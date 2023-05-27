You are here

Harold Varner III leads after first round of LIV Golf DC

Harold Varner III leads after first round of LIV Golf DC
Harold Varner III of RangeGoats GC leads the individual competition at LIV Golf DC after round one.(Chris Trotman/LIV Golf)
Harold Varner III leads after first round of LIV Golf DC

Harold Varner III leads after first round of LIV Golf DC
  • Varner’s RangeGoats GC share the lead with Iron Heads GC at 10 under in the team competition
POTOMAC FALLS: Harold Varner III has made more eagles this LIV Golf League season than any other player, and thanks to his two on Friday at LIV Golf DC, he now leads for the first time since becoming a member.

Fueled by eagles at the par-4 ninth and par-5 13th, Varner shot an 8-under 64 at Trump National Washington, DC, to take a two-stroke advantage over James Piot, with Cameron Smith, Kevin Na, Mito Pereira and reserve Andy Ogletree tied for third at 4 under.

Brooks Koepka, who won the fifth major of his career at last week’s PGA Championship, shot an even-par 72 to provide his Smash GC team with its best counting score, despite having little prep work after arriving onsite Thursday afternoon and dealing with a cracked driver for more than half of Friday’s round.

“It felt good just to play golf again, kind of get it out of the way,” said Koepka after celebrating his fifth major win the past few days at home in South Florida. “Hopefully play a little better the next few days knowing the golf course a little bit more.”

On the team leaderboard, Varner’s RangeGoats GC share the lead with Iron Heads GC at 10 under, with Piot’s HyFlyers GC tied for third with Torque GC and 4Aces GC at 8 under.

Two weeks ago at LIV Golf’s previous event in Tulsa, Varner tied a League record low by shooting 61, a round that included two eagles. His two on Friday came in his first 10 holes, including his hole-out on the ninth hole. He now has 10 on the season.

“Holing out never gets old — and it makes it a lot easier,” said Varner. “… You just want to have eagle looks, honestly. If you do that — I got lucky. I made some long ones in Tulsa, chipped in, but that’s part of it. I feel like I’ve been working on it.”

Varner had a slow start to the 2023 LIV Golf season, finishing outside the points (top 24) in his first two starts. Since then, he’s made steady improvement with each appearance — 19th in Orlando, 17th in Adelaide, 9th in Singapore and 4th in Tulsa, and now the first-round lead in DC.

“The beginning of the year, I was kind of doing other stuff than playing golf,” he said. “If you just put your head down, I think good things happen. I want to play well. I don’t think I’m terrible at golf.”

The 24-year-old Piot has yet to record a points-producing top-24 finish this season. He entered this week 47th in the individual standings and knows the top 24 at the end of the regular season are guaranteed spots for next year, while the bottom four are subject to relegation.

“Yeah, it’s in the back of your head,” he said. “Obviously when it’s time to go, you’ve got to go. But at the same time for me, the goal is keep getting better, keep improving.

“Obviously I would love to play on the LIV tour as long as possible, but for me, as long as I keep improving, that’s really what I want to see right now. That’s my focus. Today was a good start, and hopefully we keep it going.”

Topics: LIV Golf

LIV Golf's Koepka a tough customer on a tough day to lead PGA Championship
Johnson recovers from triple bogey to win LIV Golf Tulsa in playoff
Saudi businessman appointed president of platform Sports.com

Saudi businessman appointed president of platform Sports.com
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi businessman appointed president of platform Sports.com

Saudi businessman appointed president of platform Sports.com
  • Majed Al-Sorour’s role will include investment strategy, execution, strategic communications, investor relations
  • Entrepreneur was also the driving force behind LIV Golf
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi businessman and senior executive Majed Al-Sorour was appointed president of sports platform Sports.com on Friday.
A worldwide entrepreneur with a reputation for identifying performance potential in growth-focused businesses, Al-Sorour’s role will include investment strategy and execution as well as strategic communications and investor relations.
He has a particular interest in the sports and technology industries, said a media statement issued on Friday.
Hailing from a football background as a youth, Al-Sorour competed at a professional level for Al-Nassr Football Club, before later serving as a director.
He was appointed as CEO of Golf Saudi in 2018, one of many transformative catalysts for Vision 2030, overseeing the development of massive investment in the sport.
The Saudi businessman was also the driving force behind LIV Golf, acting as managing director from its inception to the end of the first season.
Al-Sorour also became a director of Newcastle United Football Club following its acquisition in 2021.
Sports.com bids to create the ultimate fan engagement experience in sport. The website is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver fan interactivity and engagement.

Topics: Majed Al-Sorour sports.com

Golf Saudi CEO Al-Sorour appointed to Newcastle United board of directors
Majed Al-Sorour hails Saudi International's 'immense impact' on Kingdom's golfing growth
WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions

WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions
Updated 27 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions

WWE fans in Jeddah enjoy Champions Village entertainment ahead of Night of Champions
  • Saudi wrestling superfans got to enjoy an immersive WWE experience
  • Got a chance to see their favorite WWE superstars up close and personal
Updated 27 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

JEDDAH: WWE fans in Jeddah were treated to a day of fun and excitement on Friday at the Champions Village ahead of the the Night of Champions main event on Saturday.

Saudi wrestling superfans got to enjoy an immersive WWE experience with games, activities, a ring entrance experience and a chance to see their favorite WWE superstars up close and personal, such as Cody Rhodes, Gunther, AJ Styles, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

Mustafa Ali was one of the crowd favorites, with fans chanting his name during his segment with Gunther to hype up their upcoming Intercontinental Title match.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, who will face Brock Lesnar, told Arab News the he feels lucky.

“I mean, it’s never exciting when you tell the whole world about a broken arm, and it’s going to be four to six weeks in a special cast, but I think luck plays a huge part of my career,” he said. “I don't want to say it's all luck because you work so hard to get the spots but every now and then you need a little lady luck,” he added.

The longest reigning women’s champion of the modern day era, Bianca Belair, told Arab News it was amazing to be back in the Kingdom.

“It feels amazing sometimes, you know, time flies by so fast here in WWE, and I've had a lot of amazing title reigns. I'm just appreciative of the people that I've gone up against and so it feels amazing to be standing here. I just feel blessed and fortunate,” she said.

And Belair, who faces Asuka on Saturday, feels confident about her match.

“I'm ready, it’s been a rough couple of weeks. It’s a different Asuka, it's a rematch from Wrestlemania, but this is a different Asuka, she's coming for more than just my title,” she said.

“I know that I have to approach her differently tomorrow to walk out as champion. So, I'm excited, I'm nervous, but more than anything, I'm ready for Asuka,” she added.

AJ Styles, who will face Seth Rollins in the tournament finals for the World Heavyweight Championship, told fans to expect a phenomenal showdown.

“Well, you’re going to see a fight, you’re going to see two guys who want to be the World Heavyweight Champion, you got two guys who’ve been all over the world competing,” he said. “It’s a lot of experience in the same ring together and so I expect nothing less than a incredible matchup.”

Saturday also sees Roman Reigns surpass 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as he and Solo Sikoa compete in a monumental title defence against WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Topics: wrestling WWE WWE Night of Champions Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions
Seth Rollins to compete with AJ Styles for WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Jeddah
‘OK if she hates me’: Sabalenka faces no Ukraine handshake at French Open

‘OK if she hates me’: Sabalenka faces no Ukraine handshake at French Open
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

‘OK if she hates me’: Sabalenka faces no Ukraine handshake at French Open

‘OK if she hates me’: Sabalenka faces no Ukraine handshake at French Open
  • World number two Sabalenka knows that Kostyuk will refuse to shake hands after their first round match at Roland Garros
  • Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Belarus's two-time Grand Slam title winner and former world number one Victoria Azarenka at last year's US Open in New York
Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: Aryna Sabalenka said Friday that “it’s OK if she hates me” as the Belarusian star braced to face Ukraine rival Marta Kostyuk in a highly-charged French Open showdown.
World number two Sabalenka knows that Kostyuk, an outspoken critic of tennis authorities over their handling of players from Russia and their Belarusian allies in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, will refuse to shake hands after their first round match at Roland Garros.
“If she hates me, OK. I can’t do anything about that,” said 25-year-old Sabalenka.
“There are going to be people who love me; there are going to be people who hate me. If she hates me, I don’t feel anything like that to her.”
Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Belarus’s two-time Grand Slam title winner and former world number one Victoria Azarenka at last year’s US Open in New York.
They agreed to touch racquets instead at the net at the end of the match.
“If I could I would stop the war,” said Australian Open champion Sabalenka.
“And about the no shaking, I can kind of understand them. Like I imagine if they’re going to shake hands with Russians and Belarusians, then they’re gonna get so many messages from their home countries.
“So I kind of understand why they are not doing it. At the same time, I feel like sports shouldn’t be in politics. Like we’re just athletes. If they feel good with no shaking hands, I’m happy with that.”
Sabalenka defeated Kostyuk in Dubai in February 2022, just one week before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Last week in Rome, Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina refused to shake hands with Veronika Kudermetova after beating the Russian in the semifinal.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Aryna Sabalenka French Open Marta Kostyuk

Djokovic 'feels good' after injury as Sabalenka crashes in Rome
Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions

Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions

Final matches announced as Jeddah gets set for WWE Night of Champions
  • Championships on the line as SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defend titles at Jeddah Superdome
  • WWE stars arrive in Saudi Arabia for historic WWE Saturday showdown
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The final countdown to this weekend’s WWE Night of Champions is underway, with the newly announced final matches adding to a historic event set to take Jeddah by storm on Saturday, May 27.

Alongside the historic return of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the headline title showdown between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, the dominant forces from across SmackDown and Raw will be in attendance to defend their titles and take down their rivals inside the Jeddah Superdome this weekend.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair heads to Jeddah following an impressive streak as leader of the women’s division. Saturday evening will prove a tough challenge as she faces Asuka, an opponent known to test the physical and mental strength of her competitors in an effort to capture the belt.

The recently crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will face an early challenge to her title reign from Natalya, as the two stars battle in Jeddah on Saturday. This follows her inspiring performances including her crowning win at WrestleMania 39 to take the championship belt from the legendary Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch continues her return to the sport with a highly anticipated showdown with Trish Stratus. “Big Time” Becks will take on the WWE Hall of Famer after a recent war of words between the former allies.

This weekend’s event features a number of high-profile contests on the match card, including Mustafa Ali’s title fight with Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Saturday also sees Roman Reigns surpass 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as he and Solo Sikoa compete in a monumental title defense against WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in Jeddah.

Match Card so far:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya
Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Topics: WWE Night of Champions

Rhodes will be gunning for further glory after victory at WWE Backlash.
New WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt on the line in Jeddah
FIA president Ben Sulayem meets with Prince Albert II ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

FIA president Ben Sulayem meets with Prince Albert II ahead of Monaco Grand Prix
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

FIA president Ben Sulayem meets with Prince Albert II ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

FIA president Ben Sulayem meets with Prince Albert II ahead of Monaco Grand Prix
  • Meeting focused on the federation’s sporting activities, sustainability issues and online abuse campaigns
Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

MONACO: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has held discussions with Prince Albert II of Monaco on the development of the sport, and to explore collaboration on various environmental and health campaigns.

The recent meeting, ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, focused on sustainability efforts and the FIA’s Online Abuse campaign.

During the meeting, Ben Sulayem said he recognized Monaco and the Automobile Club de Monaco’s special place in the FIA, and thanked Prince Albert for his continued support of all FIA disciplines, including the level of Monegasque volunteers involved in motorsport.

On the events front, the FIA president highlighted the importance of preserving historic motorsports events on the organization’s calendar, including Formula 1, Formula E and the World Rally Championship, all of which take place in Monaco, and underlined a growing need for such events to expand to all continents.

“I was honored to meet with His Serene Highness Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco, for engaging discussions on a range of topics including the heritage and prestige of the Monaco Grand Prix. We also talked about the invaluable contribution of volunteers to motorsport and the FIA’s Online Abuse Campaign,” said Ben Sulayem.

The meeting also focused on Prince Albert’s “Peace and Sport” initiative, to tackle rising threats of online harassment and abuse. The FIA president said the FIA was seeking solutions to this problem in collaboration with key stakeholders, including other international sports federations, the EU, academic institutions, and national governments.

Topics: Motorsport Mohammed Ben Sulayem Prince Albert II Formula One

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Cadillac and Andretti partnership's intent to enter Formula One
FIA's chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem promises 'decisive action' for motorsport safety
