaced in the field by Stephan Jaeger.

Topics: PGA Championship Justin Thomas

Quality, excitement on and off the course as Aramco Team Series jets into Florida

Quality, excitement on and off the course as Aramco Team Series jets into Florida
Quality, excitement on and off the course as Aramco Team Series jets into Florida

Quality, excitement on and off the course as Aramco Team Series jets into Florida
WEST PALM BEACH: The Aramco Team Series makes its debut in West Palm Beach, Florida later this week, as the world’s best female professional golfers compete for the $1million prize fund over three days at Trump International Golf Club from May 19 to 21.

Below are some reasons as to why the event cannot be missed:

1. Home-town Hero Lexi Thompson

Florida star and world number six Lexi Thompson is confirmed to tee it up at the second event of the 2023 Aramco Team Series. Thompson is no stranger to the Aramco Team Series, having previously competed in the inaugural event in London and enjoyed victory in New York at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point last October.

Thompson is relishing the opportunity to add to her impressive record in the Aramco Team Series, commenting: “I am looking forward to competing in the Aramco Team Series in my home state of Florida. I’m a huge fan of the tournament and this event gives me a chance to compete with the talented players from the Ladies European Tour in an innovative format and offers fans and players the opportunity to experience something unique.”

2. A Star-Studded Field

The world’s best female professional golfers will be teeing it up in the second round of the Aramco Team Series, which consists of five events across the globe contested throughout the golf calendar.

Watch your favourite players including Thompson, world number-two Lydia Ko, multiple-time tour winner Jessica Korda and a host of Solheim Cup stars as they compete for the $1 million prize fund.

Six-time LPGA winner Korda returns to the Aramco Team Series, having competed previously in New York where she finished tied 4th, and tied 18th in 2021 and 2022 respectfully.

Korda’s best result in the Aramco Team Series came last year at Sotogrande where she finished tied second in the individual event and was victorious in the team event with a combined score of 33-under par alongside her teammates.

Ko’s results in the Aramco Team Series have consisted of a string of stellar performances, as the world number two is relishing her return to the Aramco Team Series and is hoping to improve on her debut performance in Singapore which saw her finish in third place behind the eventual winner Pauline Roussin.

3. A fun-filled weekend for the whole family

The weekend will include family-friendly activities and world-class golfing action, with general admission tickets now on sale starting from $10 per person, and where kids (under-18) go free all weekend.

The Fan Zone will include chipping and long putt challenges, target practice at the cornhole tables and ‘Putt Pong’ activation.

4. World Long Drive Champion Kyle Berkshire

On Saturday May 20, two-time ‘World Long Drive Champion’ Kyle Berkshire will be hosting a clinic on the driving range.

As the world record holder for indoor ball-speed (233 mph), it will be a rare opportunity to behold the World Long Drive champion and UCF-alum in action and hear some of Kyle’s insights into his prodigious length off the tee first-hand.

This clinic is open to all general admission ticket holders.

5. Golf Legend Gary Player

Nine-time major champion and all-round golfing icon Gary Player will be attending the Aramco Team Series, and bringing age-defying energy to fans of the tournament as he hosts a clinic with invitees from the ‘Girls on The Green Tee Foundation’, with the opportunity for general admission fans to watch the legend in action on Sunday afternoon.

For hospitality ticket holders, there will be a rare opportunity to meet Gary Player in a unique Q&A with the golfing legend in the 18th Hospitality.

6. Be Part of a Global Series

Florida hostS the second event of the ATS calendar, following an exciting finale in Singapore in March, where young French star Pauline Roussin shot an outstanding 64, including a run of five birdies in six holes around the turn, to claim her second Ladies European Tour title – holding off world number one Ko.

The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is competed across five global destinations throughout the year. After teeing off in Singapore and the Florida event, the series moves on to London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.

Aramco Team Series Florida consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1million prize fund.

Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested amongst the professionals which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

Topics: golf Saudi Aramco Team Series Aramco Team Series Florida

