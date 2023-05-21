Grand Egyptian Museum has 50% of heaviest antiquities installed

CAIRO: The Great Egyptian Museum here has had over 50 percent of its heaviest antiquities installed, according to officials.
Also known as Giza Museum, it is currently under construction and likely to open later this year.
Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa recently held a meeting via video conference to receive an update on the preparatory work.
During the meeting, Maj. Gen. Atef Moftah, the supervisor of the Grand Egyptian Museum project and complex, presented a report on the work in the main exhibition halls.
Moftah said that more than 50 percent of the heaviest antiquities were installed inside the main exhibition halls, with small to medium items likely to follow.
The meeting also reviewed the status of works at the King Khufu Solar Boat Museum.
Khufu’s first boat, also known as the “Solar Boat,” is an intact full-size solar barque from ancient Egypt. Made from wood, it is considered the oldest and most important organic relic in human history, and more than 4,600 years old. It was discovered in May 1954.
The minister was also briefed on the implementation of the graphic and multimedia works of the second phase of the main exhibition halls.
Experts believe that the Grand Egyptian Museum will be the world’s largest holder of antiquities and likely attract 5 million visitors annually.
Updated 21 May 2023
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: Arabic poetry has a long and rich history that dates back to pre-Islamic times. Before the advent of Islam in the Arabian Peninsula, poetry played an important role in Arab society, serving as a means of communication, entertainment and cultural expression.
The early poems of the pre-Islamic era were often composed in a form known as the “Qasida,” a long poem with a fixed rhyme scheme and meter that was typically recited in public gatherings. These poems often celebrated the virtues of tribal heroes, described the beauty of the natural world, or expressed the grief and longing of a lover.
One of the well-known markets was Souq Okadh, located in Taif, on the northeast side of the city. It was one of the three major Arab markets in pre-Islamic times, in addition to the Majna market and Dhul-Majaz market.
Okadh was primarily a local shopping destination. Yet, it gained popularity due to Al-Mu’allaqat, or the “hanged” poems.
So-called “hanging poetry” originated because poetry was considered something precious to people at the time, and was hung on the outside or inside of the Kaaba in Makkah, or at markets for customers to read, so poems or poetry “hangs” in the person’s mind.
There are poets whose poems became popular through Okadh due to their frequent repetitions, such as Imru’ Al-Qais, Omar bin Kulthum, Antarah bin Shaddad, Al-Naba’a Al-Dhubiani, Zuhair bin Abi Salma and Tarfa bin Al-Abd.
FASTFACT
Khalid Altaweel is a journalist, a writer for Al-Yamamah magazine, and a poet, who has published a collection of poetry, “Shagaya,” and a book about visions in literature, culture and media.
“Okadh was a poetic platform with distinction, in which they used to gather for a month of every year, reciting poetry and adjudicating the great poets such as Al-Nabigha Al-Dhubiani, whom they erected a tent for at the front of Okadh, for people to listen to his critical sense in poems and how he distinguishes the good ones from the bad ones,” he said.
He added: “Poetry in those times was not confined to Okadh or Arab markets, but it was circulating with poets everywhere they travel in cities, shops, alleys or clubs, even when they crossed the vast deserts on the backs of their animals.”
In the centuries that followed Al-Mu’allaqat, Arabic poetry continued to evolve, taking on new forms and themes, until it reached its present-day Nabati style. Since the 16th century, life on the Arabian Peninsula has included Nabati poetry.
Unlike the formal poetry of the past, Nabati is informal and is considered the richest form of Arabic literature. In addition, it is seen as a reflection of the day-to-day reality of life. Some describe this form as “the people’s poetry” or the Bedouin style in poems.
Its interesting how broadcasting methods have changed through time, from gathering in one area to listen to a poet to attending poetry readings. Social media has a role in spreading Arabic poetry throughout the world, too.
Plays of poetry are also popular among Arabs now, with several poems performed on stage, such as “Majnoun Layla,” written by Ahmed Shawqi.
The history of poetry extends from the early Arab ages through various eras, showing how important it was and is to people here. Despite the change of platforms for poetry, poets have always found ways to preserve their work and keep it alive generation after generation.
Jazz at Lincoln Center goes full swing at Ithra for three nights
The performance included 11 perfectly paced jazz songs with a sonic repertoire
Updated 20 May 2023
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: For three spectacular nights from May 18-20, Jazz at Lincoln Center performed at Ithra for local jazz lovers. For the occasion, the New York-based band dressed in suits, kimonos and traditional Saudi attire performed with Saudi singer Loulwa Al-Sharif.
The performance included 11 perfectly paced jazz songs with a sonic repertoire consisting of classic jazz, Afro-Cuban beats and everything in between. The set list was thoughtful, serving as an audible journey through the history of jazz while also incorporating the culture of the current host country.
In true jazz fashion, it was a night of collaboration and improvisation.
With the brisk, New York City jazz tempo and the laid-back Sharqiya attitude, the combination was a match made in jazz heaven. Small clusters of seats were situated on each end of the stage to resemble a jazz club setting.
Saudi songstress Al-Sharif brought all audience members to their feet as she entered the stage and was visibly moved by the audience’s fierce applause.
Known for being the first woman to perform publicly in Saudi Arabia, Al-Sharif told the audience she was humbled at the honor of being part of their evening.
With just a one-hour rehearsal, the band and Al-Sharif were able to capture the essence of the jazz era and customize it to the Dhahran setting, a testament to how music brings cultures together.
With lead vocals by the prodigious trumpet talent Benny Benack III and Tahira Clayton, the duo sang their hearts out to beats by bassist Mark Lewandowski. The music was complete with Charles Goold on drums, Jocelyn Gould on guitar, and Miki Yamanaka on piano.
“I encourage all you guys — you should have your fingers snapping, your toes tapping. I’m not going to tell you to get up in the aisles and dance but I’m not going to stop you,” Benack told the audience at one point.
With dizzying vocal charms and impressive talents, an enthusiastic audience and a dynamic band on stage, the musical geniuses of jazz greats such as Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby, Duke Ellington and others were presented. The set included Ellington’s “In a Mellow Tone” and favorites such as Fitzgerald’s “Cheek to Cheek” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.”
Earlier that day, the seats were filled with students from a couple of local schools. Benack shared his experience meeting them: “For some of them, it was their first live music performance ever; it was the first time they’d seen some of these instruments.
“So, I explained to them what swing is. And I said to those students the same thing I’ll say to you guys: Swing is the groove that makes you move.”
The hour-long event was a true medley of East and West. The ever-popular “What a Wonderful World” seemed to get everyone singing along. The set concluded with a standing ovation that lasted several minutes.
On the first two nights, the show ended with a Q&A session with Ninyaz Aziza, a presenter for Energy Radio.
“I have to say the thing that I’m maybe most really excited about — that I didn’t realize until we came out and played for you because this is our first audience in Saudi — was just how wonderful the audience would be. That is something that I will carry back to New York City.
“If anybody asks, I’m going to say you got to go out to Saudi Arabia. Because they know how to have a good time,” Benack told the crowd to hot applause.
Saudi-backed ‘Four Daughters’ mixes documentary, fiction to portray Tunisian mother
Updated 21 May 2023
Reuters
CANNES: Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania mixes fiction and documentary to capture the story of Olfa Hamrouni, whose older daughters left to fight for Daesh in “Four Daughters,” her first entry for the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize.
The only Arab entry in competition follows Hamrouni, who drew international attention in 2016 for criticizing Tunisian authorities for failing to stop one of her daughters from fleeing to Libya to join her sister in fighting for the militant group. The film was supported by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Foundation.
“Taking a deeper look at the contradictions, the sensations, the emotions requires time that journalists do not have. It is the role of cinema to explore these areas, these ambiguities of the human spirit,” Ben Hania said in a news release.
For the film, Ben Hania wanted to show Hamrouni’s complexities but noticed she would fall into the well-trodden narrative of guilt-ridden mother whenever the camera was on.
“Olfa had been conditioned by journalists,” Ben Hania said.
The director worked around this conditioning by telling Hamrouni she was hiring well-known Tunisian actor Hend Sabry to portray her in a film and Hamrouni would have to prepare her.
Ben Hania also hired actors to play the missing daughters.
“By asking her questions about specific details, and her motivations, Hind Sabri allows Olfa to reflect on her past without indulging her,” said Ben Hania. "If Olfa had remained alone with me, she would have just served up the same story.”
Ben Hania walked the red carpet with the real-life Hamrouni and her two daughters, as well as the actors playing the missing daughters and Sabri for the film’s premiere on Friday evening.
Her last film, “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” was the Tunisian entry for best international feature at the 2021 Oscars.
Saudi industry leaders explore evolution of Kingdom’s film scene at Cannes
Updated 21 May 2023
Nada Alturki
CANNES: Not long ago, the public screening of films was banned in Saudi Arabia. But the five years since the reopening of cinemas have seen the country’s film industry flourish. At the 76th Cannes Film Festival this week, industry leaders and talents came together at the Saudi Pavilion to discuss the strengths and challenges it faces.
“Every year, it’s changing for the better. In each experience or each film that’s been filmed in Saudi, we can see the reflection of its (development) on one project or the next,” Sohayb Godus — who produced and starred in the 2020 feature comedy “The Book of Sun,” which is considered one of the Saudi scene’s breakout films and is now streaming on Netflix — said. “Even for the (smaller) stuff like the technical crew, you can see those differences. With my partner Faris, we always love to expand the limitations. Each era or each film has its own limitations, but especially in this industry, for Saudi Arabia, there’s this chance to expand the limitations and whenever you do that you get better results.”
Saudi offers a plethora of great filming locations, including beaches, jungles, and rocky terrain, that have attracted the makers of Hollywood productions such as “Kandahar” and “Desert Warrior” to film there.
But the Saudi film industry’s real strength, however, is its homegrown films. Rather than catering to Western audiences, the films are made for the Kingdom and the wider Gulf region. There’s an authenticity to them that really captures the various shades of the Kingdom’s culture.
Ali Jafar, head of film at MBC Studios, said: “There’s an explosion of creativity now. For MBC, it’s crucial that we’re part of that; it’s crucial that we play as much of a role as we can in terms of both on screen and behind the camera by supporting infrastructure in terms of spending money, giving opportunities for jobs — showing that there’s a viable career.”
When Ayman Jamal’s 2015 breakout animation “Bilal: A New Breed of Hero” first came to light, the filmmaker’s animation and VFX studio was based in Dubai — there was no industry in the Kingdom.
“I’m a witness of before and after,” said Jamal. “We started production in 2013 and ‘Bilal’ was released in 2015. We wanted to recruit Saudis. We placed so many advertisements for concept artists, riggers, and maintenance — someone that actually knew the basic software of this industry — and there were none.
“Today 30 percent of our team are from Saudi. We have two universities in Saudi — Effat University and Princess Nourah University — which (provide a) full graduate program of animation and VFX. The talent is definitely there,” Jamal said.
The studio currently has a five-part original Arabic-language animation partnership with MBC’s streaming platform, Shahid, in the pipeline, Jamal revealed.
Georgie Paget, a British producer on the upcoming Saudi film “My Driver and I,” said that working with local talent was a huge plus for the production.
“Some of our costume department, for example, came from a fashion background with really great transferable skills. Same with the art department,” Paget said.
Rather than having specific industry training, most Saudi talents come from a different background. The star of “My Driver and I,” Roula Dakheelallah, for example, studied business administration before making her way into acting.
“We’re in it for the love of movies, of the craft. If we wanted money, we could have been bankers. But it’s a passion,” actor and producer Majid Samman said.
The panelists expressed an interest in seeing greater support for VFX and stunt development in the Saudi film industry, as well as noting the importance of nominations for international film awards and exploring different genres in the region.
Since its establishment in early 2020, the Saudi Film Commission has initiated countless training programs and efforts to support the Saudi film scene, the panel noted.
“They cut the bureaucracy. Anywhere you go, bureaucracy is something that hinders any filmmaker. We need assistance from other filmmakers to develop Saudi filmmakers — not just directors, but writers, directors of photography and the rest. I know for a fact that the Saudi Commission is working on developing this pool of talent,” Samman said.
Saudi Arabia’s architectural legacy on show in Venice
The Kingdom’s third participation at the Venice Architecture Biennale, ‘Irth,’ offers a sensory exploration of the country’s past and present architecture
Updated 20 May 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
VENICE: Amid the pristine lagoon vistas of Venice, burnt-red clay tiles form several prominent archways that lead the viewer into very different landscapes: desert dunes and the Red Sea coast. This is “Irth,” (meaning “legacy” in Arabic), Saudi Arabia’s third participation at the International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venice, which marks its 18th edition this year.
“Irth” presents the work of Saudi architect Albara Saimaldahar, managing partner of Dahr Studio, alongside curators Basma and Noura Bouzo — sisters and co-founders of &bouqu, a creative and cultural consultancy firm. The pavilion examines the country’s architectural legacy during a time of momentous change for the Kingdom.
Commissioned by the Architecture and Design Commission, the Saudi Pavilion — located at the Arsenale – Sale d’Armi, where it will remain until Nov. 26 —presents an interactive exploration of the Kingdom’s efforts to link its past to the present and future through architecture, beginning with this use of a prominent material used ubiquitously in heritage houses throughout the Kingdom: earth.
The result is an installation that evokes the past and its potential to be carried into the present with an architectural cladding material reflective of the earthy tones found throughout Saudi Arabia’s desert landscape, its coasts and the Red Sea. The material offers a sense of grounding and oneness with nature for the visitor.
“The eight gateways are an homage to the city gates that you find in the Kingdom,” Saimaldhar told Arab News. “In Jeddah, particularly, you had four city gates and the silhouettes of the gates (in the pavilion) are reminiscent of Islamic arches. We wanted to examine and challenge the evolution of it in the same manner that we are looking at our craft and our heritage.”
The archways are located at both the front and the back of the pavilion and are adjoined by a central section where a meditative, dimly lit space reveals one totem-shaped light installation designed with interlocking patterns so that light gently emanates out into the room. It’s an area for contemplation and meditation — like a resting point after a long desert journey. Visitors can then exit back among the archways and can select a brick to place it on one of them, so that they themselves are taking part in the exhibition and architectural installation.
Moreover, Saimaldahar’s layout for the pavilion, which combines the notions of nostalgia, legacy and evolution, looks strongly to the future through the lens of the past, with a particular nod to traditional patterns and motifs from Al-Balad, the heart of historical Jeddah, which are transformed into fluid, organic, modern forms through the use of technology: the clay tiles have been 3D-printed.
The eight-sided metal structures are clad internally with wooden panels and externally with 3D-printed clay tiles, offering an undulating pattern reminiscent of sand dunes — displaying both their grandeur and their vulnerability. The idea, Saimaldhar says, is to relate the structure to time and to nature — like the millennia-old sands of the Rub’ al-Khali desert area also known as The Empty Quarter.
“The pavilion brings to the forefront the notion of collaborative practice as a foundation of the laboratory of the future,” the curators wrote in a statement. “It invites visitors to breach their role as spectators and actively engage in the process. The experience itself mirrors the future of architecture and materiality as a work in progress, determined not only by the practitioners but by its occupants.”
The meditative quality of the pavilion is powerful. It offers a reflection on Saudi Arabia’s architectural legacy not just through material, texture, and structure, but also through scent — a seductive concoction of frankincense and lavender has been created especially for the show. This offers another portal into the Kingdom’s past and present social culture.
“The destination itself is not the end, but rather a call for reflection and eventual examination of how one’s senses not only take, but generate, imprints within space and time,” said Saimaldhar in a statement. “It is here that architecture brings to the surface the value of the unseen, allowing its occupants to build their own cognitive reconnaissance and placemaking.”
“Irth” grounds the Kingdom’s present change in its nature and architectural legacy, as if to say that, regardless of the speed of change currently, the Kingdom’s ancient and recent past and its inherent identity will always be intrinsic to its future goals and achievements.