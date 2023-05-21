You are here

Archbishop to lead charge against UK immigration bill

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby smiles at Westminster Abbey in central London. (File/AFP)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby smiles at Westminster Abbey in central London. (File/AFP)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby smiles at Westminster Abbey in central London. (File/AFP)
  • Tory MPs say policy still not enough and could harm government at next election
  • Universities urge PM to take overseas student numbers out of immigration figures; firms call for better visa system
LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to introduce a series of amendments in the House of Lords to the UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill, as Tory MPs urge the prime minister to “get a grip” on the number of people entering the country.

Justin Welby has previously spoken out against the legislation, describing it as “morally unacceptable.”

Sources told The Guardian that the archbishop, the most senior cleric in the Church of England, was preparing to take “extremely unusual if not unprecedented” action to amend the bill, which, in its current form, he says could “break the system of international cooperation that promised to help those fleeing war, famine and conflict.”

It is expected that Welby will table additions and changes to ensure safeguards for trafficking victims and children, among others.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that he is committed to reducing migrant numbers, and to stopping the flow of small boats ferrying people across the English Channel.

Last year the UK saw a significant net increase in immigration to at least 500,000 people. Next week, official figures are expected to show that it has since risen to between 700,000 and one million. Arrivals on small boats via the Channel are also expected to exceed last year’s 45,000.

In Japan this week for a meeting of the G7, Sunak said immigration was “too high” to sustain, and suggested he wanted to reduce it to the 500,000 figure he “inherited” after becoming PM last year.

That would still put the net rate significantly higher than when the Conservatives won the last general election in 2019 — around 271,000 — during which the party promised to cut immigration numbers. Sunak has since distanced himself from that pledge.

The Illegal Immigration Bill seeks to make it easier for the government to remove people who arrive in the country through unapproved methods, swiftly deport those whose asylum claims are rejected, and ban many from re-entering.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said that Welby was “wrong in his assessment of the bill,” adding that it was vital to improve the ability to tackle criminal people-smugglers.

Despite mass opposition to the measures from rights groups, charities, opposition parties and international institutions, some Tory MPs say their party is still not taking a firm enough stance. 

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader, told The Independent: “We set ourselves a task of reducing migration and if we don’t achieve that then the public will mark that down against us.”

He added that the UK has become “addicted to cheap labour,” saying: “We seem … incapable of taking tough decisions and seeing them through quickly.”

Focus in recent weeks has been placed on changing rules about international students in the UK being allowed to bring family members with them. In 2022, 135,788 visas were granted to dependents of foreign students in the UK, a significant increase from 16,047 in 2019.

Prof. Brian Bell, an economist and chairman of the government’s Migration Advisory Committee, said rules around student visas needed to be changed, adding that the current system offered an easy route to remain in the UK after graduation, as it allowed people to stay in the UK for two years, which facilitated them finding low-skilled, low-paid employment. 

“An offer to do anything you want for two years seems unnecessary to us, so personally I’ve never been massively in favor of the graduate route,” he told The Telegraph.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has sought to amend the rules on student and dependent visas, as well as trying to introduce four other plans to reduce migration including raising salary thresholds for foreign workers. However, she has not received the backing of many government colleagues, and has been actively opposed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Last week, Braverman clashed with the government, saying the UK needed to employ British fruit-pickers over imported labour, as Sunak prepared to announce 45,000 seasonal agricultural visas and a further 10,000 later this year if required.

David Davis, a former Tory minister, told the home secretary to stop blaming others for failings in the immigration system, adding: “You (the government) have to agree on a systematic policy. There’s no point attacking each other, implicitly or explicitly.”

Sir John Hayes, another Tory MP and close ally of Braverman, told The Independent: “Immigration at the level of anything like 700,000 or 800,000 is entirely (unsustainable) and therefore unacceptable — it would be delusional to think otherwise.”

He added: “It will be an unbearable strain. This is the single greatest problem that the government faces.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, another former minister, said: “I think voters are completely fed up with immigration not being controlled and politicians proposing to do one thing and doing another.”

His colleague Robert Buckland, however, said that Sunak should stop making promises on reducing numbers, and that “the big targets and promises are meaningless.”

He added: “If there’s an issue with some types of students bringing their dependents the government is right to look at that. And I don’t have an issue with raising the threshold on salary requirements.

“But let’s have a sophisticated debate rather than knee-jerk nonsense about the need for British pickers. We have to get real and consider the need to get the economy growing, the need to have people fill shortages in care homes and agriculture – rather than jumping up and down about an overall number.”

An anonymous Tory MP told The Independent that they were worried about a public backlash to an increase in numbers. “If it’s close to a million (migrants) a year, that’s (the size of) three or four Southamptons — we haven’t been building for that. The public will not be pleased.”

Another added: “The frustration is that the government hasn’t been clear on what it wants and what the immigration strategy is. We have to get a grip.

“Constituents get outraged by immigration. But what really gets them p***ed off is illegal migration. We need to have a clear argument on legal migration to explain there’s so many students and so many workers we need.”

The UK’s top universities, meanwhile, have told the prime minister not to include overseas students in immigration figures. In a letter, the Russell Group of 24 elite institutions called foreign students a source of “vital export income” that subsidizes research.

The Federation of Small Businesses said that the political discourse was a distraction.

“We’re currently faced by a situation in which the debate over immigration is splintering into different areas, including refugee policy. This is deflecting attention away from sensible business immigration solutions which the Home Office urgently needs to address,” said Policy and Advocacy Chairwoman Tina McKenzie.

“An easy-to-access and affordable business visa system is what matters to small firms and what the government should be pursuing to tackle the persisting issue of skills and labor shortages.”

Topics: UK Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby immigration

Updated 21 May 2023
Alex Whiteman

UK’s abandonment of Sudan could create dangerous precedent for refugee rights: charity

UK's abandonment of Sudan could create dangerous precedent for refugee rights: charity
  • Choose Love has ‘simple’ message for British govt: ‘Don’t turn your back on people seeking safety’
  • What began as a national crisis is becoming a regional one, deputy CEO tells Arab News
Updated 21 May 2023
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: The UK’s decision to “turn its back” on Sudan could create a dangerous precedent that sees the rights of refugees “lost to history,” a refugee charity has warned.

Urging the British government to reverse course and create a new visa system to assist those fleeing violence in Sudan in the same way it has done for Ukrainians, Choose Love’s Deputy CEO Emma Stevenson told Arab News that the charity has a “simple” request of the UK: “Don’t turn your back on people seeking safety.”

She added: “Even if just a few countries follow the UK government’s lead and deny asylum to those fleeing conflict and persecution, the rights of refugees and the fundamental legal right to claim asylum could be lost to history.”

Clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in mid-April, and the fighting has only intensified since.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the crossfire and at least 200,000 — but potentially as many as 1 million — have been displaced, yet the UK has remained steadfast in its refusal to offer a visa scheme specifically for Sudanese affected by the conflict.

A petition has been launched, which at the time of writing had gained 27,000 signatures. Were it to hit 100,000, the government would have to consider it for parliamentary debate.

Responding to the petition, the government reiterated that “there are no plans to create a visa scheme for family members of British citizens and settled migrants affected by the unrest.”

It added: “We recognise some people displaced by the fighting may wish to join family in the UK, and where those family members do not have a current UK visa, they can apply for one via one of our standard visa routes, which remain available.”

The government said it is “monitoring the situation in Sudan closely to ensure that it is able to respond appropriately.”

On the international stage, Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said those attending Friday’s Arab League Summit in Jeddah had to take advantage of this “unique opportunity” to resolve the conflict.

Saudi Arabia has been heavily involved in trying to bring about peace, having brokered several ceasefires.

But with each one broken, Stevenson is circumspect on the short-term prospects for a resolution.

“There’s little sign the violence will cease any time soon, with things becoming increasingly desperate as the fighting intensifies,” she said.

“People are trapped with no access to food, water, electricity or medicine, and are having to make the terrifying decision of whether they should evacuate, leaving everything behind and walking into an uncertain future, or stay at the risk of being caught in the crossfire.”

Absent Western government support, and with the situation in Sudan deteriorating by the day, many Sudanese have been left to find escape routes to the borders internally.

Resultantly there has been a surge in the cost of bus tickets, pricing many people out of any hope of escape, while those fortunate enough to have reached the borders are leading to what began as a national crisis becoming a regional one, Stevenson said.

“This will place even more strain on faltering humanitarian infrastructure in northeast Africa,” she added.

“With more people having no means of escape, it’s now essential that we do everything we can to support those fleeing as well as those who are internally displaced or trapped in their homes. Our absolute priority is supporting displaced people and those most vulnerable.”

Asked what the international community could do short of offering evacuation routes, Choose Love has said there is “no substitute” for water, healthcare and basic services.

“Humanitarian support is trickling into Khartoum and the wider region, but it must reach the disabled, pregnant, elderly and all disadvantaged groups. The most vulnerable must never be forgotten,” Stevenson said.

She added that the UK’s abandonment of its legal obligations as a party to the UN Refugee Convention to protect those fleeing conflict without discrimination to race, religion or country has been compounded by the government’s “rapid response” and ongoing support for those fleeing war in Ukraine, a marked contrast to the position taken toward those facing comparable circumstances in northeast Africa.

“We’re of course supportive of the rapid response the UK government put in place for people fleeing the war in Ukraine,” Stevenson said.

“It shows what can be done when there’s the political will to do so, and we’d urge the government to apply their asylum policies in a consistent and humanitarian way, regardless of country of origin.”

Topics: UK Sudan Unrest

Ukraine says troops still engaging Russian forces in Bakhmut after Moscow announces victory in city

Ukraine says troops still engaging Russian forces in Bakhmut after Moscow announces victory in city
Ukraine says troops still engaging Russian forces in Bakhmut after Moscow announces victory in city

Ukraine says troops still engaging Russian forces in Bakhmut after Moscow announces victory in city
  • Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city, which if true would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war
KYIV:  Ukrainian soldiers were still engaging Russian forces in fierce battles in and around Bakhmut on Sunday, military officials said, hours after Moscow and the private army Wagner announced that their troops had taken full control of the eastern city.
The fog of war made it impossible to confirm the situation on the ground in the invasion’s longest battle, and a series of comments from Ukrainian and Russian officials added confusion to the matter.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minsiter Hanna Malyar even went so far as to say that Ukrainian troops “took the city in a semi-encirclement.”
“The enemy failed to surround Bakhmut, and they lost part of the dominant heights around the city,” Malyar said. “That is, the advance of our troops in the suburbs along the flanks, which is still ongoing, greatly complicates the enemy’s presence in Bakhmut.”
Her comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at the Group of Seven summit in Japan, appeared to suggest that Bakhmut had fallen.
When asked if the city was in Ukraine’s hands, Zelensky said: “I think no, but you have to — to understand that there is nothing, They’ve destroyed everything. There are no buildings. It’s a pity. It’s tragedy.”
Zelensky’s press secretary later walked back those comments.
And the spokesman for Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, said that the Ukrainian military is managing to hold positions in the vicinity of Bakhmut.
“The president correctly said that the city has, in fact, been razed to the ground. The enemy is being destroyed every day by massive artillery and aviation strikes, and our units report that the situation is extremely difficult.
“Our military keep fortifications and several premises in the southwestern part of the city. Heavy fighting is underway,” he said.
It was only the latest flip-flopping of the situation in Bakhmut after eight months of intense fighting.
Only hours earlier, Russian state new agencies reported that President Vladimir Putin congratulated “Wagner assault detachments, as well as all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces units, who provided them with the necessary support and flank protection, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artyomovsk,” which is Bakhmut’s Soviet-era name.
Russia’s Defense Ministry also said that Wagner and military units “completed the liberation” of Bakhmut.
At the G-7 in Japan, Zelensky stood side by side with US President Joe Biden during a news conference. Biden announced $375 million more in aid for Ukraine, which included more ammunition, artillery and vehicles.
“I thanked him for the significant financial assistance to (Ukraine) from (the US),” Zelensky tweeted later.
The new pledge came after the US agreed to allow training on American-made F-16 fighter jets, laying the groundwork for their eventual transfer to Ukraine. Biden said Sunday that Zelensky had given the US a “flat assurance” that Ukraine wouldn’t use the F-16s jets to attack Russian territory.
Many analysts say that even if Russia was victorious in Bakhmut, it was unlikely to turn the tide in the war.
The Russian capture of the last remaining ground in Bakhmut is “not tactically or operationally significant,” a Washington-based think tank said late Saturday. The Institute for the Study of War said that taking control of these areas “does not grant Russian forces operationally significant terrain to continue conducting offensive operations,” nor to “to defend against possible Ukrainian counterattacks.”
In a video posted on Telegram, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said the city came under complete Russian control at about midday Saturday. He spoke surrounded by about a half-dozen fighters, with ruined buildings in the background and explosions heard in the distance.
Russian forces still seek to seize the remaining part of the Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control, including several heavily fortified areas.
It isn’t clear which side has paid a higher price in the battle for Bakhmut. Both Russia and Ukraine have endured losses believed to be in the thousands, though neither has disclosed casualty numbers.
Zelensky underlined the importance of defending Bakhmut in an interview with The Associated Press in March, saying its fall could allow Russia to rally international support for a deal that might require Kyiv to make unacceptable compromises.
Analysts have said Bakhmut’s fall would be a blow to Ukraine and give some tactical advantages to Russia but wouldn’t prove decisive to the outcome of the war.
Bakhmut, located about 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk, had a prewar population of 80,000 and was an important industrial center, surrounded by salt and gypsum mines.
The city, which was named Artyomovsk after a Bolshevik revolutionary when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, also was known for its sparkling wine production in underground caves. Its broad tree-lined avenues, lush parks and stately downtown with imposing late 19th-century mansions — all now reduced to a smoldering wasteland — made it a popular tourist destination.
When a separatist rebellion engulfed eastern Ukraine in 2014 weeks after Moscow’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, the rebels quickly won control of the city, only to lose it a few months later.
After Russia switched its focus to the Donbas following a botched attempt to seize Kyiv early in the February 2022 invasion, Moscow’s troops tried to take Bakhmut in August but were pushed back.
The fighting there abated in autumn as Russia was confronted with Ukrainian counteroffensives in the east and the south, but it resumed at full pace late last year. In January, Russia captured the salt-mining town of Soledar, just north of Bakhmut, and closed in on the city’s suburbs.
Intense Russian shelling targeted the city and nearby villages as Moscow waged a three-sided assault to try to finish off the resistance in what Ukrainians called “fortress Bakhmut.”
Mercenaries from Wagner spearheaded the Russian offensive. Prigozhin tried to use the battle for the city to expand his clout amid the tensions with the top Russian military leaders whom he harshly criticized.
“We fought not only with the Ukrainian armed forces in Bakhmut. We fought the Russian bureaucracy, which threw sand in the wheels,” Prigozhin said in the video on Saturday.
The relentless Russian artillery bombardment left few buildings intact amid ferocious house-to-house battles. Wagner fighters “marched on the bodies of their own soldiers” according to Ukrainian officials. Both sides have spent ammunition at a rate unseen in any armed conflict for decades, firing thousands of rounds a day.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that seizing the city would allow Russia to press its offensive farther into the Donetsk region, one of the four Ukrainian provinces that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report

Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report
Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report

Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report
  • Participants at a meeting of Russian dissidents in Berlin encountered suspected poisoning symptoms, says media outlet Agentstvo
  • The conference on April 29 and 30 was organized by exiled former Russian oligarch-turned-Kremlin-critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky
BERLIN: German police have opened an investigation after a Russian journalist and an activist who participated in a Berlin conference reported health problems that suggested possible poisoning, the Welt am Sonntag reported.

“A file has been opened based on the information available,” a Berlin police spokesman told the Sunday weekly. Berlin police were not immediately available to respond to AFP.
Russian investigative media outlet Agentstvo published an investigation this week reporting on the health problems encountered by two participants at a meeting of Russian dissidents on April 29 and 30 organized by exiled former oligarch turned Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
One participant, identified as a journalist who had recently left Russia, experienced unspecified symptoms during the event and said they may have started earlier.
The report added that the journalist went to the Charite University Hospital in Berlin — where Putin critic Alexei Navalny was treated after being poisoned in August 2020.
The second participant mentioned was Natalia Arno, director of the NGO Free Russia Foundation in the United States where she has lived for 10 years after having had to leave Russia.
Arno was in Berlin at the end of April before traveling to Prague, where she experienced symptoms and discovered that her hotel room had been opened, Agentstvo reported.
Leaving the next day for the United States, she contacted a hospital there as well as the authorities.
Arno discussed her problems — “sharp pain” and “numbness” — on Facebook this week, saying the first “strange symptoms” appeared before she arrived in Prague. She said that she still had symptoms but felt better.
In recent years, several poison attacks have been carried out abroad and in Russia against Kremlin opponents.
Moscow denies its secret services were responsible.
European laboratories confirmed Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-made nerve agent.
 

Topics: Agentstvo Russian exiles Mikhail Khodorkovsky NGO Free Russia Foundation

Mitsotakis favorite as Greece heads to uncertain polls

Mitsotakis favorite as Greece heads to uncertain polls
Mitsotakis favorite as Greece heads to uncertain polls

Mitsotakis favorite as Greece heads to uncertain polls
  • The EU country goes into the polls in fairly robust economic health, with unemployment and inflation falling
  • Close to 10 million Greeks are eligible to cast a ballot, including 440,000 first-time voters
ATHENS: Greece votes Sunday in a general election that could deliver a chaotic outcome, with the leading candidate, conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, unlikely to garner a lead wide enough to avoid a new vote.

The EU country goes into the polls in fairly robust economic health, with unemployment and inflation falling and growth this year projected to reach twice that of the bloc — a far cry from the throes of a crippling debt crisis a decade ago.
But economic issues remain squarely in focus even though a post-Covid tourism revival helped Greece book growth of 5.9 percent in 2022.
The outgoing prime minister has urged voters not to squander hard-fought economic stability.
But his key opponent, the former leftist premier Alexis Tsipras, has warned that the rosy hard-line figures belie growing poverty as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices.
Tsipras is seeking a comeback after a first mandate in 2015 to 2019, during which he led rocky negotiations with creditors that nearly crashed Greece out of the euro.
Close to 10 million Greeks are eligible to cast a ballot, including 440,000 first-time voters.

Opinion polls suggest that Mitsotakis enjoys a clear lead of five to seven percentage points.
But the likely outcome of the vote is unpredictable, as changes to the electoral rules mean that no party is expected to obtain an outright majority.
Whether the party that tops the polls would seek a coalition or turn to another round of votes by early July to determine who governs Greece could depend on the size of the lead it amasses.
That could spell weeks of horsetrading, with the socialist party Pasok-Kinal, led by 44-year-old Nikos Androulakis, a potential kingmaker.

Sunday’s vote marks the second national elections in which Mitsotakis, 55, a Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant, is pitted against Tsipras, a 48-year-old former communist and trained engineer.
The outgoing premier says he has delivered on his previous electoral promises of lower taxes, tougher immigration rules and steady growth.
“We will continue with building a new Greece,” Mitsotakis vowed at his last rally on Friday before a campaigning blackout until polls open at 7:00 am on Sunday.
But Tsipras has accused Mitsotakis of promising “better jobs and wages, only to have the middle class live on coupons.”
Cost of living and employment issues occupy many voters’ minds.
“Life, especially for young people, is very difficult. Unemployment is high, there are no work prospects and salaries vanish at the end of the month,” said Athens resident Dora Vasilopoulo, 41.
In Greece’s second-biggest city Thessaloniki, Giorgos Antonopoulos, 39, who works at a commercial store, said “salaries are used up halfway through the month and nothing is done to address this issue.
“We work just to survive.”
But Nadia Aggelopoulou, 47, a civil servant, said she believed that Mitsotakis was “doing what he can” to fight inflation.
His government “has been excellent on all levels,” she said, adding that “we don’t hear lies. We’re expecting salary hikes.”

But ahead of the vote, Mitsotakis’ government has come under pressure over the devastating head-on train collision in February that claimed 57 lives.
The government had initially blamed the accident on human error, even though Greece’s notoriously poor rail network had been suffering from years of under-investment.
The prime minister’s tough stance against immigration also came under the spotlight as The New York Times this week published footage allegedly showing Greek coast guards expelling migrants by setting them adrift in the Aegean Sea.
The images were described as “disturbing” by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who also urged an independent inquiry.
A wiretap scandal that forced the resignations of the head of the intelligence service and a nephew of Mitsotakis, who was a top aide in his office, could also have an impact on the election outcome.
Androulakis, the Pasol-Kinal leader, had been seen as a potential coalition partner for Mitsotakis but chances for cooperation plunged when he discovered he had been under state surveillance.
During a visit in March by a delegation of the European Parliament’s committee on civil liberties, MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld said there were “very serious threats to the rule of law and fundamental rights” in Greece.
 

Topics: Greece Election 2023 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Alexis Tsipras

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan
The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan
  • The architect, who trained in the UK, is behind some of Karachi’s most notable buildings, including brutalist constructions such as the Pakistan State Oil headquarters, as well as a string of luxury homes
TANDO ALLAHYAR, Pakistan: At 82 years old, architect Yasmeen Lari is forging the way in fortifying Pakistan’s rural communities living on the frontline of climate change.
Lari, Pakistan’s first woman architect, has ditched a lifetime of multimillion-dollar projects in the megacity of Karachi to develop pioneering flood-proof bamboo houses.
The few pilot settlements already constructed are credited with saving families from the worst of the catastrophic monsoon flooding that put a third of the country underwater last year.
“We continued to live in them,” said Khomo Kohli, a 45-year-old resident of Pono Colony village, which is a few hundred kilometers outside of Karachi.

In this picture taken on April 9, 2023, Dhani Khomo, who trains others to make earthen stoves lifted off the floor, walks through the main entrance of Pono Colony at Sanjar Chang village in Tando Allahyar district. (AFP)

“The rest of the residents had to move onto the road where they lived for two months until the water receded.”
Now, Lari is campaigning to scale up the project to 1 million houses made from affordable local materials, bringing new jobs to the most vulnerable areas.
“I call it a kind of co-building and co-creation, because the people have an equal part in embellishing it and making it comfortable for themselves,” she said.
The architect, who trained in the UK, is behind some of Karachi’s most notable buildings, including brutalist constructions such as the Pakistan State Oil headquarters, as well as a string of luxury homes.
As she was considering retirement, a series of natural disasters — including a massive 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods — stiffened her resolve to continue working with her Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, which manages her rural projects.
“I had to find the solution, or find a way by which I could build up the capacities of people so that they could fend for themselves, rather than waiting for outside help,” she said.
“My motto is zero carbon, zero waste, zero donor, which I think leads to zero poverty,” she said.
Climate change is making monsoon rains heavier and more unpredictable, scientists say, raising the urgency to flood-proof the country — particularly as the poorest live in the most vulnerable areas.
Lari recalls working on social housing in Lahore in the 1970s, when local women pored over her plans and probed her on where their chickens would live.
“Those chickens have really remained with me, the women’s needs are really the uppermost when I’m designing,” she said.
This time around, the redesign of traditional stoves has become a significant feature — now lifted off the floor.
“Earlier, the stove would have been on the ground level and so it was immensely unhygienic. The small children would burn themselves on the flames, stray dogs would lick pots and germs would spread,” said Champa Kanji, who has been trained by Lari’s team to build stoves for homes across Sindh.
“Seeing women becoming independent and empowered gives me immense pleasure,” Lari said.
Lari’s work has been recognized by the Royal Institute of British Architects, which awarded her the 2023 Royal Gold Medal for her dedication to using architecture to change people’s lives.
“An inspirational figure, she moved from a large practice centered on the needs of international clients to focussing solely on humanitarian causes,” RIBA president Simon Allford said.
“This is wonderful feeling,” Lari said. “But of course it also makes my tasks harder. I have got to make sure that I now deliver.”

 

Topics: Pakistan yasmeen lari

