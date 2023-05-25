Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats

TOKYO: A photographic exhibition of Arab life and places, seen through Japanese diplomats’ eyes, was held in Tokyo on Thursday.
It was organized by the Council of Arab Ambassadors and Heads of Missions in Tokyo at the Omani Embassy as part of “Arab Week.”
The exhibition – “Arabs through Japanese Diplomats’ Eyes” – was inspired by the “Japan through Diplomats’ Eyes” exhibition that celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year. The exhibition aims to promote the charm of the Arab world among Japanese people.
The pictures on display reflect everyday life in the Arab world photographed by diplomats, government officials and their families living in the region.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude and sincere congratulations for the organization of such a wonderful culture event, consolidating the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the Arab world and shedding light on the beauty, richness and diversity of the Arab countries,” Tunisian Ambassador Mohamed Elloumi said in his welcoming remarks.
Princess Takamado agreed to be the Honorary President of the exhibition and said it represented true diplomacy: “I really cannot imagine anything better than to have respective ambassadors from both sides seeing what is so beautiful about the countries to which they are posted. The admiration of each of the other is, I think, what diplomacy is all about. And this idea rose within the mind of one of the Arab ambassadors to our country. It is a huge development, and I hope it will continue to grow and develop.”
Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs TAKAGI Kei expressed his belief that the photographs reflect the appeal of Arab society and its people as seen from the Japanese perspective. “I sincerely hope that more Japanese people will discover the beauty of the Arab world. We believe this exchange will strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and the Arab world,” Kei said.
Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Siam said: “This exhibition showcases the deep-rooted beauty and abundant diversity of Arab nations, further solidifying the robust ties of friendship between Japan and the Arab World. In conclusion, let us continue to fortify the bridges of friendship that will withstand the trials of time. As Churchill wisely articulated, ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ Let’s remain committed to the giving and sharing of our rich cultures, for it is in this exchange that the true beauty of our shared existence emerges.”
Omani ambassador Dr. Mohammed Said Albusaidi, highlighted the Arab historical, civilizational and cultural ties and the strength of the connection between the Arab countries. He thanked the sub-committee for organizing the event and their efforts and Princess Takamado for her presence and participation.
