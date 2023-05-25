You are here

  Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations
In this file photo, a Rohingya refugee woman prepares food at Hakimpara refugee camp in the Bangladeshi district of Ukhia on Nov. 15, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations

Rohingya mothers fear hunger as UN further reduces food rations
  • WFP to cut food aid for 1 million Rohingya in Bangladesh to $8 per month
  • Value of food assistance reduced more than 33 percent since March
Updated 12 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya refugee mothers living in Bangladeshi camps are fearing hunger and health complications for their already malnourished children as the World Food Programme will further decrease their rations next month — after already cutting them earlier this year.

The WFP announced earlier this week that a lack of funding will force it to cut food aid for around 1 million Rohingya starting June 1.

This will be the second time in three months that the UN agency slashes food aid for the refugees sheltering in Bangladesh. With the new cuts in place, the value of food assistance will be reduced from $12 to $8, or more than 33 percent since March.

Many Rohingya families, especially those where mothers are the sole breadwinners, are entirely dependent on aid. Kowsar Begum, 40, who lost her husband several years ago, has already been struggling since the first reductions.

“It has become very tough to feed the children three proper meals in a day. I am worried about how I will manage the food for my children with the new cuts from next week,” the mother of six told Arab News over the phone from Cox’s Bazar, which has been home to most of the Rohingya who escaped deadly violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

“All of my children are suffering from malnutrition. They look very skinny,” Begum said. “As a mother, it’s unbearable for me to look at their faces.”

Malnutrition is already a problem in the cramped camps, where international aid for the Rohingya has been decreasing since 2020.

The rations currently provided to the Rohingya are already insufficient and further reductions would pose grave health problems for the refugee population. Already before the first cuts, UN special rapporteurs warned that the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh was food insecure, with more than a third of children stunted and underweight.

Dr. Abu Toha, health coordinator at the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission in Cox’s Bazar told Arab News that with the further cuts, malnutrition among the Rohingya will soar.

“It will trigger an increase in malnutrition-related diseases. Eventually, the immunity of these people will also be reduced,” he said.

“We have been doing some programs targeting malnourished children, which offered extra nutritional support…If the funds are cut, this sort of program will definitely be hampered in the coming days.”

Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the Rohingya it is hosting cannot be legally employed to earn their livelihood.

Supporting the refugees already costs Bangladesh an estimated $1.2 billion a year — a sum the developing country is also struggling to afford.

“We are economically not that solvent to feed more than a million…We have limitations,” Toha said. “If the Western world would curtail some of their military expenses, we could feed thousands of refugees here properly.”

The current monthly WFP food aid is already insufficient for refugees to survive even half a month.

“The aid I receive from WFP is sufficient to run the food expenses for 10 days out of the month,” said Shekutara Begum, a 30-year-old homemaker who has been the sole breadwinner for her family of five since her husband fell sick.

“The cut in the food budget was a double blow to me. On one hand, I have to manage food for the family. On the other, I need to manage funds for my husband’s medication…My children cannot expect a good meal even once a month.”

Begum feared that constant and worsening deprivation will affect the young generation of Rohingya growing up in Cox’s Bazar, increasing child labor and their future involvement in criminal activity.

Her concerns were shared by prominent Bangladeshi rights activist Mohammed Nur Khan.

“Children are suffering on a big scale,” he said, adding that their psychological development would also be impacted by the small food budget.

“I appeal to the international community to play a more active role so that these Rohingya may be provided with food support like before. Otherwise, these populations will not be able to lead a life with even minimum rights.”

Topics: Bangladesh UN Rohingya

Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case

Updated 9 sec ago

Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case

Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case
Updated 9 sec ago
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s highest court on Thursday upheld the life sentence for the eldest of two Iranian-born Swedish brothers for spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade.
Peyman Kia, a naturalized Swede, was sentenced to life in January in one of the Scandinavian country’s biggest espionage cases in decades. His brother, Payam Kia, was given nine years and 10 months. They were found guilty for having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.
At first, both brothers appealed the Jan. 19 sentences by the Stockholm District Court. But Payam Kia retracted his appeal last week, hours before the appeals verdict was scheduled to be announced. His lawyer, Björn Sandin, explained to Swedish broadcaster SVT that his client feared getting a higher sentence.
Thursday’s verdict by the Supreme Court was postponed a week because of that. As before, proceedings were held behind closed doors most of the time because of the sensitivity of the information.
The Supreme Court said “it has been proven that the older brother procured, promoted and disclosed (information) to the Russian intelligence service GRU.”
Between 2014 and 2015, Peyman Kia worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency as well as for the country’s armed forces. Swedish prosecutors alleged that the data the brothers gave the Russians originated from several authorities within the Swedish security and intelligence service, known by its acronym SAPO.
Peyman Kia, who was arrested in September 2021, reportedly also worked for the armed forces’ defense intelligence agency. He was involved with a top secret unit within the agency that dealt with Swedish spies abroad, according to media in Sweden.
His brother was arrested in November 2021.
The case has been compared to one of Sweden’s largest spy scandals which took place during the Cold War when Stig Bergling, a Swedish security officer who worked for both SAPO and the armed forces, sold secrets to the Soviet Union. He was sentenced in 1979 to life imprisonment on similar charges and later escaped while serving his time and returned voluntarily to Sweden in 1994. He died in his native country in January 2015.

Indian women embark on first Hajj without male guardians 

Indian Muslims arrive to get vaccinated against seasonal diseases ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
Indian Muslims arrive to get vaccinated against seasonal diseases ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago

Indian women embark on first Hajj without male guardians 

Indian Muslims arrive to get vaccinated against seasonal diseases ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
  • 4,300 women registered for Hajj in the Ladies Without Mahram category 
  • Special flights for pilgrims from India started earlier this week  
Updated 27 min 51 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As she prepares to fly to Saudi Arabia, Gulzar Begum will soon see her dream of two decades come true: She will embark on the spiritual journey she has been saving for by teaching the Qur’an. 

The 74-year-old from the Dakshinpuri area of South Delhi will be among thousands of Indian female pilgrims who next month will perform the Hajj on their own, without a mahram, or male guardian. 

“I cannot express my feelings and joy,” Begum told Arab News. “For a long time, I have been saving money for the Hajj. I am not a rich woman. I don’t have a husband, and my two sons are not rich enough to go with me.” 

She and other women pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia alone can do so now, after the Kingdom’s decision last year to lift a rule that required women to be accompanied by a mahram. Those who had no such companion could only travel in large groups of other women. 

Following the new rule, India has tweaked its Hajj policy and over 4,300 pilgrims in the Ladies Without Mahram category will, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, mark the country’s “largest-ever contingent of women proceeding on Hajj alone without a male (family) member.” 

Last year, the figure was 2,000. With over 200 million Indians professing Islam, Hindu-majority India has the world’s largest Muslim-minority population. Under the 2023 Hajj quota, 175,000 of them are traveling to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. 

Special flights for pilgrims started earlier this week. 

Munawari Begum, the vice president of the Haj Committee of India, just returned from the Kingdom after making all the necessary arrangements for female pilgrims. 

“Hajj this year is special,” she told Arab News. “We have made special arrangements for the stay of women in Saudi Arabia…Their attendants will also be women.”  

Many Muslim women have welcomed changes in India’s Hajj policy since its announcement in February. Kausar Jahan, chairwoman of the Delhi Haj Committee, told Arab News it was an “attempt to empower women.”  

She said: “It is inducing not only economic independence of women but also self-reliance. 

“There were many women who earlier wanted to go for Hajj alone, but the rule was strict, and they could not go. Now, women have their own independence.” 

Topics: Hajj 2023 India mahram

Three dead in Japan gun, knife attack

Three dead in Japan gun, knife attack
Updated 36 min 46 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Three dead in Japan gun, knife attack

Three dead in Japan gun, knife attack
Updated 36 min 46 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Three people died in an incident in which a man fired a hunting gun Thursday afternoon in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan.

The suspect also possibly has a knife, according to media reports. Four people, including the woman and two police officers, were injured, and the woman, who is also believed to have been stabbed, was confirmed dead after being taken to hospital, according to local police.

The man has barricaded himself in a private house in the Ebe area. According to neighborhood residents, he is a farmer in his 30s and lives in the house.

It is unknown if there are any hostages. The individual was dressed in camouflage clothes, sunglasses and masks. Police are urging people in the area to stay indoors.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan

PEW study shows dramatic increase in Arabic speakers in US

PEW study shows dramatic increase in Arabic speakers in US
Updated 25 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

PEW study shows dramatic increase in Arabic speakers in US

PEW study shows dramatic increase in Arabic speakers in US
Updated 25 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

A new study of US Census data by the PEW Research Center in Washington D.C. concludes that Arabic has become a much more widely spoken language in the US with the number of people who speak Arabic at home in the US rising from 215,000 in 1980 to 1.4 million in 2021.

PEW co-researchers, Jeffery Passel and Mohamad Moslimani, said that according to their analysis, Arabic is now the seventh-most common non-English language spoken in American homes and that the growth has “outpaced” the growth among other languages from the Middle East region such as Persian/Farsi, Hebrew and Turkish.

More people in the US speak Arabic at home than immigrants from Germany or Italy, a reversal from 1980, the study concludes.

 

 

“We found a dramatic increase over the last 30 or 40 years in the number of Arabic speakers. This is people who speak Arabic at home. There may be other people who speak Arabic but this is a question specifically asking about people who speak it at home. The number has increased from about 200,000, a little over 200,00 in 1980 up to almost 1.5 million by 2021. A very dramatic increase,” said Passel, senior demographer at Pew Research Center and a nationally known expert on immigration to the US.

“A lot of it has been driven by immigration from Arabic-speaking countries, mostly in the Middle East. And, as you noted, a majority of those who speak Arabic at home are immigrants. About two thirds are immigrants. If you just look at adults, about three quarters are immigrants. They come from a lot of different countries. There is no one country that provides the largest number. But both Iraq and Egypt account for 13 percent of all the Arabic speakers, Lebanon at 7 percent and smaller shares from other countries.”

Passel added: “While there are Arabic speakers around the country, the largest concentration as a share of the population is in the Detroit metro area. The Detroit metro area accounts for 13 percent of all the Arabic speakers in the country. And almost 5 percent of the people in the Metropolitan area speak Arabic at home. And that by far is the largest share of any of the metropolitan areas in the country.”

The study also concluded that immigrants account for two thirds of those who speak Arabic at home in the US. The study notes that 53 percent of all Arabic speakers live in just five states, including California (17 percent), Michigan (14 percent), Texas (8 percent), New York (7 percent) and New Jersey (6 percent).

The Detroit region, according to the study, has the most Arabic speakers of any US metropolitan area, more than 190,000 people representing 13 percent of all Arabic speakers in the US and 91 percent of those just in Michigan.

 

 

“Since the 1980s, greater and greater shares of Arabic speakers in the US are now proficient in English. I think that is notable because it might indicate to some degree what is changing about the demographics about Arabic speakers in the U.S,” said Moslimani, a PEW research assistant focusing on race and ethnicity who co-authored the report with Passel.

The study also notes that the number of Arabic speakers proficient in English has risen from 54 percent to 66 percent.

 

 

“I think the major factor for Arabic and for a lot of other languages is the immigrants themselves coming here. In addition to the immigrants, the children of the US-born children of those immigrants often grow up speaking Arabic, and in many instances there is a desire to retain the language of the parents. So, a lot of the US-born who speak Arabic are probably children themselves of immigrants, or people who marry into married immigrants, US-born people who marry immigrants,” Passel explained, noting that the conclusions are based on Census data collected from more than 33 million people.

“I believe this is the seventh most common non-English language spoken at home. Some of the others have a lot more speakers, Spanish being one of them, but it’s the reflection of recent immigration. And I think the other factors you previously mentioned is the ties to Islam and the Qu’ran thoroughly make it an important language for people to speak. And, you mentioned German, you mentioned Italian, those numbers are going down partly because we are not getting as many immigrants from those countries and the people have been here longer. But this (Arabic) is a very rapidly growing, growing much faster than a number of other languages from the Middle East.”

However, Passell and Moslimani concluded in their analysis that the number of people who speak Arabic at home is only 1.5 million, which represents only about half of 1 percent of the total population of the US.

Both researchers said that the number of Americans who speak Arabic in their home is probably even larger because many respondents to the Census may hesitate to answer because the Census data is collected by the government.

Passel and Moslimani made their comments during an appearance on the Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast on Wednesday, May 24 in Detroit and Washington D.C on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow

Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow

Head of Russian private army Wagner says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s owner, says handover would be completed by June 1
  • Prigozhin has a long-running feud with the Russian military leadership
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

KYIV: The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner claimed Thursday that his forces have started pulling out of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and handing over control to the Russian military, days after he said Wagner troops had captured the ruined city.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s millionaire owner with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a video published on Telegram that the handover would be completed by June 1. There was no immediate comment from the Russian defense ministry.
It was not possible to independently verify whether Wagner’s pullout from the bombed-out city has begun after a nine-month battle that killed tens of thousands of people.
Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said Thursday that Wagner units have been replaced with regular troops in the suburbs but Wagner fighters remain inside the city. Ukrainian forces still have a foothold in the southwestern outskirts, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said.
Prigozhin’s Bakhmut triumph delivered a badly needed victory for Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has lost momentum and now faces the possibility of a Ukrainian counteroffensive using advanced weapons supplied by Kyiv’s Western allies.
Top Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Thursday that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was already underway, cautioning that it should not be anticipated as a “single event” starting “at a specific hour of a specific day.”
Writing on Twitter, Podolyak said that “dozens of different actions to destroy Russian occupation forces” had “already been taking place yesterday, are taking place today and will continue tomorrow.”
Prigozhin has a long-running feud with the Russian military leadership, dating back to Wagner’s creation. He has also built a reputation for inflammatory — and often unverifiable — headline-grabbing statements.
During the 15-month war in Ukraine, he has repeatedly and publicly chastised Russia’s military leadership, accusing them of incompetence and failure to properly provision his troops as they spearheaded the battle for Bakhmut.
Wagner’s involvement in the capture of Bakhmut has added to Prigozhin’s standing, which he has used to set forth his personal views about the conduct of the war.
“Prigozhin is … using the perception that Wagner is responsible for the capture of Bakhmut to advocate for a preposterous level of influence over the Russian war effort in Ukraine,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said.
His frequent critical commentary about Russia’s military performance is uncommon in Russia’s tightly controlled political system, in which only Putin can usually air such criticism.
His flat statement of what he would do over the next week in Bakhmut came a day after he again broke with the Kremlin line on Ukraine. He said its goal of demilitarizing the country has backfired, acknowledged Russian troops have killed civilians and agreed with Western estimates that he lost more than 20,000 men in the battle for Bakhmut.
Meanwhile, Russian unleashed a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed 36 drones against Kyiv in its 12th nighttime air assault on the Ukrainian capital this month but the city’s air defenses shot down all of them, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.
The Kremlin’s forces also launched 30 airstrikes and 39 attacks from multiple rocket launchers as well as artillery and mortar attacks across Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said.
At least one civilian was killed and 13 others were wounded in Ukraine on Wednesday and overnight, the Ukrainian presidential office said Thursday.
In Russia, meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that five Swedish diplomats are to be expelled from the country.
According to the statement, the decision is a response to Stockholm’s “openly hostile step” to declare five employees of Russian foreign missions in Sweden “personae non grata” in April.
Moscow additionally announced its decision to close its consulate in Goteborg in September, as well as its “withdrawal of consent” to the activities of the Swedish consulate in St. Petersburg.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Wagner

